To find the best paint sprayers, we researched popular options while comparing type, project size, spray tips, flow rate, ease of use, and price. In addition to Bartlett, we also spoke with Darren Smith, director of Mackay Pro Painters. We chose various designs for every skill level and project, from HPLV sprayers to airless picks for large exteriors.

“Before purchasing a paint sprayer, identify how big your project is,” says Joshua Bartlett, owner of I'll Just Fix It Myself. “Airless paint sprayers are best for bigger projects, pneumatic paint sprayers are best for small projects like furniture or cabinets, and HPLV paint sprayers are best for small to medium projects.”

If you want an even, seamless paint application, put the brush and roller down and opt for a paint sprayer instead. From covering large swaths of exterior surface area to tackling small tasks like staining furniture, a paint sprayer is a must-have tool for your next DIY project.

No need to worry about filling the tank with paint or stain either—just insert the hose into a gallon or 5-gallon container and start painting. It features a contractor-grade spray gun that swivels, plus a 515 reversible spray tip, so you’ll feel like a pro the next time you take on a project. The inlet valve is ceramic, so it’s sturdy enough to ensure clog-free painting or staining, project after project.

This airless paint sprayer is suited for latex- and oil-based stains. You can adjust the pressure up to 2800 PSI to cover more surface area, like garage doors, fences, walls, and exteriors. The piston pump emits .24 gallons per minute with up to a 10-inch wide spray pattern, permitting wide but even coverage for a seamless spray.

Painting exteriors can be a daunting task with only a paint roller and brushes, but the HomeRight Airless Paint Sprayer can save you time without sacrificing the quality of the final finish.

Rather than a plastic spray tip, this HomeRight pick has a 2-millimeter brass spray tip and nozzle that offers a more precise application. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t experience arm or hand fatigue while painting.

You can fill this paint sprayer with various coatings—from latex paints and primers to enamels, sealers, polyurethanes, varnishes, and stains. If you want to test the thickness of your paint or stain before getting started, pour some into the included viscosity cup.

The HomeRight Finish Max Paint Sprayer provides excellent coverage without the risk of brush marks marring a smooth finish on your next furniture project . It’s easy to adjust the spray patterns with the air cap, which can spray round, horizontally, or vertically. To increase or decrease the paint flow, turn the material flow control knob for hassle-free adjustments.

Despite its compact size—it's lighter than earlier models—it gets the job done 10 times faster than a brush, according to the brand. The manufacturer says it can paint an 8 x 10-foot interior wall in five minutes, so you can finish your DIY home projects quickly. Plus, this sprayer comes in a convenient carrying case, so it’s easy to store and transport. Cleanup is also streamlined—you can use the cup liner or add soapy water to rinse the tank and nozzles.

High-volume low-pressure sprayers, also called HVLP, have a higher air volume to push the paint out at a lower pressure. The Wagner Flexio Sprayer has a variable airflow control knob and a material flow control, so you can tailor the spray as needed. It can spray horizontally or vertically, and you can adjust the width of the spray as well. We love that it comes with two nozzles—one for decks, walls, and fences—and a detail nozzle ideal for cabinets, furniture, and trim.

This HVLP sprayer gives you control over its flow and comes with two different nozzles for various projects.

This paint sprayer comes with an accessory kit, which includes three nozzles, a viscosity testing cup, and a cleaning brush. The battery has a 20-minute run time with a maximum flow of up to 3.2 gallons per charge. You won’t have to waste time refilling while working, either, thanks to an ample 32-ounce paint tank.

This paint sprayer has a built-in turbine that provides a consistent, even flow with far less overspray and three spray patterns—horizontal, vertical, and round. These patterns are handy for detailed tasks too, so you don’t need to navigate nooks, crannies, and other hard-to-reach spots with a brush.

Paint sprayers don’t need to be large and bulky—this lightweight handheld model from Sun Joe creates smooth, consistent coverage for a seamless finish. Plus, it’s battery-powered, so you can move freely without being tethered to an electrical outlet.

It comes with a 25-foot hose and can connect up to 75 feet for better reach. You also don’t need to worry about refilling a tank—just put the hose into the paint or stain bucket for seamless spraying. Plus, the variable speed pump allows you to use it with unthinned paints and sprays. With a .55 horsepower pump at a rate of .29 gallons per minute, you can finish your painting projects in a fraction of the time it would take with a roller or brush.

Overspray is a pitfall of many paint sprayers, but not with the Titan ControlMax. This pick utilizes high-efficiency air technology that reduces overspray by nearly 55 percent, according to the brand. The softer spray offers better control and a smoother, more consistent finish to any paint or staining project. It’s ideal for tackling the big projects you’ve been putting off, like staining the deck, refreshing the garage door, and painting the house.

This pick is ideal for lighter coatings such as stain, varnish, urethane, sealers, and enamels because it applies a thin coat at a rate of 4.1 ounces per minute. It's also lightweight, so you won’t feel arm or hand fatigue while you work. This compact paint sprayer doesn’t take much time to set up or clean up, either—the design has minimal parts, and there isn’t a lot to clean.

It doesn’t come with spray tips—instead, it has three different spray patterns accessed by the rotating air cap. The adjuster can increase or decrease flow to minimize overspray and messes.

