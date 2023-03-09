The 20 Best Places to Buy a Couch of 2023

“Don’t just look at the pretty pictures,” says Vroom. “Look for high-resiliency foam in the cushions and frames made from kiln-dried hardwood over particle board, both of which increase the lifespan of your sofa and ultimately protect your investment for years to come.”

To kickstart your search, we rounded up our favorite places to buy a couch, from luxury made-to-order brands to affordable big-box retailers. We spent hours researching and considering factors like product variety, price range, shipping options, and return policy to compile this final list of retailers. We also consulted interior designer Amy Vroom, who has sourced countless sofas for decoration projects in the Seattle area and beyond.

The couch is the heart of the home—it’s where all the action happens, from binge-watching your favorite series to playing board games with your family. Having a comfortable, durable, and stylish couch to sit on will make all those experiences much more enjoyable.

Wayfair 4.8 Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People shopping on a budget who want a wide range of options. Who it isn’t for: People who want a luxurious or made-to-order couch. Though Wayfair’s prices are pretty low, the giant online retailer is always running additional sales, so you can score an even better deal. Pay special attention to its email blasts or shop on a holiday weekend to find already-affordable couches on sale. Wayfair offers every style imaginable, from traditional to transitional to mid-century to modern, so there’s truly something for everyone. Plus, the site offers free shipping on most orders, and some couches can arrive within a few days. Product Details: Styles Offered: Traditional, transitional, mid-century, modern

Traditional, transitional, mid-century, modern Shipping Cost: Free for most orders over $35

Free for most orders over $35 Return Policy: 30 days for most items, return shipping costs apply

Maiden Home Maiden Home View On Maidenhome.com Who it’s for: People with a generous budget and an eye for design. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer retro design or are shopping on a budget. Maiden Home furniture defines luxury—its materials are sourced from the finest textile mills, tanneries, and sustainably-managed forests to ensure heirloom quality and longevity. For that reason, its sofas are on the pricier side. The brand offers 12 sofa styles, which can be made to order in various upholstery materials, from merino to textured tweed to pebbled leather to Italian bouclé. Most importantly, the company delivers its custom couches on a quick timeline—shipping between three and eight weeks after you place your order. A few styles are available ready-to-ship, too, which arrive even faster. Product Details: Styles Offered: Transitional, traditional, modern

Transitional, traditional, modern Shipping Cost: $135 for white glove delivery

$135 for white glove delivery Return Policy: 30 days for a refund, minus 10%

Burrow View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who move frequently or have a growing family. Who it isn’t for: People who want a range of unique designs, patterns, and styles to choose from. Burrow has funneled its resources into creating modular furniture that can move and grow with you. Its couches are easily assembled and disassembled without tools, and you can add seats and switch configurations when your needs (or space) change. Each sofa is designed with convenience and longevity in mind. Style-wise, Burrow focuses on the basic principles of American mid-century modernism and contemporary Scandinavian minimalism. The sofas are structured and simple, meaning they can work in almost any home. Plus, you can customize the fabric, leg material, and arm shape so your couch suits you. Product Details: Styles Offered: Mid-century, minimalist

Mid-century, minimalist Shipping Cost: Free shipping on every order

Free shipping on every order Return Policy: 30 days, 10% return shipping fee with the original packaging, 20% without original packaging (capped at $250 per item)

Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People shopping on a budget who want a wide selection of styles. Who it isn’t for: People who want to invest in a made-to-order couch. By now, you probably already know that Amazon sells practically everything, including couches. This mega e-commerce platform has a vast, eclectic range of designs, so you can find regal leather Chesterfield sofas and retro teal mid-century couches on the same site. No matter the shape, size, or color you have in mind, Amazon likely has it in stock. Another perk of shopping for couches on Amazon is its affordability. The quality is not always guaranteed, but the bargains might be worth it. While the shipping costs and return policies depend on the item you choose, many sofas ship for free and are returnable. Plus, Prime members may even be able to find some styles that come with free two-day shipping. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, traditional, mid-century

Modern, traditional, mid-century Shipping Cost: Dependent on the item, many ship for free

