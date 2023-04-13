Life Travel Travel Products The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023 to Maximize Luggage Space They’ll keep your suitcase organized wherever you go. By L. Daniela Alvarez Published on April 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / David Hattan A good set of packing cubes is a travel must-have, especially when you’re a chronic over-packer or a self-proclaimed neatnik. “Packing cubes can be a great way to save space and stay organized when traveling,” says travel expert Fred Hoffman. “With their convenient sizing and compression abilities, they are the perfect solution for anyone who wants an efficient way to pack their belongings.” To find the best packing cubes, we spent hours evaluating the materials, dimensions, and features of various options, including compression cubes that maximize space and extra-large options for long trips. In addition to Hoffman, we also spoke with travel blogger Jae'lynn Chaney for expert tips on packing for your next trip. Our Top Picks Best Overall Packing Cubes: Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Packing Cubes: Adwaita 6 Set Packing Cubes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compression Packing Cubes: Gonex Compression Packing Cubes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Single Packing Cube: Cotopaxi 10L Travel Cube at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extra-Large Packing Cube: Baggallini Compression Packing Cube at Amazon Jump to Review Best Packing Cubes for Backpacking: Eagle Creek Compression Cube Set at Eaglecreek.com Jump to Review Best Stylish Packing Cubes: Baggu Packing Cube Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Packing Cube for Shoes: Eagle Creek Shoe Sac at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Packing Cubes Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a reasonably priced, durable, and high-quality packing cube set. Who it isn't for: People who want a single packing cube. The quality, value, and practicality of Baggail’s packing cubes have impressed us for a while, which is why this set is our top overall pick. This set of eight nylon pouches comes in different sizes and is super affordable, so you can save your money for vacation. The set includes three packing cubes (in medium, large, and extra large), a sock bag, an underwear bag, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, and a drawstring bag for dirty laundry. The three cubes feature a soft mesh panel for visibility and breathability. Each cube also has a set of straps to keep your clothes totally in place. We also love that these packing cubes come in 11 colors, including a couple of fun designs, so you don’t have to compromise your personal style while packing. Each bag has a handle and zipper (except the drawstring bag) so you can easily pull them out from your luggage and open them quickly. If you want a complete packing cube set, this Baggail pick offers the best value and quality. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.9 x 11 x 4.7 inches (M), 15.7 x 11.8 x 4.7 inches (L), 18 x 13.75 x 5 inches (XL), 11.8 x 8.6 x 4.7 inches (underwear bag), 9.8 x 6.2 inches (sock bag), 8.6 x 6.6 x 3.1 inches (cosmetics) 13.7 x 10.6 inches (drawstring), 11.4 x 7.8 x 4.7 inches (shoe bag)Materials: NylonNumber of Cubes: 8 Best Budget Packing Cubes Adwaita 6 Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want an affordable packing cube set. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want sayings or quotes on their packing cubes. If you want affordable packing cubes that get the job done, we recommend this set from Adwaita. Made of waterproof nylon, this set includes three cubes in small, medium, and large sizes; as well as a toiletry bag, an underwear bag, and a laundry bag. The cubes have mesh panels for easy access, double-stitched layers for durability, and dual-sided zippers so your clothes stay secured and easily accessible. We also like that each cube and bag can fold to fit compactly in the toiletry bag, and every item can be hand washed or washed in the washing machine. Although this set is available in 11 colors, each toiletry bag and drawstring bag has a printed quote that you can't remove. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.6 x 9.1 x 4.73 inches (S), 13.3 x 11 x 4.73 inches (M), 16.5 x 12.6 x 4.73 inches (L), 11 x 7.8 x 4.7 inches (underwear), 14.1 x 6.3 inches (toiletries), 14.1 x 10.6 inches (laundry)Materials: NylonNumber of Cubes: 6 Best Compression Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want to maximize their luggage space. Who it isn't for: People who want a mesh panel to see their clothes. It may seem that packing for any trip requires all kinds of tricks to make everything fit, including sitting on your luggage so it closes all the way. If you want to maximize your luggage space so you can comfortably pack as much as possible, you’ll love the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes. This set comes with four pouches (small, medium, large, and extra large) that you can use for everything from undergarments and socks to shirts, denim, and jackets. Just place your neatly folded items in the pouch, zip it closed, and zip it again with the second zipper to remove all of the extra air. The dual zippers close smoothly so you don’t have to worry about them snagging or getting stuck. While there is another Gonex packing cube set that features a mesh panel on each bag, this particular set is made of water-resistant nylon to protect your clothes from spills and other debris. If you’re less concerned with finding your clothes right away and more about saving as much space in your luggage as you can, these will be your best bet. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.8 x 7.5 x 3.5 inches (S), 11.8 x 8.9 x 3.5 inches (M), 14.5 x 10.6 x 3.5 inches (L), 17.3 x 13 x 3.5 inches (XL)Materials: NylonNumber of Cubes: 3 or 4 Best Single Packing Cube Cotopaxi Cubos 10L Travel Cube REI View On Amazon View On Cotopaxi.com View On REI Who it's for: People who want one packing cube for their clothes. Who it isn't for: People who want different color and design options. From a staycation to a short road trip, having a single packing cube can still benefit those who don’t travel much or travel for short periods. We love this Cotopaxi Cubos 10L Travel Cube for its unique colors, recycled material, and generous sizing. As part of the Del Dia collection, every packing cube is made by employees who are given creative control over the assorted color motif, so no two are alike. The mesh side panels allow for slight visibility yet ample ventilation, while the recycled nylon and wraparound zipper make it durable and accessible. If you are still interested in having more than one packing cube, the collection is also available in a set of three that all fit neatly inside the largest one. The convenient handle also makes it easy to carry and pull out of your backpack or luggage. While this packing cube doesn’t compress items as much as other cubes, it keeps all your clothes, toiletries, and shoes organized and protected. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.5 x 10 x 5 inchesMaterials: Repurposed nylon and meshNumber of Cubes: 1 Best Extra-Large Packing Cube Baggallini Extra Large Compression Packing Cube Amazon View On Amazon View On Baggallini.com Who it's for: People who want to fit their items into one packing cube. Who it isn't for: People who want to separate outfits into different pouches or cubes. Whether you prefer streamlined packing techniques or want to keep your outfits and toiletries in one place, an oversized packing cube is the ultimate solution. The Baggallini Extra Large Compression Packing Cube is generously sized, measuring 15 inches in width and 14 inches in height. The material is lightweight, water-resistant nylon, and can be compressed with the dual zippers to fit easily into any luggage or suitcase. The top panel is clear plastic so you can effortlessly see your clothes, while the mesh panels are great for ventilation. While this packing cube is not necessarily for bulky items such as jackets and chunky sweaters, it can fit more than a week’s worth of clothing. If you’re looking for an oversized packing cube for light clothing, such as cotton shirts and swimsuits, this one will make your packing experience and overall vacation a breeze. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 14 x 2.5 inchesMaterials: NylonNumber of Cubes: 1 Best Packing Cubes for Backpacking Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set Eagle Creek View On Eaglecreek.com Who it's for: People who want sturdy, durable, and water-resistant packing cubes. Who it isn't for: People who want a cosmetic or shoe bag included with their packing cube set. Backpacking and camping require strategic forms of packing so you can fit as much as possible in a limited space. To ensure you can bring everything you need without the extra bulk and weight, opt for the Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set. This set of two is made of light, durable, and water-repellent poly ripstop material. The smaller cube fits 5.5 liters and the medium fits 9.5 liters. We like the convenient top handles for accessibility and compression zippers on each cube to maximize your packing space. While this set is on the pricier side, it's definitely worth the value for those who want compact yet protective packing cubes for backpacking, camping, and other forms of traveling with minimal packing. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 3 inches (S), 14 x 10 x 3 inches (M)Materials: Poly ripstop Number of Cubes: 2 Best Stylish Packing Cubes Baggu Packing Cube Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Baggu.com Who it's for: People who want packing cubes with unique designs and patterns. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable packing cube set. If you’re the type of traveler who chooses stylish luggage and searches for the most aesthetically pleasing way to fold clothes, opt for the Baggu Packing Cube Set. Made of recycled ripstop nylon, this set comes with two cubes, one large and one small, and is conveniently machine washable. Our favorite thing, however, is that it's available in unique colors and designs, including stripes, checkers, florals, and fruits, just to name a few. If you want to use these cubes beyond simply packing for a trip, you can also use them for organizing your drawers. If you’re looking for slightly smaller packing cubes, the 3D Zip Set is also a stylish and functional choice with a third pouch for the same price. While the Baggu Packing Cube Set is one of the most expensive on our list, it’s also the most eclectic and fun, so you can match your personality and taste to your new favorite packing cubes. