The 20 Best Places to Buy Curtains of 2022

Our favorite places to buy curtains include luxury home goods stores, big-box retailers, and custom shops that let you design curtains from scratch. We’ve also included a few of our favorite curtain picks from each brand.

“Look at online options (at Bed Bath & Beyond, Pottery Barn, etc.) before you go to the store,” says Conner. “Then, see textiles in-person to get a sense of the hang and ‘hand’ of the material.” Stopping by a brick-and-mortar store is a great way to do this. But you can also order fabric swatches online—or shop online and return what doesn’t suit you.

To streamline your search, we spent hours researching stores that sell curtains, assessing their selections based on size, variety, and price. Then, we checked shipping and return policies for sneaky fees and tight return windows. We also turned to both Christopher and Conner for advice on buying and styling curtains .

The only problem? “Curtain shopping can be so confusing unless you’re a designer,” says Mary Beth Christopher, founder and principal designer of MBC Interior Design . With thousands of different options to choose from, finding the right curtains can get overwhelming. But knowing where to turn makes the process easier.

Not only do they look stylish, but curtains and window treatments help to pull together any space , adding privacy and ambiance to a room. “[Drapery] calms and softens the hard lines of architecture, provides heat retention or insulation, soaks up sound, and blocks out light—ensuring a good night's sleep, regardless of when the sun rises or sets,” says Kirsten Conner, founder and principal designer of Kirsten Conner Interior Design

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People looking for sleek-but-classic curtains in simple colors and luxe materials. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer bold colors and prints. One of our favorite places to shop for home goods? Pottery Barn. The brand has mastered the art of stylish-but-timeless furnishings. Pottery Barn sells 150 different kinds of curtains. And while that selection includes a few printed pieces, most of its curtains are simple and solid-colored. That may sound boring. After all, can’t you find solid-colored curtains anywhere? But because Pottery Barn offers so much variety, you don’t have just one pair of white curtains to consider—you have 64. This is great, because it means you can (often) find exactly what you want. Narrow your selection by color. Choose from a range of luxe materials. Then, get specific about curtain style. Want noise-reducing blackout curtains that look as elegant as normal drapes? You can find them. And since Pottery Barn’s curtains come in a range of lengths (21 inches to 160 inches), you can probably find them in the exact size you need. Pottery Barn also offers a small range of custom curtains, too. One thing to keep in mind? Pottery Barn charges shipping fees for most online orders—starting at $6. That’s a bummer, but since the brand offers free 30-day returns on most items, you can easily make returns and exchanges whenever you need to. Our Picks: Emery Linen Blackout Curtain (from $179)

Custom Belgian Flax Linen Curtain (from $55)

Sunbrella Awning Stripe Outdoor Grommet Curtain (from $199)

Product Details: Materials: Linen, cotton, velvet, silk, chenille, blackout, noise-reducing, light-filtering, room-darkening, outdoor performance fabric

Linen, cotton, velvet, silk, chenille, blackout, noise-reducing, light-filtering, room-darkening, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $38–$2,220

$38–$2,220 Return Policy: Free 30-day returns (does not include monogrammed items)

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who love a bargain and want lots of options to sift through. Who it isn’t for: People who want just a handful of curated curtains to consider. Wayfair isn’t just one of the biggest home brands around—it’s also one of the most budget-friendly. So if you’re on the hunt for a great bargain, Wayfair is the perfect place to shop. At Wayfair, you’ll find 50,000 different kinds of curtains. And these curtains run the gamut. They come in 13 different materials, 18 kinds of patterns, and every color of the rainbow. They’re also available in five levels of light filtration (sheer to max blackout), three panel widths (narrow to wide), and a range of lengths (64 inches to 115 inches). And some come with special features, like noise reduction or thermal insulation. That’s a lot of variety to sift through, but Wayfair’s filters make it easy to find what you’re looking for. You can sort by basic features, like color and material—and you can even narrow your selection by design style and room. Looking for Scandinavian living room curtains or modern farmhouse bedroom curtains? Wayfair will help you find them. This range is tough to compete with, but Wayfair’s prices are even harder to beat. Most of its curtains cost less than $100—and many cost less than $25. The brand also offers free shipping on orders over $35—though it does charge a $5 shipping fee on most returns. Our Picks: Best Home Fashion Solid Grommet Blackout Thermal Curtains (from $34)

