The 9 Best Paring Knives of 2023

Whether you’re a beginner cook or an advanced chef, we’ve rounded up the best paring knives for precision work.

“When shopping for a paring knife, the most important thing to remember is safety,” says Bowers. He says that because a paring knife is used for close prep work, like trimming potatoes or hulling strawberries, your fingers are dangerously close to the blade. “Look for a 3-4-inch blade with an easy-to-grip handle, either made of wood or textured plastic,” says Bowers. “A slick handle could cause the knife to move in your hand or fall from your grip.”

To find the best paring knives that will make quick work of meal prep, we researched the best products on the market, considering blade and handle material, blade length, and ease of use/maintenance. We also consulted Rusty Bowers, a classically trained chef turned butcher who owns Pine Street Market in Decatur, Georgia and co-owns Chop Shop in Atlanta.

Paring knives have a short, sharp blade that’s ideal for any type of kitchen prep that requires precision. They’re perfect for peeling fruits and veggies, but you could also use them to mince, slice, cut, and core.

Best Overall Paring Knife Global Classic 3.5 Inch Paring Knife 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a sharp and well-balanced knife made from a single piece of steel. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a knife with a wood or synthetic handle. This Western-style, 3.5-inch paring knife from Global is the perfect tool for all your coring, peeling, dicing and, well, just about any other kitchen task that requires a sharp, precise blade. It’s deft enough to devein shrimp and agile enough to take on seeding chili peppers, too. The Global Classic Paring Knife is constructed from one piece of high-carbon stainless steel. The blade features convex edges with a 15-degree angle on either slide of the blade. The ergonomic handle is filled with sand so it’ll be evenly balanced in your hand while you work. That doesn’t mean this knife is heavy—far from it. It feels nice and won’t budge in your hand, thanks to the textured grip on the handle. As for sharpness, the stainless steel blade is ice-tempered and hardened to hit 56-58 on the Rockwell hardness scale. And while the best paring knives should obviously focus on performance, we can’t help loving the look of the patterned handle. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Blade Material: High-carbon stainless steel

High-carbon stainless steel Handle Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 3.2 ounces

Best Budget Paring Knife Farberware EdgeKeeper 3.5-Inch Paring Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive paring knife with a self-sharpening sheath. Who it isn’t for: People who store their knives in a knife block or on a magnetic strip. We love this exceedingly budget-friendly paring knife from Farberware. It has a self-sharpening blade cover that keeps the stainless steel blade sharp and at the ready. The blade cover contains a set of rods made from tungsten steel that sharpen the stainless steel edge as you slide it out of the sheat, so there’s one kitchen maintenance task you can keep on autopilot. This paring knife might feel lightweight but it is more than ready for precision cutting, mincing, peeling, and more. The polypropylene handle allows for a firm grip and feels balanced in your hand. When your prep work is finished, wash the blade in mild soap and warm water—the sheath just needs a swipe with a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Blade Material: High-carbon stainless steel

High-carbon stainless steel Handle Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 0.32 ounces

Best Splurge Paring Knife Shun Classic 3.5-Inch Paring Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People willing to splurge on a durable and stain-resistant knife that is comfortable for both right- and left-handed cooks. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t do a lot of precision work and would rather spend less on a knife for occasional use. If you do a lot of peeling and coring of fruits and veggies, you’ll want a paring knife that can keep up. This one from Japan’s leading blade manufacturer is more than ready. The durable Pakkawood handle has a classic design that will ensure a firm grip in your hand. Shun even offers free sharpening, so you can keep the layered steel blade in tip-top shape. Why is this knife worth the splurge? It’s constructed with Shun’s special VG-MAX stainless steel, featuring 68 layers of stainless Damascus cladding. That translates to a 16-degree blade edge that resists corrosion and stains and can slice through anything with ease. Cleanup is a breeze, too, not that you have much to worry about, as this knife won’t trap bacteria. The best part? It’ll be comfortable to use whether you’re a righty or a lefty, thanks to the universal design. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Blade Material: VG-MAX stainless steel

VG-MAX stainless steel Handle Material: Pakkawood

Pakkawood Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 2.3 ounces

Best Japanese-Style Paring Knife Tojiro DP 3.5-Inch Paring Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Chefknivestogo.com View On Cutleryandmore.com Who it’s for: People who prefer the hard, straight edge of Japanese-style knives. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the natural rock of a curved blade. Japanese-made knives have a reputation for their stellar construction and performance. They typically have a thinner, straight blade that makes them ideal for precision cuts, especially on softer foods. And not only are they more durable, but they can maintain their sharpness for longer. Plus, they are designed to be lighter and more balanced in your hand. With this paring knife from Toshiro, you might find yourself buying copious amounts of fruits and vegetables just so you can peel, trim, and slice your way through it all. This full-tang knife (meaning the blade extends all the way through the handle) has a triple-ply clad construction and a core made from VG-10 super steel. To strengthen it even further, it’s sandwiched between layers of stainless steel for premium rust resistance. With 9-to-12-degree double-bevel angles on each side of the blade, it hits 60 on the Rockwell Hardness scale. The Micarta handle (a type of composite material) has three rivets, while the bolster collar is closed to permit a full sharpening of the blade—though you likely won’t have to sharpen it all that often. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Handle Material: Micarta

