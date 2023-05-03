Meet the 6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Says Are Worth Your Money

These new products will simplify your routine and have you look—and feel—amazing. Skincare in stick form, a cure for those red bumps on your arms, a weightless foundation, non-sticky lip gloss, a dry shampoo that won't clog your scalp, and a green juice for your face—here are six spring beauty picks that are really worth it.

Joy Sticks

Shampoo, cleanser, face mask, moisturizer, and shave gel—in stick form! You know, for a streamlined, mess-free routine. I love that I don’t have to dip my fingers into any goo.



To buy: WYOS Sticks, from $16; wearewyos.com.

Bump Eraser

My husband may be stubborn, but the red bumps on my upper arms are next-level. This light, unscented lotion contains alpha hydroxy acids, which have noticeably smoothed the dots. And the bottle is kinda cute!



To buy: Welly Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion, $16; target.com.

Ace of Base

This is a foundation that doesn’t act like one. Available in 36 hues, it looks like your skin, only better, and feels like nothing at all.



To buy: Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation, $40; saiehello.com.

Lip Service

Recyclable aluminum tubes deliver colorful, shiny gloss that’s not at all gluey (even on a windy day, my hair doesn’t get stuck in it). Jojoba oil makes lips buttery soft.



To buy: RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss, $28 each; rmsbeauty.com.

Oily-Hair Help

The world doesn’t need just another dry shampoo; it needs a better one. This is that. It absorbs oil without clogging your scalp or leaving a white residue.



To buy: Olaplex No 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $30; sephora.com.

Super Serum

This nourishing formula hydrates, clears pores, and protects against pollution. Apply it to your face after moisturizing for a spa-like glow.



To buy: Superflower Detox Serum, $88; saintjanebeauty.com.