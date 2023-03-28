To find the best places to buy plants online, we researched a variety of sites while considering plant selection, shipping and delivery options, return policies, and customer service. In addition to Cubian, we also spoke with Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising at 1-800-Flowers.com, for expert insight on plant shopping.

Buying plants online allows you “to purchase rare plants at a fairly reasonable price that are not readily available in your nearest shop,” says Melvin Cubian, resident botanist at PlantIn, a plant care app. “Plus, it is a more effortless and hassle-free transaction.”

Decorating with plants is an easy way to bring color, life, and brightness to your home. And since shopping for plants online is pretty easy nowadays, you can update your space with some new greenery without leaving the house.

The Sill The Sill View On Thesill.com Who it’s for: People who want a selection of live and fake plants that come with free shipping. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t care about extras like workshops. The Sill offers live plants, faux plants, flowers, home decor, and plant care products. You can sort by size, pet-friendliness, light tolerance, and ease of care, or get matched with a plant through an online quiz. For those who like to see their plants in real life, The Sill also has retail shops in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York. In addition to buying plants, you can also take online or in-person workshops on skills like plant care and potting. For frequent plant buyers, The Sill has a rewards program where you can earn one point for every dollar spent and enjoy benefits such as access to events, birthday gifts, exclusive sales, and more. Product Details: Shipping: Free standard shipping (2–6 days) on most orders, expedited shipping available

Terrain View On Shopterrain.com Who it’s for: People who want a statement plant. Who it isn’t for: People who want a modern pot and planter. Terrain is a home and garden brand with a similar boho-chic appeal to its sister brands, which include Free People, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologies, and BHLDN. It offers fresh, dried, preserved, and faux plants and flowers for those who want to decorate outside the box. The usual plant favorites—think Monstera, prayer plants, and pothos—can all be found on Terrain to transform your room into a green sanctuary. Terrain has retail locations in California, Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, where you can talk to a Nursery Specialist on plant selection and care. Product Details: Shipping: Most items ship within 24–48 hours; standard, express, and overnight shipping available (fee varies based on order total)

Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want convenience and free shipping. Who it isn’t for: People who want a curated selection of plants. You’d be hard-pressed to not find something on Amazon, and that goes for live plants, too. The plant options on Amazon are plentiful, and you can spend an entire day browsing through indoor plants, outdoor plants, faux plants, succulents, air plants, and more. One of the benefits of buying plants on Amazon is that, if you already are a Prime member, many plants qualify for free Prime shipping, so you can go ahead and add that houseplant to your next restock of household items. Product Details: Shipping: Free for Prime members, delivery windows vary

Bloomscape Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Who it’s for: People who want guidance while picking their plants. Who it isn’t for: People who want to use their own planter. Bloomscape allows you to sort your plant options based on different preferences. You can filter the options by indoor light (low light to direct sunlight), size, difficulty, pet-friendliness, color, price, and more. In addition to plants, you can pick up pots, tools, supplies, and accessories. If you’re looking to gift a plant, you can get recommendations for occasions such as housewarming, birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. Each plant comes with individualized care tips to ensure it thrives in its new home. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $150; standard shipping is 3–7 days, expedited shipping is 2–3 days

Lively Root Lively Root View On Livelyroot.com Who it’s for: People who want to build a plant collection with eco-friendly packaging. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t care about where their plants are grown. Lively Root has its own nursery in San Diego and partners with other nurseries across the U.S. to deliver handpacked plants to your door. For some guidance, the site allows you to filter by care levels, light and water requirements, size, humidity levels, pet-friendliness, and hardiness zone. (You can figure out which zone you live in on the USDA’s site.) There’s also a jungle calculator to help you get the right number of plants to turn any room into a greenery-filled space. To earn points every time you shop, you can join the Garden Club, which has a standard and VIP tier. Product Details: Shipping: $7 flat-rate standard shipping, expedited and rush shipping available

UrbanStems Urbanstems View On Urbanstems.com Who it’s for: People who want a fun or unique plant for any occasion. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lot of houseplant options. Plants make great gifts, and UrbanStems makes gifting them an easy process. It works directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to source its flowers and plants, and all plants come pre-potted and are immediately ready to be put on a table and shown off. Whether you’re looking for congratulations, thank you, a birthday, or just because present, UrbanStems has options galore. Product Details: Shipping: Same-day delivery in D.C. and parts of New York, next-day delivery on orders placed before 2 p.m.

