Window treatments are a stunning final touch to any space, whether you want elegant linen Roman shades or blackout cellular shades to minimize morning sunshine. While many retailers sell blinds and window treatments, not all are created equal—for instance, not all stores offer home installation, while others might not have a returns policy that suits your needs.

“It's a universally acknowledged truth in interior design that there's rarely a one-size-fits-all approach, particularly when it comes to window treatments,” Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of New York-based interior design studio, Arsight. “When selecting a blinds supplier, opt for one that offers a broad spectrum of designs, materials, and colors.”

If you’re not keen on DIY projects, Kropovinsky suggests looking for retailers that offer additional services like free swatches, in-home design consultations, professional measurements, and installations. “These services can save you from potential headaches later on and ensure a perfect fit and finish,” he says.

To find the best place to buy blinds, we researched a number of retailers selling blinds and shades to suit all different budgets and home decor styles. Whether you’re after roller, Roman, wooden blinds, cellular blinds, or vertical blinds, you can find your window treatment of choice at these top stores.

Amazon

Amazon

What Stands Out: There’s a truly huge selection of styles and next-day free delivery available. What Could Be Improved: There are very few customization offerings.

Amazon is undoubtedly a shopping go-to, with a convenient app for buying, free next-day shipping on most items with a Prime membership, and a good return window on most items. You can shop for almost any type of blinds in all shapes, sizes, and designs—plus, many window treatments have next-day delivery and a 30-day return policy.

Some sellers on Amazon have customization options so you can shop for blinds suited to your particular measurements. While we like its extensive collection and wide price range, Amazon doesn't offer design consultations, measurement, or installation services.

Product Range: All | Price Range: $5-$1,000 | Shipping Cost: Varies by retailer; often free with Amazon Prime | Return Policy: 30 days

Home Depot

The Home Depot

What Stands Out: You get free swatches with next-day delivery, and free replacements if window treatments don’t fit. What Could Be Improved: There aren't a lot of modern or very stylish options.

Home Depot is another favorite for window treatments, offering blinds in many styles, colors, and sizes. “A good resource for practical and affordable blinds, Home Depot also provides personalized in-store guidance, making it an excellent choice for those new to the world of interior design,” says Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of the New York-based interior design studio, Arsight. Home Depot also has measuring services, installation services, and free consultations.

If you shop online, the company offers 10 free swatches with next-day delivery to get the color just right. If the measurements provided are wrong you can return them within 90 days.

Product Range: Wooden, faux wooden, aluminum, vinyl, woven wood, Roman, cordless, roller, cellular, sheer shades | Price Range: $9-$1,498 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 90 days

Lowe’s

Lowe's

What Stands Out: Custom blinds are returnable within 90 days, and trim-to-fit options are available. What Could Be Improved: There’s a restocking fee for refunds on custom blinds.

Lowe’s has an impressive variety of blinds in most materials and colors. You can get them trimmed to your particular window dimensions or buy ready-cut options in-store or online. Plus, shopping is easy via the company’s site—just narrow your choices by size, style, color, or material.

You can even return your custom-made blinds within 90 days; however, if you opt for a refund instead of an exchange, Lowe’s will charge you 35 percent of the blind’s value. You can also get free samples to make shopping from home easier.

Product Range: Wooden, faux wooden blinds, natural woven, bamboo, Roman, cellular, vertical, roller, and solar shades | Price Range: $7-$990 | Shipping Cost: Free for orders over $45 | Return Policy: 90 days

Blinds.com

Blinds.com

What Stands Out: There’s free shipping for most items. What Could Be Improved: Extra services like measuring and installation aren't available on all products.

Thanks to its large and specialized selection of window treatments (and extremely search-friendly site), blinds.com is another popular option for dressing up your windows. This retailer is a great all-rounder that caters to a wide range of tastes and budgets when it comes to blinds, according to Kropovinskiy. “It offers an impressive inventory, ensuring every customer finds a product that matches their style and functional needs,” he says.

To ensure you are satisfied with your purchase, the company provides replacements for blinds that don’t fit perfectly. There’s also a flat fee of $199 for installation and free shipping for most blinds. Free samples are limited to 10 per customer.

Product Range: Wooden, faux wooden, vertical, vinyl, fabric, motorized | Price Range: $20-$352 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 30 days for incorrect sizing

Wayfair

Blinds.com

What Stands Out: This retailer has many window treatments at affordable prices. What Could Be Improved: Blind swatches aren’t available.

With everything from roller blinds to Roman shades, in styles including semi-sheer, blackout, cellular, UV protecting, and waterproof, Wayfair is a great place to source blinds no matter your tastes and needs. Blinds come in all different prices so you can find options to suit your budget, too.

