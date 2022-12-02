Food Shopping & Storing Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Sunbasket is our best overall pick for organic meal delivery. By Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti is a freelance writer based in Phoenix, Arizona. She specializes in travel, food, and beverage, including spirits, wine, and beer, and she covers luxury experiences, hole-in-the-wall finds, and everything in between. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Alexander Spatari / Getty Image Trying to support an organic diet can be difficult; depending on your area, even shopping for organic foods can sometimes prove tricky. The best organic delivery services can take the hassle out of grocery shopping by providing an easy way to have organic meals delivered to your home on a regular basis. Whether you follow a strictly organic diet or are looking for a way to incorporate more organic ingredients into your everyday life, there’s a meal delivery service to suit your needs. Best Organic Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Value: Daily Harvest Best Vegan: Sprinly Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean Best for Families: Green Chef Best for Active Folks: Trifecta Best Premade Meals: RealEats Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Both fresh and frozen Why You Should Try It Sunbasket meals feature organic produce with the ability to mix and match recipes across a wide spectrum of dietary options. Pros and Cons Pros Extensive list of add-ons and grocery items available Thorough and easy recycling guidelines Cons Certain nutritional guidelines could be better defined Overview Key to Sunbasket’s mission statement is its goal of using “100 percent organic fresh produce in all our meals.” Those meals have global flavors that incorporate creative flavors with comfort classics. Menus have included Burmese beef khow suey in coconut-curry broth, and penne with butternut squash, pumpkin, and sage. Plus, with a fully stocked pantry of additional items to throw in with your weekly order, Sunbasket has you covered for all your organic needs. Pricing and Plans Fresh & Ready starting at $9.99 per servingMeal Kits starting at $11.99 per servingOrder minimum of $45 Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best Value: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest. Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $6.79 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It With a selection of smoothies and frozen treats, Daily Harvest gives its customers a chance to change up their everyday organic options. Pros and Cons Pros Volume discount for over nine items per order Lots of quick, on-the-go products Cons May not be the best option for daily family meals Overview Daily Harvest’s menu varies from most meal delivery services in the way it offers fun alternative menu items to liven up your routine. A variety of smoothies are available, like the bestselling Strawberry + Peach, that are easily combined with a liquid and blended into nutrient-rich goodness. There are also dairy-free frozen Scoops and pods for lattes with ingredients like Chaga and Reishi mushrooms for a unique way to add fiber and protein. Pricing and Plans Weekly and monthly plans of nine to 26 items per orderItems are individually priced from $5.99 to $11.99 Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Vegan: Sprinly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $16.05 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It A completely plant-based and vegan meal delivery service, Sprinly makes it easy for those who want to access quick, vegan meal options. Pros and Cons Pros Meals are gluten-free with no refined sugar Reheating takes three minutes or less Cons Customer service only available via email Overview Sprinly’s goal is to make eating a plant-based, vegan diet as simple (and flavorful) as possible. Its meals are shipped fresh, with no cooking required, and it features menus that change weekly. Sprinly is constantly adding new dishes to try, like a chili con queso, while including comfort classics like rice and lentil risotto with roasted portobello mushrooms. Pricing and Plans 6 meals: $109 per week12 meals: $199 per week18 meals: $289 per week Meals We Tried Citrus detox salad with beets and fresh orangesRoasted tahini “butter” sweet potatoes with red rice and sweet lemon kaleRoyal beet medallions with ancient quinoa and greensKenko spiralized vegetable bowl with tofu & shiitakePasta primavera with gluten-free pasta and cashew “parm”Mac and “cheese” with steamed broccoli Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean provides an extensive delivery service that makes it simpler for those who are on a gluten-free diet to order quick, ready-made meals. Pros and Cons Pros Multiple dietary plans supported, including paleo and keto Fresh meals can also be frozen for up to six weeks Cons Food textures might be hit or miss after heating Overview Fresh N Lean’s menu runs the gamut, with offerings like a buffalo chicken bowl or curried steak with chickpea and quinoa pilaf. Meals are only offered as single-serving items, which makes them easy to take for an office lunch or a quick dinner. Bulk items, like seasoned salmon or rice, give customers options to stock up on basics to create their own meals while also remaining gluten free. Pricing and Plans Weekly plans start at $14.99 per meal, minimum of five entréesÀ la carte meals and grocery items, minimum $85 per week Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with Yukon potato and tomato rice Best for Families: Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With meals that are available in up to 12 servings, Green Chef gives families a way to focus on organic ingredients with big flavor. Pros and Cons Pros Mix and match meals between dietary plans Items include quick 10-minute lunches Cons Limited recycling options for packaging Overview While Green Chef’s selection may not be the right fit for families with picky eaters, it does provide 30 options to choose from each week. Most entrées cook in 30 minutes or less, and meals are infused with global flavor. Past choices have included herbed chicken and bacon penne alfredo or barramundi with mango salsa. Pricing and Plans For two, four, or six peopleThree or four meals per week at $11.99 to $13.49 per serving Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best for Active Folks: Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta takes nutrition seriously and carries that philosophy across its specifically curated meals, all of which are crafted with organic ingredients. Pros and Cons Pros High level of nutrition transparency Can stock up on bulk items Cons Portions not ideal for families Overview Trifecta is looking to support those who want meals that are built for them, with an emphasis on entrées