Dependent on the item, many ship for free Return Policy: 30 days for most items

Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Who it’s for: People who want custom sofas at an affordable cost. Who it isn’t for: People who want a luxury couch. Apt2B was established in 2010 and has made a name for itself by producing reasonably priced, made-to-order sofas, sectionals, and sleepers. With over 60 fabrics and tons of styles to choose from, the customization options are endless. While these made-to-order sofas are crafted relatively quickly (typically between two and seven weeks), Apt2B also offers ready-to-ship seating for shoppers who are in more of a rush. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, mid-century, transitional, glam, industrial

Modern, mid-century, transitional, glam, industrial Shipping Cost: Free entryway delivery on all orders, $149 for white glove delivery

Free entryway delivery on all orders, $149 for white glove delivery Return Policy: 100 days, subject to minimum 15% restocking fee

Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a colorful or unique couch. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer minimalist design. From stripes to florals to ikat, Anthropologie’s patterned fabrics are unparalleled. Plus, its solid options, like cinnamon velvet and lilac linen, are equally compelling. “Anthropologie has a lot of great sofas in colorful patterns for a truly one-of-a-kind look," says Vroom. "There are more customization options with their fabrics, and the styles range from traditional to more modern, so there's certainly something for everyone.” Many designs are made-to-order, so you can choose the material, color, and size that look best in your home. The only drag is customization takes time, so you might have to wait a few months for your dream couch to arrive. Product Details: Styles Offered: Traditional, modern, glam, bold

Traditional, modern, glam, bold Shipping Cost: $149–$249, depending on order total

$149–$249, depending on order total Return Policy: 30 days, made-to-order couches subject to a 25% restocking fee

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who like a classic, traditional look. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer mid-century modern design. Pottery Barn doesn’t compromise on quality, even though its products are manufactured on a massive scale. And its style is definitively transitional, which can suit a wide range of decor preferences and spaces. Pottery Barn sofas have streamlined yet old-world details, like rolled arms and skirted bases for an updated version of traditional looks. No matter which model you choose, it’s likely available in multiple sizes, types of cushions, over 95 fabrics, and 30 kinds of leather. Product Details: Styles Offered: Transitional, traditional, modern

Transitional, traditional, modern Shipping Cost: Flat-rate shipping, cost varies by location and order total

Flat-rate shipping, cost varies by location and order total Return Policy: 30 days, or 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items; made-to-order furniture is not eligible for returns

Castlery View On Castlery.com Who it’s for: People who want to shop with a range of specific filters. Who it isn’t for: People who want a generous return policy. Castlery is a happy medium between luxury brands and big box retailers. Its focus is on high-quality craftsmanship, time-tested durability, and accessible prices. Castlery works with international designers to produce contemporary and mid-century sofas. The website allows you to filter by length, seat comfort, seat depth, seat height, and seat softness to find the best couch for your space. It makes the shopping process a breeze. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, mid-century

Modern, mid-century Shipping Cost: Flat rate (varies by location and order value), free shipping on orders over $999 to select cities

Flat rate (varies by location and order value), free shipping on orders over $999 to select cities Return Policy: 14 days, 20% restocking fee

AllModern 4.2 View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People want a modern couch. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer traditional design. AllModern’s specialty is all in its name—the retailer is a leader in modern styles, from mid-century to Scandinavian minimalist. This online store offers hundreds of structured and sectional sofas, which feature unique designs, sharp angles, and contemporary curves, so it’s easy to find a piece that will look chic in your space. If you need more reasons to shop at AllModern, its affordability and shipping are also paramount. Most three-seat couches cost around $1,000, which is tough to beat—and they ship for free. (In fact, everything over $35 does.) Plenty of sofas will ship within a couple of weeks, but some ship in just two days. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, mid-century, minimalist

Modern, mid-century, minimalist Shipping Cost: Free shipping over $35

Free shipping over $35 Return Policy: 30 days for most items, return shipping costs apply

