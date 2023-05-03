Meet the 6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Says Are Worth Your Money

Glowing skin, healthier hair, and fresh makeup—here are your must-haves.

By
Heather Muir Maffei brings more than 15 years of beauty know-how to readers at Real Simple and Health magazines as beauty director. She has worked at Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Allure, Fitness Magazine, and more. Highlights: * Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown * Beauty writer and editor for more than 15 years * Appearances made as a beauty expert for television segments, including the Today Show and New York Live * Live New York Fashion Week coverage on behalf of Allure Magazine

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 05:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

6-new-beauty-products-give-confidence-boost-realsimple
Photo:

RMS Beauty

These new products will simplify your routine and have you look—and feel—amazing. Skincare in stick form, a cure for those red bumps on your arms, a weightless foundation, non-sticky lip gloss, a dry shampoo that won't clog your scalp, and a green juice for your face—here are six spring beauty picks that are really worth it.

WYOS Sticks

Joy Sticks

Shampoo, cleanser, face mask, moisturizer, and shave gel—in stick form! You know, for a streamlined, mess-free routine. I love that I don’t have to dip my fingers into any goo.

To buy: WYOS Sticks, from $16; wearewyos.com.

Welly Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion

Bump Eraser

My husband may be stubborn, but the red bumps on my upper arms are next-level. This light, unscented lotion contains alpha hydroxy acids, which have noticeably smoothed the dots. And the bottle is kinda cute!

To buy: Welly Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion, $16; target.com.

Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation

Ace of Base

This is a foundation that doesn’t act like one. Available in 36 hues, it looks like your skin, only better, and feels like nothing at all.

To buy: Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation, $40; saiehello.com.

RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss

Lip Service

Recyclable aluminum tubes deliver colorful, shiny gloss that’s not at all gluey (even on a windy day, my hair doesn’t get stuck in it). Jojoba oil makes lips buttery soft.

To buy: RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss, $28 each; rmsbeauty.com.

Olaplex No 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

Oily-Hair Help

The world doesn’t need just another dry shampoo; it needs a better one. This is that. It absorbs oil without clogging your scalp or leaving a white residue.

To buy: Olaplex No 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $30; sephora.com.

Saint Jane Superflower Detox Serum

Super Serum

This nourishing formula hydrates, clears pores, and protects against pollution. Apply it to your face after moisturizing for a spa-like glow.

To buy: Superflower Detox Serum, $88; saintjanebeauty.com.

