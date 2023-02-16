Shopping The 9 Best Oven Cleaners of 2023 Our top pick is the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner for its impressive cleaning power that quickly removes baked-on grease. By L. Daniela Alvarez Published on February 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / David Hattan With all the baked-on food and grease stains, the inside of your oven might be one of the grossest spots to clean in your kitchen. Luckily, an oven cleaner makes this chore more manageable by cutting through stubborn buildup with minimal elbow grease. To find the best oven cleaners, we spent hours researching dozens of products while considering the type, standing time, size, and scent. We also spoke with Aaron Jerez, founder of Home Bar Select, for tips and insight on how to shop for oven cleaners. “When looking for an oven cleaner, it’s important to decide on the type (spray, paste, etc.), which determines things like convenience, cleaning power, and more,” says Jerez. “If you're looking to clean multiple surfaces, you'll also want to make sure that the cleaner is safe for use on other surfaces like glass or tile.” Our top pick is the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner because it’s easy to use and has impressive cleaning power that takes just 30 seconds to work. Our Top Picks Best Overall Oven Cleaner: Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner Spray: Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner Paste: Stardrops The Pink Stuff at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner for Baked-On Grease: Fuller Brush Co. Oven Cleaner Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner for Glass: Rejuvenate Cooktop & Oven Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner for Racks: Carbona 2-in-1 Oven Rack and Grill Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Natural Oven Cleaner: Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner at Walmart Jump to Review Best Multipurpose Oven Cleaner: Easy-Off Kitchen Degreaser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oven Cleaner Scrubber: Earthstone Kitchen Cleaning Block at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want an effective fume-free oven cleaner with a low standing time. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a paste or scrub oven cleaner. Whether your oven needs a quick cleaning or a deep scrub, the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner is up for the task with its effective, affordable, and easy-to-use formula. We like the low standing time—just 30 seconds for quick touchups—that allows you to complete your cleaning faster. This fume-free formula has a light lemon scent that leaves your kitchen smelling fresh. It’s also safe to use on electric, gas, and self-cleaning ovens. For best results when spot cleaning, spray it on the targeted area from 9 to 12 inches away and wipe clean with a wet sponge after 30 seconds. For deeper cleaning, follow the same process, but let sit for up to two hours. This powerful cleaner cuts through baked-on grease and food spills, taking the hard work out of cleaning your oven. We also like that this oven cleaner doesn’t require gloves so you can spend less time worrying about skin irritation. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Type: Aerosol Standing Time: 30 seconds to 2 hoursSize: 14.5 fluid ouncesScent: Lemon Best Oven Cleaner Spray Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective oven spray cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who prefer an aerosol spray. Cleaning the inside of your oven can require lots of maneuvering around the oven door, making it difficult to reach the back. For an effective spray that reaches every nook and cranny of your oven, we love Goo Gone Oven & Grill Cleaner. This foaming cleaner clings to oven and grill surfaces to break down baked-on grease, burnt-on carbon, spills, and grime. It’s also safe and versatile enough to use on the interior of self-cleaning and non-self-cleaning ovens, grills, oven cooking racks, pots and pans, oven doors, and rotisserie toasters. For light or daily cleaning, spray the targeted areas from 8 to 12 inches away, close the oven door to let the spray sit and work its magic for a few minutes, then wipe it clean with a wet cloth or sponge. For deep cleaning, follow the same process, but allow the spray to sit for 30 minutes to one hour. Also, make sure your oven is turned off and cool to the touch before spraying the product. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: SprayStanding Time: 3 minutes to 1 hourSize: 14 and 28 fluid ouncesScent: Citrus Best Oven Cleaner Paste Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cleaning Paste 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who prefer a paste to clean their oven interior or oven door. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented oven cleaner. Whether you want to try TikTok viral cleaning products or are searching for an efficient and versatile paste, opt for The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste. This paste is mildly abrasive and can be used on nearly any surface, which makes it a great option for cleaning your oven. We like the lightly sweet rhubarb scent, which is much more unique than the citrus scents that are commonly found in cleaning products. We also appreciate this oven cleaner’s ability to cut through tough stains and grime while adding shine. To use it, add about a tablespoon of the paste onto a damp cloth, brush, or sponge and work it on the desired area with slight pressure. Then, wipe it away with a clean damp cloth (soak it in warm or hot water for best results) and repeat as needed. We recommend wearing gloves to avoid getting the paste on your hands and under your fingernails. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: PasteStanding Time: None Size: 17.63 ouncesScent: Rhubarb This $11 Brush Set Is 'Indispensable' for Cleaning Cracks and Crevices in the Kitchen Best Oven Cleaner for Baked-On Grease Fuller Brush Co. Oven Cleaner Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want to get rid of baked-on grease inside their oven. Who it isn't for: People who want a more affordable cleaner. If you’ve tried everything to get rid of baked-on grease from the interior of your oven, you’ll love the Fuller Brush Co. Oven Cleaner Spray. Within just 10 minutes, this powerful foaming spray breaks through tough messes, messy splatters, and baked-on grease. Since it’s self-souring, it also eliminates the need for vigorous scrubbing or abrasive tools to get the job done. This product is effective in both warm and cold ovens and is also suitable for barbecue grills, broilers, griddles, and even stainless steel surfaces. While severely baked-on grease may require light scrubbing with a sponge, most messes will come off once you wipe them with a clean, damp cloth. It’s important to note that this product is not safe for self-cleaning ovens and that the label recommends wearing gloves and protecting your floors while cleaning. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Foaming aerosolStanding Time: 10 minutesSize: 14 ouncesScent: Not listed Best Oven Cleaner for Glass Rejuvenate Cooktop & Oven Cleaner & Restorer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want a cleaner specifically for their glass oven door or ceramic cooktop. Who it isn't for: People who have a gas range stove. If you’re looking for a powerful cleaner that won’t damage your glass or ceramic surfaces, we recommend the Rejuvenate Cooktop & Oven Cleaner & Restorer. This liquid cleaner comes with a cleaning pad to properly clean glass oven doors and ceramic cooktops while leaving behind a brilliant shine. The formula also creates a non-stick barrier on ceramic to extend the time between cleanings so you can enjoy a clean cooktop for longer. While we love this product specifically for glass oven doors and ceramic cooktops, it’s also safe and effective to use on the interior of your oven. To use it on ceramic and glass, pour a quarter-sized amount directly onto the pad and apply it to the surface. Let the product sit for 30 seconds (or two minutes for heavy-duty messes) and then gently rub the surface, cleaning immediately after with a clean, soft microfiber cloth. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: LiquidStanding Time: 30 seconds to 2 minutesSize: 10 fluid ouncesScent: Not listed The 8 Best Glass Cleaners for Streak-Free Windows, Mirrors, and More Best Oven Cleaner for Racks Carbona 2-in-1 Oven Rack and Grill Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want to clean their oven racks or grill grates. Who it isn't for: People who want a one-step cleaning solution. Cleaning oven racks and grill grates can be meticulous, time-consuming, and cumbersome, which is why we recommend the Carbona Oven Rack & Grill Cleaner. This helpful kit includes cleaning fluid (that’s safe to use on stainless steel and enamel), disposable gloves, and a bag for your oven racksWhile this kit is only good for one use, it is the most effective solution to make your oven racks and grates look as good as new. To use it, place a rack or grate in the bag (while wearing disposable gloves) and slowly pour the cleaning liquid over. Seal the bag, gently shake it to ensure the rack is covered in the solution, and watch as the grease and grime dissolve to the bottom of the bag—no scrubbing required. Let the solution sit overnight or for eight hours—then, take the rack out of the bag and rinse it with warm water. The label recommends completing this task in a well-ventilated area. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Type: LiquidStanding Time: 8 hoursSize: 16.8 fluid ouncesScent: Unscented Best Natural Oven Cleaner Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner Everneat View On Walmart View On Etsy View On Everneat.co Who it's for: People who want an oven cleaner made with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to spend energy or effort scrubbing their oven. If you prefer to use natural cleaning products, we recommend the Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner. With ingredients such as sodium bicarbonate, pumice stone, and citric acid, this scrub (combined with a bit of elbow grease) can deep clean your oven without chemicals that could irritate your skin and damage surfaces. It also comes in three versions: one unscented and two with a relaxing blend of essential oils. While this is the priciest cleaner on our list, its natural formula and metallic scrubber make it worth the price tag. It’s also worth noting that Everneat’s products are Leaping Bunny-certified. As a bonus, the containers and bottles are reusable and recyclable. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: ScrubStanding Time: NoneSize: 16 ouncesScent: Purify (eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, tea tree); Lift (rosemary, lemongrass, lemon); Clear (unscented) Best Multipurpose Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Kitchen Degreaser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want to clean their oven and other areas of their kitchen with one product. Who it isn't for: People who want a specialized cleaner for their oven. Cleaning your oven, cooktop, and sink usually requires more than one product. To consolidate, we recommend Easy-Off's Kitchen Degreaser. This versatile cleaner is safe and effective on several non-porous kitchen surfaces and appliances including your microwave, cabinets, and oven interior and exterior. It dissolves grease, grime, and tough stains—and it’s one of the most affordable products on our list. For best results when using this cleaner, including in your oven, spray the targeted surface thoroughly, let it sit for a few seconds to a couple of minutes (just don’t let it dry), and wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge. With no scrubbing required and an effective formula, this multipurpose cleaner can keep your whole kitchen sparkling clean. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: SprayStanding Time: Few secondsSize: 16 fluid ouncesScent: Lemon Best Oven Cleaner Scrubber Earthstone Kitchen Cleaning Block Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want a scrubber tool to clean their oven. Who it isn't for: People who prefer using spray or paste oven cleaner. If you want to skip the traditional oven cleaners and abrasive metallic sponges, an oven scrubber like the Earthstone Kitchen Cleaning Block is a happy medium tool to get your oven and cooktop as clean and smooth as possible. This small yet mighty scrubber is made of 98 percent recycled glass formed into a block that is safe for porcelain, ceramic, tempered glass, glass ceramic, oven interiors, and grates. You can use this scrubbing block dry or soak it in water, gently applying pressure to remove baked-on grease and other messes. Afterward, wipe any residue with a clean, damp cloth. Before trying out this block, the label recommends testing in a hidden area to avoid damage. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Type: Recycled glass blockStanding Time: NoneSize: 6 x 4 x 2 inchesScent: None Final Verdict Our top pick is the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner for its easy-to-use formula, affordability, low standing time, and efficacy at removing tough stains, grease, and grime. If you’re looking for a natural oven cleaner with impressive cleaning power, we recommend the Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner. How to Shop for Oven Cleaners Like a Pro Type Oven cleaners can come in sprays, pastes, liquids, scrubs, aerosols, and tools like scrubbing sponges or blocks. When determining which type is right for your needs, Jerez says that the state of your oven could be a deciding factor. You should also consider the type of oven you have (conventional, self-cleaning, etc.), how much elbow grease you want to use, and the convenience of post-cleanup to make your final selection. Standing Time Many oven cleaners have a standing time, which is how long you should let the formula sit before wiping it off. Depending on the type of product, this can take anywhere from a couple of minutes to overnight. Some oven cleaners can be wiped away almost immediately, like the Easy-Off Kitchen Degreaser. “Some cleaners require lots of standing time to work properly, so make sure you always read the instructions on the label,” says Jerez. “Selecting the right cleaner can make all the difference in getting your oven looking sparkling clean.” Size Most liquid, spray, and aerosol oven cleaners can range from 10 ounces to 36 ounces, while pastes and scrubs are around the 16-ounce range. Oven cleaning tools, however, can be the size of a standard sponge or smaller. If you don’t use your oven regularly, a smaller volume of product or smaller tool can be a great option, while frequent or heavy-duty oven cleanings might require a larger size. Scent Like many cleaning products, oven cleaners can have strong scents—either from the chemicals or added fragrance. Jerez recommends choosing an oven cleaner that says “fume-free” or “unscented” on the label. You can also opt for products with natural ingredients, like the Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner (however, these may require more elbow grease or multiple cleanings). Questions You Might Ask How often should you clean an oven? How often you clean your oven largely depends on how often you use it, a good rule of thumb is to clean your oven interior every six to 12 months. “If you are a frequent baker, then it's best to give your oven a deep clean every three to six months, but if you rarely use your oven, then once a year should be enough,” says Jerez. Can you clean your oven with other household cleaners? You can use all-purpose cleaners to clean your oven, but only if the label clearly states it’s safe to use on ovens, says Jerez. He also suggests using protective eyewear and gloves and ensuring your oven is off and cool to the touch before cleaning. “Household cleaners like vinegar and baking soda can be used as part of deep cleaning, but they should be supplemental to a store-bought oven cleaner,” Jerez says. “And if you ever have any doubts, it’s best to err on the side of caution and consult with a professional cleaner.” Can you use an oven cleaner on a self-cleaning oven? Self-cleaning ovens feature an extremely high heat setting, at approximately 800 degrees Fahrenheit, to burn off all spills and grease so they only need to be wiped with a clean, damp cloth. Jerez says it’s best to check the label before buying an oven cleaner, as not all formulas are safe for self-cleaning models. “Self-cleaning ovens have a special coating that can be damaged by oven cleaners,” he says. “To clean tough stains, you can use a creamy paste made of baking soda and water.” Take Our Word for It This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, she spent hours researching oven cleaners and considering factors such as type, scent, and standing time. She also received tips on how to shop for oven cleaners from Aaron Jerez, founder of Home Bar Select. The 7 Best Grill Cleaners for Removing Burnt-on Messes Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit