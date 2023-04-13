To find the best packing cubes, we spent hours evaluating the materials, dimensions, and features of various options, including compression cubes that maximize space and extra-large options for long trips. In addition to Hoffman, we also spoke with travel blogger Jae'lynn Chaney for expert tips on packing for your next trip.

“Packing cubes can be a great way to save space and stay organized when traveling,” says travel expert Fred Hoffman. “With their convenient sizing and compression abilities, they are the perfect solution for anyone who wants an efficient way to pack their belongings.”

Best Overall Packing Cubes Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a reasonably priced, durable, and high-quality packing cube set. Who it isn't for: People who want a single packing cube. The quality, value, and practicality of Baggail’s packing cubes have impressed us for a while, which is why this set is our top overall pick. This set of eight nylon pouches comes in different sizes and is super affordable, so you can save your money for vacation. The set includes three packing cubes (in medium, large, and extra large), a sock bag, an underwear bag, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, and a drawstring bag for dirty laundry. The three cubes feature a soft mesh panel for visibility and breathability. Each cube also has a set of straps to keep your clothes totally in place. We also love that these packing cubes come in 11 colors, including a couple of fun designs, so you don’t have to compromise your personal style while packing. Each bag has a handle and zipper (except the drawstring bag) so you can easily pull them out from your luggage and open them quickly. If you want a complete packing cube set, this Baggail pick offers the best value and quality. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.9 x 11 x 4.7 inches (M), 15.7 x 11.8 x 4.7 inches (L), 18 x 13.75 x 5 inches (XL), 11.8 x 8.6 x 4.7 inches (underwear bag), 9.8 x 6.2 inches (sock bag), 8.6 x 6.6 x 3.1 inches (cosmetics) 13.7 x 10.6 inches (drawstring), 11.4 x 7.8 x 4.7 inches (shoe bag)

Best Budget Packing Cubes Adwaita 6 Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want an affordable packing cube set. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want sayings or quotes on their packing cubes. If you want affordable packing cubes that get the job done, we recommend this set from Adwaita. Made of waterproof nylon, this set includes three cubes in small, medium, and large sizes; as well as a toiletry bag, an underwear bag, and a laundry bag. The cubes have mesh panels for easy access, double-stitched layers for durability, and dual-sided zippers so your clothes stay secured and easily accessible. We also like that each cube and bag can fold to fit compactly in the toiletry bag, and every item can be hand washed or washed in the washing machine. Although this set is available in 11 colors, each toiletry bag and drawstring bag has a printed quote that you can't remove. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.6 x 9.1 x 4.73 inches (S), 13.3 x 11 x 4.73 inches (M), 16.5 x 12.6 x 4.73 inches (L), 11 x 7.8 x 4.7 inches (underwear), 14.1 x 6.3 inches (toiletries), 14.1 x 10.6 inches (laundry)

Best Compression Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want to maximize their luggage space. Who it isn't for: People who want a mesh panel to see their clothes. It may seem that packing for any trip requires all kinds of tricks to make everything fit, including sitting on your luggage so it closes all the way. If you want to maximize your luggage space so you can comfortably pack as much as possible, you’ll love the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes. This set comes with four pouches (small, medium, large, and extra large) that you can use for everything from undergarments and socks to shirts, denim, and jackets. Just place your neatly folded items in the pouch, zip it closed, and zip it again with the second zipper to remove all of the extra air. The dual zippers close smoothly so you don’t have to worry about them snagging or getting stuck. While there is another Gonex packing cube set that features a mesh panel on each bag, this particular set is made of water-resistant nylon to protect your clothes from spills and other debris. If you’re less concerned with finding your clothes right away and more about saving as much space in your luggage as you can, these will be your best bet. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.8 x 7.5 x 3.5 inches (S), 11.8 x 8.9 x 3.5 inches (M), 14.5 x 10.6 x 3.5 inches (L), 17.3 x 13 x 3.5 inches (XL)

