The 9 Best Oven Cleaners of 2023

Our top pick is the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner because it’s easy to use and has impressive cleaning power that takes just 30 seconds to work.

“When looking for an oven cleaner, it’s important to decide on the type (spray, paste, etc.), which determines things like convenience, cleaning power, and more,” says Jerez. “If you're looking to clean multiple surfaces, you'll also want to make sure that the cleaner is safe for use on other surfaces like glass or tile.”

To find the best oven cleaners, we spent hours researching dozens of products while considering the type, standing time, size, and scent. We also spoke with Aaron Jerez , founder of Home Bar Select, for tips and insight on how to shop for oven cleaners.

With all the baked-on food and grease stains, the inside of your oven might be one of the grossest spots to clean in your kitchen . Luckily, an oven cleaner makes this chore more manageable by cutting through stubborn buildup with minimal elbow grease.

Best Overall Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want an effective fume-free oven cleaner with a low standing time. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a paste or scrub oven cleaner. Whether your oven needs a quick cleaning or a deep scrub, the Easy-Off Fume-Free Oven Cleaner is up for the task with its effective, affordable, and easy-to-use formula. We like the low standing time—just 30 seconds for quick touchups—that allows you to complete your cleaning faster. This fume-free formula has a light lemon scent that leaves your kitchen smelling fresh. It’s also safe to use on electric, gas, and self-cleaning ovens. For best results when spot cleaning, spray it on the targeted area from 9 to 12 inches away and wipe clean with a wet sponge after 30 seconds. For deeper cleaning, follow the same process, but let sit for up to two hours. This powerful cleaner cuts through baked-on grease and food spills, taking the hard work out of cleaning your oven. We also like that this oven cleaner doesn’t require gloves so you can spend less time worrying about skin irritation. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Type: Aerosol

Aerosol Standing Time: 30 seconds to 2 hours

30 seconds to 2 hours Size: 14.5 fluid ounces

14.5 fluid ounces Scent: Lemon

Best Oven Cleaner Spray Goo Gone Oven and Grill Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective oven spray cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who prefer an aerosol spray. Cleaning the inside of your oven can require lots of maneuvering around the oven door, making it difficult to reach the back. For an effective spray that reaches every nook and cranny of your oven, we love Goo Gone Oven & Grill Cleaner. This foaming cleaner clings to oven and grill surfaces to break down baked-on grease, burnt-on carbon, spills, and grime. It’s also safe and versatile enough to use on the interior of self-cleaning and non-self-cleaning ovens, grills, oven cooking racks, pots and pans, oven doors, and rotisserie toasters. For light or daily cleaning, spray the targeted areas from 8 to 12 inches away, close the oven door to let the spray sit and work its magic for a few minutes, then wipe it clean with a wet cloth or sponge. For deep cleaning, follow the same process, but allow the spray to sit for 30 minutes to one hour. Also, make sure your oven is turned off and cool to the touch before spraying the product. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Standing Time: 3 minutes to 1 hour

3 minutes to 1 hour Size: 14 and 28 fluid ounces

14 and 28 fluid ounces Scent: Citrus

Best Oven Cleaner Paste Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cleaning Paste 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who prefer a paste to clean their oven interior or oven door. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented oven cleaner. Whether you want to try TikTok viral cleaning products or are searching for an efficient and versatile paste, opt for The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste. This paste is mildly abrasive and can be used on nearly any surface, which makes it a great option for cleaning your oven. We like the lightly sweet rhubarb scent, which is much more unique than the citrus scents that are commonly found in cleaning products. We also appreciate this oven cleaner’s ability to cut through tough stains and grime while adding shine. To use it, add about a tablespoon of the paste onto a damp cloth, brush, or sponge and work it on the desired area with slight pressure. Then, wipe it away with a clean damp cloth (soak it in warm or hot water for best results) and repeat as needed. We recommend wearing gloves to avoid getting the paste on your hands and under your fingernails. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: Paste

Paste Standing Time: None

None Size: 17.63 ounces

17.63 ounces Scent: Rhubarb This $11 Brush Set Is 'Indispensable' for Cleaning Cracks and Crevices in the Kitchen

Best Oven Cleaner for Baked-On Grease Fuller Brush Co. Oven Cleaner Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want to get rid of baked-on grease inside their oven. Who it isn't for: People who want a more affordable cleaner. If you’ve tried everything to get rid of baked-on grease from the interior of your oven, you’ll love the Fuller Brush Co. Oven Cleaner Spray. Within just 10 minutes, this powerful foaming spray breaks through tough messes, messy splatters, and baked-on grease. Since it’s self-souring, it also eliminates the need for vigorous scrubbing or abrasive tools to get the job done. This product is effective in both warm and cold ovens and is also suitable for barbecue grills, broilers, griddles, and even stainless steel surfaces. While severely baked-on grease may require light scrubbing with a sponge, most messes will come off once you wipe them with a clean, damp cloth. It’s important to note that this product is not safe for self-cleaning ovens and that the label recommends wearing gloves and protecting your floors while cleaning. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Foaming aerosol