Though the company offers swatches for many curtains, the same isn't available for blinds, though you can return items within 30 days of delivery. Most blinds come with mounting accessory kits and clear instructions, and you can contact Wayfair via telephone for additional assistance.

Product Range: Wooden, faux wooden, vertical, vinyl, fabric, bamboo, and Roman | Price Range: $17-$1,940 | Shipping Cost: Free shipping over $35 | Return Policy: 30 days

West Elm

West Elm

What Stands Out: It has simple yet stylish and high-quality offerings. What Could Be Improved: There are no free swatches or returns, and prices are high.

West Elm’s high-quality designs unsurprisingly extend to its blinds. While the selection isn't as large as some other retailers, the products are chic, sophisticated, and timelessly stylish. You won’t get free swatches, but you can visit one of its 110 stores to see the blinds before buying.

West Elm does not offer customization options, but most blinds come in various colors, materials, and sizes. Free design services are also available, but unfortunately, no returns are allowed for customized window treatments. If you don’t want to install your blinds yourself, West Elm can sort this out via Porch, a partner company.

Product Range: Woven, linen, cordless roller, cellular, Roman shades | Price Range: $195-$830 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 30 days, no returns for custom items

IKEA

IKEA

What Stands Out: There’s a wide range of basic blinds to suit most homes. What Could Be Improved: There’s no free shipping.

You might not get a neverending selection or brand name options, but when it comes to functionality and value for money, IKEA is the way to go. “IKEA is a mecca for modern and minimalistic designs,” says Kropovinsky. “The company’s blinds are both cost-effective and stylish, making them a great choice for those looking to achieve a clean, contemporary look.”

Less is more when it comes to IKEA blinds, both in terms of range and color choice—most blinds are gray, beige, or white, but there is one (yes, just one) dark blue pick. All blinds come with an instruction booklet for setup, and some product pages on the site have a helpful installation video guide. While most of the blinds are under $100, the most expensive option is the FYRTUR blind and hub kit, which is one of the most economical motorized blinds on the market.

Product Range: Fabric, roller, cellular, motorized, Roman, pleated | Price Range: $4-$230 | Shipping Cost: Varies on weight and size | Return Policy: 365 days for new products, 180 days for opened products

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

What Stands Out: This retailer has beautifully modern designs in plenty of sizes. What Could Be Improved: They don't sell any traditional blinds.

Pottery Barn offers high-quality, ready-made shades in various styles, colors, and sizes. The company mainly stocks shades to suit classic or minimal tastes, with many trendy styles like linen, neutrals, and bamboo.

If you want to see the product up close and personal before you buy, you’ll need to visit a store since the company doesn’t offer swatches. This retailer doesn't have customization options, but you can select from 30 widths and three lengths on most items. You can also return items within 30 days.

Product Range: Linen, bamboo, roller, cellular, Roman shades | Price Range: $199-$1,469 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 30 days

Levolor

Levolor

What Stands Out: There’s a generous warranty and free shipping for custom window treatments. What Could Be Improved: You can’t exchange or return custom blinds.

With swatches, free shipping on custom orders, and prices to suit every budget, Levolor is one of the best places to shop for blinds. You can find everything from cellular, sheet, wooden, and vertical blinds, to roller, solar, banded, and even motorized shades. Prices are reasonable, shipping is quick (around a week), and the company offers an impressive 10-year warranty.

The website is also easy to navigate, allowing you to design your blinds to your liking—even adding bespoke valances and cord pulls—before adding them to your cart. You can also save these designs for future reference. The site also has a “visualizer” that allows you to change the wall color to see what your design will look like. The site also has a helpful measuring and installation guide.

Product Range: Faux wooden, wooden, vertical, and metal blinds, cellular, roller, solar, banded, Roman, sheer, and panel track shades | Price Range: $40-$336 | Shipping Cost: Free, products over 84 inches are $115 | Return Policy: None

SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds

What Stands Out: There are free samples, free shipping, and a 30-day guarantee on custom orders. What Could Be Improved: No extra services, like measurements or installation, are offered.

The SelectBlinds website allows you to shop by color, type, features, or room, making shopping for blinds a breeze. Its prices are impressively low, and there’s always a sale for even more savings. You can order free samples, and the company will honor the sale price for 30 days after you receive your swatches so you won’t miss a deal.

You can schedule a free telephone design consultation via the website, but the company doesn’t offer measuring or installation services. However, if you get the measurements wrong, you can return the item and have it exchanged for only a $10 shipping fee.