Leon & George Leon & George View On Leonandgeorge.com Who it’s for: People who want handcrafted planters and lifetime plant support. Who it isn’t for: People who are plant shopping on a budget. All Leon & George plants are grown in California, hand-selected, and carefully inspected to ensure you get the healthiest picks possible. Plants range from small to extra large (5 feet tall), and you can opt to receive just the plant or to pair it with a handcrafted ceramic pot. Each plant is treated with a natural soap, fertilizers, and a pest repellent to increase the chance it will live a long, happy life in your home. You can also register an account and get 24/7 access to its Plant Doctors for any questions. Product Details: Shipping: 1–4 day standard shipping from $5

Plants.com Plants.com View On Plants.com Who it’s for: People who want a wide selection of plant types to select from. Who it isn’t for: People who are primarily looking for outdoor plants. As the name suggests, Plants.com is really all about plants. You can buy houseplants, floor plants, succulents, outdoor plants, flowering plants, hanging plants, tropical plants, herbs, trees, and bonsai. If you’re looking for something to fill a particular room in the house, the site has recommendations for your kitchen, bedroom, living room, and office. Other fun features on the site allow you to shop for plants to improve feng shui in your home or plants based on your Zodiac sign, as selected by an expert astrologer. Just keep in mind that the selection of outdoor plants is quite limited. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $100, orders arrive in 2–4 days (next-day and overnight shipping available)

The Bouqs Company The Bouqs Company View On Bouqs.com Who it’s for: People who want farm-fresh plants and flowers. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-cost delivery option. The Bouqs Co. sources its flowers and plants from farms with sustainable practices, so you can feel good about what you’re ordering. The plants come in decorative pots with fun names like Leaf it to Me, Mint to Be, and Show Me the Money Tree. You can see which farm and farmer each plant comes from, giving it a personal touch. The site also offers monthly flower subscriptions that save you up to 30 percent and ensure you always have farm-fresh flowers at home. Product Details: Shipping: $15 delivery fee with a registered account and $25 without an account. $12 for Saturday delivery, and free shipping with a monthly subscription

Horti Horti View On Heyhorti.com Who it’s for: People who want a plant subscription. Who it isn’t for: People who want only a few plants. Horti is a plant subscription service that even beginners can appreciate. You can choose between month-to-month, three-month, six-month, 12-month, and six-month rare plant subscriptions. Horti eases you into your plant journey, starting with hard-to-kill plants and adding more unique species over time. You can specify if you’re new to planting, looking for something pet-friendly, or interested in Horti’s picks. You can skip or cancel subscriptions as well. Product Details: Shipping: Shipping costs are included in subscription plans

Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want garden experts to help them buy plants. Who it isn’t for: People who want to shop somewhere dedicated to plants. Home Depot is the go-to place for home improvement, and what better way to upgrade your space than by adding some greenery? The indoor plant selection at Home Depot includes everything from bonsai trees to pothos plants, so you can find something suited to your home. You can sort by non-flowering and flowering plants, mature height and width, light requirements, and other features (drought tolerant, dog/cat safe). Shipping: Free shipping on most orders over $45; In-store pickup, curbside pickup, and 2-day delivery available

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers View On 1800flowers.com Who it’s for: People who want to shop for plants, flowers, and gifts. Who it isn’t for: People who want an online store exclusively for plant shopping. You may have ordered a bouquet or two from 1-800-Flowers.com for birthdays, anniversaries, or other celebrations. But the site offers more than just flowers: You’ll also find flowering plants, seasonal plants, cacti, terrariums, house plants, and outdoor plants. The site also offers same-day delivery on select plants and flowers in case you need a gift in a pinch. You can also pair your plant with a gift basket and food (sister companies include Harry & David and The Popcorn Factory). Product Details: Shipping: Shipping fees depend on the order amount, international delivery available

