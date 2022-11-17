The 8 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets of 2022

Our top pick is the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 8-Piece Cookware Set because it’s durable, compatible with a variety of cooking methods, and dishwasher-safe, making cleanup fast and easy.

“As a professional or home chef, having a nonstick pan is essential in the kitchen,” says LaMonaca. “Nonstick pans are used for cooking eggs, pancakes, crepes, fish, and many other delicate foods. Just avoid cooking anything that requires high heat, like for searing meats—opt for cast iron or stainless steel in those instances,” she says.

To find the best nonstick cookware sets, we researched the sets that make both cooking and cleanup a cinch. We evaluated each cookware set based on its quality, variety of pieces in the set, ease of use, ease of cleanup, versatility, and value. For expert tips on buying and using nonstick cookware, we tapped Genevieve LaMonaca , chef and owner of Finesse Catering and Events in Las Vegas, as well as Alison Cayne, founder and CEO of Haven’s Kitchen .

We’re firm believers that everyone should have at least one nonstick skillet for cooking delicate foods. But if you’d like to further minimize kitchen cleanup, investing in a complete nonstick cookware set is a great idea for the beginner cook and the professional alike.

Best Overall Nonstick Cookware Set: Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 8-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a durable nonstick cookware set that can be used with metal utensils. Who it isn’t for: People who want to choose between a variety of colorways to match their decor. If you love cooking with stainless steel but don’t relish the cleanup, the Ninja Foodi NeverStick set is the solution. This eight-piece nonstick hard-anodized cookware set promises never to stick, chip, or flake, thanks to the plasma ceramic particles (not to be confused with a ceramic nonstick coating) that have been fused to the pan at a whopping 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The NeverStick technology is made with food-safe materials, and you won’t harm the surface even if you use metal utensils while cooking. The nonstick coating makes it much easier to wipe clean than stainless steel, plus it’s dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja on any cooking range, even induction stoves. The ergonomic handles make it easy to maneuver the cookware as you're using it. We like that the clear tempered glass lids lock in moisture, too. Everything is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can finish off stovetop meals in the oven much like you can with cast iron cookware. The Ninja set is backed by a 10-year guarantee that the NeverStick Technology will stand up to all the meals and cleanup you’ll put it through. We think the eight-piece set is just about perfect, but you can choose from a number of different sized sets, depending on how much you’re looking to expand your cookware collection. Price at time of publish: $270

Product Details: Number of Pieces: 8 (also available in 3-,12-, and 16-piece sets)

8 (also available in 3-,12-, and 16-piece sets) Included Pieces: 8-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 3-quart sauté pan with glass lid, 6.5-quart stockpot with glass lid

8-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 3-quart sauté pan with glass lid, 6.5-quart stockpot with glass lid Material: Aluminum with nonstick coating and stainless steel handles

Aluminum with nonstick coating and stainless steel handles Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Induction Safe: Yes

Best Budget Nonstick Cookware Set: Amazon Basics Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who are building their kitchens from scratch, such as new homeowners or college students. Who it isn’t for: People who often cook with high heat or use an induction stovetop. Wouldn’t it be great if you could fill up your kitchen cabinets and utensil drawer for less than $100? You can with this 15-piece set from Amazon Basics—this nonstick cookware set has enough pots, pans, and even non-scratch utensils so that you are ready to cook everything from a quick weeknight meal to an elaborate holiday dinner. This BPA-free cookware set has an aluminum body with soft-touch handles that stay cool even when you’re cooking up a storm. The nonstick coating makes both cooking and cleanup easy—just be sure to wash this set by hand to preserve the coating. These pots and pans heat up evenly thanks to the spiral bottom. They’re compatible with all stovetop except for induction, just be sure to keep the heat on low or medium to avoid damaging the coating or the handles. Not only does this cookware set have everything that you need, but it also comes with all the compatible utensils you need (includes a pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, and two serving spoons) so that you don’t damage your pots. Price at time of publish: $76 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 15 (also available in 3- and 8-piece sets)

