To find the best nightstands, we researched and compared options while considering factors like design style, size, storage, and price. We also consulted Miller for her expert insight on finding the right nightstand to suit your bedroom.

“Nightstands are a great opportunity to add some style points to a bedroom, so we are always on the hunt for unique pieces, but we find that starting with the function of the nightstand is the most important,” says Julia Miller, founder of the interior design firm Yond Interiors.

Before you tuck in for the night, you might want to plug your phone in, take a final sip of water, or read a few pages in your book. That's when a nightstand comes in, contributing to your bedroom aesthetic while providing crucial storage and surface space.

Nathan James Mina End Table Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out Rattan detail adds texture to this affordable nightstand. What Could Be Improved The storage is a cubby, so it might be difficult accessing the back of the unit. Our favorite detail on the Nathan James Mina Nightstand is the rattan door, which adds natural texture to any bedroom and elevates this budget-friendly nightstand. Black metal legs, a light oak finish, and a crisp, rectangular silhouette complete the subtle coastal aesthetic. While this nightstand offers pretty generous storage, with one open cubby and one closed cubby, the lack of a pull-out drawer means it may be difficult to reach whatever items you store in the back. Price at time of publish: $110 Dimensions: 17 x 19 x 22 inches | Material: Engineered wood | Storage: One open cubby and one closed cubby

Etta Avenue Lafitte Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out It’s a few inches shorter than most nightstands, making it ideal for smaller bed frames. What Could Be Improved The drawers are shallow and can't store larger items. The Etta Avenue Lafitte Nightstand is shorter than most, so it’s ideal for low-slung beds. Despite its compact size, it boasts three shallow drawers that can fit your nighttime essentials (if they aren’t too big). It also has a distinct modern look, with crisp lines, sharp corners, and gold-finished knobs and hairpin legs for a bit of glamor. It’s also an affordable pick for those shopping on a budget. Price at time of publish: $109 Dimensions: 15.7 x 19.6 x 21.6 inches | Material: Solid wood and MDF | Storage: Three drawers

AllModern Castanho Grady Nightstand AllModern View On Allmodern.com What Stands Out This pick has a sleek mid-century modern design and storage space. What Could Be Improved The drawers are fairly shallow. The AllModern Castanho Grady Nightstand is a mid-century modern dream—its warm wood finish, rectangular body, beveled front, and flared, tapered legs deliver retro vibes for a fraction of the price of real vintage furniture. Construction-wise, this nightstand is also a winner. It’s made of solid pine and has two shallow drawers on smooth roller glides. The only drawback is limited storage—don’t expect to keep your pajamas or extra linens in this piece because the drawers are only big enough for small essentials. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 15 x 18 x 24 inches | Material: Solid pine | Storage: Two drawers

Adorneve Nightstand Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It features a charging station, so you don’t need to worry about access to wall outlets. What Could Be Improved The outlet is not hidden. For those who care more about function than form, the Adorneve Nightstand is a perfect choice. It has one open cubby, two shallow drawers, and one deep drawer, giving you plenty of storage for knickknacks, books, and nighttime essentials. We love the convenient charging station, which has two electrical outlets and two USB ports to juice up your battery-powered devices all night. This eliminates messy extension cords and the hassle of finding an outlet near your bed. While functional, the Adorneve Nightstand has a basic design made of MDF and simple rounded aluminum handles. But this look can be a plus, as it works with various decor styles. Price at time of publish: $90 Dimensions: 13.8 x 15.8 23.6 inches | Material: P2 MDF | Storage: One open cubby and three drawers

PB Teen Acrylic Nightstand PB Teen View On PBteen What Stands Out This acrylic nightstand is sleek and see-through. What Could Be Improved The cubby is fairly small at only 6 inches high. Whether you’re a true minimalist or don’t have many bedtime essentials, you may not need closed storage in your nightstand. If you don’t, opt for the PB Teen Acrylic Nightstand—the transparent acrylic material is contemporary and ultra-sleek. Since the PB Teen Acrylic Nightstand is clear, you can really make it your own through styling. Fill its surface and open shelf with colorful objects for a playful accent, or stick to neutral decor for a minimal, modern look. Price at time of publish: $349 Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches | Material: Acrylic | Storage: One open shelf

Crate & Barrel Cortez Charcoal Floating Nightstand by Leanne Ford Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel What Stands Out The rounded, sculptural silhouette simulates a floating nightstand. What Could Be Improved This pricey nightstand also has minimal storage. This curved, one-drawer nightstand has a minimalist silhouette that simulates the essence of a floating piece but is grounded with two legs. Even though the Crate & Barrel Cortez Charcoal Floating Nightstand looks like it levitates, it’s still quite durable and long-lasting. It’s made of FSC-certified solid white oak, white oak veneer, and engineered wood. Plus, the single, oval-shaped drawer has a soft-closing mechanism for ease of use. While we love the modern and minimalist design, this nightstand doesn’t offer much storage space. If you have a lot of bedside trinkets you need to store or are shopping on a strict budget, we recommend another selection from our list. Price at time of publish: $649 Dimensions: 18 x 24 x 23 inches | Material: Solid white oak, white oak veneer, and engineered wood | Storage: One drawer

