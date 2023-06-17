We scoured dozens of the best outdoor furniture covers on the market to help you to choose the right ones for your patio, deck, and porch needs. We consulted with Karr, as well as Maida Cameron, director of design at textile manufacturer Milliken & Company, for insight on what to know about protecting outdoor furniture so it lasts. From sofas to loveseats, lounge chairs to Adirondacks, and even from umbrellas to grills, we’ve got you and all of your outdoor furniture and accessories covered—literally.

Color selection depends on your personal preference, Karr says, noting that some homeowners like to match their furniture covers with the exterior of their home or recall the colors of their favorite vacation resort. “I would say to select [a color] you will not get tired looking at or feel that it’s outdated quickly,” he says.

“You want to consider [cover] material that is water-repellent, so that you can hose it off when pollen season is in effect or if you have a lot of trees that shed leaves all over,” he explains. Of course, the water resistance is also good as a barrier against rain and snow so you can keep your furniture outdoors even during the off-season.

Whether you’re closing up your outdoor space for the season or trying to prevent the sun from damaging your furniture, you’ll need protective covers that fit well and stay secure through all weather conditions. So how do you choose the right ones for your outdoor living space? Water resistance is most important when considering the best outdoor furniture covers for your needs, says Eddie Karr, founder of Bellareed Luxury Pools.

CKCLUU Patio Furniture Cover Set Amazon View On Amazon Sectional furniture offers easy, flexible seating for your patio, but it’s not always as easy and flexible to protect. Problem solved with this durable cover featuring a universal design that protects sectional furniture (or an entire table-and-chairs ensemble) with one easy-to-use cover. It’s made from polyester fabric that stands up to water and UV rays, not to mention all the dust and debris that lands on it when not in use. (The manufacturer suggests propping up the cover to allow for better airflow and prevent water and debris from collecting.) Strap buckles keep the cover tethered to the legs, so it’s windproof, too. Price at time of publish: From $30 Type: Sectional/furniture set cover | Size: 14 sizes, ranging from 78 x 62 x 30 inches to 128 x 83 x 28 inches | Material: Polyester with laminated backing | Water-Resistant: Yes

Easy-Going Patio V-Shaped Outdoor Sectional Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair That V-shaped sectional is so perfectly tucked away in the corner of your patio, but what to do with it when summer is over? Keep it exactly where it is and cover it up with this V-shaped waterproof cover. It has air vents on either side so your furniture has plenty of room to breathe during the off-season. It’s made from a thick Oxford fabric with a PVC coating on the back. Let the wind, rain, frost, UV rays—yes, even bird droppings—fall where it may, and your furniture will remain protected. Just adjust the cords with the toggles for a snug fit and click the straps around the legs to keep it secure—you won’t have to worry about any wind lofting, thanks to air vents on the side. Price at time of publish: From $40 Type: Sectional cover | Size: 6 sizes, ranging from 70 x 70 inches to 118 x 118 inches | Material: Oxford fabric with PVC coating | Water-Resistant: Yes

Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof Patio Loveseat Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot This protective loveseat cover is made from polyester and non-woven Olefin with a PVC backing. It creates a barrier against wind, rain, snow, debris, and anything else that might come in contact with your furniture. It features an adjustable cord and click-to-close buckles to customize the fit. There’s a two-year limited warranty, so you can feel good that not only will your furniture last season after season but your furniture covers will, too. Price at time of publish: From $44 Type: Loveseat cover | Size: 9 sizes, ranging from 54 x 37 x 35 inches to 104 x 40 x 35 inches | Material: 67% polyester with PVC backing, 33% Olefin | Water-Resistant: Yes

ULTCover Waterproof Patio Chair Cover Amazon View On Amazon Not all patio chairs stack up neatly for compact storage, which means you have to buy more covers to protect them all. If you’ve got chairs with deeper seats that need a waterproof cover all of their own, consider this set of four canvas covers. They have a waterproof backing that protects each of your patio chairs from rain and snow as well as dust, leaves, and yard debris and yes, even bird droppings. Secure the cover to the chair using the draw cords and plastic clips for a snug fit—the air vents at the back keep the cover from wind lofting. Price at time of publish: From $72 Type: Chair cover | Size: 9 sizes, ranging from 28 x 30 x 32 inches to 38 x 34 x 34 inches | Material: Polyester canvas with vinyl backing | Water-Resistant: Yes