House of Hampton Blanford Room Darkening Curtain Panel (from $54)

Eider & Ivory Hallmark Linen Semi-Sheer Curtains (from $26) Product Details: Materials: Linen, cotton, polyester, velvet, silk, synthetic materials, rayon, sateen, lace, bamboo, burlap, microfiber, blackout, room-darkening, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric

Linen, cotton, polyester, velvet, silk, synthetic materials, rayon, sateen, lace, bamboo, burlap, microfiber, blackout, room-darkening, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $8–$1,300

$8–$1,300 Return Policy: 30-day returns, $5 return shipping fee for orders under $35

The Shade Store The Shade Store View On The Shade Store Who it’s for: People who want to design their own curtains from start to finish. Who it isn’t for: People looking for budget-friendly prices and a flexible return policy. Struggling to find store-bought curtains you love? Pay a visit to The Shade Store. The retailer makes custom window treatments accessible—letting you design your own curtains from start to finish. When you shop at The Shade Store, you get eight drapery styles to choose from. And once you make your selection, you can customize the look and feel of your curtains. Pick the fabric you want in a color and print you’ll love looking at. Then, decide whether to add decorative trim. Once your curtains look perfect, you can customize things like size and quantity. And you can finish off your curtains with a privacy, blackout, or insulating liner. The Shade Store’s prices are high—but not outrageous, starting at $265. And they increase as you pick out fabrics, choose your curtain size, and outfit your curtains with add-ons. If you’re interested in buying, The Shade Store will give you a free quote on your custom curtains—and mail you swatches of its most popular fabrics so you can see them in-person. Since The Shade Store specializes in custom curtains, it doesn't accept returns. But if you’re unhappy with your curtains, the brand will repair or remake them for free. And if you still don’t love them, The Shade Store will give you a 50-percent discount to use on your next order. Our Picks: Custom Grommet Curtains (from $855)

Custom Tailored Pleat Curtains (from $585)

Custom Goblet Pleat Curtains (from $645) Product Details: Materials: Linen, cotton, silk, wool, outdoor performance fabric, metallic, blackout lining

Linen, cotton, silk, wool, outdoor performance fabric, metallic, blackout lining Price Range: $265–$1,255+

$265–$1,255+ Return Policy: No returns

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: Budget-minded shoppers willing to comb through thousands of options, or people looking for something specific that’s hard to find at a smaller store. Who it isn’t for: People who crave curation over variety. The “Everything Store” sells everything imaginable, so it should come as no surprise that Amazon’s curtain section is well-stocked. The online giant lists thousands of different curtains. And since those curtains are sold by a range of retailers, there’s plenty of variety to pick through. There are curtains available at every price point, though an overwhelming majority cost less than $50. And they’re available in every color, print, and style you can think of. Since Amazon has more than 70,000 curtains to offer, it helps to go in knowing what you’re looking for. And whether that’s a floral blackout curtain or a set of linen thermal curtains that can arrive in a few hours, Amazon probably has it. That said, you can filter the curtain selection by room type, design style, intended use, and more. So it’s possible to stumble upon something you didn’t know you wanted. But our favorite thing about buying curtains from Amazon isn’t the variety—it’s the convenience. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can score free two-day shipping on thousands of different curtains—and free standard delivery on even more. Amazon also offers free 30-day returns on most items it ships, though third-party shipping and return policies vary from seller to seller. Our Picks: Elrene Home Fashions Brighton Plaid Blackout Curtain (from $45)