Product Range: Vertical, faux wood, wooden blinds, roller, cellular, Roman, solar, woven wood shades | Price Range: $30-$758 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: None

Graywind Blinds

Graywind

What Stands Out: The company has automatic and remote blinds. What Could Be Improved: Some of the blinds need to be hardwired.

If you want to transition to a smart home, adding smart blinds is a no-brainer. While Graywind Blinds also has non-motorized options, the company’s smart blinds steal the show. The blinds come in all different styles, sizes, and colors for all home decor tastes, and they can also be voice-activated and controlled by an app via your phone or tablet.

You can program these blinds to open and close at pre-set times, i.e., so they open automatically and close at sundown (even when you’re not at home) as a safety measure. Shipping is free, and the website has helpful measuring and installation video guides.

Product Range: Venetian, vertical, and panel track blinds, roller, cellular, and Roman shades | Price Range: $140-$385 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: None

Blindster

Blindster

What Stands Out: The company offers a lifetime warranty and free measurement assistance. What Could Be Improved: There’s not a large selection in each category.

To help you select the perfect blinds, Blindster provides up to 10 free swatches on most of its products which are shipped within one business day. You can choose from blackout shades, motorized, cordless, and insulating blinds, and shades in 13 styles, including wood, aluminum, cellular, Roman, bamboo, vertical, and exterior—but there aren’t overwhelming variations in each category, so you can keep your shopping streamlined.

For instance, there are only five faux wood blind types, two wooden and three aluminum. Each style has various colorways, mounting, and installation options, and custom measurements to tailor the blinds to your space. The retailer offers free shipping on most items except for oversized products and a 60-day exchange or refund window, even if you’ve taken the measurements wrong (you only pay for shipping).

Product Range: Faux wood, wood, aluminum, and vertical blinds, Roman, bamboo, cellular, roller, sheer, pleated, solar, zebra dual shades | Price Range: $38-$264 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 60 days

Smith & Noble

Smith & Noble

What Stands Out: There’s a lifetime warranty, free design service, and measurement service. What Could Be Improved: Only wood blinds are available.

If you're shopping for something a little different, Smith & Noble has unique blinds that are high-quality and totally customizable. The company offers faux wood blinds in two styles and real wood blinds in three styles and 35 finishes. You can also choose from motorized, smart, cordless, cord lift, or wand tilt controls, and add valances and cornices.

Shades, including Roman, are offered in 777 fabrics with unique colors, designs, and patterns. These blinds might be a little pricier than some other options, but you get free samples, and a consultant will even come out to help design your perfect window treatment.

Product Range: Wood and faux wood blinds, woven wood, Roman, roller, solar, cellular, and sheer shades | Price Range: $103-$367 | Shipping Cost: Free standard delivery | Return Policy: 60 days

The Shade Store

The Shade Store

What Stands Out: This store has a lifetime warranty, quick shipping, and free design consultations. What Could Be Improved: Products are expensive, and the company doesn’t accept returns.

If you want to splurge on your forever blinds with plenty of customer support, shop at The Shade Store. With window treatments in a selection of over 1,000 fabrics, unlimited samples, and a free consultation and measuring service arranged in just a few days, you might be paying a little extra, but satisfaction is all but guaranteed.

The brand’s high quality and custom-made offerings make The Shade Store an interior designer favorite. “For those who appreciate curated aesthetics and exclusive designer collaborations, The Shade Store offers a wide array of unique, luxury blinds that can transform any space into a remarkable one,” Kropovinsky says.

Product Range: Wood, metal, and vertical blinds, roller, solar, Roman cellular, pleated, and woven wood shades | Price Range: $230-$630 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: 40% charge within 30 days

Just Blinds

Just Blinds

What Stands Out: This retailer has great prices, a good selection, free shipping, and an easy-to-navigate website. What Could Be Improved: There are no returns for custom-made products.

Just Blinds has a range of styles to shop from, with options ranging from cellular blinds to sheer horizontal options. Its faux wood blinds are durable, scratch-proof, moisture-resistant, and extremely easy to clean—and they come in 17 different colors. The real wood blinds are available in 20 colors and have an optional decorative cloth tape that blocks more light and adds an extra layer of privacy. Meanwhile, its vertical blinds are available in many materials (vinyl, fabric, faux wood), and stacking styles.

This retailer has extensive sizing options and can accommodate custom requests within six days. You can purchase an extra warranty if you want to extend the retailer’s three-year breakage guard warranty. For a more affordable option that is lightweight and easy to install, aluminum blinds are crash-proof, enamel-finished for extra durability, and come in 24 colors at a lower cost.

