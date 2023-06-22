To find the best outdoor furniture, we tested a variety of dining sets and seating options, evaluating ease of assembly, comfort, weather resistance, sturdiness, materials, and overall quality. In addition to Schleis, we consulted Emma Putrimas, vice president of product and design at Teak Warehouse, for her insight on choosing quality patio furniture suited to your space.

“Outdoor living has become a way of life, whether it be entertaining guests or as a place to take a breath of fresh air from the home office," says Lindsay Schleis, an outdoor landscape expert and vice president of business development at Polywood. "From dining furniture to deep seating and lounge furniture, to the front porch and even the front yard, there is an option out there to fit every space and every style.”

Whether you want to enjoy your morning coffee on a loveseat or serve up dinner al fresco with a dining set, patio furniture can make your outdoor space functional and stylish just in time for the warm weather season.

The umbrella also performed well on our rain tests, since the polyester fabric was water-repellent and did not leak through at all. It was impressively easy to clean during our stain tests—we just sprayed a solution, and bird poop washed away without scrubbing. The fabric is fade-resistant, and after three months of sun exposure still looked brand-new. It also fared well in windy conditions (once we closed it). We kept it outside during a windstorm, and it stayed upright.

This patio umbrella offers adequate shade for your table and up to six chairs, so it's ideal for dinner parties, cocktail hours, and card games. We also loved the look of it: It has a solid color on the top and an understated striped pattern on the underside.

For shade plus style, opt for the Safavieh Athens Inside Out Outdoor Umbrella. It has an impressive 9-foot canopy that blocks the sun, and a hand crank that makes it seamless to open and close. While the product claims to have an auto-tilt mechanism, it didn't work effectively during our testing.

This rug is easy to fold and carry around, which is handy for when you need to clean or store it in winter. It’s also non-slip and will not move around when you step on it. However, it didn’t perform well during our stain tests. When we tried to clean barbecue sauce and juice stains, they were only partially removed. That said, we still think it’s a durable option, as it withstood a lot of scrubbing without damage or fraying fibers.

An outdoor rug can make your patio more cozy and comfortable, which is why we like the Unique Loom Indoor & Outdoor Rug. There are at least 20 options available in assorted square, rectangle, and octagon shapes. Plus, it comes in six colors to suit your existing decor.

It’s not plush, so you might want to get a rug pad to add comfort.

Even though the chair moves into any position, during testing we found that it didn't stay securely locked. After we reclined, it slowly came back to an upright position. This chair is also not as heavy as other options, so you shouldn't leave it outside if bad weather is approaching—it may be more likely to tumble in high winds. But if you don’t want to spend a lot on patio furniture or want something that doesn’t take up a lot of space, we highly recommend this pick.

The durable textilene seats are breathable and weather-resistant, while the steel frame is sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds. Plus, the set comes with detachable side tables with a cup holder and removable headrests for added comfort and convenience. Just note that the holder is small, so it might not fit a large tumbler or glass.

While the zero gravity chair from Amazon Basics is not necessarily the most stylish patio chair, it's perfect for RV trips, camping, picnics, and sunbathing in your yard. This zero-gravity chair comes in a set of two and is comfortable and spacious for warm-weather lounging. We were able to sit in this chair for hours with hardly any discomfort.

It's very lightweight, which means it could blow away in high winds.

We found the setup somewhat challenging, as the instructions were unclear, so we used a video on the brand’s website to assemble the chair. The good news is that it’s available in 13 colors and has a modern look, so you can find an option to suit any outdoor space.

To test the durability of this chair, we poured barbecue sauce and left some marshmallows on it in the sun to see if we could remove the stains afterward. We used a damp paper towel to remove the barbecue sauce and melted marshmallows, with no residue left behind. More importantly, the chair did not absorb moisture, so we could sit on it soon after without our clothes getting wet. While the back reclines slightly, you cannot adjust the chair, so this pick may not be ideal for those with mobility issues.

The Polywood Adirondack Chair has a spacious seat and super-wide arms, making it ideal for relaxing on your patio. This chair has a traditional design with a modern twist and is made from recycled plastic, which is long-lasting, stain-resistant, and fade-resistant.

During testing, we kept it outside and it showed no signs of damage or color fade. But, since it’s made from wood, we suggest you apply a finish to it annually to preserve it. The manufacturers also suggest bringing it inside in inclement weather and winter months to prolong its lifespan.