Blu Dot Dang 1-Drawer Nightstand Blu Dot View On Bludot.com What Stands Out This low-profile nightstand is best for a low-slung bed. What Could Be Improved This pick is one of the most expensive options on our list. Low-slung beds call for a shorter nightstand like the 21-inch Blu Dot Dang 1-Drawer Nightstand. But what it lacks in height, it makes up for in style, with a geometric powder-coated steel base, antique brass pulls, and a selection of finishes that extend beyond the expected neutrals. The marine blue and navy green add a pop of color for visual interest in the bedroom. Though this pick is pricier, features like a finished back, adjustable leveling foot glides, and soft-close drawer mechanisms make it worth the investment. Plus, it ships fully assembled, so you don’t have to lift a finger. Price at time of publish: $550 Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 21 inches | Material: Painted oak veneer, solid wood, powder-coated steel | Storage: One drawer

Pottery Barn Cayman Reclaimed Wood Charging Nightstand Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn What Stands Out It includes a tucked-away charging station that adds function without interrupting form. What Could Be Improved It’s short, so wouldn’t work for tall beds. The Pottery Barn Cayman Charging Nightstand charges your devices without the bulky eyesore of an outlet on the top surface. The two electrical outlets, two USB ports, and a cord cutout are cleverly tucked away on the back of the open shelf so you can juice up without ruining your aesthetic. The solid mango and acacia wood construction is super durable, as is the French dovetail drawer with smooth metal glides. If you want to create an organic, modern look in your space, you can’t go wrong with the light biscotti or dark brown finish. Keep in mind that this is a shorter nightstand. Price at time of publish: $449 Dimensions: 16 x 21 x 16 inches | Material: Solid mango and acacia wood, and engineered wood | Storage: One open shelf and one drawer

Threshold Pelham Nightstand Target View On Target What Stands Out This nightstand offers three drawers and is on the taller side, making it ideal for high-up mattresses. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in one color. The Target Threshold Pelham Nightstand is a simple, straightforward nightstand a couple of inches taller than most, so it works well with higher mattresses. Its basic, boxy shape, clean, white finish, and silver-toned knobs will mesh easily with many bedroom styles, while its three medium-depth drawers provide all the storage you could ask for in a nightstand. And at its reasonable price, it also won’t break the bank. Price at time of publish: $170 Dimensions: 18 x 23.6 x 26 inches | Material: Wood and MDF | Storage: Three drawers

Anthropologie Ingram Three-Drawer Nightstand Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What Stands Out Glamorous hardware makes this nightstand eye-catching. What Could Be Improved It’s too wide for small spaces. If you love glitz and glamor, opt for the Anthropologie Ingram Three-Drawer Nightstand. Its stacked silver and brass hardware oozes elegance, while its textured anigre veneer façade—available in indigo, gray, and white—subtly exudes luxury. The L-shaped brass legs and contemporary, rectangular silhouette bring the look together. This pick is also durable (it’s sealed with clear lacquer for protection) and generous in the storage department, boasting three medium-depth drawers that can stow away anything from a second set of sheets and pillowcases to eye masks and earplugs. Price at time of publish: $498 Dimensions: 17 x 20 x 24 inches | Material: Textured anigre veneer | Storage: Three drawers

Article Lenia White Oak Floating Nightstand Article View On Article.com What Stands Out This nightstand keeps your floor clear for a minimal, modern look. What Could Be Improved This pick is not ideal for renters, as you need to drill into your wall. Floating nightstands make small spaces feel airier by leaving the floor empty. The Article Lenia Floating Nightstand has a single, soft-closing drawer that looks minimalist in white oak and mid-century modern in walnut. Either way, it’s a perfect small-space solution for those who don’t need much storage. In order to mount the nightstand, you have to drill into your wall, so it’s a more permanent decision than a freestanding piece that you can swap out easily. It comes with mounting hardware, so if you want to make the commitment, you have everything you need. Price at time of publish: $199 Dimensions: 15.25 x 19.75 x 6 inches | Material: Solid and veneered wood | Storage: One drawer

Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Ranch Nightstand Walmart View On Walmart What Stands Out It's a high-quality nightstand for an affordable price. What Could Be Improved The laminated particleboard is not as durable as authentic wood. One of our top budget picks, the Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Ranch Nightstand, offers chic rustic style at an affordable price. (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.) Though the grain finish on the particleboard isn’t as realistic as with wood, the pewter handle elevates the aesthetic. Overall, the piece blends well into a modern farmhouse-style home. With a deep drawer and a big cubby, this nightstand offers plenty of storage. Books, decorative boxes, and plants can be displayed in the open lower compartment, while you can tuck private belongings away in the drawer. Just note that two adults are recommended for assembly. Price at time of publish: $105 Dimensions: 19.69 x 19.69 x 24.37 inches | Material: laminated particleboard and MDF | Storage: One open cubby and one drawer

