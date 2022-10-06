The 7 Best Pet Hair Removers of 2022

To find the best pet hair removers, we researched an assortment of options that tackle different areas with different methods. Our top pick is the FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool because the best type of protection against pet hair is preemptive—that is, deshedding your pet. "This helps eliminate the mass shedding in your home and keeps your house clean and pet hair-free," says cleaning expert Jessica Samson from The Maids .

While tackling shedding is a reality of pet ownership , there are tools you can use to make cleaning up after them less burdensome: think combs, rollers, or vacuums. Before you purchase a pet hair remover, the most important thing is to consider what items you'll be using it on. You may need more than one remover to cover every nook and cranny.

If you're a pet owner, you're probably used to the constant shedding of your furry friend and the painstaking task of cleaning up pesky pet hair from any and every surface in your home. The best pet hair removers take the hassle out of maintaining a pet hair-free home, making it easy to clean and dispose of the layer of hair that coats your living room couch or laundry hamper.

Best Overall Pet Hair Remover: FURminator Undercoat deShedding Tool 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who it’s for: People with pets that don't mind being brushed. Who it isn't for: People who want to tackle their existing pet hair mess. Prevention is key when it comes to protecting your house from pet hair. Instead of having to remove pet hair from your home, go straight to the source—removing loose fur. "FURminator makes some great deshedding tools for all types of dogs and cats," says Samson. The brushes remove loose fur from your pet's undercoat painlessly, all while maintaining their topcoat. The tool features an ergonomic handle and a built-in "fur ejector" button that removes fur from the bristles. FURminator offers a range of brushes tailored to your pet type, size, and fur length—select one suited to your unique pet. This tool is best for pets that are comfortable with being brushed, though it is possible for you to train your pet to adapt to the FURminator tool. The manufacturer suggests brushing your pet once or twice a week for 10 to 20 minutes per session, though this frequency and duration can vary depending on your pet's coat. Always consult your veterinarian or groomer if you have questions about using this product. Product Details:

Type: Brush

Brush Use: Directly on pets Price at time of publish: From $31

Best Pet Hair Remover for Laundry: FurZapper 2-Pack- Pet Hair Remover for Laundry Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who it’s for: People who want to tackle pet hair on their clothing. Who it isn't for: People who want to remove shedding from their furniture or floors. If you toss clothing covered in pet hair into the washer and dryer, chances are a standard spin cycle or tumble dry won't remove those hairs. Rather than attempting to remove every last hair with a lint roller, opt for the FurZapper. This sticky silicone tool can be thrown into your laundry machine, where it will pull pet hair from your clothing as your clothes tumble around. For optimal use, toss this tool in the dryer—you'll find that it’s excellent at removing pet hair from your clothes and trapping it in your lint filter. You can also use it in the washing machine—we suggest doing both for maximum pet hair removal. Make sure you don't use fabric softener or dryer sheets when you use this tool, as they reduce or even prohibit the effectiveness of the sticky surface. The manufacturer recommends using one FurZapper per pet and washing the device with dish soap every few uses, particularly if it doesn't feel sticky anymore. With proper maintenance, you can use the FurZappers time and time again. Product Details:

Type: Sticky silicone

Sticky silicone Use: In laundry machine Price at time of publish: $24 for 2-pack

Best Pet Hair Remover for Furniture: Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Brush 4.8 Analan View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Analanpet.com Who it’s for: People who want a quick and effective solution to pet hair on their furniture. Who it isn't for: People with leather furniture. This is one of the best pet hair removers on the market for surfaces like upholstery, carpet, and even clothing. The triangular device has rubber grooves along the edges that you can use as a rake on most fabrics. The only two surfaces the manufacturer suggests you avoid are silk and leather. Start by using the side of the tool with the largest grooves to do a quick sweep of a surface—hold it at an angle for maximum efficiency. Then move to the medium-size grooves and finally the smallest grooves. This method removes pet hair from your furniture or carpet in one fell swoop. You can also use the corners of the tool to clean crevices of your furniture, like in between sofa cushions. Product Details:

Type: Comb

Best Pet Hair Remover for Carpet: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a pet hair remover for pretty much every surface. Who it isn't for: People who need to clean pet hair from tight, hard-to-reach spots. Sticky lint rollers are a practical tool for removing pet hair from different surfaces in your home—but they do produce a lot of waste. If you'd prefer an eco-conscious alternative to removing pet hair from your home, opt for the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover roller. The roller picks up pet hair and stores it in a compartment, so you don't have to remove a sticky sheet or clean the roller every time you tackle shedding. That said, sometimes pet fur sticks to the rollers, which makes this pick slightly less efficient. Still, the overall ease of this device makes it worth using. This product is also best for wide, flat surfaces—because of its shape, it's not ideal for removing pet hair from tight spaces. Product Details:

Type: Roller

Best Pet Hair Remover for Cars: Lilly Brush Pro Pet Hair Tool Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who need to remove pet hair from tight spaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a pet hair remover for blankets or clothing. If you travel with pets, you know fur can coat your car and linger long after you've reached your destination. This set of tools is a fully-equipped car-cleaning arsenal that includes a large, flat tool with a rubber edge for the flat surfaces of your car and a narrow, spatula-like device to tackle all the crevices of your car. It has rubber edges around three sides that grip hair in every nook and cranny. Since the rubber edges of these tools aren't serrated, they're not quite as effective at picking up pet hair, so you might need to do a few passes. These devices aren't suited for loose fabrics like blankets or clothing, as you pull with sufficient pressure to pick up any fur. If you opt to use this tool on loose fabric, anchor the material down to avoid any tugging, crumpling, or folding. Product Details:

Type: Rubber blade

Rubber blade Use: Furniture and upholstery Price at time of publish: $33

Best Pet Hair Remover for Clothes: Scotch-Brite Lint Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On JOANN Who it’s for: People who are eco-conscious and want to avoid sticky lint rollers. Who it isn't for: People who have a large pet hair mess to clean. This lint brush functions like a standard roller but is totally reusable, so you can avoid throwing out fur-covered sheets of sticky paper. Plus, you'll never run out of sheets while cleaning your blouse. To use this tool, run the brush over your clothing, and the brush will pick up lint and pet hair. You can also use this tool to remove pet hair on any textile. The downside to this device is that if you're really covered in pet hair, you may have to clean off the device while using it—it doesn't trap much pet hair at once, and once it's covered, it becomes ineffective. That said, the brush is double-sided to provide additional surface area and hopefully reduce the number of times you need to stop to clean it. Product Details:

Type: Brush

Brush Use: Clothing, upholstery Price at time of publish: $7

