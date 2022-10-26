The 20 Best Pajamas for Women of 2022

Find our picks for best pajamas below, then keep reading for more details on how to choose the best pair for your preferences and needs.

“Right now, my favorite type of pajamas are ones that can be worn all day long,” she says. “Loungewear is still a closet staple, especially for clients that continue to work remotely.”

Keeping in mind the varied opinions on what everyone’s best pajamas are, we spent hours scouring the internet for the top picks for different types of sleepers. While compiling this list, we took into account factors like type, material, size range, and care, as well as Nelson’s informed thoughts on industry trends and what shoppers are looking for in pajamas.

According to Stitch Fix Expert Stylist Lauren Nelson, the best pajamas are different for everyone. She advises clients to consider the type of sleeper they are, as well as their environment. “Top quality pajama materials range from cotton to linen to flannel,” she says. “If my client lives in a warmer climate, I recommend something lightweight and breathable , such as a cotton set. Alternatively, a flannel set is perfect for a cozy night in a colder setting.”

There are few certainties in life, but we can almost always depend on a fresh pair of pajamas to spark joy at bedtime . PJs that are too hot, too cold, or otherwise uncomfortable aren’t going to give you that thrill, so it’s important to find the right material and cut.

Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Eberjey.com For hot sleepers, there’s no better pair of pajamas than Eberbey’s signature Gisele Shortie Short PJ Set. Made of a sustainable, temperature-regulating fabric called TENCEL, this short sleeve top and shorts duo is incredibly smooth, gently drapey, and—most importantly—very cooling. Modeled after classic men’s pajamas, the contrast-piped, button-down style is traditional, but the cut is contemporary. The top is slim fit, while the shorts are cheeky. Those seeking a longer, roomier fit with the same cooling fabric and timeless aesthetic can go for the Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set instead. Eberjey also sells a long-sleeved version if you want to be even cozier. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Material: 95% modal, 5% spandex

95% modal, 5% spandex Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Fruit of the Loom V-Neck T-Shirt and Pant Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Budget shoppers will appreciate this steal of a set, which includes a Fruit of the Loom short sleeve V-neck tee and matching full-length pants. If the reasonable price alone isn’t enough, the jersey knit, polyester blend fabric is super soft and stretchy. The relaxed, loungey fit makes this pair of pajamas feel airy and casual, while a tag-free label adds an extra level of comfort. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Material: 70% polyester, 25% rayon, 5% spandex

70% polyester, 25% rayon, 5% spandex Size Range: S-4X

S-4X Care: Machine wash

Girlfriend Collective Cloud Pant Amazon View On Girlfriend.com As Nelson mentioned, multipurpose loungewear is having a moment. So if you’re looking for pajamas that can move from the bed to the couch to the grocery store, these Girlfriend Collective pants are a fantastic choice. Though it's not sold as a set, the matching Twilight Tank and Cloud wide-leg drawstring pants form a cute, cohesive outfit when worn together. In addition to looking stylish enough to allow you to leave the house confidently, this Girlfriend Collective duo is eco-friendly. It’s made of a biodegradable material that combines soft recycled cotton with naturally cooling TENCEL modal. The result is a smooth feel, a drapey fit, and a clean conscience. Girlfriend Collective also has a more inclusive size range than many other companies, and show their clothing on a range of sizes on the site so you can see how they fit different body types. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Material: 50% Texloop RCOT Primo recycled cotton and 50% TENCEL modal

50% Texloop RCOT Primo recycled cotton and 50% TENCEL modal Size Range: XXS-6X

XXS-6X Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry

Hill House Home Aurora Sleep Dress Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com For a fun, modern upgrade to the nightgown, consider this Hill House Home sleep dress. With adjustable spaghetti straps, a keyhole cutout, and a short, swingy silhouette, it provides minimal coverage for hot sleepers and those who want to show some skin. Plus, the four preppy prints—hydrangea gingham, bubblegum gingham, pond floral, and floral stripe—all match the brand’s famous Nap Dress style. Hill House Home’s Aurora Sleep Dress is crafted in Portugal using 100 percent organic cotton, which means it’s soft and breathable. And if you hate doing laundry, good news: The eco-friendly company recommends washing less often to extend the life of the garment and protect the planet. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Size range: XXS-XXL

J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Long Sleeve Pajama Set J Crew View On Jcrew.com It doesn’t get any more classic than J.Crew’s End-on-End Cotton Long Sleeve Pajama Set, which features an updated menswear-inspired silhouette with contrast piping, a relaxed collared top, and high-rise drawstring pants. The 100 percent cotton material is crisp and breathable, so this set is suitable for moderately warm sleepers who prefer full-coverage. Buying cotton pajamas from J.Crew doesn’t just ensure a soft, comfortable sleep experience—you’re also supporting the brand’s commitment to Better Cotton, a non-profit organization that works to help cotton growing communities thrive, while also protecting and restoring the environment. We call that a win-win pajama purchase. Just take note that this set only comes in standard sizing, so particularly tall or short sleepers may find that the sleeve and leg length of these pajamas aren’t the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Size Range: XXS-3X