Urban Outfitters Caroline Rattan Nightstand Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters What Stands Out This nightstand has a unique boho style made with natural materials. What Could Be Improved Wooden drawer glides are less smooth than metal. The Urban Outfitters Caroline Rattan Nightstand will catch your eye with its geometric façade meticulously crafted with strands of rattan. This piece is made of mahogany wood and mindi wood veneer, rounding out the natural, earthy aesthetic. We also like how functional this nightstand is, as it offers a roomy drawer for keeping your bedside necessities and a big open cubby for displaying books, ceramics, or records. We are, however, a bit wary of the wooden drawer glides, which may not move as smoothly as their metal counterparts. Price at time of publish: $429 Dimensions: 20 x 17.13 x 23.5 inches | Material: Rattan, Mindi Wood Veneer, and Mahogany wood | Storage: One open cubby and one drawer

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot What Stands Out With 4 additional inches of height, it’s best for high mattresses. What Could Be Improved It may take up to an hour to assemble this nightstand. If you like lots of color in your interior decor, opt for the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand, which comes in pink, lavender, stone blue, terracotta, and more. These playful hues will make a statement in any bedroom, while traditional wood details and regal gold accents add subtle flair. This nightstand also cleverly disguises one deep drawer with a facade of two shallow drawers, so you have more functional storage. This nightstand is also 4 inches taller than most, so it’s ideal for high mattresses. Price at time of publish: $114 Dimensions: 15.5 X 23.6 x 28.1 inches | Material: Painted MDF and wood | Storage: One drawer

West Elm Modern Round Nightstand West Elm View On West Elm What Stands Out This low-profile nightstand has a minimal and organic design. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in one wood finish. The West Elm Modern Round Nightstand is only 18.5 inches tall, so it’s designed for low-slung beds—those that basically rest on the floor. But if you like to sleep grounded, you won’t regret splurging on this solid oak, cylindrical piece. Its rounded shape beautifully contrasts with the crisp lines of a bed, while its hardwood construction is durable. Despite its minimal height, this nightstand provides ample storage, with one medium-depth drawer and one deep drawer. Both have soft-close mechanisms for a luxurious finish. (It's also available with only a medium-depth drawer.) Price at time of publish: $1,225 Dimensions: 19 x 18.5 inches | Material: Solid oak | Storage: One or two drawers

Kartell Componibili Storage Unit Design Within Reach View On Wayfair View On Design Within Reach What Stands Out This unique nightstand has modular sliding storage compartments. What Could Be Improved At just 10 pounds, this storage unit is lightweight when empty. The Kartell Componibili Storage Unit is a modular Italian design with an injection-molded polycarbonate shell, cylindrical shape, curved sliding doors, and circular recessed handles that bring a retro-futuristic vibe to any space. Despite its truly unique design, it’s still reasonably priced—you can also customize the color and number of modules for a nightstand that suits your space. The only downside is that it may feel lightweight when it’s empty. Price at time of publish: $235 Dimensions: 12.75 x 12.75 x 23 inches | Material: Injection-molded polycarbonate | Storage: Three compartments

Lulu and Georgia Merritt Nightstand by Sarah Sherman Samuel Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com What Stands Out This sculptural nightstand has an elegant look to elevate your bedroom. What Could Be Improved It’s pricey and offers only one small storage compartment. The Lulu and Georgia Merritt Nightstand could double as a sculpture—it features deco-inspired woodwork, curved corners, ridged detailing, and a carved drawer pull for an overall refined, artisan-level piece. This pick is also as sturdy as it looks, with mango wood and engineered wood construction that weighs 40 pounds. It also includes soft-closure metal glides for the single drawer and arrives fully assembled to make your life easier. Just note that it’s a bit shorter than most nightstands. Price at time of publish: $698 Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 22 inches | Material: Mango wood and engineered wood | Storage: One drawe

Design Within Reach USM Haller P2 Bedside Table Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach What Stands Out This super modern and utilitarian Swiss design is built to last and comes fully assembled. What Could Be Improved The locking mechanism on the drawer is not subtle. Add unparalleled Swiss design to your bedroom with the USM Haller P2 Bedside Table, a stunning steel nightstand that is all but guaranteed to last for generations. This pick comes in six colors, which range from neutrals like beige to bold hues like golden yellow. The frame is a shiny chromed steel for an iconic industrial aesthetic. Storage includes one open shelf and a closed compartment with a drop-down door that locks with the twist of a coin. Price at time of publish: $1,395 Dimensions: 15 x 21 x 22 inches | Material: Steel | Storage: One open shelf and one closed compartment

Wade Logan Chivonne 2-Drawer Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out The narrow cubby is perfect for a book or two. What Could Be Improved Manufactured wood is less durable than real wood. Voracious readers will love the Wade Logan Chivonne 22.7" 2-Drawer Nightstand, which features a handy narrow cubby ideal for easy access to a book or two. When you’re done reading, you can slide them into this convenient three-inch-tall compartment. Aesthetically, this nightstand is contemporary, minimalist, and streamlined. It also boasts two spacious drawers for other bedtime essentials—or more books! Price at time of publish: $130 Dimensions: 15.7 x 20.9 x 22.7 inches | Material: Manufactured wood | Storage: Two drawers and one open cubby