Micarta Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 2 ounces

Best Serrated Paring Knife Victorinox Swiss Classic Serrated Paring Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Victorinox.com Who it’s for: People who want a serrated knife for cutting through foods with soft interiors and tough skins, such as tomatoes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a flat-edged paring knife for fine chopping and dicing. Most home chefs can get by with just a flat-edged paring knife. But if you need something with a little more oomph to it, this serrated paring knife from Victorinox fits the bill nicely. The serrated edge on this four-inch stainless steel blade is perfect for creating thin layers of fruits and vegetables for garnishes. It also works particularly well on foods with soft, fleshy interiors and tough skins, such as tomatoes or grapes (if you’ve ever tried to cut through a tomato with a flat, dull blade, then you’ve likely experienced squashed tomatoes and seeds and juices all over your cutting board). The handle is contoured for a firm yet comfortable grip, even when it’s wet, so you can prep your ingredients safely. This Swiss-designed knife is made for professionals, so you’ll feel like one in your own kitchen. It also comes with a lifetime warranty against defects in construction or material. At just $10, it’s a no-brainer addition to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: From $7 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Handle Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Blade Length: 4 inches

4 inches Weight: 1 ounce

Best Small Paring Knife Kyocera Revolution 3-Inch Ceramic Paring Knife 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a small and lightweight blade that maintains its edge. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a stainless steel blade. If you’re looking to enter the world of lightweight ceramic cutlery, you’ve got an excellent guide in this Kyocera 3-inch blade. It’s like any other paring knife in its ability to take on trimming, mincing, peeling, and plenty of other tasks, but it has a ceramic blade. What does this mean for your kitchen prep? You’ve got a lightweight, super-sharp blade that stays that way up to 10 times longer than steel blades. The ergonomic handle is light and balanced, so your hand won’t tire even if you’re on a mission to peel all the fruit for a marathon baking session. And you’ll accomplish that mission handily, thanks to the ceramic knife which won’t look worse for wear in the face of all that juice, acid, and anything else that would normally dull a steel blade in a heartbeat. Note: The manufacturer recommends using only a Kyocera electric sharpener to hone the ceramic blade, or you could actually mail it to the company and they’ll do it for you. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Blade Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Handle Material: Resin

Resin Blade Length: 3 inches

3 inches Weight: 0.2 ounces

Best Full-Tang Paring Knife Made In Paring Knife 5 Made In View On Walmart View On Madeincookware.com Who it’s for: People who want a durable and well-balanced knife. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a shorter blade. This Made In paring knife features a full-tang design, meaning it’s constructed from one stainless steel rod that runs from the handle all the way to the tip. The result? A sharper blade that feels more balanced in your hand as you work. At 4-inches, it is one of the longer blades on our best paring knives list, but it’s still small and nimble enough to hull, peel, core, and more. The stainless steel blade has been hardened with the power of nitrogen gas and designed in the image of Japanese cutlery, so you have a powerhouse of a knife in your hands. The blade features a double bevel with a 12.5-degree angle on each side. Choose from a resin handle that is available in three different colors or an olive wood handle that given an elevated look. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Handle Material: Resin or olive wood

Resin or olive wood Blade Length: 4 inches

4 inches Weight: 3.3 ounces

Best Paring Knife With Sheath Zyliss 3.5-Inch Paring Knife with Sheath Cover 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want to keep their blade protected while stored in a drawer (and prevent accidents). Who it isn’t for: People who want to add their knife to a block or magnetic strip. Knife blades dull quickly when they rub up against other utensils in the drawer. That’s why a sheath is helpful. Not only can it protect your paring knife’s blade in between uses, but it’ll protect your fingers when you reach for it, too. This bright green knife slices through all your fruit and vegetable ingredients, thanks to an incredibly sharp edge on the high-carbon stainless steel blade. The ergonomic handle is shaped to cut down on tired hands as you’re prepping for meals, plus the soft rubber non-slip grip ensures it’ll stay firmly in your hand. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Blade Material: High-carbon stainless steel

High-carbon stainless steel Handle Material: Plastic with rubber grip

Plastic with rubber grip Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Weight: 1.9 ounces