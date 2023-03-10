The 19 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits of 2023

“When it comes to shopping for a swimsuit, material, design, price, and size range are all important factors to consider before you make your purchase,” says Loucks. She recommends having at least “a few different styles depending on your needs: lounging around the pool/beach, casual swimming, and/or swimming workouts.”

We spent hours researching and considering factors like product variety, prices, size range, and return policy to compile this final list of our favorite swimwear brands. For expert insight, we spoke with Angela Loucks, the assistant department manager of virtual fittings at Knix, as well as Alison Bruhn, stylist and co-founder of The Style That Binds Us.

Finding a swimsuit that checks all your boxes can be challenging—it needs to fit you just right, have a stylish design, and be made from durable materials that will last for many seasons. Rather than hunting through every retailer, we rounded up the best places to buy swimsuits, from indie brands to big-box stores.

Summersalt 4.8 View On Summersalt.com Who it's for: People who love the one-shoulder look and want long-lasting suits. Who it isn't for: People who want a swimsuit top without padding. Summersalt offers vibrant, chic swimsuits (many of which have its signature one-shoulder look) made from gorgeous, high-quality fabrics. The materials are also recycled, making these suits more sustainable and durable than many other options. You can shop from collections tailored to coverage, top support, and longer torsos, allowing you to skip the endless hunt for your particular fit preferences. Best of all, Summersalt designed its swimsuits by surveying over 10,000 women and getting their measurements, making it a truly inclusive brand that stands out from the pack. Product Details: Size Range : XS–2X

Andie Swim Andie Swim View On Andieswim.com Who it's for: People who want swimsuits that perfectly fit their size and shape. Who it isn't for: People who want plenty of time to make returns and exchanges. If you want swimsuits that have classic styles, neutral colors, and complementary silhouettes, Andie Swim is the place to shop. The retailer is known for its simple yet gorgeous suits that come in an inclusive size range and have 50+ UPF protection for days spent in the sun. What makes Andie stand out is that it offers a fit quiz that you can take to find out your exact sizing, eliminating the hassle of guessing what you should order. The brand only offers free returns within 21 days, so be sure to try on your suit as soon as it arrives on your doorstep. Product Details: Size Range : XS–XXXL

Aerie View On Ae.com Who it's for: People who want to mix and match a wide range of fun prints. Who it isn't for: People who want a curated selection of swimsuits. Aerie has a wide variety of fun, vibrant suits in all different styles (especially one-pieces). You can find styles designed for bigger busts or longer torsos, ensuring a comfortable and supportive fit. And for those who want to mix and match their swim collection, Aerie also offers plentiful patterns and colors. If you get easily overwhelmed while online shopping, we might opt for a smaller retailer, as Aerie's extensive swim collection gives you plenty to sort through. Product Details: Size Range : XS–XL (tops), XXS–XXL (bottoms)

Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who need a swimsuit in a pinch. Who it isn't for: People who want guaranteed high-quality suits. Amazon may not be the first retailer you think of for swimwear, but it is no surprise that the do-it-all site has a vast range of cute, fun bathing suits in every color, shape, style, and price point. You can get lost scrolling through the seemingly countless offerings, and thanks to Prime shipping, you can get them delivered to your door far faster than with most other retailers. The quality of the suits and size ranges vary widely, so be sure to check reviews carefully before clicking add to cart. Product Details: Size Range : 00–18

: 00–18 Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days

Target View On Target Who it's for: People who want affordable, inclusive swimsuits. Who it isn't for: People who want ultra-durable and long-lasting suits. Target is one of our go-to retailers for everything from home decor to comfy sweats, and the brand has plenty of swimsuits to shop for, too. Most of its suits are highly affordable, making it one of the more accessible retailers on our list. It also has an inclusive size range and a variety of styles you can mix and match to create your summer look. These may not be the highest-quality suits on the market, but for a season or two, they’ll be a poolside hit, especially if your priorities are pattern, price, and size. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–4X

Madewell View On Madewell.com Who it's for: People who love neutral colors and classic styles. Who it isn't for: People who want a swimsuit with funky patterns and hues. If you’re already a fan of Madewell for its stylish classics and great-fitting denim, you’ll also love its swimwear collection. The brand has hundreds of excellent options, many in neutral colors and styles, plus some fun patterns and unconventional silhouettes. The size range is more extensive than most—there are even options designed for people with long torsos. ) Many of the swimwear designs are also made from recycled materials, as sustainability is a big focus of this popular brand. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–4X

Skims View On Skims.com Who it's for: People who want swimwear that supports and contours their body. Who it isn't for: People who want loose-fitting swimwear in fun patterns. Skims may be best known for its high-quality shapewear and loungewear, but the retailer also has a great collection of swimwear, which are just as supportive and comfortable as the rest of its offerings. You won’t find many patterns as the brand sticks to primarily neutral, one-toned fabrics, but its suits come in both traditional shapes and unconventional silhouettes. If serious support is your goal, Skims bathing suits are a great pick, and the size range is also impressively wide. Even if you aren’t looking for shapewear-style swimwear, you can still find attractive pieces that aren’t quite as form-fitting. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–4X

Cupshe View On Cupshe.com Who it's for: People who want cute, fun swimwear options for a reasonable price. Who it isn't for: People who want their swimsuits to fit exactly true to size. Unlike many other brands on our list, Cupshe specializes in swimsuits, boasting fun, unique, and flattering options in different styles. Whether you’re looking for classic colors, vibrant prints, modest one-pieces, or figure-flaunting bikinis, you’re bound to find the suit of your dreams. The size range is wide, too (there’s a separate plus-size section), and prices are reasonable, especially compared to many of the brand’s competitors. Some suits run a bit big or small, so we recommend checking the reviews to get sizing feedback before buying. Product Details: Size Range : 00X–4XL

