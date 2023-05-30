These Are the Top 5 Outdoor Plants of 2023

Summer is officially here. This means warm days with plenty of sunshine, time spent outdoors, and lots of opportunities to garden. If you’re already good at growing plants indoors, you might want to try growing plants outside this season. But with so many outdoor plants to choose from, it may be difficult to decide what plants to grow in your backyard or on your patio. To find the best outdoor plants to grow this year, we asked the plant pros. Here are five outdoor plants that have been very popular in recent months.

Star Roses and Plants

Petite Roses (Rosa x 'Meibenbino')

You really can’t go wrong with a classic rose garden. It’s no wonder these gorgeous flowers have always been a hit. "Petite Knock Out is simply flying off the shelves," says Heidi Mortenson, rose portfolio manager for Star Roses and Plants. "Its petite size makes it a perfect fit for containers, and its blooms, although smaller, are unparalleled. Whether adorning decorative containers or dazzling the senses when planted en masse, these roses offer a breathtaking burst of bold red, adding an unforgettable touch to any garden."

These petite rose bushes grow to be about 18 inches tall and can be planted in the ground or grown in a pot to add interest to your container garden.

Garden for Wildlife

Butterfly Milkweed (Asclepias Tuberosa)

Gardens aren’t just made of flora and fauna. Wildlife such as butterflies can also contribute to the beauty of a landscape. So, it’s no surprise that orange butterfly milkweed is another popular outdoor plant. “The monarch butterfly that relies on native milkweed to survive has declined in population by 90 percent and is now on the IUCN Red List. Butterfly Milkweed is a best-seller once again across the U.S., and for good reason—gardeners love being able to support these butterflies in their own yards,” says Shubber Ali, CEO of Garden for Wildlife.

This plant is compact and shrub-like making it ideal for urban or suburban yards as well as large containers. Best of all, butterfly milkweed is easy to care for and returns each year.

Jackson and Perkins

Phenomenal Lavender (Lavandula Phenomenal)

Lavender both looks and smells beautiful. One of the most sought-after varieties on the market is Phenomenal lavender. Kelly Funk, president of Jackson & Perkins, tells me, “This resilient lavender is one of the most popular varieties thanks to its bold color, delicious fragrance, and unusual cold hardiness.”

Phenomenal lavender grows 24 to 32 inches tall and wide. Better yet, it blooms for the entire summer.

Southern Living Plant Collection

Skyscraper Senecio (Curio Ficoides 'Mount Everest')

Indoor succulents have been a major trend for years. Now outdoor succulents are becoming just as prominent. This is because not only are these plants colorful, but they also thrive in places that have water restrictions. “Skyscraper Senecio is a strong, upright grower with a striking bluish hue, and it makes a fabulous structural component in landscapes or containers,” says Janet Sluis, plant expert for Sunset Plant Collection. “Adding textural dimension is key to a stunning plant palette. Skyscraper Senecio’s strong foliage greatly contrasts any foliage inside the home or in the garden.”

This plant prefers a spot that receives full sun to partial shade and thrives in well-drained soil.

Getty Images

Lilium Orientalis 'Stargazer'

This variety of colorful lilies is having a moment right now. “I wouldn’t garden without them!” says horticulturist Peggy Anne Montgomery for Flowerbulbs. “A fresh bouquet of these can perfume an entire room with its magnificent scent," Montgomery says. According to the plant pro, these lilies can last up to two weeks in a vase, with various buds opening in succession.

These flowers bloom in late summer, so Montgomery recommends adding flowers that bloom early, such as Lilium asiatica, to extend your season of color.