Instead of using a paintbrush to stain your deck or seal your patio furniture, opt for this affordable, easy-to-use paint sprayer. This HVLP spray gun combines control with efficiency so you can take on DIY painting projects like a pro. HVLP stands for high-volume low-pressure, meaning that while it uses a higher volume of air to spray the paint, it is done so at lower pressure for better efficiency. In addition to being budget-friendly, this Wagner paint sprayer is also beginner-friendly, thanks to the control nozzle that creates a consistent, smooth spray.

The super long, 75-foot hose (it can support up to 100 feet) is convenient for large tasks, like painting the second floor of a home. But it can also tackle medium-sized projects like interior walls, kitchen cabinets, garage doors, fences, and decks. The pressure is adjustable and the spray gun has a filter in the handle to keep the tip clog-free. Cleanup is easy—just connect it to your garden hose for a quick rinse.

It also offers fast coverage—the manufacturer claims that one pass with this paint sprayer is the equivalent of 15 swipes with a paintbrush or seven with a paint roller.

If you want a high-quality paint sprayer for interior and exterior projects, the Graco Magnum X5 fits the bill. You can use this paint sprayer with various paints and stains, making it easy to tackle everything from walls to decks to the exterior of your home. It’s constructed with a stainless steel piston pump, which can dispense unthinned paint and other coatings and stains that are incompatible with most paint brushes and rollers.

It may be too large for detailed work and projects.

It provides fast, even coverage and is a cinch to clean.

Final Verdict

The Graco Magnum X5 Airless StandPaint Sprayer is our top pick because it can tackle both interior and exterior painting projects. The airless technology provides consistent, smooth coverage even when using unthinned stains and paints. Plus, it has a filter built into the handle to keep the tip free of clogs for optimal performance.

How to Shop for Paint Sprayers Like a Pro

Type



Paint sprayers aren’t a one-size-fits-all tool. Before selecting one, consider what type of paint sprayer is right for the task at hand. There are three primary types of paint sprayers: airless, HVLP, and pneumatic or air-compressor driven.

Airless paint sprayers like the Titan ControlMax 1500 High-Efficiency Airless Sprayer are portable and can cover large areas like decks, fences, interior walls, and ceilings. They are also a favorite of Joshua Bartlett, owner and editor-in-chief of I'll Just Fix It Myself. While airless sprayers can complete large projects efficiently, they aren’t as precise and may be challenging for beginners.

For medium-size projects, we recommend a HVLP sprayer—that stands for high-volume, low-pressure. HVLP sprayers are precise and beginner-friendly but aren’t ideal for very large projects and can typically only handle thin paints and stains. The Wagner Flexio 3500 Sprayer is an HVLP sprayer that allows you to adjust and tailor the flow for added versatility. Meanwhile, pneumatic paint sprayers are ideal for painting and staining furniture and cabinets, according to Bartlett.

Project Size

Paint sprayers cover surfaces more quickly than paintbrushes and paint rollers, making any project more efficient. While sprayers are ideal for large projects like painting walls, decks, fences, and home exteriors, some paint sprayers can also handle smaller projects, like painting and staining furniture and cabinets. Depending on the type of project you have in mind, select the sprayer best suited for the task at hand.

You’ll want to consider tank size, too. If you need to use a lot of paint or stain, opt for a paint sprayer with a large tank so you won’t have to stop and refill it frequently.

Spray Tips and Flow Rate

Some paint sprayers allow you to attach different spray tips and adjust the flow rate, which controls how much—and how fast—the stain or paint sprays out. “If I'm spraying a roof or a fence and it's a windy day, I turn the pressure down and use a smaller tip,” says Darren Smith, the director of Mackay Pro Painters. “If it's a beautiful day with no wind, I’ll turn the pressure up and use a larger tip because I won't have issues with overspray.”

In terms of maintenance, Smith recommends taking “​​your spray tips out when you finish spraying and put them in a jar of acetone or methylated spirits. This will prevent them from getting blocked up.”

Questions You Might Ask

What projects are paint sprayers useful for?

Paint sprayers accomplish any task faster than ordinary paint brushes and rollers. They’re ideal for projects with large surface areas, like home exteriors, interior walls, decks, and fences, but they can also effectively stain furniture and cabinets.

Can beginners use a paint sprayer?

Paint sprayers may come with a bit of a learning curve, but with some practice, even beginners can master them. “If [DIYers] don’t know what they are doing they can make a hell of a mess,” says Smith. Give yourself time to learn how to properly use a paint sprayer to avoid overspray or a thick application.

If you want to stain your deck, for example, practice using the paint sprayer on a scrap of wood first to get accustomed to the flow of the stain. We also recommend wearing gloves and protective goggles—plus clothes you don’t mind getting a bit messy.

What kind of paint can be used in a paint sprayer?

“There are different spray guns for different paints,” says Smith. Airless spray guns are best for acrylic-based paint, and compressors with a pot spray gun are suited for enamel and two-pack paint (automotive paint), according to Smith.

Carefully read the manufacturer guidelines to ensure you buy the right paint sprayer for the paint you want to use. For example, some paint sprayers specifically state on the packaging that you can use them with unthinned paint.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Barbara Bellesi Zito, a lifestyle writer based in Staten Island, N.Y. To compile this list of paint sprayers, she researched products from top brands while considering factors like type, project size, features, and price. For expert advice on what consumers should know when purchasing paint sprayers, she spoke with Joshua Bartlett, owner and editor-in-chief of I'll Just Fix It Myself, and Darren Smith, the director of Mackay Pro Painters.