Jinchan Linen Textured Thermal Curtains (from $31)

Deconovo Solid Color Sheer Window Curtains (from $12) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, silk, nylon, polyester, rayon, vinyl, blackout, room-darkening, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric

Cotton, linen, silk, nylon, polyester, rayon, vinyl, blackout, room-darkening, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $1–$755

$1–$755 Return Policy: Free 30-day returns on Amazon-shipped items The 7 Best Blackout Curtains to Help You Sleep Better, Day or Night

Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to score a deal on a set of stylish curtains. Who it isn’t for: People who’d rather invest in luxury curtains. Target is one of our favorite places to score a deal on stylish home goods—and its curtain selection does not disappoint. The store sells more than 2,000 kinds of curtains. And with so many options to choose from, it’s easy to find what you’re looking for. Target’s curtains come in a range of sizes, colors, and materials—and more than half of them are machine-washable. But what we love most about Target’s selection is that many of its curtains are both stylish and functional. You can score light-filtering curtains in eye-catching prints, energy-saving curtains in striking hues, and blackout curtains that are as on-trend as the rest of your space. And since all of these curtains are available at wallet-friendly prices, you can outfit your home without spending a fortune. To top things off, Target offers some of the most generous shipping and return policies around. To get free two-day shipping, all you have to do is spend $35 or more. And if you need to return something, Target gives you a whopping 90 days to do it. Our Picks: Threshold Blackout Curtain Panel ($33)

Threshold Light-Filtering Marlow Velvet Trim Curtain Panel (from $25)

Opalhouse x Jungalow Light-Filtering Jacquard Curtain Panel ($28) Product Details: Materials: Linen, cotton, polyester, rayon, bamboo, acrylic, jute, olefin, PVC, blackout, light-filtering, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric

Linen, cotton, polyester, rayon, bamboo, acrylic, jute, olefin, PVC, blackout, light-filtering, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $4–$202

$4–$202 Return Policy: Free 90-day returns

Anthropologie Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People looking for statement curtains, curtain rods, and tie-backs. Who it isn’t for: People who want blackout or noise-reducing curtains. Anthropologie is known and loved for its eclectic-but-upscale style. And if you’re looking for statement curtains, it’s one of the best places to turn. Though Anthropologie’s curtain section is small and curated, it’s filled with pretty products you can’t find anywhere else. You can score on-trend scalloped curtains, tassel-lined drapes, and eyelet lace curtains—many of which are machine-washable for easy cleaning. Sure, you won’t find many utilitarian pieces. (The store doesn’t sell any blackout or noise-reducing curtains.) But when it comes to stylish statement-makers, Anthropologie is tough to top. We also appreciate that the store’s price range maxes out at $318. (That’s a lot for curtains—but not a lot for curtains this stylish.) And we like that the brand gives you free shipping if you spend $50 or more. But perhaps the thing we love most about Anthropologie’s curtain section? It’s stocked with stunning hardware. So once you’re done shopping for window treatments, you can find curtain rods and tiebacks that are exactly as stunning as the curtains you just bought. Our Picks: Matilda Goad & Co. Scalloped Curtain (from $138)

Olivia Curtain Rod Set (from $108)

Mindra Curtain (from $78) Product Details: Materials: Linen, cotton, viscose, polyester, velvet, rayon, modal, lyocell, acrylic, wool, bamboo

Linen, cotton, viscose, polyester, velvet, rayon, modal, lyocell, acrylic, wool, bamboo Price Range: $58–$318