Covermates Outdoor Rounded Back Adirondack Chair Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart There’s nothing that says summertime more than sitting in an Adirondack chair on a deck or patio. But the chair’s unique design can cause some unique storage problems when summer days have faded away. These lightweight polyester covers provide the water resistance your chairs need to make it through season after season. Just adjust the elastic hem and drawcord to fit them snugly around your favorite patio chairs. The double-stitched seams ensure that these covers are as durable as your furniture, while the mesh vent keeps the covers from taking flight in a gust of wind. Price at time of publish: From $39 Type: Adirondack chair cover | Size: 12 sizes, ranging from 26 x 34 x 35 inches to 36 x 35 x 32 Inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Covermates Chaise Lounge Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Your chaise lounge looks glamorous on the patio during the summertime, but that tarp you’ve been using to protect it during winter looks anything but. That’s why you should consider furniture covers designed specifically for uniquely shaped furniture, like this one from Covermates. It’s super lightweight, so it’s easy to cover and remove—just stretch the elastic hem, cinch the drawcord, and buckle the straps in place around the legs to create a snug fit that will withstand wind, rain, and other elements. The mesh vent keeps it from lofting and provides airflow to stop mold and mildew in its tracks. (Tip: Store cushions and pillows on the chaise underneath the cover to keep it from sagging and collecting water/debris when not in use.) Price at time of publish: From $34 Type: Chaise lounge cover | Size: 10 sizes, ranging from 24 x 78 x 30 inches to 66 x 89 x 38 inches | Material: Vinyl or polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

uHouseDeco Patio Swing Chair Cover Amazon View On Amazon If you were reluctant to purchase a hammock or patio swing because you have no place to put it when the cold weather approaches, you’re in luck. This cover is large enough to protect a three-seater swing—yes, including the frame!—so you can leave your favorite porch seat in place until it’s time to enjoy it again. It's made from durable polyester with a water-resistant coating, but it’s still breathable to prevent mold and mildew from taking a seat in the off-season. There’s an elastic bottom that ensures a snug fit; store it in the carry bag that’s included when it’s time for summer fun. Plus it won’t fade or crack in the sun, so it’ll protect your swing for many seasons to come. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Swing/hammock | Size: 60 x 80 x 72 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

