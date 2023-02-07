The 18 Best Places to Buy Rugs for Every Style and Budget

Below, discover our favorite places to buy rugs for every budget and style preference—and keep reading for expert tips on how to shop for rugs online.

“When buying a rug, it’s most important to think about how and where you’re going to use it,” Pappas says. “It really depends on the location, and then you can focus on the overall feel of the design—whether that is bold, earthy, minimal, or somewhere in between.”

To provide a thorough list of the best places to buy rugs, we scoured the internet while considering each retailer's return policies, product selection, and shipping. We also enlisted the advice of Samantha Pappas , the founder of her interior design studio, Samantha S. Pappas Design.

Rugs are foundational to any room, adding warmth and texture to your space while tying everything together. But with so many products and factors to filter through in your search, shopping for a rug online can be daunting. To expedite the process of finding your dream piece, start by shopping at a place to buy rugs that suits your unique style, budget, and size preferences.

Revival Rugs Revival Rugs View On Revivalrugs.com Who it’s for: People looking for one-of-a-kind pieces. Who it isn’t for: People shopping on a tight budget. With a mixture of curated vintage pieces and new designs, Revival Rugs is always on top of the current rug trends. You can shop by size or style and browse the site's guidance on how to pick the correct rug dimensions for your space. Revival Rugs is best suited for those who want an abstract and unique design as most of its pieces are labeled “only one made.” While there is less flexibility with sizing, the new rugs come in all the standard dimensions that fit most rooms. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

Lulu and Georgia Lulu & Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com Who it’s for: People who want top designer names at a reasonable price. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer traditional styles or lower prices. For those with the style sensibilities of Sarah Sherman Samuel and Jake Arnold, Lulu & Georgia is your ideal destination for designer-approved rugs. From trendy checkerboards to traditional Persian motifs, this retailer offers a wide selection of rugs to suit any aesthetic. However, neutrals and muted tones are Lulu & Georgia’s bread and butter, so don’t expect to find many neon hues or bright shades. The rugs are the highest quality without requiring that you splurge on a custom model. Product Details: Return Policy: 60 days, shipping fees are not refunded

Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want fast shipping and budget-friendly prices. Who it isn’t for: People who want name-brand pieces. Amazon is a one-stop shop for anything and everything on your list, so it’s no surprise that the online retailer also has quality area rugs. While its massive inventory can be difficult to navigate, it’s easy to sort your search by Prime delivery, price point, material, and size. Amazon can be an overwhelming platform, but if you know exactly what you want, it’s ideal for quick shipping and budget-friendly prices. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

Varies, 2-day shipping for Prime-eligible items Price Range: $83–$74,000

AllModern 4.2 View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality rug at a reasonable price point. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike modern or graphic designs. With near-constant discounts and a slew of geometric designs, AllModern is a great rug retailer for those who want to upgrade their space on a budget. Free shipping keeps the delivery process simple, while clear customer reviews are ideal for discerning whether a rug is right for you. We also love the designer selections available, like a range of rugs by Jason Wu. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

Beni Rugs View On Benirugs.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality, designer piece. Who it isn’t for: People who want a flexible return policy. Hand-woven in Morocco and designed by the likes of Athena Calderone and Colin King, Beni Rugs is the star rug maker for those looking to invest in a quality design. Each rug is made to order, meaning you can customize the color and fringe to your heart’s content. However, this also means that all orders are final sale. And while the prices may seem high, it’s a fraction of the cost of other luxury rug retailers. Product Details: Return Policy: All orders are final

Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Who it’s for: People looking for machine-washable rugs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a rug with an eye-catching design. The machine-washable rugs from Ruggable are ideal for those with pets and growing families. The designs err on the traditional side—floral patterns, plain colors, muted neutrals—but the brand does branch out by collaborating with star designers like Jonathan Adler. The washable quality of the materials means that most of Ruggable’s rugs are flatwoven, but there are some high-pile rugs to choose from, including plush and shag textures. We love that these washable rugs are soft, cozy underfoot, and great for high-traffic areas like the kitchen. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days with a $25 processing fee

All US orders ship within 1–2 weeks Price Range: $89–$759

Annie Selke View On Annieselke.com Who it’s for: People who want a wide selection of modern rugs. Who it isn’t for: People who want unique designs or nontraditional sizes. Annie Selke is known for its bountiful array of colorful prints and patterns, and its rug inventory is no exception. With over 700 styles of natural sisal and jute, knotted wool, and versatile indoor/outdoor rugs, this retailer's inventory has something for everyone. Whether your aesthetic is coastal grandmother or loft-living minimalist, the speedy shipping ensures you can quickly pull together any room with a quality rug. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days, large items subject to a 15 percent restocking fee

Cicil Home View On Cicilhome.com Who it’s for: People who want neutral rugs in fun shapes and sizes. Who it isn’t for: People who want bright colors or traditional sizing. While Cicil’s selection is limited compared to some other retailers on our list, its offerings are ideal for those who want a funky rug to add visual interest to their space. Full of nontraditional shapes (think swooping scallops and arched curves), Cicil’s rugs are for the trendsetter. Available in only three gray hues, this brand isn’t for those who prefer dynamic patterns or bold colors. The company also locally sources its materials and doesn’t dye its wool. Product Details: Return Policy: 7 days, for store credit only