$58–$318 Return Policy: 30-day returns

Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: No-frills shoppers who want a set of sleek, simple curtains made of luxe materials. Who it isn’t for: People who want more than a couple options to consider. Parachute may be best known as a bedding brand. But it actually sells a range of top-notch home goods. Browse its online store, and you’ll find everything from rugs and pillows to candles and dinnerware. You’ll also find a small-but-mighty curtain section that deserves a spot on your to-shop list. Parachute started selling curtains in 2020, so its selection is still pretty limited. You won’t find a bunch of curtains in different colors, prints, and materials. But you will see a select few pieces that honor its commitment to quality. The brand’s standout staple? Its fan-favorite linen curtains. Lined with linen on one side and cotton on the other, the curtains look incredibly luxurious. And they’re available in two sizes and two colors. Parachute also sells a black matte curtain rod that’s sleek enough to suit any home—and a set of matching hooks you can pair with it. The hardware pairs beautifully with the linen curtains, giving you everything you need to outfit your windows. Like other direct-to-consumer bedding brands, Parachute is generous with its shipping and return policies. The brand offers free shipping on most orders and free 60-day returns on most items, making it easy to shop online. Our Picks: Natural Washed Linen Curtain (from $169)

White Washed Linen Curtain (from $169) Product Details: Materials: Linen

Linen Price Range: $169–$189

$169–$189 Return Policy: Free 60-day returns The 19 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2022

Annie Selke Annie Selke View On Annieselke.com Who it’s for: People who want easy-to-clean curtains in playful styles and luxe materials. Who it isn’t for: People who like having lots of options to consider, and anyone who hates paying for shipping. Annie Selke sells all kinds of furniture and home goods. But it’s one of our favorite places to shop for curtains, in particular. Why? The store’s curtain selection is tight and tailored—featuring just 21 kinds of curtains. But it’s filled with playful prints, vibrant colors, and fun finds. As you sift through Annie Selke’s curtain section, you’ll see artsy florals and blocky polka dots. You’ll also find solid-colored curtains in a veritable rainbow of shades. (We count at least 20 hues.) All of these curtains are made of textured linen, soft cotton, or sturdy polyester. And since most of them are machine-washable, they’re remarkably easy to clean. We also love that the curtains come in five different widths (42 inches to 115 inches) and a range of different lengths (63 inches to 120 inches). And while there are no blackout or noise-reducing options on offer, we appreciate that Annie Selke sells some indoor/outdoor curtains. Because Annie Selke is a smaller shop, it does shipping and return fees. Shipping costs $15—unless you spend $350 or more (in which case, it’s free). And while the brand offers free 30-day returns on most items, it charges a 15-percent restocking fee on items that are returned in poor condition or not in their original packaging. Our Picks: Anatolia Linen Curtain Panel (from $318)

Lush Linen Sky Curtain Panel (from $118)

Aylin Linen Curtain Panel (from $298) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester

Cotton, linen, polyester Price Range: $84–$378

$84–$378 Return Policy: Free 30-day returns, 15-percent restocking fee on items not returned in original packaging and first quality condition

Society6 Society6 View On Society6.com Who it’s for: People who want a set of curtains designed by an independent creator. Who it isn’t for: People who want some say over the size and material of their curtains. Society6 is an online marketplace filled with works by independent artists. So naturally, it has one of the most interesting curtain selections around. At Society6, you’ll find just two kinds of curtains: blackout curtains and sheer curtains. But those curtains come in thousands of patterns and prints. Each print is designed and uploaded by an independent creator—meaning every curtain you see doubles as a work of art. And since Society6 has so many contributors, these prints run the gamut. You’ll find dainty florals, abstract prints, classic art references—and everything in between. Though Society6 wins on aesthetic variety, it doesn’t offer much else. All of its curtains are made of machine-washable polyester. And they come in just two sizes. The curtains are also pretty similar in terms of price—with most costing between $40 and $65 for a single curtain, and between $75 and $95 for a pair. Still, there’s something special about hanging a set of curtains made by an independent artist. And since the Society6 marketplace is updated all the time, you’ll always have fresh options to choose from. Our Picks: Fun Sage Blackout Curtain (from $62)

Abstract Organic Sheer Curtain (from $89)

Kermina Suzani Uzbekistan Print Blackout Curtain (from $59) Product Details: Materials: Polyester, blackout, light-filtering