Best Single Packing Cube Cotopaxi Cubos 10L Travel Cube REI View On Amazon View On Cotopaxi.com View On REI Who it's for: People who want one packing cube for their clothes. Who it isn't for: People who want different color and design options. From a staycation to a short road trip, having a single packing cube can still benefit those who don’t travel much or travel for short periods. We love this Cotopaxi Cubos 10L Travel Cube for its unique colors, recycled material, and generous sizing. As part of the Del Dia collection, every packing cube is made by employees who are given creative control over the assorted color motif, so no two are alike. The mesh side panels allow for slight visibility yet ample ventilation, while the recycled nylon and wraparound zipper make it durable and accessible. If you are still interested in having more than one packing cube, the collection is also available in a set of three that all fit neatly inside the largest one. The convenient handle also makes it easy to carry and pull out of your backpack or luggage. While this packing cube doesn’t compress items as much as other cubes, it keeps all your clothes, toiletries, and shoes organized and protected. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.5 x 10 x 5 inches

Best Extra-Large Packing Cube Baggallini Extra Large Compression Packing Cube Amazon View On Amazon View On Baggallini.com Who it's for: People who want to fit their items into one packing cube. Who it isn't for: People who want to separate outfits into different pouches or cubes. Whether you prefer streamlined packing techniques or want to keep your outfits and toiletries in one place, an oversized packing cube is the ultimate solution. The Baggallini Extra Large Compression Packing Cube is generously sized, measuring 15 inches in width and 14 inches in height. The material is lightweight, water-resistant nylon, and can be compressed with the dual zippers to fit easily into any luggage or suitcase. The top panel is clear plastic so you can effortlessly see your clothes, while the mesh panels are great for ventilation. While this packing cube is not necessarily for bulky items such as jackets and chunky sweaters, it can fit more than a week’s worth of clothing. If you’re looking for an oversized packing cube for light clothing, such as cotton shirts and swimsuits, this one will make your packing experience and overall vacation a breeze. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 14 x 2.5 inches

Best Packing Cubes for Backpacking Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set Eagle Creek View On Eaglecreek.com Who it's for: People who want sturdy, durable, and water-resistant packing cubes. Who it isn't for: People who want a cosmetic or shoe bag included with their packing cube set. Backpacking and camping require strategic forms of packing so you can fit as much as possible in a limited space. To ensure you can bring everything you need without the extra bulk and weight, opt for the Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set. This set of two is made of light, durable, and water-repellent poly ripstop material. The smaller cube fits 5.5 liters and the medium fits 9.5 liters. We like the convenient top handles for accessibility and compression zippers on each cube to maximize your packing space. While this set is on the pricier side, it's definitely worth the value for those who want compact yet protective packing cubes for backpacking, camping, and other forms of traveling with minimal packing. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 3 inches (S), 14 x 10 x 3 inches (M)

Best Stylish Packing Cubes Baggu Packing Cube Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Baggu.com Who it's for: People who want packing cubes with unique designs and patterns. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable packing cube set. If you’re the type of traveler who chooses stylish luggage and searches for the most aesthetically pleasing way to fold clothes, opt for the Baggu Packing Cube Set. Made of recycled ripstop nylon, this set comes with two cubes, one large and one small, and is conveniently machine washable. Our favorite thing, however, is that it's available in unique colors and designs, including stripes, checkers, florals, and fruits, just to name a few. If you want to use these cubes beyond simply packing for a trip, you can also use them for organizing your drawers. If you’re looking for slightly smaller packing cubes, the 3D Zip Set is also a stylish and functional choice with a third pouch for the same price. While the Baggu Packing Cube Set is one of the most expensive on our list, it’s also the most eclectic and fun, so you can match your personality and taste to your new favorite packing cubes. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 4 inches (L), 6.5 x 10 x 4 inches (S)

