Best Organic Delivery Services of 2022

Trying to support an organic diet can be difficult; depending on your area, even shopping for organic foods can sometimes prove tricky. The best organic delivery services can take the hassle out of grocery shopping by providing an easy way to have organic meals delivered to your home on a regular basis. Whether you follow a strictly organic diet or are looking for a way to incorporate more organic ingredients into your everyday life, there’s a meal delivery service to suit your needs.

Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Both fresh and frozen Why You Should Try It Sunbasket meals feature organic produce with the ability to mix and match recipes across a wide spectrum of dietary options. Pros and Cons Pros Extensive list of add-ons and grocery items available

Thorough and easy recycling guidelines Cons Certain nutritional guidelines could be better defined Overview Key to Sunbasket’s mission statement is its goal of using “100 percent organic fresh produce in all our meals.” Those meals have global flavors that incorporate creative flavors with comfort classics. Menus have included Burmese beef khow suey in coconut-curry broth, and penne with butternut squash, pumpkin, and sage. Plus, with a fully stocked pantry of additional items to throw in with your weekly order, Sunbasket has you covered for all your organic needs. Pricing and Plans Fresh & Ready starting at $9.99 per serving

Meal Kits starting at $11.99 per serving

Order minimum of $45 Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheese

Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic

Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables

Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef



Best Value: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest. Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.79 per serving

$6.79 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It With a selection of smoothies and frozen treats, Daily Harvest gives its customers a chance to change up their everyday organic options. Pros and Cons Pros Volume discount for over nine items per order

Lots of quick, on-the-go products Cons May not be the best option for daily family meals

Overview Daily Harvest’s menu varies from most meal delivery services in the way it offers fun alternative menu items to liven up your routine. A variety of smoothies are available, like the bestselling Strawberry + Peach, that are easily combined with a liquid and blended into nutrient-rich goodness. There are also dairy-free frozen Scoops and pods for lattes with ingredients like Chaga and Reishi mushrooms for a unique way to add fiber and protein. Pricing and Plans Weekly and monthly plans of nine to 26 items per order

Items are individually priced from $5.99 to $11.99

Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup



Best Vegan: Sprinly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $16.05 per serving

$16.05 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It A completely plant-based and vegan meal delivery service, Sprinly makes it easy for those who want to access quick, vegan meal options.

Pros and Cons Pros Meals are gluten-free with no refined sugar

Reheating takes three minutes or less

Cons Customer service only available via email Overview Sprinly’s goal is to make eating a plant-based, vegan diet as simple (and flavorful) as possible. Its meals are shipped fresh, with no cooking required, and it features menus that change weekly. Sprinly is constantly adding new dishes to try, like a chili con queso, while including comfort classics like rice and lentil risotto with roasted portobello mushrooms.

Pricing and Plans 6 meals: $109 per week

12 meals: $199 per week

18 meals: $289 per week

Meals We Tried Citrus detox salad with beets and fresh oranges

Roasted tahini “butter” sweet potatoes with red rice and sweet lemon kale

Royal beet medallions with ancient quinoa and greens

Kenko spiralized vegetable bowl with tofu & shiitake

Pasta primavera with gluten-free pasta and cashew “parm”

Mac and “cheese” with steamed broccoli



Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.49 per serving

$8.49 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean provides an extensive delivery service that makes it simpler for those who are on a gluten-free diet to order quick, ready-made meals.

Pros and Cons Pros Multiple dietary plans supported, including paleo and keto

Fresh meals can also be frozen for up to six weeks Cons Food textures might be hit or miss after heating Overview Fresh N Lean’s menu runs the gamut, with offerings like a buffalo chicken bowl or curried steak with chickpea and quinoa pilaf. Meals are only offered as single-serving items, which makes them easy to take for an office lunch or a quick dinner. Bulk items, like seasoned salmon or rice, give customers options to stock up on basics to create their own meals while also remaining gluten free.

Pricing and Plans Weekly plans start at $14.99 per meal, minimum of five entrées

À la carte meals and grocery items, minimum $85 per week

Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans



Cajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice



Best for Families: Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With meals that are available in up to 12 servings, Green Chef gives families a way to focus on organic ingredients with big flavor. Pros and Cons Pros Mix and match meals between dietary plans

Items include quick 10-minute lunches Cons Limited recycling options for packaging Overview While Green Chef’s selection may not be the right fit for families with picky eaters, it does provide 30 options to choose from each week. Most entrées cook in 30 minutes or less, and meals are infused with global flavor. Past choices have included herbed chicken and bacon penne alfredo or barramundi with mango salsa.

Pricing and Plans For two, four, or six people

Three or four meals per week at $11.99 to $13.49 per serving

Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs



Best for Active Folks: Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42 per serving

$11.42 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta takes nutrition seriously and carries that philosophy across its specifically curated meals, all of which are crafted with organic ingredients.

Pros and Cons Pros High level of nutrition transparency

Can stock up on bulk items Cons Portions not ideal for families Overview Trifecta is looking to support those who want meals that are built for them, with an emphasis on entrées that contain a balanced macronutrient profile. Customers can pick between six different dietary plans and can exclude up to two ingredients, but all meals are developed with your nutritional goals in mind. There is a rotating menu of more than 25 options that offer tasty selections like kung pao chicken with roasted sweet potato and brown rice.

Pricing and Plans Meal plans starting at $99.99 per week, minimum seven entrées

À la carte meals and single items available, minimum $119.00 order

Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