Polyester, blackout, light-filtering Price Range: $59–$165

$59–$165 Return Policy: 60-returns plus shipping costs

Pepper Home Pepper Home View On Pepper-home.com Who it’s for: People who want to design custom curtains—with some guidance. Who it isn’t for: People who’d rather save time with store-bought curtains, and people who like being able to make returns. Pepper Home specializes in custom curtains. But it takes a different approach than our other bespoke favorite, The Shade Store. Whereas The Shade Store starts by letting you pick a curtain style, Pepper Home asks you to choose your fabric first. From there, you can customize your curtain’s size, style, and lining—and pick out your trim (if you want any). Most of Pepper Home’s curtains are made of cotton—though a few are made of linen or polyester. And the curtains come in a range of striking prints and soft colors. When you start your custom journey, you’ll have 67 fabric options to sift through. And once you’ve landed on a material, print, and color you love, you can really start to have fun. One thing we love about the Pepper Home process? It’s easy to choose the right trim for your curtains. After all, pairing curtains with custom trim can be a daunting task. But Pepper Home makes it easy by giving you a few choice options that look great with the fabric you picked. Because Pepper Home’s curtains are made-to-order, the brand doesn’t accept returns. But if you’re unhappy with your curtains, you can exchange them for a different set within a 30-day period—though you’ll have to cover half the cost of the new item. Our Picks: Alice Curtain (from $118)

Poppy Pink Curtain (from $118)

Green Floral Curtain (from $118) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, blackout

Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, blackout Price Range: $118–$904

$118–$904 Return Policy: No returns

Overstock Overstock View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who’d gladly sift through thousands of options to find a great deal. Who it isn’t for: People who want a smaller selection of options with a clearer point-of-view. Overstock is a great place to score a deal on curtains. The retailer is one of our favorite places to find budget-friendly home goods. And since the brand sells thousands of different curtains, it’s easy to find something you like. Overstock’s curtain section is over 5,700 products strong. And as you’d expect with a selection that big, you can find virtually anything you’re looking for. Want thermal, noise-reducing, or blackout curtains? Overstock has hundreds of each of them. But it also sells a bunch of stylish curtains that would look great in your space. As you sift through Overstock’s curtain selection, you’ll find every color, print, and material imaginable. You’ll also see a ton of speciality curtains, like window tiers, swags, and valances. The best thing about all of this? Most of Overstock’s curtains cost less than $100. And the retailer offers free standard shipping on most orders. That said, Overstock does charge shipping fees on most returns—and only refunds those if the product was defective or incorrect in some way. Our Picks: Lush Decor Farmhouse Boho Stripe Curtain (from $48)

Madison Park Westmont Fretwork Curtain (from $20)

Greenwich Woven Energy-Saving Blackout Panels (from $17) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, silk, chenille, jute, rayon, nylon, acrylic, lace, wool, bamboo, blackout, thermal, noise-reducing, flame-retardant, outdoor performance fabric

Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, silk, chenille, jute, rayon, nylon, acrylic, lace, wool, bamboo, blackout, thermal, noise-reducing, flame-retardant, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $9–$427

$9–$427 Return Policy: 30-day returns plus shipping costs

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who want sleek curtains in playful prints and bold colors. Who it isn’t for: People looking for statement curtains, and people who hate covering shipping costs. West Elm is known for its sleek furniture and bold decor. So unsurprisingly, it’s a great place to find stylish curtains. Stop by West Elm’s curtain section, and you’ll have 140 options to choose from. These curtains range from sheer to blackout—and include some weather-resistant options you can hang outside. While this variety is much appreciated, our favorite thing about the curtains is that they don’t feel too bold. Instead, they walk the line between feeling playful and versatile—adding personality to your home without throwing off your decor scheme. One place West Elm really excels? Its material choices. Its curtains come in a range of luxurious fabrics, like linen, velvet, and cotton. And they’re available in some rich hues we haven’t seen anywhere else. (“Dark Horseradish” yellow and “Wasabi” green are particular standouts.) The brand offers free 30-day returns on most items. But it does charge standard shipping fees on most orders—and those fees start at $6. Our Picks: European Flax Linen Embroidered Stripe Curtain (from $115)