ULTCover Waterproof Outdoor Sofa Cover Amazon View On Amazon If you’ve been trying to wrestle a larger couch cover over a smaller loveseat or bench to protect it from the rain and snow, might we suggest this smaller cover instead? It’s sized perfectly for smaller seating areas without having to worry about tucking away and tying down extra material. It’s designed to completely cover your loveseat to prevent the fabric from fading. It’s made from breathable, waterproof polyester, with air vents at the sides to keep it from wind lofting. It stays in place thanks to adjustable drawcords and clips that secure around the legs. Price at time of publish: From $40 Type: Sofa or bench cover | Size: 11 sizes, ranging from 58 x 28 x 24/35 inches to 104 x 40 x 24/35 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Duck Covers Elegant Waterproof Rectangular/Oval Patio Table & Chair Set Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Northerntool.com The end of summer fun often means harsh, inclement weather—which is bad news for your patio furniture. If you want to pick up just where you left off next summer, try these waterproof covers. They’re made from durable polyester with multilayer side panels to keep moisture, mold, and mildew at bay. They provide the perfect amount of protection for your patio dining set—the chairs can fit under it, too!—to keep your outdoor seating set-up ready to go season after season. A two-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind that your furniture is in good hands. Price at time of publish: From $83 Type: Table and chairs cover | Size: 3 sizes, ranging from 96 x 70 x 32 inches to 140 x 80 x 32 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Covermates Outdoor Round Accent Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Whether your patio table was the spot for al fresco meals, quiet conversations, or simply a place to rest a tray of cool drinks, you’ll want to make sure it’s ready for duty summer after summer. This easy-to-maneuver table cover features an elastic hem with a drawcord that makes it simple to adjust for a snug fit—use the buckle straps to secure it to the legs so it stays put all during the off-season. A mesh vent allows for airflow—no mildew or mold at this table! The covers are made from polyester with double-stitched seams for strength, plus it comes with a three-year warranty. Price at time of publish: From $28 Type: Round table cover | Size: 7 sizes, ranging from 24 x 18 inches to 54 x 25 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Covermates Square Cafe Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Your patio table might be small, but it deserves big-time protection when it’s time to close up your outdoor space. This water-resistant cover is made from durable polyester with double-stitched seams for even more strength to protect your table for many outdoor gatherings to come. When the summer’s over, just pull this over your table, adjust the drawcord for a snug fit, and secure the buckles around the legs. A mesh vent keeps moisture at bay, and your table will be waiting for you for next summer. Price at time of publish: From $29 Type: Square table cover | Size: 37 sizes, ranging from 24 x 24 x 6 inches to 138 x 68 x 30 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Classic Accessories Terrazzo Round Ottoman/Coffee Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Have you been holding back on adding to your patio furniture setup just because you don’t know how to store it all when summer is over? Now, you can add that ottoman or coffee table to the mix without a second thought, thanks to this heavy-duty protective table cover made from premium Terrazzo fabric. Just pull it over the ottoman or table and secure the loops over the legs (don’t worry, the bottom of the legs are meant to peek out). Air vents provide airflow to reduce wind lofting and condensation that leads to mold and mildew. Create a secure, customizable fit with an elastic cord at the bottom, and both you and your table are good to go until next season. Price at time of publish: From $26 Type: Ottoman/coffee table cover | Size: 3 sizes, ranging from 24 x 20 inches to 36 x 28 inches | Material: Terrazzo | Water-Resistant: Yes

Easy-Going Outdoor Ottoman Cover Amazon View On Amazon You love your living room ottoman, so you decided to add one to your outdoor space. While you don’t have to worry about it raining or snowing inside your home, you will need to keep a waterproof cover on hand for when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate with your patio plans. It’s easy to protect your ottoman and other low-profile tables with this plastic cover. Just choose a size that’s about an inch or two larger than your ottoman for an easy fit, then pull it over and secure the straps around the legs. There’s an air vent to reduce condensation and wind lofting, plus there are side handles that make it easy to pull off when it’s ready to enjoy the outdoors again. Price at time of publish: From $19 Type: Ottoman cover | Size: 7 sizes, ranging from 25 x 25 x 17 inches to 48 x 28 x 16 inches | Material: Polyester with PVC backing | Water-Resistant: Yes

Budge Patio Ottoman/Coffee Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Is it possible that a budget-friendly cover can actually protect your outdoor furniture? This one sure can. It’s made from polyester with ultrasonically welded seams for a covering that’s 100 percent waterproof and UV-resistant. That means your furniture won’t fade or otherwise be affected in the off-season, no matter what the weather forecast has in store. It’s strong enough to hold up against sun, rain, snow, and debris—even tree sap and bird droppings are no match for these covers. Secure them to your table with the four straps, and don’t worry about mildew growing—vents keep air circulating without too much wind lofting. And while nothing looks as good as your table itself, we can’t help but admire the woven tan material with dark gray piping. Price at time of publish: From $23 Type: Ottoman/coffee table cover| Size: 23 x 42 x 20 inches, 26 x 50 x 20 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart A grill master is nothing without their favorite cooking instrument, so it pays to keep that outdoor grill covered and protected in between meals. It’s designed with side straps along with a hook and straps keep this cover in place—you can even adjust it for the perfect fit. Cleaning it is as easy as spritzing it with a hose or water bottle, then letting it air dry. Do you have a smaller grill or one that can cook a meal for the entire neighborhood? This heavy-duty cover comes in various sizes, so grill masters of all levels can host cookout after cookout, season after season. Price at time of publish: From $35 Type: Grill cover | Size: 8 sizes, ranging from 30 x 26 x 43 inches to 72 x 26 x 51 inches | Material: Polyester with PVC backing | Water-Resistant: Yes

Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof Patio Offset Umbrella Cover With Integrated Installation Pole Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Your patio umbrella protects you from the sun’s harsh rays all summer—why not return some of the love with a protective cover? This protective cover slides over offset umbrellas up to 98 inches long (13-foot diameter) to protect against rain, snow, wind, dirt, and debris. These covers are made from durable polyester with taped seams for added strength. Secure it to your closed umbrella easily, thanks to a cord lock that adjusts and buckles that keep everything together. A two-year limited warranty protects the covers, but the covers will protect your umbrella for seasons to come. Price at time of publish: $60 Type: Offset umbrella cover | Size: 13 feet x 98 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

ULTCover Patio Fire Pit Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair A fire pit is often the center of outdoor gatherings during the summer. Protect it well during the off-season and it’ll be there for you year after year. This polyester cover is available in multiple sizes and square and round versions, so you can find one to fit a fire pit of any size. It’s got a waterproof backing that’s strong enough to resist rain, snow, dust, leaves, and more—even hail and the rudest of birds. Pull it over the top of your extinguished fire pit and secure it to the legs using draw cords and clips. The vents keep it from wind lofting and excess moisture that can lead to mildew growth. This cover will keep it clean for when you’re ready to fire it up once more. Price at time of publish: From $24 Type: Fire pit cover | Size: 12 sizes, ranging from 27 x 18 inches to 50 x 50 x 24 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: Yes

Frontgate Universal Table & Chairs Furniture Cover Frontgate View On Frontgate You’ve paid a pretty penny for your patio furniture, so it makes sense you want it to last more than just the season. These premium furniture covers make it quick and easy to cover up tables and chairs when summer is over. Made from strong, solution-dyed polyester, these covers stand up to mold and mildew, not to mention all the bad weather Mother Nature can fling at it, from rain and snow to wind and cold. Measure to ensure a good fit for your outdoor furniture ensemble, but note these covers are universally designed to cover most outdoor furniture. They’re also lined with PVC to resist water, plus they’re double-stitched at the seams to avoid tearing. It all secures in place thanks to webbing and buckles. Price at time of publish: From $189 Type: Table and chairs cover | Size: 3 sizes, ranging from 48-inch round table + chairs to 125-inch rectangular table + chairs | Material: Polyester with PVC lining | Water-Resistant: Yes

Classic Accessories Veranda 60 Inch Patio Cushion and Cover Storage Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair So what if you went a little overboard with the throw pillows and cushions for your outdoor furniture? You might think that you’ve got a storage problem on your hands, but not with this water-resistant bag! When it’s time to pack away your furniture for the summer, simply toss them all into this bag and zip them up for next season. It’ll even be a handy spot to store your seat covers during the summer when your furniture is in use. Pick this bag up by its padded handles for easy transport to your shed or basement. The three-year limited warranty ensures your covers, pillows, and cushions will stay protected for at least as long in this water-repellent bag. Price at time of publish: From $49 Type: Cushion, pillows, and cover storage | Size: 45.5 x 13.75 x 20 inches; 60 x 20 x 28 inches | Material: Polyester with laminated PVC backing | Water-Resistant: Yes

FLYMEI Outdoor Cushion Cover Amazon View On Amazon Revive the look of your outdoor furniture or just add durable, water-resistant protection with these replacement cushion covers. They are made from canvas polyester, so the fabric is sturdy enough to resist fading, as well as snow and rain. These are easy to pull on, thanks to a full zipper on one side, and they are double-stitched for added durability. These are 80 percent water-repellent, so it’s no problem if a surprise shower douses your seating—just remove and prop up so the water doesn’t collect. These are easy to keep clean, too—just wipe with some cold water and let air dry. Price at time of publish: From $19 for 2-pack Type: Cushion cover | Size: 8 sizes, ranging from 18 x 18 x 2 inches to 27 x 25 x 5 inches | Material: Polyester | Water-Resistant: 80 percent water-repellent