Floyd Floyd View On Floydhome.com Who it’s for: People who want a modular couch. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer one-piece furniture. Floyd has forward-thinking designs—each item is high-quality, easily assembled, and modular, so you can easily alter and expand upon your couch as needed. Technically, Floyd only offers two couch styles, The Sofa and The Form Sectional, but the latter is available in seemingly-endless configurations and 19 compelling colors, so the options are vast. Product Details: Styles Offered: Contemporary

Contemporary Shipping Cost: 12% of the order value (capped at $399)

12% of the order value (capped at $399) Return Policy: 30 days for most items, subject to a 10% restocking fee

Arhaus Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Who it’s for: People who want to shop for a couch with sustainability in mind. Who it isn’t for: People who want a couch on a tight budget. Founded with the mission to craft long-lasting, heirloom-quality furniture, Arhaus is a leader for its sustainability-minded practices. The brand uses reclaimed, sustainably sourced, and recycled materials as much as possible. When it comes to style, Arhaus leans contemporary but still offers lots of traditional designs. Each design has at least one customizable feature, like fabric, width, and depth. If you want to tailor your couch to existing decor, you can opt for one of many neutral upholsteries, from white bouclé to camel leather. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, minimalist, traditional

Modern, minimalist, traditional Shipping Cost: From $299 for white glove delivery

From $299 for white glove delivery Return Policy: 14 days for stock orders with 10% restocking fee, custom orders are not refundable

CB2 View On CB2 Who it’s for: People who love luxurious, contemporary design. Who it isn’t for: People shopping for a couch on a budget. CB2 is another one of Vroom’s favorite places to buy a couch. “CB2 sofas are very on-trend with their frames if you're looking to add a dramatic flair to your home,” she says. The retailer’s couch styles are modern, elegant, and art-like, with unexpected lines and boundary-pushing shapes not found elsewhere. With a mix of ready-to-ship, ships-within-six-weeks, and customized sofas that can take months to arrive, there are options for shoppers on a time crunch and those who are willing to wait for their specific preferences. Product Details: Styles Offered: Contemporary, avant-garde

Contemporary, avant-garde Shipping Cost: $249–$399, depending on location

$249–$399, depending on location Return Policy: 30 days, shipping and handling fees are not refunded

Blu Dot View On Bludot.com Who it’s for: People who love sleek, contemporary design. Who it isn’t for: People who want a patterned or eccentric couch. Vroom’s favorite place to shop for a contemporary couch is Blu Dot for its unique designs and affordable prices. She says the “sofa frames have interesting shapes and details—all at a friendly price point.” The sleek silhouettes are available in curated upholstery like ochre velvet and slate leather. Compared to sofas of similar high quality and style, Blu Dot’s pieces are a steal. But it’s far pricier than brands like AllModern and Article, with two-seat couches sold for around $2,000. If that price tag is within your budget, Blu Dot is worth the cost. Product Details: Styles Offered: Contemporary, minimalist

Contemporary, minimalist Shipping Cost: $169–$349, depending on location and delivery type

$169–$349, depending on location and delivery type Return Policy: 30 days, minus a 10% return fee (20% after 30 days)

Sabai Sabai View On Sabai.design Who it’s for: People who want to prioritize sustainability while shopping. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wide range of styles to select from. Sustainability is the primary goal at Sabai, a furniture company that promises “no greenwashing, no chemicals, no sacrificing your values.” It makes good on that pledge by using eco-friendly materials like recycled and upcycled fabrics, FSC-certified wood, CertiPUR-US-certified foam, and plastic-free packing. Plus, its Repair Don't Replace program allows you to replace or upgrade parts and reduce waste. Some of its couches are customizable by fabric, color, leg material, and cushion type. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern

Modern Shipping Cost: $75–$200 for couches within the continental U.S.