Etsy View On Etsy Who it’s for: People who want a wide selection of plants. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer one centralized seller. Etsy has active sellers all over the world, and its plant collection includes houseplants, succulents and cacti, air plants, flowers, bonsai, trees, herbs, and grasses. The selection is vast, so it’s best to read seller reviews or have some idea of what you’re looking for. You can get single plants, succulent cuttings, and everything in between. And while you’re on Etsy, you can also pick up a hand-painted pot and other decor to accompany your new plants. Product Details: Shipping: Varies by seller

Leaf & Clay Leaf & Clay View On Leafandclay.co Who it’s for: People who want to bundle their houseplants or succulents. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lot of large houseplants. Leaf & Clay offers houseplants and succulents with self-explanatory categories like easy care, pet friendly, rare, low light, and bright light. You can stock up on singular plants—if you buy three houseplants, you get one free, and there are options to buy six or 12 packs of succulents. Leaf & Clay has various plant subscriptions, too: The Succulent Club offers monthly, three-month, or six-month plans, and The Houseplant Club offers monthly plans. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $59

Easyplant Easyplant View On Easyplant.com Who it’s for: People who want low-maintenance plants. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a self-watering feature for their plants. The indoor plants at Easyplant include self-watering pots to make things easy for novice plant owners, so you can give your plants a better chance of survival. Simply fill the reservoir once a month and the plant drinks water as needed, making it less likely to become over or underwatered. Decide what size plant you want (options run from small to huge, like a majesty palm), and choose from seven colors of pots to match your decor. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping in 5–12 days

Lowe's View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People who want to shop for plants and home improvement products. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a dedicated plant shop. Whether you’re looking to build your garden or add some indoor plants, Lowe’s has you covered. Its Garden Center has trees, annuals, vegetable plants, house plants, perennials, edible gardens, succulents, tropical plants, and more. For indoor plants, you can peruse a selection of low-maintenance, pre-potted, low-light, direct light, and pet-safe options—plus tools and other accessories. In addition to shopping online, you can find a Lowe’s in pretty much any state. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $45

Nature Hills Nature Hills View On Naturehills.com Who it’s for: People who want to build a glorious outdoor garden. Who it isn’t for: People who only want indoor plants. Nature Hills ships plants directly from the nursery to your home. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced gardener, Nature Hills has a variety of trees, shrubs, and perennials for you, but you can also buy houseplants, too. You can categorize the plants with compatible zones and regions so your pick will thrive wherever you're located. Once you have your plants, you can load them into a digital garden and get weekly care tips on your phone. If your plant or tree doesn’t survive the first year, you get a credit of up to 50 percent of the price paid. Product Details: Shipping: Shipping fee varies depending on order total, plants ship in 7–10 days

Succulents Box Succulents Box View On Succulentsbox.com Who it’s for: People who want succulents. Who it isn’t for: People who want outdoor plants. If you prefer low-maintenance plants, succulents are the way to go. Succulents Box has over 300 succulent varieties grown in Southern California and options for monthly subscriptions. Shop by genus if you know it, or by characteristic, such as rosette-shaped, trailing, rare, colorful, and pet-friendly. Not sure what you want? There’s a quiz for that. You can also shop for air plants and other houseplants to round out your growing succulent collection. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $59, plants ship within 3–5 days

Rooted Rooted View On Heyrooted.com Who it’s for: People who want rare or unique plant species. Who it isn’t for: People who want an included pot. Rooted plants are grown at its greenhouse in Florida and shipped to you, along with educational content to help you care for them. There’s a quiz online to help guide you to recommendations based on the light in your home, whether or not you have kids or pets, and if you travel frequently. Otherwise, the selection is nicely curated, with herbs, desert plants, tropical plants, and rare plants (like a Madagascar Palm or Fishbone Cactus). You can also buy planters, supplies, and other merch, like a plant-lover t-shirt. Product Details: Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $85, plants ship within 2–4 days