Outdoor Stripe Curtains (from $100)

Maze Jacquard Curtain (from $90) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, outdoor performance fabric, blackout

Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet, outdoor performance fabric, blackout Price Range: $45–$890

$45–$890 Return Policy: Free 30-day returns; made-to-order items not eligible for returns

H&M Home H&M Home View On Hm.com Who it’s for: People searching for simple curtains at a great price. Who it isn’t for: People who want a range of colors and materials to consider. H&M isn’t just a clothing store. The brand’s home collection boasts hundreds of pretty home goods—including a bunch of curtains that are simple, stylish, and easy to decorate with. At H&M, you get 51 kinds of curtains to choose from. That’s a pretty small selection, but every piece is tempting in its own way. You’ll find woven blackout curtains made of recycled polyester, tassel-lined curtains in a range of pretty neutrals, and linen-blend curtains dressed up with contrast trim. This tailored selection makes H&M’s curtain collection one of our favorites. And its budget-friendly prices makes the finds even sweeter. Because H&M’s selection is so small, you won’t find many function-focused curtains. While there are a few blackout curtains on offer, you shouldn’t expect to see anything that’s noise-reducing or thermal. H&M is pretty generous with its shipping policy. The store charges just $4 for shipping—and gives you free shipping if you spend $40 or more. Unfortunately, its return policy isn’t quite as nice: While H&M gives you 30 days to return most items, it requires you to cover shipping. Our Picks: Tasseled Curtains ($135)

Linen-Blend Roll-Up Curtain ($25)

Velvet Curtain Panels ($169) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet

Cotton, linen, polyester, velvet Price Range: $20–$199

$20–$199 Return Policy: 30-day returns plus shipping costs

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a variety of curtains to choose from, including budget-friendly and splurge-worthy options. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer to sift through a smaller selection of curated pieces. There’s a reason Bed Bath & Beyond is such a classic place to buy home goods. The store is filled with essentials that are reliable and well-priced—and its curtain section is no exception. Bed Bath & Beyond sells thousands of different curtains. And this variety makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. Its curtains come in a range of sizes, colors, and materials. And they’re available in every style imaginable. There are hundreds of blackout, noise-reducing, and thermal curtains on offer—and dozens of weatherproof, wrinkle-resistant, and hypoallergenic options, too. Since Bed Bath & Beyond’s curtain section is so big, there are often hundreds of items marked-down for sale and clearance—which is a treat if you love a good deal. But since most of the store’s curtains already cost $50 or less, you can bargain-hunt without shopping the sale section. Bed Bath & Beyond also sells a handful of pricier items. So if you’re looking for a set of printed curtains worth splurging on, you can just as easily find them at the store. We also love the store’s shipping and return policies that make online shopping stress-free. It offers free shipping if you spend $39 or more, and it gives you a whopping 90 days to return items for a full refund. Our Picks: Simply Essential Conrad Corduroy Blackout Curtain (from $35)

6ix Tailors Fine Linens Summerfield Drapery (from $432)

UGG Devon Grommet Room Darkening Window Curtain Panel (from $40) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, microfiber, rayon, acrylic, silk, suede, chenille, velvet, flannel, fleece, leather, viscose, bamboo, satin, wool, blackout, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric

Cotton, linen, polyester, microfiber, rayon, acrylic, silk, suede, chenille, velvet, flannel, fleece, leather, viscose, bamboo, satin, wool, blackout, thermal, noise-reducing, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $5–$1,800

