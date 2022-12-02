Best Organic Meal Delivery Services

Sunbasket is our best overall pick for organic meal delivery.

By
Asonta Benetti
Asonta Benetti Headshot
Asonta Benetti
Asonta Benetti is a freelance writer based in Phoenix, Arizona. She specializes in travel, food, and beverage, including spirits, wine, and beer, and she covers luxury experiences, hole-in-the-wall finds, and everything in between.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Organic Poke bowl with tuna, salmon, edamame beans, wakame chuka seaweed, corn, carrot
Photo:

Alexander Spatari / Getty Image

Trying to support an organic diet can be difficult; depending on your area, even shopping for organic foods can sometimes prove tricky. The best organic delivery services can take the hassle out of grocery shopping by providing an easy way to have organic meals delivered to your home on a regular basis. Whether you follow a strictly organic diet or are looking for a way to incorporate more organic ingredients into your everyday life, there’s a meal delivery service to suit your needs.

Best Organic Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket
Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Both fresh and frozen

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket meals feature organic produce with the ability to mix and match recipes across a wide spectrum of dietary options.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Extensive list of add-ons and grocery items available

  • Thorough and easy recycling guidelines

Cons

  • Certain nutritional guidelines could be better defined

Overview

Key to Sunbasket’s mission statement is its goal of using “100 percent organic fresh produce in all our meals.” Those meals have global flavors that incorporate creative flavors with comfort classics. Menus have included Burmese beef khow suey in coconut-curry broth, and penne with butternut squash, pumpkin, and sage. Plus, with a fully stocked pantry of additional items to throw in with your weekly order, Sunbasket has you covered for all your organic needs.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fresh & Ready starting at $9.99 per serving
  • Meal Kits starting at $11.99 per serving
  • Order minimum of $45

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Value: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest.

Daily Harvest 
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With a selection of smoothies and frozen treats, Daily Harvest gives its customers a chance to change up their everyday organic options. 

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Volume discount for over nine items per order

  • Lots of quick, on-the-go products

Cons

  • May not be the best option for daily family meals


Overview

Daily Harvest’s menu varies from most meal delivery services in the way it offers fun alternative menu items to liven up your routine. A variety of smoothies are available, like the bestselling Strawberry + Peach, that are easily combined with a liquid and blended into nutrient-rich goodness. There are also dairy-free frozen Scoops and pods for lattes with ingredients like Chaga and Reishi mushrooms for a unique way to add fiber and protein.

Pricing and Plans

  • Weekly and monthly plans of nine to 26 items per order
  • Items are individually priced from $5.99 to $11.99

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Vegan: Sprinly

Sprinly logo
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $16.05 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

A completely plant-based and vegan meal delivery service, Sprinly makes it easy for those who want to access quick, vegan meal options.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Meals are gluten-free with no refined sugar

  • Reheating takes three minutes or less


Cons

  • Customer service only available via email

Overview

Sprinly’s goal is to make eating a plant-based, vegan diet as simple (and flavorful) as possible. Its meals are shipped fresh, with no cooking required, and it features menus that change weekly. Sprinly is constantly adding new dishes to try, like a chili con queso, while including comfort classics like rice and lentil risotto with roasted portobello mushrooms.

Pricing and Plans

  • 6 meals: $109 per week
  • 12 meals: $199 per week
  • 18 meals: $289 per week

Meals We Tried

  • Citrus detox salad with beets and fresh oranges
  • Roasted tahini “butter” sweet potatoes with red rice and sweet lemon kale
  • Royal beet medallions with ancient quinoa and greens
  • Kenko spiralized vegetable bowl with tofu & shiitake
  • Pasta primavera with gluten-free pasta and cashew “parm”
  • Mac and “cheese” with steamed broccoli

Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean

Fresh n Lean logo

Fresh n Lean
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Fresh N Lean provides an extensive delivery service that makes it simpler for those who are on a gluten-free diet to order quick, ready-made meals.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Multiple dietary plans supported, including paleo and keto

  • Fresh meals can also be frozen for up to six weeks

Cons

  • Food textures might be hit or miss after heating

Overview

Fresh N Lean’s menu runs the gamut, with offerings like a buffalo chicken bowl or curried steak with chickpea and quinoa pilaf. Meals are only offered as single-serving items, which makes them easy to take for an office lunch or a quick dinner. Bulk items, like seasoned salmon or rice, give customers options to stock up on basics to create their own meals while also remaining gluten free.