Target Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a rug from a top designer at an affordable price. Who it isn’t for: People who want luxe rugs or more natural materials. Comprising collections from designers like Joanna Gaines, Studio McGee, and Justina Blakeney, Target’s in-house brands offer some of the most well-priced and well-designed rugs you can find. Most large area rugs (7 by 10 feet) are between $200 and $300, which is especially affordable compared to other retailers. If your purchase doesn’t meet your expectations, you're eligible for a full refund within 90 days. Product Details: Return Policy: Full refund within 90 days

Rugs USA View On Rugsusa.com Who it’s for: People who want affordable rugs with a wide assortment of styles. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a specific designer. For those who have a style in mind but not a specific designer, Rugs USA should be your go-to retailer. Sort by styles like traditional, Moroccan, outdoor, farmhouse, bohemian, and more, with a wide price range that helps you shop within your budget. Our favorite thing, however, isn’t the site’s two-day shipping or style sorter, it’s the endless discounts: Keep your eye on your rug of choice to find an upcoming sale. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a wide variety of rug designs and fast shipping. Who it isn’t for: People who want to test their rug for over a month. With name brands like Loloi plus in-house designs, Wayfair has over 20 pages of in-stock rugs available—most with free two-day shipping. A standard, 30-day return policy ensures you can give your rug a trial run, though some other retailers offer more generous policies. Our favorite part is how specific you can get when searching. “Traditional jute rug” and “wool square rug” will yield plenty of results for those with a particular style in mind, but if you want to explore, you can also filter by color, design, price, and more. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

All items ship within 3–5 business days Price Range: $50–$145,000

Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People looking for a vast assortment of rugs with nontraditional sellers. Who it isn’t for: People who want a narrow, curated selection of rugs. With countless independent rug sellers and unique styles, Etsy’s vast marketplace is one of our go-to’s for online rug shopping. You can narrow your search to find hand-woven jute runners, vintage Moroccan area rugs, and anything in between. It’s also the ideal place to search for custom options that may be a fraction of the price of other retailers. Our only qualm is that each seller’s shipping times and return policies vary. A helpful tip is to filter storefronts by the shipping country for the fastest (and cheapest) shipping options. Product Details: Return Policy: Varies by store

Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People looking for reasonable prices and a lenient return policy. Who it isn’t for: People who want designer names or a wide variety of styles. Home Depot has far more than just screws and wood planks—its online rug selection is vast and varied, from vintage Persian weaves to durable outdoor options. Plus, with fast shipping and a lenient 90-day return policy, there’s no harm in trying a few different styles to ensure your room comes together just as you pictured. Product Details: Return Policy: 90 days

Free 2-day shipping for most items Price Range: $5–$38,000

Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want high-quality, durable rugs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wide range of styles to shop from. With a newly revamped rug store and over 99 new designs, Crate & Barrel is reinstating its authority as the place to go for timeless decor. The site allows you to shop by design and material (premium wool, viscose, jute & sisal, and performance), so you can find your dream rug in less time. Crate & Barrel also makes it easy to see whether your desired rug is in stock and when you can expect it to ship. While the selection isn’t huge, there are still over 150 options for those looking for timeless and subtle designs. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days for furniture and rugs

3–14 business days for in-stock items Price Range: $14–$6,500

West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who prefer mid-century modern and graphic designs. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike scheduling their shipping. West Elm is the go-to destination for mid-century design lovers, with a range of modern and geometric patterns to shop from. Its range of flat-weave and solid shades could work in any space, and we especially love that the low-shed shag and easy-care rugs cut down on weekly vacuuming or maintenance schedules. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days of receiving an order

Smaller items ship within 2 business days, home delivery is scheduled for large pieces Price Range: $30–$5,800

Birch Lane View On Birchlane.com Who it’s for: People who want traditional styles and quality pieces. Who it isn’t for: People looking for more unique options. For lovers of traditional and transitional design, Birch Lane is the go-to retailer for budget-friendly rugs. Shop by performance materials, textures, or patterns to find your dream piece. Birch Lane is best for those who prefer eclectic color palettes and swirling floral patterns—but don’t worry, it also has a selection of neutral and plain options. We also love the speedy two-day shipping. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

2 days for most items, with free shipping for over $35 Price Range: $26–$2,524

Rugs.com Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Who it’s for: People who want a vast selection of rugs at every price point. Who it isn’t for: People looking for designer quality or one-of-a-kind pieces. While most rug stores sort their inventory by size and color, Rugs.com also allows you to shop based on the room. For kitchens, performance materials and rubberized mats appear, while the bedroom curation is full of high-pile shags and cozy wool fibers. You can also search visually, which leaves you with a gallery of images rather than quantitative descriptions or product names. Product Details: Return Policy: 30 days

All rugs ship within one business day Price Range: $14–$141,079