Here are the best over-the-toilet storage units.

Our top pick is the Bay Isle Home Laplant Solid Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage , which features a highly functional cabinet with two interior shelves concealed by sliding doors and one open shelf for styling. Its solid bamboo wood frame is durable and aesthetically pleasing, adding natural warmth to any bathroom.

“Closed upper cabinetry can be nice because you can generally store more and conceal the less pretty items,” Sokolowski explains. “You can enhance these types of cabinets with a nice paint color or decorative knobs.”

To determine the best over-the-toilet storage, we spent hours researching and considering factors like type, size, and capacity. In addition to Jung, we also spoke with Amber Sokolowski, co-founder of Soko Dai Design Studio in Southern California for expert advice. Both agree that over-the-toilet storage with cabinet doors is preferable to open shelves.

“An over-the-toilet storage cabinet can prove to be a clutch factor in a space-challenged bathroom,” says Clara Jung, principal designer at San Francisco’s Banner Day Interiors . “It will unwittingly provide much-needed shelf space for an often unoccupied area of the room. It's easily accessible for visiting guests without having to ask—or snoop—for supplies.”

Over-the-toilet storage is an easy way to make more space for skincare products, blow dryers, and extra towels in your bathroom. Whether you’re tackling clutter in a shared space or simply making the most of limited storage and shelving, an over-the-toilet storage unit can keep your bathroom well-organized and functional—so you can stop rummaging around to find that hair tool or face mask.

Best Overall Over-the-Toilet Storage: Bay Isle Home Laplant Solid Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who like a natural, earthy aesthetic. Who it isn't for: People seeking a sleek, industrial vibe. The Bay Isle Home Laplant Solid Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage is our top pick because it offers the benefits of open and closed storage along with a chic design that adds an earthy touch to your space. At 10 x 27.6 x 66.8 inches, it will fit comfortably in most bathrooms. You can stash unsightly items like towels and toilet paper behind sliding doors while still displaying decorative objects like candles on the shelf. Made of solid bamboo wood, the Bay Isle Home Laplant Solid Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage is durable and beautiful. The warm, natural material provides a sense of softness to balance the hard, cold surfaces often in bathrooms, while its smooth lines and minimalist design feel contemporary and fresh. Product Details: Material: Solid bamboo wood Dimensions: 10 x 27.6 x 66.8 inches Weight: 33 pounds Price at time of publish: $250

Solid bamboo wood Dimensions: 10 x 27.6 x 66.8 inches

10 x 27.6 x 66.8 inches Weight: 33 pounds Price at time of publish: $250

Best Budget Over-the-Toilet Storage: Rebrilliant Morningside Over-the-Toilet Storage Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want affordable open shelving. Who it isn't for: People who would rather keep their belongings hidden. Even on a tight budget, you can significantly increase the storage in your bathroom. The Rebrilliant Morningside Over-the-Toilet Storage offers two spacious open shelves for items like folded hand towels, potted plants, skincare products, and more. This pick has a lightweight metal design that's easy to assemble and comes in two universal enamel-coated finishes that can suit most bathrooms. Opt for the white if you want it to blend seamlessly into a bright bathroom, or select the modern bronze if you'd prefer a statement piece. Either way, the simple design is a low-cost winner. Product Details: Material: Metal Dimensions: 11 x 23 x 54 inches Weight: 4.3 pounds Price at time of publish: $46

Metal Dimensions: 11 x 23 x 54 inches

11 x 23 x 54 inches Weight: 4.3 pounds Price at time of publish: $46



Best Over-the-Toilet Storage With Cabinet: Spirich Home Over-the-Toilet Cabinet Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it's for: People who want a minimal storage solution with open and closed shelving. Who it isn't for: People with a narrow space. If you want to display a few specialty items while keeping less elegant items out of view, this over-the-toilet storage unit is an ideal option that checks both boxes. This wooden over-the-toilet storage unit features a large cabinet with tempered glass doors for tucking away towels and personal items and an open shelf for styling decor. The glass allows you to easily spot and find your items, while the tempered detailing keeps them concealed for a less cluttered look. This pick from Spirich is best for modern and contemporary interior styles, as it boasts clean lines and a minimalist design. Product Details: Material: Pine wood and medium-density fibreboard Dimensions: 9.4 x 26.7 x 66.9 inches Weight: 42.9 pounds Price at time of publish: $150 Amazon Shoppers Say This Shelf Helps Free Up So Much Space in Their Tiny Bathrooms

Pine wood and medium-density fibreboard Dimensions: 9.4 x 26.7 x 66.9 inches

9.4 x 26.7 x 66.9 inches Weight: 42.9 pounds Price at time of publish: $150 Amazon Shoppers Say This Shelf Helps Free Up So Much Space in Their Tiny Bathrooms

Best Open Over-the-Toilet Storage: West Elm Streamline Over-the-Toilet Shelf West Elm View On West Elm Who it's for: People who want to curate open shelves. Who it isn't for: People who need a more affordable option. Open shelves require maintenance, from tastefully arranging their contents to frequent dusting—but the payoff is great if you're up for the challenge. With open shelves, you have the opportunity to punch up your bathroom by displaying decorative items like scented candles, vases of flowers, and framed art. The West Elm Streamline Over-the-Toilet Shelf is a worthy choice if you're committed to open shelving. Its slim metal frame boasts a dark bronze finish, while engineered wood shelves are covered in a warm oak and mahogany veneer. The juxtaposition of materials offers a sleek, industrial vibe that seamlessly blends into contemporary homes. Product Details: Material: Oak and mahogany veneer over engineered wood with metal frame Dimensions: 7.8 x 26 x 61 inches Weight: 20 pounds Price at time of publish: $399

Oak and mahogany veneer over engineered wood with metal frame Dimensions: 7.8 x 26 x 61 inches

7.8 x 26 x 61 inches Weight: 20 pounds Price at time of publish: $399



Best Over-the-Toilet Storage Ladder: Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder With Baskets Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it's for: People who want a farmhouse look and semi-open storage. Who it isn't for: People who prefer modern style and decor. Shiplap fans, the Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder is for you. Its farmhouse design adds rustic charm to any bathroom while providing handy semi-open storage. When we say "semi-open," we mean that you can purchase the ladder as-is with three different-sized shelves or buy the accompanying woven baskets that partially conceal their contents for a tidier look. Made of solid hardwood, this over-the-toilet ladder has a finish of lacquer sealant, which is applied by hand to ensure the durability and water resistance of the piece. Plus, it's easy to assemble, so you can skip the complicated handiwork. Product Details: Material: Solid hardwood Dimensions: 15 x 29 x 75 inches Weight: 23 pounds Price at time of publish: From $229

Solid hardwood Dimensions: 15 x 29 x 75 inches

15 x 29 x 75 inches Weight: 23 pounds Price at time of publish: From $229

Best Over-the-Toilet Storage for Hanging Towels: Utex 3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Shelf Overstock View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it's for: People who want a convenient place to hang their hand towels. Who it isn't for: People who want to stash items in closed shelving. If your hand towels have been sitting crumpled on the counter, consider installing the Utex 3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Organizer, a wall-mounted shelving unit with three towel hooks. In addition to the trio of pegs for hanging towels, the medium-density fiberboard piece includes three open shelves that you can fill with beautifully-packaged skincare products, fancy perfume, and aromatic candles. This pick also comes at a budget-friendly price point, so you can upgrade your bathroom for less. The classic design comes in white and espresso colorways to suit a variety of decor styles, and the unit is easy to assemble and mount sturdily. Product Details: Material: Medium-density fiberboard Dimensions: 8 x 19.5 x 26 inches Weight: Not listed Price at time of publish: $56

Medium-density fiberboard Dimensions: 8 x 19.5 x 26 inches

8 x 19.5 x 26 inches Weight: Not listed Price at time of publish: $56



Best Narrow Over-the-Toilet Storage: Andover Hills Jesse Over-the-Toilet Storage Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it's for: People with a very tight bathroom who want plenty of storage. Who it isn't for: People who want sleek, contemporary over-the-toilet storage. For tight spaces, you can't do better than the Andover Hills Jesse Over-the-Toilet Storage. At just 22 inches wide, it can squeeze into just about any bathroom. But its narrow dimension doesn't mean it lacks storage: Its two-door cabinet is one of the deepest on this list and it includes a full-extension drawer, a sought-after feature that few other over-the-toilet storage units have. If plentiful storage isn't enough to convince you, turn your attention to the cute, cottage-style design that's ideal for traditional homes. With the choice of a white finish with oil-rubbed bronze hardware or a gray finish with antique brass hardware, you can find the right tone that will match and enhance your bathroom. Product Details: Material: Solid and manufactured wood Dimensions: 11 x 22 x 72 inches Weight: 57 pounds Price at time of publish: $439 The 8 Best Bath Mats to Upgrade Your Bathroom

Solid and manufactured wood Dimensions: 11 x 22 x 72 inches

11 x 22 x 72 inches Weight: 57 pounds Price at time of publish: $439 The 8 Best Bath Mats to Upgrade Your Bathroom

Best Short Over-the-Toilet Storage: The Twillery Co. Over-the-Toilet Storage Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a streamlined option with less storage. Who it isn't for: People who have many items to stow away. Not everyone needs a ton of extra storage—sometimes one more surface is enough to level up your bathroom. If that describes your situation, then opt for The Twillery Co. Over-the-Toilet Storage. This piece is our favorite short over-the-toilet storage unit because it's simple, affordable, and well-made. This single over-the-toilet shelf provides plenty of space for toilet paper, candles, and stacks of hand towels that can't fit on the counter. It's made of solid wood and manufactured wood, so it's sturdy and reliable. With a crisp white color and modern traditional design, it's the perfect finishing touch for a guest bathroom or powder room. Product Details: Material: Solid and manufactured wood Dimensions: 9 x 27 x 37 inches Weight: 14 pounds Price at time of publish: $90 9 Smart Finds That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Shower—All Under $40

Solid and manufactured wood Dimensions: 9 x 27 x 37 inches

9 x 27 x 37 inches Weight: 14 pounds Price at time of publish: $90 9 Smart Finds That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Shower—All Under $40

Best Over-the-Toilet Floating Cabinet: Anthropologie Fern Bath Cabinet Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it's for: People who want open storage without the dust. Who it isn't for: Renters who can't wall mount a cabinet. For all the open storage—but none of the dust—look to the Anthropologie Fern Bath Cabinet. This gorgeous arched floating cabinet is crafted with ash wood veneer shelves, tempered glass doors, and adorable brass-finished aluminum knobs. A single drawer opens on wooden glides, so you can still stash away a few private items. We love that the shelves are adjustable, so you can alter their height to accommodate taller bottles, vases, or artwork. While the interior is a natural wood tone, you can choose from white, sage, and black exterior hues, depending on the existing color palette in your bathroom. If you're not super handy, there's no need to worry—this cabinet does not require assembly. It includes mounting hardware and a ready-to-hang cleat, so you can get it up on the wall in no time. Product Details: Material: Ash wood veneer and tempered glass Dimensions: 10.25 x 24 x 32 inches Weight: Not listed Price at time of publish: $698

Ash wood veneer and tempered glass Dimensions: 10.25 x 24 x 32 inches

10.25 x 24 x 32 inches Weight: Not listed Price at time of publish: $698