Pricing and Plans

  • Weekly plans start at $14.99 per meal, minimum of five entrées
  • À la carte meals and grocery items, minimum $85 per week

Meals We Tried

  • Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash
  • Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice
  • Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa
  • BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans
  • Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice

Best for Families: Green Chef

Green-Chef-Logo
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With meals that are available in up to 12 servings, Green Chef gives families a way to focus on organic ingredients with big flavor.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Mix and match meals between dietary plans

  • Items include quick 10-minute lunches

Cons

  • Limited recycling options for packaging

Overview

While Green Chef’s selection may not be the right fit for families with picky eaters, it does provide 30 options to choose from each week. Most entrées cook in 30 minutes or less, and meals are infused with global flavor. Past choices have included herbed chicken and bacon penne alfredo or barramundi with mango salsa. 

Pricing and Plans

  • For two, four, or six people
  • Three or four meals per week at $11.99 to $13.49 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp 
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp 
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls 
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Active Folks: Trifecta

Trifecta-logo
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.42 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Trifecta takes nutrition seriously and carries that philosophy across its specifically curated meals, all of which are crafted with organic ingredients.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • High level of nutrition transparency

  • Can stock up on bulk items

Cons

  • Portions not ideal for families

Overview

Trifecta is looking to support those who want meals that are built for them, with an emphasis on entrées that contain a balanced macronutrient profile. Customers can pick between six different dietary plans and can exclude up to two ingredients, but all meals are developed with your nutritional goals in mind. There is a rotating menu of more than 25 options that offer tasty  selections like kung pao chicken with roasted sweet potato and brown rice.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meal plans starting at $99.99 per week, minimum seven entrées
  • À la carte meals and single items available, minimum $119.00 order

Meals We Tried

  • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
  • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
  • Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
  • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
  • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
  • Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato
  • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Premade Meals: RealEats

RealEats

RealEats
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.47 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Varies by region; see website for details
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

For those who find cooking difficult or daunting but still want whole foods and organic ingredients, RealEats is here to give you a tasty alternative to your typical frozen meals. 

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Proteins and sides can be customized

  • Add-ons available ranging from proteins to snacks


Cons

  • Not focused on extensive dietary accommodations

Overview

RealEats takes the fresh meal kit delivery approach and adds a twist with sous vide-style cooking: Its meal packs are made to be cooked in boiling water as opposed to the microwave or oven. While there are limitations to the service (RealEats tops out at 12 meals per week), it still provides an excellent supplemental option for families. Entrées include options like garlic lime shrimp or shredded chicken fajitas, while kids may enjoy their add-on sides of mac and cheese or fusilli marinara.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals at $15.99 per meal
  • 6 meals at $14.49 per meal
  • 8 meals at $13.99 per meal
  • 12 meals at $13.49 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, steamed brown rice 
  • Citrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, quinoa with lemon 
  • Saag paneer, chana masala, saffron basmati rice
  • Peppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, creamy Parmesan risotto

Final Verdict

Sunbasket is all about providing flexible, organic choices for its customers. Being able to choose between fully prepped meals and ready-to-go meal kits is useful for anyone looking to add a meal delivery service into their weekly routine. With the company’s dedication to easily accessible nutrient info, you can feel confident in the quality of the organic foods you’re receiving.