$75–$200 for couches within the continental U.S. Return Policy: 30 days, original shipping fees are nonrefundable and a $50 fee is deducted from your refund

Edloe Finch Edloe Finch View On Edloefinch.com Who it’s for: People who want a mid-century couch. Who it isn’t for: People who want a wide selection of options to choose from. Edloe Finch's mid-century-inspired furniture is sold exclusively online to eliminate industry markups that usually come with retail stores, showrooms, and salespeople. Though the selection is small (six sofas, one loveseat, and one sleeper), every design is a hit. Plus, upholstery options include rich, jewel-toned velvets and soft vegan leathers. If you're easily overwhelmed by hundreds of search results and too many options, Edloe Finch is an ideal place to start your search. Product Details: Styles Offered: Mid-century

Mid-century Shipping Cost: Free front-door delivery, $199 for in-room delivery and assembly

Free front-door delivery, $199 for in-room delivery and assembly Return Policy: 30 days with original packaging, 10% return shipping fee The 12 Best Leather Sofas of 2023

Joybird 4.7 Joybird View On Joybird.com Who it’s for: People who only have an eye for mid-century design. Who it isn’t for: People who want a retailer with many styles offered. If you want to go all-out on mid-century decor, Joybird is the retro-inspired furniture retailer for you. Its designs are informed by iconic designers from that era, from Frank Lloyd Wright to Eero Saarinen. These deco styles are evident throughout its sofa collection with geometric lines, angled legs, and tufted upholstery. Joybird couches are also fully customizable, with multiple sizes and up to 18 fabric choices for most models. Olive green velvet, turquoise chenille, and rust mohair are among the covetable vintage options. Product Details: Styles Offered: Mid-century

Mid-century Shipping Cost: $49 for curbside delivery, price varies depending on location for in-home delivery

$49 for curbside delivery, price varies depending on location for in-home delivery Return Policy: 90 days, minus return shipping cost and a 10% restocking fee

Article Article View On Article.com Who it’s for: People who want a mid-century couch that comes in a variety of configurations. Who it isn’t for: People who love traditional furniture design. Since 2013, Article has focused on creating long-lasting, fairly priced furniture with a mid-century flair. These couches are versatile, well-made, and give a hint of retro-inspired design. While customization isn’t available, each design comes in a few different fabrics and configurations. For example, if you like the Timber sofa, you can get it in a three-seat sofa, a sofa with a chaise, or a corner sectional. Product Details: Styles Offered: Mid-century, modern

Mid-century, modern Shipping Cost: Free front door delivery on orders $999 and up, $119 for in-room delivery, $199 for in-room delivery and assembly

Free front door delivery on orders $999 and up, $119 for in-room delivery, $199 for in-room delivery and assembly Return Policy: 30 days, subject to $49 return shipping fee (additional $50 fee without original packaging)

Sixpenny Sixpenny View On Sixpenny.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile couch to change by season or year. Who it isn’t for: People with a tight budget. Commitment-phobes, Sixpenny is for you. The brand is all about slipcovers, so you can switch up the fabric of your couch whenever you choose. The options are limitless, with everything from cotton canvas to washed cotton velvet to recycled faux fur. Due to the nature of slipcovers, Sixpenny’s couches have a slouchy, relaxed look that invites naps and Netflix marathons. And they are as comfortable as they appear, with overstuffed cushions made of ethically sourced down feathers or recycled vegan poly. Product Details: Styles Offered: Transitional, traditional, modern, relaxed

Transitional, traditional, modern, relaxed Shipping Cost: Free for all orders, $100 for white glove delivery

Free for all orders, $100 for white glove delivery Return Policy: 30 days, 10% restocking fee without original packaging

Rove Concepts Rove Concepts View On Roveconcepts.com Who it’s for: People who want to furnish their entire house. Who it isn’t for: People who are shopping for just a couch on a tight budget. Rove Concepts runs a perks-filled membership program that can be worth it if you want to furnish an entire room or house. For $250 per year, members receive 30 percent off sitewide, 10 percent back in a voucher, a dedicated concierge service to manage orders, and early access to sales and new product releases. Members save a lot on couches—so even high-end styles quickly become more affordable. But even if you don’t opt into a membership (remember, it might only make sense if you’re shopping for multiple items), the contemporary, customizable sofas are worth the splurge. Product Details: Styles Offered: Modern, mid-century

Modern, mid-century Shipping Cost: From $139 for orders under $1,000

From $139 for orders under $1,000 Return Policy: 30 days with original packaging, return shipping fees apply