The Grandin Road Amalfi Bench looks stylish and holds up well throughout the seasons, making it an ideal option for your patio or deck. During our testing, we found it was sturdy and secure, with no extra jiggling or movement when we sat. When you need a leisurely moment, this is the bench we recommend. That said, it isn’t our most comfortable option, though you can purchase matching cushions and a side table separately for added comfort and convenience. The bench is large enough to fit two adults.

It's made of sturdy wood and comes in five colors to suit your patio.

While the cushions are removable, they can't go in the washer, so you’ll have to spot-clean any dirt or stains. Overall, we think this sectional is great for outdoor entertainment, as you can split it up for smaller groups or put it all together for a large, cohesive seating area. We noticed that the sectional table is sharp around the edges though, so be careful when moving around it.

We found this couch to be a breeze to assemble, as everything came already put together, leaving us with only a few tasks to finish. That said, it didn’t come with instructions, which initially wasn’t a problem—though later it made the setup slightly more complicated.

If you want a mid-priced outdoor sectional to seat a crowd, opt for the Better Homes & Gardens Bryde Sectional Patio Set. The three-piece set consists of a loveseat, sofa, two resin wood side tables, and a stand-alone coffee table, which combine together to create a modern L-shaped couch for your patio.

We do wish the cushions were firmer and that the upholstery came in other, easier-to-maintain colors. Otherwise, this loveseat is a great value for the price.

We also found this chair to be sturdy and heavy enough that it won’t blow off your deck in a windstorm. The cushions are waterproof and stain-resistant, which allows dirt spots and bird poop to wipe away easily. During testing, we removed the mulberry stains off the couch with just a bit of soap and water. You may need to remove twigs and branches from the crevices, as we found that some debris became stuck there. If you want a more thorough cleaning, just remove the covers and throw them in the washer.

Kicking your feet up at the end of the day is our idea of comfort, which is why we recommend this loveseat from Better Homes & Gardens for patio unwinding (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith). It’s one of the few chairs on our list with an additional ottoman, so you can relax and lounge in the sunshine. It seats two people comfortably and has a weight capacity of 450 pounds, while the ottoman supports 225 pounds.

When we assembled the set during testing, we noticed that it came with many small parts, which might be overwhelming for those who don’t have a lot of DIY assembly experience. For those who are confident assembling furniture, it can take just 30 minutes to set up. The set includes a wrench but wasn’t the best quality, so we used our own tool kit . While the set is designed for two, it’s so compact that it might be better suited for a solo dinner party or drinks for two.

If you want something small and compact for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or working outdoors, consider this bistro set from Pioneer Woman. This bright teal aluminum set has two powder-coated chairs and a table with an intricate lattice design for a pop of visual interest on your patio.

Also, because the cushions are white, you have to be on the lookout for stains. Thankfully, we washed away bird poop and paw print stains with just a damp paper towel. You can also throw the cushions in the washer for a deep clean. Though the couch is fantastic in its own right, we would love more color options.

During testing, this wood set could withstand hot temperatures, heavy rain, and wind without sustaining any weather-related damage. However, the manual notes that it might naturally fade over time, so you might want to consider protecting it with a UV-resistant cover.

Made from durable acacia wood, this Christopher Knight Home four-piece set is ideal for anyone who wants to host meals and drinks in their outdoor space. The set has two armchairs, a two-person sofa, plus a coffee table. However, be ready to put in some elbow grease (or hire a professional) to set it up, because it comes completely unassembled. Luckily, all the hardware comes included, and there are extra pieces in case anything gets lost. The instructions were clear and easy to follow, so assembly only took an hour and a half.

We were also pleased with how well this patio furniture set held up during a rainstorm. When we checked the cushions after a light drizzle, we found the cushions in perfect shape with only a few water beads on their surface. However, if you anticipate heavier rain, we recommend taking them inside, as they could become waterlogged. It also looked like water tended to pool under the table, so you might want to remove the glass top before a downpour.

It’s made of a low-maintenance synthetic wicker that’s rugged enough to be outside all year round. And while the furniture comes in pieces, assembly was straightforward and took less than an hour to complete.

The Devoko Wicker Patio Set looks elegant and can suit just about any outdoor space, including patios and pool decks. Plus, it comes at an affordable price, especially considering you get two chairs and a side table. We also gave it a perfect score for comfort during testing—this set is a cozy place to sip on a tropical cocktail , read a good book, and have a late-night conversation. That said, we would have loved it if it included a footrest.

While this patio set is an investment built to last, for the price, we wish there was an included coffee table or more color options. Still, if you want a quality set that is easy to set up, you’ll love this pick.