Athleta View On Gap.com Who it's for: People who want adventure-proof swimsuits. Who it isn't for: People who prioritize style over support and durability. Planning on wearing your swimsuits on an ocean adventure or while splashing around in the pool during a high-energy sport? Then make sure to check out Athleta, a brand known for its full-coverage, durable swimwear designed to stay in place no matter how much you move. The retailer may not have the largest swimwear collection, but its sporty styles are vibrant, supportive, and reliable. Prices are slightly higher than average, but you’re paying for the uniquely athletic fit and long-lasting materials, so it’s worth the splurge. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–1X (tops), XXS–XL (bottoms)

Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who it's for: People who want mid-priced swimwear in a mix of solids and prints. Who it isn't for: People who want many swimwear options in a wide size range. Abercrombie made a comeback in the last several years, and we’re glad to see the brand offering tons of great bathing suits in addition to its clothes and accessories. It may not have as many bikinis and one-pieces as some other brands on this list, but you can find a majorly appealing mix of solid and prints in all different materials and designs. Prices are about average but keep in mind that Abercrombie has a limited size range that doesn't extend above XL. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–XL

Solid & Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Who it's for: People who love bold, playful patterns and ultra-bright colors. Who it isn't for: People looking to keep swimsuit costs low. If you love rocking a swimsuit with a fun, bold pattern, look no further than Solid & Striped, a retailer specializing in suits with playful prints and bright, eye-catching hues. From color block bikinis to neon one-pieces to trendy crochet and velvet suits, this brand has designs for just about every style preference. The prices are fairly high, so keep that in mind if you want to stay under a budget—and if you prefer understated pieces, this might not be the shop for you. Product Details: Size Range : XS–XXL

J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Who it's for: People who love designs like florals, neons, and pleats. Who it isn't for: People who want a super trendy swimsuit. If you thought J.Crew only sold clothing, you’re in for a surprise, as the retailer also offers a large selection of high-quality, stylish swimwear. Most pieces highlight the brand’s trademark styles, with floral prints and bright colors abound. While that look may not be for everyone, if you are a fan, you’ll enjoy browsing the bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, and swim dresses. The size range is also inclusive and there are options for long torsos, too. Product Details: Size Range : XXS–3X

Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis View On Frankiesbikinis.com Who it's for: People who want a wide range of fun, patterned bikinis. Who it isn't for: People who need a wide size range. Over the last few years, Frankies Bikinis has become a go-to swimwear shop for celebrities and regular shoppers alike—and for a good reason. The brand has bikinis in just about every style and pattern imaginable. The site also offers an online “fit expert” to help you figure out which size and style works best for you. Be warned that the brand's size range is smaller than others, and the bikinis can run tight. Product Details: Size Range : XS–XXL

Bromelia Bromelia View On Bromeliaswimwear.com Who it's for: People who want vivid, trendy swimwear to last a lifetime. Who it isn't for: People who want swimwear that comes in a wide range of sizes. If you’re not familiar with Bromelia, the California-based swimwear brand offers a curated selection of bathing suits, ranging from strappy one-pieces to bikinis with hidden underwires. You’ll also find both padded and non-padded tops as well as cheeky and moderate-coverage bottoms. Most styles only come in a handful of colors, though. The pieces are pretty expensive to other swimwear brands, and they only come in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Product Details: Size Range : XS–XL

Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who it's for: People who want an inclusive range of swimsuits with cool designs. Who it isn't for: People who want swimsuits with funky patterns. Good American photographs every item on multiple body types, so you can see what your swimsuit of choice looks like in multiple sizes. In addition to the extensive size range (XXS–5XL), we also love the bright colors, comfortable materials, and fun, stand-out styles, from one-pieces with surprising cutouts to bikinis with cool one-shoulder tops. Prices are about average, and the make of each suit is supportive, cozy, and long-lasting. (You can make your swimwear last longer by properly caring for it.) Product Details: Size Range : XXS–5XL

ASOS View On Asos Who it's for: People who want bold prints and colors in an inclusive size range. Who it isn't for: People who prefer to browse small, curated swimwear collections. ASOS has one of the largest swimsuit collections of any brand on this list, both in terms of the styles offered and the sheer amount of items available. No matter your taste and style preferences, there are tons of options that will undoubtedly stand out to you (especially if you love color and print). Because the prices are about average, you won’t have to worry about sticker shock when searching for a bathing suit. Plus, ASOS is seriously inclusive, with a wide size range and numerous bra sizes for many of the bikini tops it offers. Product Details: Size Range : 00–26

Mango View On Mango.com Who it's for: People who want classic swimwear with inclusive sizing. Who it isn't for: People who want to browse endless swimwear options. Mango offers a modest but high-quality swimwear collection of mostly neutral colors, with a few bright hues and fun patterns thrown in. We love its commitment to classics with a twist, like flirty bikini tops with scalloped necklines and trendy one-pieces made from soft, eye-catching textured materials. The inclusive size range and models of all sizes are two more perks of shopping from the brand—not to mention its longer-than-average window for making returns and relatively low prices. Product Details: Size Range : XS–4XL

SwimsuitsforAll Swimsuits For All View On Swimsuitsforall.com Who it's for: People who want a suit that fits their body perfectly. Who it isn't for: People who want ultra-trendy swimwear. The name says it all: Swimsuits For All offers an enormous swimwear collection designed for all different body types. The brand’s size range is the largest of any retailer on this list, and you can even shop by shape (like hourglass, apple, athletic, and so on) to ensure that you find a suit that fits you perfectly. Plenty of the low-priced pieces have underwire, too, if you want some extra support. This may not be the trendiest retailer, but it is one of the most inclusive. Product Details: Size Range : 4–48