that contain a balanced macronutrient profile. Customers can pick between six different dietary plans and can exclude up to two ingredients, but all meals are developed with your nutritional goals in mind. There is a rotating menu of more than 25 options that offer tasty selections like kung pao chicken with roasted sweet potato and brown rice. Pricing and Plans Meal plans starting at $99.99 per week, minimum seven entréesÀ la carte meals and single items available, minimum $119.00 order Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb-roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb-marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Premade Meals: RealEats RealEats Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.47 per servingDelivery Area: Varies by region; see website for detailsProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For those who find cooking difficult or daunting but still want whole foods and organic ingredients, RealEats is here to give you a tasty alternative to your typical frozen meals. Pros and Cons Pros Proteins and sides can be customized Add-ons available ranging from proteins to snacks Cons Not focused on extensive dietary accommodations Overview RealEats takes the fresh meal kit delivery approach and adds a twist with sous vide-style cooking: Its meal packs are made to be cooked in boiling water as opposed to the microwave or oven. While there are limitations to the service (RealEats tops out at 12 meals per week), it still provides an excellent supplemental option for families. Entrées include options like garlic lime shrimp or shredded chicken fajitas, while kids may enjoy their add-on sides of mac and cheese or fusilli marinara. Pricing and Plans 4 meals at $15.99 per meal6 meals at $14.49 per meal8 meals at $13.99 per meal12 meals at $13.49 per meal Meals We Tried Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, steamed brown rice Citrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, quinoa with lemon Saag paneer, chana masala, saffron basmati ricePeppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, creamy Parmesan risotto Final Verdict Sunbasket is all about providing flexible, organic choices for its customers. Being able to choose between fully prepped meals and ready-to-go meal kits is useful for anyone looking to add a meal delivery service into their weekly routine. With the company’s dedication to easily accessible nutrient info, you can feel confident in the quality of the organic foods you’re receiving. Compare the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall: Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 48 states Both fresh and frozen Yes No Best Value: Daily Harvest $6.79 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes Best Vegan: Sprinly $16.05 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best Gluten-Free: Fresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes, except AK and HI Best for Families: Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Active Folks: Trifecta $11.42 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Premade Meals: RealEats $11.47 per serving Varies; see website for details Fresh No No Frequently Asked Questions How Can You Tell If Food Is Organic? Navigating the world of organic foods can be tricky, but there are a few things to keep in mind. It may not be necessary to purchase organic items; when it comes to some fruits and veggies organic isn’t always necessary. Also, you don’t want to confuse fresh foods from a local farmers market with organic produce. Organic items can only be labeled as such by the USDA, and they may not always be fruits and veggies: meat proteins can also be classified as organic, based on what the animal was fed. Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Affordable? One of the most important things to consider when signing up for an organic meal delivery service is the cost. What kind of price range you consider affordable may vary based on what the service provides. Will the service replace most of your meals and grocery shopping? Does it just supplement other shopping and meal preparation you already need to do? Are organic foods difficult to find in your area? The affordability of any organic meal delivery service should be based on how beneficial it will be to your life. How Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Work? Organic meal delivery services come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Generally, services are based on a regular delivery schedule, usually weekly. Meals can either be meal kits, where you cook the ingredients and prep the meal, or premade so all you have to do is heat and eat. Services can provide these meals as either fresh or frozen, and there is a variety of dietary needs that can be supported. Some organic meal delivery services even have grocery items available to add on to your order to save you even more time. Where Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Source Ingredients? A great thing about meal delivery services is that they can make quick work out of gathering specific foods, including organic ones, and dropping them at our door. But if sourcing organic ingredients is an important quality of your meal service delivery choice, make sure you research the company you’re considering. Most meal services have information on their site about where and how they find their meal components. If that isn’t clear, call or email customer service to ask follow-up questions. It's important to find a company you feel comfortable supporting. Methodology Our panel of testers reviewed 40 different companies to assess the best meal delivery services. The review criteria for services consisted of sustainability practices, customer service, flavor, dietary selection and information, ingredient freshness, as well as the process of meal preparation. Our testing team consists of a variety of people, including food writers, chefs, and even testers' children, to capture as many voices and opinions as possible. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Dilemma, and I'm Forever Grateful I Tried Sunbasket for 3 Weeks—Here's My Detailed Review I Was Skeptical About This Entirely Vegan Meal Delivery Service, but It Far Exceeded My Expectations I've Eaten Over 228 HelloFresh Meals, and They've Drastically Changed My Dinner Routine I Tried Factor Meals for a Week—Here's My Honest Review Save Yourself a Trip to the Nursery With These Plant Delivery Services Best Alcohol Delivery Services 14 Winter Dinner Ideas That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long Best Meat Delivery Services The Best Long-Distance Moving Companies for Major Life Transitions We Spent 2 Months Searching for the Best Moving Companies—Here's What We Found Bring All the Greenery Into Your Home With These 6 Plant Subscriptions The Best Flower Subscriptions to Sign Up for Right Now Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. 