The 7 Best Pet Stain Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our top pick is Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover , as it is safe for pets, is able to remove hard-to-clean stains, and can be used on a variety of surfaces.

Be sure to spot test any pet stain remover on a small inconspicuous section before you use it over a large area. “This is important as some removers can cause color changes on carpets, fabric, or even hard flooring surfaces,” says Dr. Miller.

To help you find the best pet stain removers on the market, we tested 16 different pet stain removers and assessed them on ease of use, odor elimination, scent, and effectiveness. We also interviewed Dr. Whitney Miller , the Chief Veterinarian at Petco, and Vera Peterson , President of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, for additional guidance on choosing the best pet stain removers.

Any stain is stressful to deal with, but pet stains induce a whole other level of anxiety. In addition to the stain left from the mess, you also have to contend with getting rid of the odor . Luckily, stain removers that are designed specifically for pets do exactly that. The best pet stain removers can successfully remove the sights and smells of fresh and set-in stains without ruining the surfaces or materials you are applying them to.

This formula works so well on carpets that it has earned the seal of approval from the Carpet and Rug Institute. In addition to deep cleaning your carpets, you can also use this cleaner on upholstery, area rugs, and car interiors. Just make sure those surfaces aren’t made of velvet, silk, vinyl, leather, or cotton, as the product isn’t compatible with those materials.

If you prefer to leave the dirty work to your cleaning machines, get the Nature’s Miracle Carpet Shampoo. This pet stain remover is compatible with steam and carpet cleaning machines , but if need be, you can also use it manually as well. We found that this cleaner works quickly and efficiently, and you only need a little bit to see results. Since this product comes in a 64-ounce container, it’s guaranteed to last quite a long time.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to target natural materials such as silk or cotton.

If you can’t stand that chemical-y smell that often emits from cleaning products, get this pet stain remover from Simple Green. The scent isn’t strong at all, but still very pleasant, with a light and clean vibe. Not only did it mask the urine smell while we were treating the stain, but it also ended up getting rid of the odor from the stain entirely. Plus, we were impressed by how effective the product was at removing stains, including very set-in ones. It took more than one application to get rid of the set-in stains, but the results were so satisfying that we didn’t mind the extra work.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile pet stain remover that works well on fresh and set-in stains.

Even better: It excels at removing odor, which we discovered after using it on cat diarrhea. Plus, it has a pleasant citrus scent, which the brand calls “lime essence”. This formula was engineered to get rid of odors as well as stains and urine, and works on fabrics, carpets, furniture, and more. The brand even advertises that it can work on laundry, diapers, and wine stains , but we didn’t test for those types of stains specifically. Just note that it’s not a spray bottle, so it’s a bit trickier to use compared to spray cleaners.

This eco-friendly pet stain remover from Biokleen has a B rating from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) , and is one of the few products on our list that has been evaluated and received high marks. It’s made of biodegradable ingredients, making it great for people who prefer to keep cleaning products that contain phosphates, chlorine, ammonia, brighteners, or artificial fragrances out of their home.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile stain remover that can work on laundry as well as carpets and rugs.

Not only that, but the stain remover was immediately effective on the fresh stain. This Zero Odor product only works on organic pet stains and odors, like urine, feces, vomit, and blood. Overall, we heartily recommend this product, especially considering that we didn’t need to apply an additional application to get the stain out.

After testing, we can confirm that the Zero Odor Pet Stain Remover & Odor Eliminator lives up to its name. This product truly leaves no scent behind, including both the pet odor and any fragrance from the product. This is especially impressive considering the product does not contain fragrances or perfumes. There was a brief trace of a chlorine smell after spraying, but it did dissipate completely after about a minute.

Who it’s for: Those who don't want any lingering fragrance after a stain is cleaned up.

You can use this cleaning product on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, and surfaces like wood, concrete, and even leather. In fact, it’s so safe for carpets that it has earned a certification from the Carpet and Rug Institute . Bubba’s Rowdy Friends Stain & Odor Terminator is able to clean up urine, feces, vomit, and, according to the brand, “any other gross stuff it digs up.”

Set-in stains may feel like a lost cause, but with the right cleaning product, those soiled areas can be saved. The Pet Stain & Odor Terminator from Bubba’s Rowdy Friends is that reliable cleaning product, as it brought new life to our faux fur rug. After cleaning the rug with this product, we found that the urine smell was completely gone, and continued to be odor-free for weeks. The only smell that remained was the product’s scent, which appears to be a nice blend of eucalyptus and mint. Plus, the colors of their rug didn’t bleed as a result of the cleaning.

This pet stain remover can handle messes such as urine, feces, blood, and mud, as well as grease and even wine stains . It’s compatible on carpet, rugs, tile, upholstery, bedding, clothing, and any surface that is porous and water-safe. What’s more, with every bottle that is bought, the brand in turn provides food for a rescue animal in need.

While this product worked fast on fresh stains and smells, it wasn’t as effective on set-in stains. We only noticed a difference after several applications and a bit of scrubbing, but the set-in stains never fully vanished. Therefore, we recommend this product if you’re looking for a product that will get to work immediately on newer stains.

Natural cleaning products get a bad rep for not being able to get rid of messes as well as their chemical counterparts, but we found that this Skout’s Honor product did extremely well at removing fresh stains. This stain remover only contains four ingredients, including deionized water, a plant-based surfactant, a mineral-based deodorizer, and a plant-based fragrance. The fragrance and deodorizer proved powerful enough to get rid of smells around litter boxes, and had a more neutral scent compared to other pet stain removers.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a stain remover that also works well on set-in pet stains.

In addition to urine, this pet stain remover is also able to clean up vomit, feces, drool, and more on carpets, hardwood floors, furniture, and fabrics. It also contains a light citrus scent that further helps with masking stain odors. While this specific product is made with cats in mind, Nature’s Miracle also sells a dog version .

We found we were able to successfully blot up stains with just one application, and we were extremely impressed that the product was able to remove long-standing cat urine smells. In fact, one tester said: “I had my nose to the ground and the smell was gone!”

Nature’s Miracle is a favorite of Dr. Miller, who told us the brand’s enzymatic cleaners are a great choice to safely remove pet stains and odors. One tester was so pleased with its effectiveness that they wished they knew about the product sooner: “I felt like I lost the battle with cat pee, but this [product] is giving me renewed hope I can salvage the carpet in my house that I thought my cat had ruined!,” they said.

Final Verdict

Overall, we recommend Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover for its versatility on multiple surfaces and effectiveness in treating fresh and set-in stains. It is also safe for pets, according to Dr. Miller, and boasts a nice citrus scent that helps further mask odors from stains.

Our Testing Process

We tested 16 different stain removers and evaluated them on ease of use, odor elimination, scent, and effectiveness. For fresh stains, we first used a towel to soak up the pet urine for up to one minute before applying the product. We noted the smell, immediate effectiveness, and any color bleeding.

We let the stains sit for 30 minutes, and then checked to see whether the stain and odor were completely gone, or at least lessened. We repeated these steps for the set-in stain test, with the exception of not blotting up the mess with towels before applying the product. We used all this information to come up with the best pet stain removers.

More Pet Stain Removers to Consider

Simple Solution Extreme Stain & Odor Remover: Although it took more than one application, this pet stain remover was able to get rid of the odor and stain that our tester’s cat made on a bedspread.

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator: This product was extremely effective at removing odors and stain. The smell from the cleaning product, though, lingered for several hours.

How to Shop for Pet Stain Removers Like a Pro

Compatible Surfaces

Before you use any pet stain remover, make sure to double check which surfaces or materials the cleaning product can be used on. This is usually found on the label, but if not, look at the product’s instruction manual or check the product’s website. Even if you find out that a material or surface is compatible, Dr. Miller still suggests spot testing in a small hidden area of the surface or material before tackling a large stain.

Odor Elimination

This includes the pet stain remover’s ability to get rid of pet stain odor, as well as whether the product leaves a strong fragrance behind. Even though most pet stain removers also eliminate odor, it’s important to double check that they do both. The reason for this, according to Dr. Miller, is to prevent the pet from going back and marking that same spot.

In terms of the product’s fragrance, this is merely a personal preference. Some people like the addition of a fragrance to further mask the pet smell, while others hate the smell of any and all cleaning products. Just keep in mind that the fragrances of some pet stain removers do linger even after initial application, even when they’ve dried. If you want a pet stain remover that has a nice fragrance, we recommend the Simple Green Cat Stain & Odor Remover.

Ingredients

You’d think that a stain remover targeted for pet messes would be completely safe for pets, but that’s not always a guarantee. “The ingredients that make disinfectants and cleaners effective usually also make them toxic for pets,” says Peterson. Dr. Miller urges pet owners to read the labels of pet stain removers thoroughly before use.



“Toxic ingredients to avoid in a household cleaner are ammonia (or ammonium hydroxide), bleach or chlorine, phthalates, glycol ethers, and formaldehyde,” she says. Peterson adds that other chemicals that are toxic to pets are perchloroethylene, 2-butoxyethanol, and naphthalene. Our best overall pick, Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover, is safe to be used around pets.

Questions You Might Ask

Will a pet stain remover alter or ruin my carpet or upholstery?

It’s possible. The best way to prevent any surfaces or materials from being damaged by a pet stain remover is to first make sure that they are compatible with the product. You’ll usually find this on the label, in an instruction manual, or online—most pet stain removers are made to be used on carpets and rugs.

However, you should go even further and test the product out on a small, hidden part of the surface or material to double check that it won’t do any damage. The last thing you want is to apply the remover to a large stain on expensive bedding or upholstery and see that the stain remover has discolored the fabric.

Could a pet stain remover harm my pets?

It shouldn’t, but it’s still possible. To prevent this, it’s best to keep your pets far away from the pet stain removers at all times. Dr. Miller says this includes storing the products in a place inaccessible to the pets, as well as keeping them at a distance while you are treating the stain.

“Many household cleaners may be considered pet-safe but can still pose some risk to pets when ingested in large quantities, or while the solution is still in the process of drying,” she says. “This includes typically pet-safe natural cleaners like white vinegar and baking soda. Even if pets just walk over the recently cleaned area, the risk of licking and ingesting the chemicals from their paws is still a concern.” Dr. Miller also tells us that merely breathing in certain chemicals can cause a negative reaction in pets. All in all, keep them at least six feet away from the stain until it has completely dried.

What is the best way to treat a pet stain?

According to Peterson, it’s best to act quickly with fresh stains and to always blot up the mess with pressure first, but never rub in. Blot up the mess as best you can with a clean cloth or paper towel then follow the instructions of the pet stain remover.

For set-in stains, follow the instructions provided by your pet stain remover. If that doesn’t work, she suggests putting undiluted soda water directly on the stain and then blotting the area with a dry white towel. Repeat this process until most of the moisture is absorbed. After that, place a fresh towel on the area and place a heavy object over the towel to soak up the remaining moisture. Let it sit for at least an hour to fully absorb into the paper towel.

This article was written by Rachel Center, a product reviews home writer for Real Simple. We researched pet stain removers and tested 16 of the most popular options with real world testers, evaluating them on ease of use, odor elimination, scent, and effectiveness. We also sought the advice of Dr. Whitney Miller, the Chief Veterinarian at Petco, and Vera Peterson, President of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company.