Compare the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price   Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall: Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 48 states Both fresh and frozen Yes No
Best Value: Daily Harvest $6.79 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes
Best Vegan: Sprinly $16.05 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes, except AK and HI
Best for Families: Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Active Folks: Trifecta $11.42 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
Best Premade Meals: RealEats $11.47 per serving Varies; see website for details Fresh No No

Frequently Asked Questions

  • How Can You Tell If Food Is Organic?

    Navigating the world of organic foods can be tricky, but there are a few things to keep in mind. It may not be necessary to purchase organic items; when it comes to some fruits and veggies organic isn’t always necessary. Also, you don’t want to confuse fresh foods from a local farmers market with organic produce. Organic items can only be labeled as such by the USDA, and they may not always be fruits and veggies: meat proteins can also be classified as organic, based on what the animal was fed.

  • Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Affordable?

    One of the most important things to consider when signing up for an organic meal delivery service is the cost. What kind of price range you consider affordable may vary based on what the service provides. Will the service replace most of your meals and grocery shopping? Does it just supplement other shopping and meal preparation you already need to do? Are organic foods difficult to find in your area? The affordability of any organic meal delivery service should be based on how beneficial it will be to your life.

  • How Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Work?

    Organic meal delivery services come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Generally, services are based on a regular delivery schedule, usually weekly. Meals can either be meal kits, where you cook the ingredients and prep the meal, or premade so all you have to do is heat and eat. Services can provide these meals as either fresh or frozen, and there is a variety of dietary needs that can be supported. Some organic meal delivery services even have grocery items available to add on to your order to save you even more time.

  • Where Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Source Ingredients?

    A great thing about meal delivery services is that they can make quick work out of gathering specific foods, including organic ones, and dropping them at our door. But if sourcing organic ingredients is an important quality of your meal service delivery choice, make sure you research the company you’re considering. Most meal services have information on their site about where and how they find their meal components. If that isn’t clear, call or email customer service to ask follow-up questions. It’s important to find a company you feel comfortable supporting.

Methodology

Our panel of testers reviewed 40 different companies to assess the best meal delivery services. The review criteria for services consisted of sustainability practices, customer service, flavor, dietary selection and information, ingredient freshness, as well as the process of meal preparation. Our testing team consists of a variety of people, including food writers, chefs, and even testers’ children, to capture as many voices and opinions as possible.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Delivery Food Box Subscriptions: Hello Fresh
The Best Meal Delivery Services That Make Cooking at Home Easier Than Ever
vegan meal delivery
Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services
prepared meal delivery
The 11 Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services for Quick-Yet-Quality Lunches and Dinners
Green Chef review
This Organic Meal Delivery Service Eliminated My Nightly 'What's for Dinner?' Dilemma, and I'm Forever Grateful
sunbasket app
I Tried Sunbasket for 3 Weeks—Here's My Detailed Review
Purple Carrot review
I Was Skeptical About This Entirely Vegan Meal Delivery Service, but It Far Exceeded My Expectations
Hello Fresh review
I've Eaten Over 228 HelloFresh Meals, and They've Drastically Changed My Dinner Routine
Factor 75 meal delivery review
I Tried Factor Meals for a Week—Here's My Honest Review
Prayer plant (Maranta leuconeura) in a white pot against a white background.
Save Yourself a Trip to the Nursery With These Plant Delivery Services
Drink Bottles
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
winter-dinner-ideas-0322FOO_Spinach_And_Artichoke_Quinoa_Casserole
14 Winter Dinner Ideas That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long
Cut steak on a plate on a wooden cutting board
Best Meat Delivery Services
Long distance moving companies
The Best Long-Distance Moving Companies for Major Life Transitions
best-moving-companies-realsimple-GettyImages-1158481663
We Spent 2 Months Searching for the Best Moving Companies—Here's What We Found
Potted green plants on window
Bring All the Greenery Into Your Home With These 6 Plant Subscriptions
best flower subscription
The Best Flower Subscriptions to Sign Up for Right Now