During our testing, we were impressed by how easy it was to remove bird poop and stains—we wiped it all away without a trace. The brand recommends handwashing the upholstery or using a gentle detergent or bleach to treat stains, but if you want more protection, you can buy a cover to protect it when it’s not in use.

If you want a refined look for your outdoor space, our top pick is the Article Calicut Loveseat Set. The set consists of a loveseat and two lounge chairs that come almost fully assembled: All you have to do is plop the pillows on the frame. It has a powder-coated aluminum frame for complete rust protection, plus the padded upholstery feels firm and supportive. While the set is probably not the comfiest for full-on lounging (we suggest a daybed or chaise for that), the chairs are still soft enough to read a good book on and relax.

It comes almost fully assembled, so hardly any set-up is involved.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Article Calicut Loveseat Set because it adds elegance to any porch or patio and comes almost fully assembled right out of the box. For a cheaper option, we recommend the Devoko Wicker Patio Conversation Set, which is easy to assemble and made from durable synthetic wicker built to last.

Our Testing Process

To find the best patio furniture, we tested a variety of dining sets and seating options over a period of two weeks in real-world conditions.

First, we received the patio furniture and assembled it, timing how long it took to unbox and set up using the manufacturer's instructions. During this portion of the testing, we took note of whether additional delivery coordination was needed, the ease of unboxing, ease of assembly, and ease of moving.

After the patio furniture was set up, we used it over the two-week testing period by sitting, lying, dining and/or drinking, and hosting in it. We noted whether it bowed or felt unstable and if there was any warping, chipping, abrasion, color fading, rust, corrosion, texture changes, or overall changes in the shape or form of the furniture. We also evaluated its comfort level while sitting and lying down, if applicable.

As patio furniture is exposed to outdoor conditions, we assessed its weather resistance to high winds, rain, hail, and sun. We also looked for any stains on the patio furniture and if we found any, attempted to remove it. We recorded the methods we used to clean the furniture and how well the stain came out, if at all.

To evaluate the overall quality of the patio furniture, we considered its material, color, water-wicking capabilities, cushions, and framing. We looked for any abrasion, wear, warping, rust, corrosion, or chipping to the material and noted whether the sun caused any fading or discoloration over time. To assess water-wicking, we checked how long the furniture took to dry after heavy periods of rain and how well water wicks off any materials, especially the fabric and/or cushions.

If the furniture had cushions, we looked at the manufacturer's recommendations to see if they could be washed—we also noted whether the cushions stayed firm or changed shape over time. Finally, we considered the framing and how sturdy it felt, plus if it could be moved or shifted by high winds.

How to Shop for Patio Furniture Like a Pro

Type

From dining sets that can seat a crowd to outdoor sofas and lounge chairs—there is no shortage of patio furniture that can jazz up any outdoor space and turn it into a cozy oasis. Here are the main types of furniture you’ll find:

Umbrella: Umbrellas aren’t just for the beach—a patio umbrella offers shade and UV protection for your outdoor seating area.

Sofas and Chairs: If you want a comfortable place to lounge, opt for an outdoor sofa or chair. The cushions and frames are often made with weather- and fade-resistant materials, so they won’t get damaged by rain, sun, or snow. You can find sofas and chairs in wood, metal, and recycled plastic. For extra protection, buy a furniture cover separately.

Lounge Chairs: Lounge chairs are a cheaper alternative and provide ample comfort and space for relaxing. Because they are more lightweight and portable, they are an excellent choice for RV trips, camping, and picnics.

Patio Dining Sets: If you want to dine al fresco, you need a patio dining set to host your next soiree. They consist of chairs and a table and seat anywhere from two to eight people. For a smaller dining space, choose a bistro dining set instead—the chair and table are big enough for only two.

Rugs: Use outdoor rugs to spruce up your porch and deck and add a layer of comfort. While they are made from durable materials built to withstand outdoor conditions, they are not as plush as indoor rugs.

Material

Because there are so many types of materials used in patio furniture, we recommend comparing the pros and cons of different materials. Lindsay Schleis, an outdoor landscape expert and vice president of business development at Polywood, says that you should base the type of material you select on your goals for how you plan to utilize the space. “But most importantly, it should be based on the value over time,” she says. “You want to make sure that the money spent on the furniture reflects your expectations on durability and how long the furniture will last.”

You can find outdoor furniture made from metal, polyethylene (recycled plastic), and synthetic or polyethylene (PE) wicker.

“Metal furniture is probably the most common, but comes with its own nuances,” says Schleis. “Steel metal furniture is affordable, and is also heavy, which can be great for windy areas. This type of metal furniture is traditionally powder-coated with protective paint. but will eventually rust over time. Aluminum metal is naturally rust-free but is a softer metal and lighter in weight.”

Polyethylene (PE) wicker is synthetic and won’t peel or chip like original cane wicker, according to Schleis. We loved the Devoko Wicker Patio Conversation Set for its durability and affordable price. There is also high-density polyethylene or plastic lumber, a type of recycled plastic that is low-maintenance and has an impressive lifespan of up to 20 years.

“When it comes to outdoor fabric, the most durable outdoor fabrics are constructed of either acrylic or olefin yarns. If you want the highest quality look for both acrylic and olefin yarns that are made in the USA,” says Schleis. “When selecting furnishings that include fabric cushions, be sure to look at the warranty and care instructions so that you are sure of what you are buying and it meets your expectations.”

Size

“It is a good idea to start by measuring the size of your patio. This will ensure that you don't overcrowd the space with furniture and décor and that everything fits comfortably,” says Emma Putrimas, vice president of product and design at Teak Warehouse. “In a small patio, it's important to choose furniture that is appropriately sized.”

The size of the patio furniture you choose also depends on the shape and design of your space. “If you have a square or rectangular space with limited room, the key is finding appropriate multi-functional seating options that provide comfort and privacy without cluttering the narrow space or blocking the view,” says Putrimas.

“For a sprawling patio that reaches across the expanse of your home, you can create an aesthetically pleasing and multi-functional design by dividing your space into two different seating areas,” Putrimas says. “A simple L-shaped sectional is perfect for entertaining guests and adds a more intimate, private setting for reading a book. Be sure to accent your space with useful side tables or an elegant coffee table to polish off the look.”

Schleis agrees and adds that there “can definitely be a right size and a wrong size when it comes to patio furniture and planning your space. Once you have determined your space and needs, look for furniture that offers balance.”

More Patio Furniture to Consider

Better Homes & Gardens Cararra Springs 4-Piece Outdoor Chat Set: This wicker set from Better Homes & Gardens is an excellent choice for anyone who wants outdoor furniture for their deck. We found the cushions to be extra thick and supportive—the only downside is that they aren’t waterproof, so you need to bring them inside when it rains.

Walker Edison Delray 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set: Made from elegant acacia wood, we were impressed with how sturdy this chair and table set was during our testing, as it weathered several heavy thunderstorms. The best part about the set is that the table is extendable, so you can add more seats if needed.

L.L. Bean All-Weather Classic Adirondack Chair: If you want a basic outdoor chair, we suggest this Adirondack-style chair from L.L. Bean. It comes almost fully assembled, although you may need a second person to help you position it correctly.

Questions You Might Ask

What is the best time of year to buy patio furniture?

We recommend buying furniture early in the year (before the warm weather kicks in) to make the most of the season. “Manufacturers and retailers typically start to see peak sales in March, so if there is something you have your eye on I suggest taking advantage of availability before then,” Schleis says.

Can patio furniture stay out all year?

Whether your patio furniture can stay out all year depends on what type and material of furniture you have. No matter the material you choose, our experts agree patio covers can protect and prolong the life of your patio furniture.

If you want durable patio furniture that can withstand outdoor conditions, consider polyethylene materials, which are “built to withstand harsh climates,” says Schleis. “It can be left outside year-round and maintained with a little soap and water and a soft bristle brush.”

Meanwhile, Putrimas prefers teak for its weather-resistant qualities. “Teak outdoor furniture can be left out in any weather without becoming twisted or warped, and will not crack, splinter, or be a home to termites,” she says. “With proper care, teak will maintain its attractive and durable qualities throughout the year.”

“For any other material, like metal or woven furniture, I recommend bringing it inside for the winter,” says Putrimas.

How long does patio furniture typically last?

This depends entirely on your furniture’s quality, materials, and the outdoor conditions in your area. We recommend purchasing covers to protect your patio furniture from the elements or bringing it inside during the winter if you have space. Regular cleaning is also important—just follow the manufacturer's instructions on the label.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To find the best patio furniture, we tested models in our Lab and evaluated them based on type, material, and size. For expert shopping advice, we also spoke to Lindsay Schleis, an outdoor landscape expert and vice president of business development at Polywood, and Emma Putrimas, vice president of product and design at Teak Warehouse.