XXS-3X Care: Machine wash

Knix Flowy Rib Lounge Pant Knix View On Knix At a quick glance, this Knix pajama set looks like a sweatsuit. But if you take a moment to notice the material, you’ll realize that both the Knix Flowy Rib Lounge Top and the Flowy Rib Lounge Pant are made of a super soft, lightweight modal material that’s ideal for sleeping. Yet the sweatsuit silhouette means this pair of pajamas also works well for errands and walks around the block. Once again, the Knix Flowy Rib Lounge Top and Flowy Rib Lounge Pant are not technically a set, since they’re sold separately, but they match perfectly and make for a lovely coordinating ensemble. Plus, we love the ribbed texture. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Material: 93% modal, 7% spandex

93% modal, 7% spandex Size Range: XS-3X

XS-3X Care: Machine wash delicate on gentle, lay flat to dry

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas LL Bean View On L.L.Bean The ultimate winter weather staple, L.L. Bean’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas are warm, cozy, and aesthetically seasonal. The super soft, expertly brushed Portuguese cotton flannel material is the ideal weight for staying toasty without overheating, while the eight tartan pattern options all inspire holiday cheer. Even better, they’re available in a range of sizes and styles, so taller and petite people can still find their perfect fit in whatever pattern they choose. Of course, cold sleepers will appreciate L.L. Bean’s Scotch Plaid Flannel pajamas from bed to couch throughout the chillier months, but hot sleepers shouldn’t discount them—even if these pajamas are too warm for you to wear while slumbering, they make for festive loungewear during snowy mornings and cuddly evenings by the fire. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Material: Portuguese cotton flannel

Portuguese cotton flannel Size Range: XS-3X

XS-3X Care: Machine wash and dry

Lake Pima Tank-Long Set Lake View On Lakepajamas.com For some warm sleepers, a tank top and pants is the most comfortable combination available. Those people will love Lake’s Peruvian pima cotton tank-long set, which includes a sleeveless scoop neck top and relaxed pants with an elastic waistband. It comes in five different striped colorways. Since this set is crafted with 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton, it will shrink upon first washing. You can expect that the shrinkage will occur mostly in length, so you should size up if you’re tall or between sizes. Also note that, like a lot of cotton garments, this set is best washed in cold water on delicate and laid flat to dry. If you’d prefer simpler instructions, 100 percent cotton garments like these might not be for you. Price at time of publish: $108 Product Details: Material: Peruvian Pima cotton

Peruvian Pima cotton Size Range: XXS-XXL

Lauren Ralph Lauren Brushed Twill Long Sleeve Notch Collar and Pant Set Dillards View On Amazon View On Dillards.com View On Stitchfix.com Nelson’s pick for colder climates is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Brushed Twill Long Sleeve Notch Collar and Pant Set, which is guaranteed to keep you warm throughout long winter nights. The cotton blend flannel fabric is incredibly cozy, while the red plaid pattern is undeniably festive for the holidays and beyond. But it’s the intricate details that truly bring this Lauren Ralph Lauren pajama set to the next level. Between the tone-on-tone piping, classic notch collar, and embroidered golden logo on the chest pocket, every little element elevates the overall regal look of the set. Best of all, the washing instructions are easy—just machine wash and tumble dry. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Material: 55% cotton, 45% viscose

55% cotton, 45% viscose Size Range : XS-XL

: XS-XL Care: Machine wash

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set 4.5 Lunya View On Lunya.co View On Nordstrom Silk lovers, this Lunya pajama set was made for you. And hot sleepers who haven’t tried silk before, listen up, because this cooling set might just change your life. It’s created with 100 percent washable Mulberry silk, a slip-right-on thermoregulating material that’s engineered to help your body maintain its optimal temperature. Plus, the boxy oversized tee encourages airflow all night long. Designed with clean, geometric lines, the Lunya Washable Silk Tee set is also chic enough to wear outside the house. If you style it right, this set could even make it to brunch—though we recommend washing it first. The tee is machine-washable, but it does need to lay flat to dry to keep it in its best shape for years to come. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Material: Washable silk

Washable silk Size Range: XS-2X

Madewell Lightestspun Pajama Set Madewell View On Madewell.com The lightweight, double-layered cotton gauze material of this Madewell pajama set separates it from other cotton sleepwear. Rather than a smooth, uniform feel, you can expect a soft, rippled texture that’s simultaneously breezy and cozy. The airy, cloud-like fabric is truly the best of all worlds—which matches well with the pattern of these pajamas. While the material is light and breezy, the long sleeves and pants are best for slightly chillier weather, making this set great for keeping you warm, but not too warm, during cold winters. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Size Range: XXS-XL