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 4 inches (L), 6.5 x 10 x 4 inches (S)Materials: Recycled ripstop nylonNumber of Cubes: 2 Best Packing Cube for Shoes Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Shoe Sac Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Eaglecreek.com Who it's for: People who want to prioritize packing and protecting a specific pair of shoes. Who it isn't for: People who want multiple packing cubes. Packing shoes in a travel bag or suitcase can be tricky, especially if they’re bulky (like boots) or have dirty soles. To both protect your shoes and keep your clothes clean, we recommend the Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Shoe Sac. This zippered shoe bag is made of strong, translucent ripstop nylon (which allows you to see the contents of the bag) and infused with antimicrobial protection to fight odor-causing bacteria while keeping dirt and grime sealed. It’s big enough to hold one pair of shoes up to men's size 13 or two pairs of smaller-sized shoes. We especially like that this shoe bag is machine washable and has a practical handle. You can also pair it with other packing cubes in your luggage, but even without other packing cubes, this shoe bag will keep your clean clothes free of any lingering dirt and odors. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.25 x 11 inchesMaterials: Polyester ripstop Number of Cubes: 1 Final Verdict Our top pick is the Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes for their quality, value, and practicality. If you want something more affordable with fewer pieces, we recommend the Adwaita 6 Set Packing Cubes. How to Shop for Packing Cubes Like a Pro Capacity When shopping for packing cubes, travel blogger Jae'lynn Chaney recommends avoiding cubes that are too small because it can quickly lead to overpacking or running out of space. For the most convenient and organized packing experience, Fred Hoffman of The True Wilderness and Chaney agree that having at least one packing cube that’s large enough to fit a few days of clothes can be sufficient for most trips. Materials Packing cubes with high-quality materials are both durable and lightweight, according to Chaney. Consider the potential lifespan of the packing cubes when choosing the material; for example, velvet packing cubes may be stylish but will endure travel wear and tear and may not last as long as cotton or nylon packing cubes. “Waterproof materials can be especially beneficial for trips to the beach or other wet environments,” Chaney says. “However, it's essential to balance durability with weight, so as not to exceed luggage weight limits and avoid unnecessary fees.” Ease of Use Packing cubes are simple to use and sometimes have features that make them more convenient when packing and unpacking. Chaney says clear, visible openings and easy-to-use zippers are more efficient and less time-consuming, while Hoffman says handles and mesh linings are bonus features that offer more accessibility. Size of Set Most packing cubes come in different sizes to accommodate all types of luggage and trips. To determine how many packing cubes you need and what size, consider "the length and type of trip [you] are taking,” says Chaney. “For shorter trips, a smaller set with fewer cubes may suffice, while longer trips may require a larger set with more cubes to keep belongings organized and accessible.” Questions You Might Ask Are packing cubes really space savers? If you’re quick to write off packing cubes as just another gimmick, think again. Hoffman says packing cubes provide compression and organization, and make your packing and traveling experience more seamless. “Packing cubes are great because they allow you to sort your items into categories like clothes, toiletries, electronics, accessories, and other essentials," says Hoffman. "This makes it easier to quickly grab something from your suitcase without having to dig through a mess of items." Should you roll clothes in packing cubes? When organizing your packing cube, rolling your clothes can be a great way to maximize space and keep everything compact. Hoffman rolls sweaters and jackets to avoid excessive bulk, while Chaney rolls casual items like T-shirts and shorts. “Formal clothing should be neatly folded and stacked instead of rolled in a cube, but ultimately, the choice to roll or fold within the packing cubes is a personal preference based on the type of clothing you're packing,” Chaney says. How many packing cubes should you get? While experts agree that owning at least one packing cube is useful, having multiple in different sizes can also be advantageous. “The amount of packing cubes [you need] depends on how much stuff you're packing, and how many people are going on the trip,” says Hoffman. “If you travel with multiple people or travel for long periods of time, you may want to buy a few more. Consider getting different sizes and colors of cubes so that you can easily distinguish between items when unpacking.” Most packing cube sets come in four to six pieces, but Chaney says you should adjust this based on other factors. “For a standard vacation, three to five packing cubes are enough, while seven or more are ideal for extended trips or events requiring frequent outfit changes,” she says. “Ultimately, the number of packing cubes you need depends on your specific needs, so assess your itinerary and pack accordingly to ensure a stress-free travel experience.” Take Our Word for It This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, she spent hours researching packing cubes and reading customer reviews. She also received tips on how to shop for packing cubes from Fred Hoffman, professional camper, founder and chief editor at The True Wilderness, and Jae'lynn Chaney, travel blogger and founder of Jae Bae Productions.