Product Range: Faux wood, wood, aluminum, vertical blinds, roller, solar, Roman, cellular, pleated, woven wood, zebra, sheer horizontal, and outdoor shades | Price Range: $24-$143 | Shipping Cost: Free | Return Policy: None

Stoneside

Stoneside

What Stands Out: This store has a great selection and free in-home design consultation and measurement service. What Could Be Improved: There is no free shipping and no returns on custom products.

For a bespoke product and a stress-free personalized shopping experience, opt for a free virtual or in-home design consultation with no obligation from Stoneside. The company’s expert will help you select the perfect blinds—a choice of wood, faux wood, composite wood, and vertical blinds—and walk you through the entire process.

Every little detail of your blinds or shades can be customized, including material, dimensions, slat size, and motorization. Although they’re more expensive than some other blinds, the consultant will find and recommend something within your budget. You can’t return customized products, but after the thorough and in-depth consultation and measuring service, and especially if you opt for the professional installation, it’s unlikely that you’ll need to.

Product Range: Faux wood, wood, composite wood, vertical blinds, roller, solar, cellular, vertical cellular, Roman, zebra shades | Price Range: $195-$1,181 | Shipping Cost: Varies by product | Return Policy: None

Blinds To Go

Blinds To Go

What Stands Out: It has a free catalog and swatches, helpful instructions on DIY measuring and installation, and professional services available. What Could Be Improved: There are no returns on custom-made products unless they’re faulty.

Before shopping with Blinds to Go, you can request a free catalog and free samples of its wood, faux wood, aluminum, or vertical blinds. There’s an ample selection to browse, although you won’t find anything too unusual, outlandish, or bright. There’s a satisfactory cordless selection, too, if child safety is of concern.

The blinds and shades can be motorized and Blinds To Go also offers a hub to control your blinds via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. The site has helpful and clear guidelines on measuring and installation via downloadable PDFs, but you can also request a pro to come out and perform these tasks for you. Products come with a lifetime warranty on material and workmanship but custom orders are non-returnable unless faulty.

Product Range: Faux wood, wood, aluminum, panel tracks, vertical blinds, roller, solar, cellular, woven wood, Roman, zebra, pleated, panel track shades | Price Range: $39-$331 | Shipping Cost: Varies | Return Policy: None

How to Shop for Blinds Like a Pro

Product Range

When trying to find the best places to buy blinds, many retailers offer various window treatment options, while others may have a limited selection. “Always consider the range of products available,” says Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of the New York-based interior design studio, Arsight. “A diverse selection means more possibilities for you to find something that truly aligns with your style and functional needs. Look for retailers that offer various materials (wood, faux wood, fabric, vinyl), different styles (Venetian, roller, Roman), and customization options.”

Kropovinsky recommends prioritizing quality over quantity when buying blinds. “The true worth of a seller isn't measured by the number of options available but by the craftsmanship and resilience of their wares,” he says. “The distinction between a 'good enough' blind and a truly magnificent one is often in the meticulous details such as the stitching, the fabric, and the durability.”

Price

Ready-made blinds at large home stores like Home Depot, Wayfair, and IKEA can be priced anywhere from $20 to $200 per window for standard sizes. However, prices are typically higher when shopping at specialized window treatment stores that offer custom-made products.

“Blinds are typically priced per square foot, with a wide price range depending on materials and styles,” Kropovinsky says. “Custom blinds or those with premium materials or features can run into the hundreds. However, remember that investing in quality blinds can enhance the longevity and overall aesthetic appeal of your space.”

Services Offered

Many retailers also offer helpful services like at-home consultations, professional measuring, and installation. Some stores have these services included with the total cost, while others charge extra. Whether or not you need these services is entirely a personal matter, depending on your comfort level with installation and design.

“Not everyone is adept at handling DIY projects, and those who are can often still benefit from a bit of professional help,” says Kropovinsky. “A first-rate seller will provide installation services or at least steer you through the procedure. Superior customer service is essential; aim to find a seller that delivers top-tier customer service, is always ready to assist you, responds to your questions, and ensures your contentment with your chosen piece.”

While you may need to splash out extra on getting proper measurements and professional installation, it may be worth it for a hassle-free experience and window treatments that fit perfectly.

Shipping & Return Policies

Each retailer has its own shipping and returns policy. Larger online outlets like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair typically offer free shipping and returns within 30 days of purchase. You won’t get the same deal on custom-made items with your provided measurements—most retailers don't offer returns on specially sized window treatments unless the item is defective.

“Make sure to read the policies before the purchase,” Kropovinsky says. “There is a possibility you will need to return the item, so it’s important to understand the rules in advance.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the Commerce Editor-at-Large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed multiple retailers offering blinds and researched and considered factors such as product range, product prices, additional services, shipping, returns policy, and value. She also spoke to Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of the New York-based interior design studio, Arsight.