15 (also available in 3- and 8-piece sets) Included Pieces: 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-piece utensil set

8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-piece utensil set Material: Aluminum with nonstick coating and glass lids

Aluminum with nonstick coating and glass lids Dishwasher Safe: No

No Oven Safe: No

No Induction Safe: No

Best Splurge Nonstick Cookware Set: GreenPan Premiere Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: Serious home cooks looking to splurge on a cookware upgrade. Who it isn’t for: People who only cook on occasion. Some like to splurge on a great meal out. Avid at-home chefs, on the other hand, prefer to splurge on cookware to make their own great meals. For them, we highly recommend this 15-piece GreenPan set. It certainly covers your basic culinary tool needs, but we love the add-ons like the grill pan, a wok with a lid, and a stainless steel steamer insert that fits the stockpot. This set works on all cooktops, including induction. It’s heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lids are oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use metal utensils without fear of damaging the coating, and it’s all dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup. Each pot or pan has a dent- and chip-proof stainless steel body with a nonstick ceramic finish featuring the brand’s PFOA-free nonstick technology known as Diamond Advanced, which provides both superior durability and excellent heat transfer. The Evershine finish on the exterior lives up to its name, and your kitchen investment will keep shining year after year. (Help it along by using low to medium heat only and avoid cooking sprays.) Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 15

15 Included Pieces: 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 11-inch round grill pan, 12-inch covered fry pan, 12-inch wok with lid, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid, stainless-steel steamer insert (fits stockpot)

8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 11-inch round grill pan, 12-inch covered fry pan, 12-inch wok with lid, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid, stainless-steel steamer insert (fits stockpot) Material: Stainless steel with ceramic nonstick interior

Stainless steel with ceramic nonstick interior Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Safe: Up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit; lids are oven safe to 425 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set: Caraway 12-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for colorful cookware. Who it isn’t for: People who want a set with a wide variety of sizes. Want to cut down on butter and oil for healthier meals? Look no further than this ceramic set from Caraway. The nonstick coating is slippery enough for both easy cooking and cleanup. It’s safe to use on all cooktops, including induction, and it’s even oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Caraway puts thought not only into creating excellent nonstick cookware that’s free of all harmful toxins, but the company also considered how best to organize the cookware in your cabinets. As part of the set, you’ll get pan racks that make it easy to stack your ceramic cookware pieces on their side, plus a canvas lid holder that protects and stores your lids. You’re on your own with organizing the rest of your kitchen tools and gadgets, of course, but we like how Caraway gives you a leg up on storing your nonstick cookware. The Caraway nonstick cookware set comes in six different color options: marigold, terracotta, gray, cream, navy, and sage, so you can choose whichever aesthetic you want. If your meals come out half as beautiful as these pots, you’re doing something right. Price at time of publish: $445 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 12

12 Included Pieces: 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, four modular magnetic pan racks, canvas lid holder with hooks

10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, four modular magnetic pan racks, canvas lid holder with hooks Material: Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating and stainless steel handles

Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating and stainless steel handles Dishwasher Safe: No

No Oven Safe: Up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit

Up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit Induction Safe: Yes



Best Copper Nonstick Cookware Set: Farberware 12-Piece Copper Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set Farberware View On Walmart View On Home Depot View On Blair.com Who it’s for: People who like the look of copper pans but want the functionality of nonstick cookware. Who it isn’t for: People with an induction stove. Farberware has long been a household name in kitchenware. The CopperSlide technology has two layers of copper ceramic that combine for a supremely nonstick surface—it promises to provide a food release that’s a 90 percent improvement over other ceramic cookware on the market, plus you can put this in the dishwasher for even easier cleanup. We also like how the bright copper color sets it out from other nonstick cookware sets on the market. The durable aluminum construction conducts heat well—you can even use it in the oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This 12-piece set is priced at just around $100 and would be a steal on its own, but we love that it comes with a five-quart Dutch oven for even more functionality. All in all, it’s a versatile set that comes with a trio of kitchen tools—a slotted spoon, slotted turner, and pasta fork—that won’t harm the nonstick coating. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Number of pieces: 12

12 Included Pieces: 1-quart covered saucepan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 5-quart covered Dutch oven, 8.5-inch deep skillet, 10-inch covered skillet, slotted turner, slotted spoon, pasta fork

1-quart covered saucepan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 5-quart covered Dutch oven, 8.5-inch deep skillet, 10-inch covered skillet, slotted turner, slotted spoon, pasta fork Material: Aluminum with ceramic nonstick coating and glass lids

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Safe: Up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Induction Safe: No

Best Stackable Nonstick Cookware Set: Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want to maximize their kitchen cabinet space Who it isn’t for: People who want a more budget-friendly cookware set. Purchasing a multi-unit cookware set sounds like a great idea until you actually have to find a spot for it all in your cabinets. If space is at a premium in your kitchen, opt for a stackable set. We love the Calphalon, which saves up to 30 percent of space. No need to worry about stacking your pots and pans just so—this set still saves space no matter which way you stack it. Aside from convenience, this Calphalon set is a winner for cooking. It’s safe to use on most stovetops and you can pop it in the oven (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), too. You’re also free to use metal utensils on this, plus you can run it through the dishwasher for quicker cleanup. Normally, we’d be swooning over the food, but the Calphalon cookware itself is also quite beautiful. The matte black aluminum construction accented by the silver handles makes for a gorgeous addition to your cabinet shelves. It’s almost a shame that they’re stackable because they deserve to be seen in their full glory—we won’t complain about all that extra cabinet space, though. Price at time of publish: $450 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 10 (also available in 2-, 5-, and 6-piece sets)

10 (also available in 2-, 5-, and 6-piece sets) Included Pieces: 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saute pan with lid, 6-quart stock pot with cover

8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saute pan with lid, 6-quart stock pot with cover Material: Nonstick hard-anodized aluminum with stainless steel handles and glass lids

Nonstick hard-anodized aluminum with stainless steel handles and glass lids Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Safe: Up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Most Versatile Nonstick Cookware Set: Our Place Home Cook Duo Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Who it’s for: People on the hunt for a go-to pot and pan that can be used for just about anything. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer more traditional cookware pieces, as opposed to multitasking ones. The Always Pan has somewhat of a cult following, and we’re here to tell you it’s worth the hype, especially when you pair it with the Perfect Pot as part of the Home Cook Duo set from Our Place. The Home Cook Duo consists of the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot, a steamer basket, and two spoons that rest right on the handle. The price tag is misleading if you think you’re only getting what’s in the box, but you’ll soon see that you can do so much more between the two. This dynamic duo is a stand-in for 16 other kitchen items: fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, stockpot, Dutch oven, bread pot, roasting rack, colander, braiser, spoon rest, spatula, and a spoon. Aside from the set’s incredible versatility, the ceramic nonstick interior cooks food easily and looks brand-new with every cleanup. It’s hard to believe something this lightweight and compact can pack so much punch, but it does. The only reservation you might have about purchasing the Home Cook Duo is choosing a color; it comes in a variety of beautiful shades that seriously make it hard to choose just one. While this nonstick cookware set will work especially well in kitchens that are short on storage, you might find that they are beautiful enough to keep out on your cooktop all the time. Price at time of publish: $310 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 7

7 Included Pieces: 5.5-quart Perfect Pot with lid, 2.6-quart Always Pan with lid, steamer basket, two beechwood spoons

5.5-quart Perfect Pot with lid, 2.6-quart Always Pan with lid, steamer basket, two beechwood spoons Material: Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating

Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating Dishwasher Safe: No

No Oven Safe: The Perfect Pot: up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit; The Always Pan: no

The Perfect Pot: up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit; The Always Pan: no Induction Safe: Yes