$5–$1,800 Return Policy: 90-day returns

Ballard Designs Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Who it’s for: People looking for drapery in bold prints and luxe materials, and people who want the option to customize their own curtains. Who it isn’t for: People shopping on a budget. Ballard Designs is one of our go-to spots for upscale drapery. The brand specializes in home goods that feel fresh but classic. And its curtain section is packed with of-the-moment pieces that’ll still look great years down the line. At Ballard Designs, you’ll find a small but curated collection of curtains. Those curtains come in a range of rich colors and pretty patterns. And they’re made from luxurious materials, like silk, velvet, and cotton. Since the selection is so big on style, you won’t find many function-focused curtains. (There are no blackout, noise-reducing, or thermal options on offer.) But the store boasts a hearty collection of curtain rods and hooks, which are just as pretty as its drapes. One thing we love about Ballard Designs is that it sells custom drapery. So if you don’t find the curtains you’re looking for, you can create your own. The store gives you six curtain styles to choose from—and lets you pick from more than 250 kinds of fabric. You can also customize the size of your curtains, though you can’t choose your own trim. Since Ballard Designs gives you 90 days to return most items, it boasts one of the best return windows around. Unfortunately, made-to-order curtains are not eligible for returns—and you should expect to cover shipping fees for all orders and returns. Our Picks: Emma Scalloped Drapery Panels (from $209)

Andros Ikat Drapery Panel (from $219)

Hatch Stripe Drapery Panel (from $179) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, polyester, silk, velvet, outdoor performance fabric

Cotton, linen, polyester, silk, velvet, outdoor performance fabric Price Range: $69–$2,269

$69–$2,269 Return Policy: 90-day returns plus shipping costs

Home Depot Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: Bargain-hunters who want lots of curtains to consider. Who it isn’t for: People who’d rather save time with a curated collection than save money with a big one. The Home Depot sells tons of stylish home goods alongside its fixtures and hardware. And its curtain section is packed with wallet-friendly finds. You’ll find thousands of different curtains. And those curtains cover the range you’d expect. You can find thermal, noise-reducing, and blackout curtains—as well as wrinkle-resistant and fire-retardant curtains. And there are curtains available in every color, print, and material you can think of. While most of The Home Depot’s bestsellers are simple and functional, there are plenty of stylish options to choose from, as well. You can find breezy cotton curtains, playful outdoor curtains, or bold blackout curtains in statement prints. And since most of the Home Depot’s curtains cost $50 or less, you can usually find what you’re looking for at an incredible price. The Home Depot’s shipping and return policies only sweeten the deal. It offers free two-day shipping on lots of different products—and it gives you 90 days to return most items. Our Picks: Navy Striped Grommet Room Darkening Curtain ($45)

Drop Cloth Cotton Curtain Panel (from $19)

Fleur Floral Rod Pocket Room Darkening Curtain (from $66) Product Details: Materials: Polyester, cotton, velvet, linen, canvas, lace, microfiber, bamboo, silk, satin, rayon, outdoor performance fabric, blackout, noise-reducing, thermal

Polyester, cotton, velvet, linen, canvas, lace, microfiber, bamboo, silk, satin, rayon, outdoor performance fabric, blackout, noise-reducing, thermal Price Range: $7–$321

$7–$321 Return Policy: 90-day returns

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who it’s for: People looking for unique statement curtains at a great price. Who it isn’t for: People looking for simple or classic curtains. Urban Outfitters’ curtain selection is unlike any other on our list. While other brands go all in on variety or luxury, Urban Outfitters sells a small collection of wallet-friendly curtains you can’t find anywhere else. The brand’s small-but-impressive curtain section contains just 53 products. These include lightweight knotted curtains that look breezy and bohemian, colorful tassel-lined curtains that darken the room, and semi-sheer curtains in a range of playful prints. You’ll also find woven window shades, window tier curtains (Urban Outfitters calls them “cafe curtains”), and a handful of bamboo beaded curtains you can hang in windows and doorways. This selection is unusual—and it stands out among our top picks. But that’s what makes Urban Outfitters worth visiting. It’s not fun to find the same curtains at every single store. And at Urban Outfitters, you can comb through out-of-the-box options you might not have considered otherwise. We also love that Urban Outfitters’ low prices make it easy to take a risk. Plus, the brand offers free shipping if you spend $75 or more and 30-day returns on most items (though it does charge a $5 restocking fee). Our Picks: MagicLinen Tie Top Linen Curtain Panel (from $81)