La Ligne Bonne Nuit Shirt Dress La Ligne View On Lalignenyc.com If nightshirts are your jam, then you’ll totally adore La Ligne’s Bonne Nuit Shirt Dress. Made of cotton T-shirt fabric, this fashionable nightshirt offers a loose fit, a curved hem, contrast piping, and a chic collar with a button neck closure. For a more personalized look, you can add a monogram to the chest pocket in a pseudo-handwritten font. Nightshirts are best for a specific type of sleeper—someone who wants their legs to feel free of constrictive pants, yet wants their arms to be covered and cozy. Just keep in mind that the longer cut means more coverage than an above-the-knee nightgown if you move around a lot in your sleep. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Care: Machine wash

Quince European Linen Pajama Set Quince View On Onequince.com Linen bedding fans should check out this Quince pajama set that will allow you to feel like you’re wrapped in linen sheets, even when you’re lounging on the couch. The loose boat neck top and elastic waistband pants are made out of 100 percent European flax linen, a breathable, durable, and hypoallergenic material that gets softer with each wash. Planet-conscious shoppers will also be pleased to know that Quince’s linen is super eco-friendly. Its production requires less water, fertilizers, and irrigation than other fabrics. Plus, it’s OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which means no hazardous substances are present during manufacturing, and is made in Business Social Compliance Initiative-certified factories, indicating a safe supply chain. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Material: European linen

European linen Size Range: XS-XL

Pact Dream Bigger Pajama Set Pact View On Wearpact.com Embrace the long johns look with Pact’s Dream Bigger Pajama Set, which is made of breathable organic cotton and includes a long-sleeved scoop neck T-shirt and pull-on fitted pants. Rib cuffs adorn the wrists and ankles, as they should. All four prints evoke the holiday season, and matching sets are available for kids and men, so feel free to buy these pajamas for your whole family to celebrate. If you do, you can can feel great about it because Pact’s organic cotton is produced using minimal water in a Fair Trade Factory in India. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Size Range: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Top Parachute View On Parachute Parachute’s two-ply organic cotton gauze pajama top is similar to Madewell’s, but in Parachute’s signature neutral hues—and that’s why we love it. The combination of the light, fluffy weight of the fabric and the slightly puckered texture is just a dream. A relaxed fit rounds out the look, so be sure to size down if you like your pajamas more fitted. While the Organic Cloud Cotton Top and Organic Cloud Cotton Pant aren’t sold as a set, they definitely belong together, whether you opt for a monochromatic vibe or mix and match two different earthy tones. There’s also a matching tee if you prefer that instead of the long-sleeved button down. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Size Range: XS-3X

XS-3X Care: Machine wash

Parade Luxe Satin Slumber Party Set Parade View On Yourparade.com Made from a sustainable blend of woven recycled fibers, the Parade Luxe Satin Set is a luminous treat. We’re very into the sheen of the fabric, which makes this pair of short pajamas a prime candidate for moving from slumber party to literally anywhere. You can mix and match colors and sizes for the cropped-yet-slouchy button down and shorts to find the perfect blend for you. The material is breathable and silky to the touch, and it can be tossed in the washer and dryer for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Material: Luxe satin

Luxe satin Size Range: XS-3X

XS-3X Care: Machine wash

Printfresh Short Sleep Set Print Fresh View On Printfresh.com For summertime and warm climates, cotton pajamas can't be beat. That’s why we included this classic short cotton sleep set by Printfresh, which comes in dozens of colorful prints and patterns. Some are seasonal, while others would look cute any time of year. Settling on just one will be the hardest part of ordering. The best part about this particular cotton is that it gets softer with every wash, so you’ll fall deeper in love with this pajama set each time you throw it on. Just be sure to launder with a delicate cycle in a like-color load and tumble dry on low heat so that they last forever. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Size Range: XXS-6X

RicherPoorer Night Knit Bra Top and Pant Set RicherPoorer View On Richer-poorer.com If you’re the kind of person who wishes they could wear workout clothes all the time, this RicherPoorer pajama set is for you. Why? Because the cropped knit bra top is just as comfortable for sleeping as it is for yoga and other low-impact exercise. Made of a moisture-absorbent rayon blend fabric with a subtle rib texture, it features a built-in shelf bra and adjustable criss-cross shoulder straps. The sleep pants are also exactly what you want to wear all night long: straight leg, flowy, and cropped. They even have pockets for when you’re hanging out on the couch delaying getting dressed because your PJs are just too comfy. Price at time of publish: $116 Product Details: Material: 90% rayon, 10% spandex

90% rayon, 10% spandex Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Care: Machine wash cold, hang dry or tumble dry low

Serena & Lily Positano Linen Pajamas Serena Lily View On Serena And Lily Transport yourself to coastal Italy with this Serena & Lily linen set that’s named for Positano, a magical seaside town. Drifting asleep in these pajamas will feel like you’re on a fabulous vacation because they’re made of 100 percent European linen that was woven in Portugal from premium flax grown in Belgium and France. The high quality of this linen set is identifiable in the details, like tone-on-tone piping and mother-of-pearl buttons. While the color options are relatively limited (you can choose from white or three varying shades of blue), the shades are a beautiful complement to the coziness of the linen. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Material: European linen

European linen Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry