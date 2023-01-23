The 8 Best Oven Mitts of 2023

The OXO Silicone Oven Mitt is our top choice for its grippy silicone design that can withstand extremely high temperatures. We also like that it’s long enough to protect your wrists and forearms, too.

“It is important to wear mitts as a precautionary measure to prevent skin burns, blisters, and other injuries that could be caused by coming into contact with hot surfaces," Smith says. "When you are cooking, it is very easy to get absorbed in the process, and you tend to forget how hot cookware can get, especially if it's been in the oven or on the stove for a long time."

To find the best oven mitts, we spent hours comparing options while considering factors such as material, type, heat resistance, and grip. We also consulted with Amy Smith, ex-sous chef and founder/owner of Food Lve , and Kristen Groth, a pastry chef at The Driskill Hotel , to help us narrow down the best oven mitts to use in your kitchen.

If you want to protect your hands when handling hot kitchenware, then you need a good pair of oven mitts. They’re essential for insulating your hands and forearms from heat while cooking, baking, and grilling.

Best Overall Oven Mitt OXO Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable silicone oven mitt. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cotton oven mitt. The OXO Good Grips Oven Mitt is ideal for most home cooks and bakers. It’s mostly silicone with a thin cotton layer for optimal heat resistance and flexibility. While the lining might not be luxurious, it adds a layer of comfort without feeling too big or bulky. We also like that this mitt has a hanging loop for easy storage. This oven mitt measures 13 inches in length, so it covers your wrists and forearms for extra protection from heat—no pizza oven burns here. The silicone portion of the mitt features a diamond pattern for a more secure grip when handling steaming hot Dutch ovens and baking sheets. Plus, this pick is easy to clean—just wipe it down or toss it in the washer. The only downside is that this mitt is not sold as a pair, so if you want coverage for both hands, you will need to buy a separate one. It’s also available in black, red, and white. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Material: Silicone, cotton

Best Budget Oven Mitt Big Red House Oven Mitts 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a budget-friendly option but still desire a high-quality mitt. Who it isn’t for: People who want a full silicone glove. If you want a high-quality, thick oven mitt but don’t want to spend too much, opt for this set from Big Red House. The mitts are made of 100 percent cotton and reinforced with silicone strips. This creates a secure hold on hot casserole dishes or baking pans, so you can hold your cookware without worrying about dropping it abruptly. Each oven mitt is approximately 12.5 inches long, slightly shorter than others on our list but still enough material to cover your forearms. The maximum temperature is 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which might be a little lower than the average, but still works when taking dishware and pots out of the oven. The small loop allows you to hang it up when it is not in use. We love the soft terry cloth interior, which adds cushioning and an extra layer of insulation. Though these mitts are one size fits all, they run a bit small—so if you have large hands you may want to select another mitt on our list. Price at time of publish: $17 for 2 Product Details: Material: Silicone, cotton

Best Oven Mitt Pot Holders Williams Sonoma Potholder Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People who dislike unwieldy oven mitts. Who it isn’t for: People who need forearm protection while pulling items out of the oven. This Williams Sonoma pot holder is a great alternative to traditional bulky oven mitts. Constructed from sturdy cotton twill, this pick has a thick terry cloth pocket that will protect your hands when transporting hot cookware. The pot holder can tolerate temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can conveniently and safely handle most hot cookware. You also don't have to worry about where to store it, since it has a convenient hanging loop. If you want a pot holder to match your kitchen aesthetic or apron, these holders come in 10 different colors to suit any decor. You can purchase it individually or in a set of two, but we recommend nabbing a pair since pot holders are great to have on hand. Plus, you can also personalize this oven mitt to include a name or monogram, making it an ideal gift for the cooks in your life. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Care: Machine washable

Best Oven Mitt Glove Oven Glove The 'Ove' Glove Oven Mitt Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to be able to move each finger. Who it isn’t for: People who want a stylish oven mitt glove. This five-finger oven glove is made from Kevlar, the same material found in firefighter's gear. The glove can handle temperatures up to 540 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for baking, cooking, or grilling. Since you can move each finger, this glove offers much more dexterity than traditional oven mitts. Though its appearance is far from stylish, the Ove Glove is an effective option that keeps heat away from your hands. Just be aware that sizing tends to be big, so if you have small hands, you might not get the best fit. It doesn’t come in a pair, but you can buy another glove separately to complete your set. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Kevlar

Best Silicone Oven Mitt Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts Food 52 View On Food52 Who it’s for: People who want sturdy and elegant silicone mitts. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer oven mitts made of pure cotton. If you want the coziness of natural cotton with the sturdy grip of silicone, try the Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts. The high-quality silicone mitts can withstand temperatures of up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit and are waterproof, so they won’t soak up liquids. The lining is a cozy cotton terry cloth, which feels great on the hand, with strong cotton twill fabric on the bottom for added comfort. Despite the extra padding, this oven mitt is still thin and pliable so you can easily hold onto baking pans of any size. These mitts also feature unique magnetic loops that you can easily hang on the fridge or any other metal surface. They also have an exceptionally stylish design, which makes them double as a decorative element in your kitchen. Although the cost of these oven mitts may be a bit off-putting for some, we think it is a worthy investment if you are looking for a high-quality silicone option that can withstand extreme temperatures. Price at time of publish: $40 for 2 Product Details: Material: Silicone, cotton

Best Oven Mitt for Grilling Geekhom BBQ Gloves Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want to protect their hands and wrists while grilling. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like the look of oven gloves. If you’re ready to show off your grilling technique, the Geekhom BBQ Gloves will come in handy when you're in the backyard cooking up a storm. They are made from silicone and can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The inner moisture-absorbing cotton layer keeps your hands sweat-free and offers extra length to shield your arms from the heat. Grill masters will find the shape of these oven mitts particularly pleasing. They resemble a glove rather than a mitten, meaning you can comfortably handle grilling tools like tongs and spatulas. Plus, the gloves have a textured surface for a better grip when carrying hot pans, tools, and meat from the grill. Because these gloves are waterproof, cleaning them is a breeze. You can rinse them under running water to wash away dirt, grease, and grime, but they can also be cleaned in the washing machine and dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Material: Silicone

Best Stylish Oven Mitt Anthropologie Nifty Jacquard Oven Mitt Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who prioritize stylish kitchen accessories. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a simple silicone mitt. There's no need to sacrifice style for safety with the Nifty Jacquard Oven Mitt. At 13 inches long, this mitt features a jacquard weave with three options that offer a lively pop of color to your kitchen decor. This mitt is incredibly soft thanks to its cotton fabric that serves as a shield against heat. While it may not have the same luxurious terry-cloth lining as other premium mitts, it is still thick enough to move around hot items. Keep in mind that this is a fabric mitt, so the grip may be less secure than with silicone options. To complete the set, you can even buy other matching jacquard accessories like aprons, pot holders, dish towels, and placemats. Unfortunately, the mitt comes as a single piece, so if you want a pair, you have to purchase them separately. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Care: Machine washable