Palma Fringe Light Blocking Curtain ($69)

Knotted Window Curtain ($59) Product Details: Materials: Polyester, cotton, velvet, linen, bamboo, beaded

Polyester, cotton, velvet, linen, bamboo, beaded Price Range: $39–$162

$39–$162 Return Policy: 30-day returns plus a $5 restocking fee

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want lots of options and low prices, or people looking for something specific. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t know exactly what they’re looking for and don’t want to filter their options right off the bat. If you’re looking for something, Walmart probably has it. The big-box store has over 32,000 products in its curtain section alone—leaving you with plenty of options to sift through. Walmart’s curtain selection is impressive. The store sells thousands of blackout, thermal, and outdoor curtains, as well as hundreds of noise-reducing curtains. And it offers a range of curtains for non-standard windows, too. Walmart sells thousands of valances and window tier curtains that are perfect for shorter windows. And you can even find curtains designed for window-lined doors, like French doors or sliding glass doors. With that much range, it’s likely that Walmart has everything you’re looking for. But it does take some digging to find it. Since Walmart’s curtain selection is so big, it’s separated into different categories. And you have to pick a filter—narrowing by color, curtain type, light control, or the room you’re shopping for—before you can see any of the curtains on offer. We don’t love this set-up: What if you don’t know what you’re looking for right off the bat? And we found our other favorite big-box stores much easier to navigate. Still, Walmart wins points for its budget-friendly prices—and its generous shipping and return policies. The store offers free two-day shipping on most orders. And it gives you a full 90 days to make free returns. Our Picks: Woven Trends Farmhouse Curtains (from $19)

Gap Home Organic Cotton Curtains (from $33)

Curtainking Rustic Rod Pocket Curtains (from $14) Product Details: Materials: Polyester, cotton, acrylic, silk, microfiber, nylon, rayon, faux fur, outdoor performance fabric, blackout, noise-reducing, thermal

Polyester, cotton, acrylic, silk, microfiber, nylon, rayon, faux fur, outdoor performance fabric, blackout, noise-reducing, thermal Price Range: $5–$128

$5–$128 Return Policy: 90-day free returns

Crate & Barrel Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want simple, classic curtains that don’t cost a fortune. Who it isn’t for: People looking for curtains with bright colors, bold prints, and playful details. Looking for sleek drapery that doesn't cost a fortune? Crate & Barrel has you covered. The home brand sells dozens of classic curtains made from luxurious materials, but prices cap at about $200. At Crate & Barrel, finding the curtains you want is simple—because there aren’t that many options to sift through. There are about 40 kinds of curtains to choose from, and all of them are made from luxurious materials, like organic cotton or European flax linen. Once you’ve settled on a style and fabric you love, you can choose from a handful of neutral colors. (You won’t find any vibrant hues or bold prints here.) Then, pick your curtain size—and your work is done. This approach wouldn’t work everywhere. But since Crate & Barrel’s curtains are so simple and versatile, it’s easy to find something that’ll look great in your home. What’s nice? Crate & Barrel gives you a full 90 days to return most items—though it does charge shipping costs on most orders and returns. Our Picks: Merrow Stitch Organic Cotton Window Curtain Panel (from $110)

European Flax-Certified Linen Window Curtain Panel (from $160)

Briza Linen Sheer Window Curtain Panel (from $80) Product Details: Materials: Cotton, linen, velvet, polyester, silk

Cotton, linen, velvet, polyester, silk Price Range: $70–$220

$70–$220 Return Policy: 90-day returns plus shipping costs