Foaming aerosol Standing Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Size: 14 ounces

14 ounces Scent: Not listed

Best Oven Cleaner for Glass Rejuvenate Cooktop & Oven Cleaner & Restorer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want a cleaner specifically for their glass oven door or ceramic cooktop. Who it isn't for: People who have a gas range stove. If you’re looking for a powerful cleaner that won’t damage your glass or ceramic surfaces, we recommend the Rejuvenate Cooktop & Oven Cleaner & Restorer. This liquid cleaner comes with a cleaning pad to properly clean glass oven doors and ceramic cooktops while leaving behind a brilliant shine. The formula also creates a non-stick barrier on ceramic to extend the time between cleanings so you can enjoy a clean cooktop for longer. While we love this product specifically for glass oven doors and ceramic cooktops, it’s also safe and effective to use on the interior of your oven. To use it on ceramic and glass, pour a quarter-sized amount directly onto the pad and apply it to the surface. Let the product sit for 30 seconds (or two minutes for heavy-duty messes) and then gently rub the surface, cleaning immediately after with a clean, soft microfiber cloth. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Liquid

Liquid Standing Time: 30 seconds to 2 minutes

30 seconds to 2 minutes Size: 10 fluid ounces

10 fluid ounces Scent: Not listed The 8 Best Glass Cleaners for Streak-Free Windows, Mirrors, and More

Best Oven Cleaner for Racks Carbona 2-in-1 Oven Rack and Grill Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want to clean their oven racks or grill grates. Who it isn't for: People who want a one-step cleaning solution. Cleaning oven racks and grill grates can be meticulous, time-consuming, and cumbersome, which is why we recommend the Carbona Oven Rack & Grill Cleaner. This helpful kit includes cleaning fluid (that’s safe to use on stainless steel and enamel), disposable gloves, and a bag for your oven racksWhile this kit is only good for one use, it is the most effective solution to make your oven racks and grates look as good as new. To use it, place a rack or grate in the bag (while wearing disposable gloves) and slowly pour the cleaning liquid over. Seal the bag, gently shake it to ensure the rack is covered in the solution, and watch as the grease and grime dissolve to the bottom of the bag—no scrubbing required. Let the solution sit overnight or for eight hours—then, take the rack out of the bag and rinse it with warm water. The label recommends completing this task in a well-ventilated area. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Type: Liquid

Liquid Standing Time: 8 hours

8 hours Size: 16.8 fluid ounces

16.8 fluid ounces Scent: Unscented

Best Natural Oven Cleaner Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner Everneat View On Walmart View On Etsy View On Everneat.co Who it's for: People who want an oven cleaner made with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to spend energy or effort scrubbing their oven. If you prefer to use natural cleaning products, we recommend the Everneat Oven Scrub Cleaner. With ingredients such as sodium bicarbonate, pumice stone, and citric acid, this scrub (combined with a bit of elbow grease) can deep clean your oven without chemicals that could irritate your skin and damage surfaces. It also comes in three versions: one unscented and two with a relaxing blend of essential oils. While this is the priciest cleaner on our list, its natural formula and metallic scrubber make it worth the price tag. It’s also worth noting that Everneat’s products are Leaping Bunny-certified. As a bonus, the containers and bottles are reusable and recyclable. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Scrub

Scrub Standing Time: None

None Size: 16 ounces

16 ounces Scent: Purify (eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, tea tree); Lift (rosemary, lemongrass, lemon); Clear (unscented)

Best Multipurpose Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Kitchen Degreaser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want to clean their oven and other areas of their kitchen with one product. Who it isn't for: People who want a specialized cleaner for their oven. Cleaning your oven, cooktop, and sink usually requires more than one product. To consolidate, we recommend Easy-Off's Kitchen Degreaser. This versatile cleaner is safe and effective on several non-porous kitchen surfaces and appliances including your microwave, cabinets, and oven interior and exterior. It dissolves grease, grime, and tough stains—and it’s one of the most affordable products on our list. For best results when using this cleaner, including in your oven, spray the targeted surface thoroughly, let it sit for a few seconds to a couple of minutes (just don’t let it dry), and wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge. With no scrubbing required and an effective formula, this multipurpose cleaner can keep your whole kitchen sparkling clean. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Standing Time: Few seconds

Few seconds Size: 16 fluid ounces

16 fluid ounces Scent: Lemon