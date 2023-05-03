Style Makeup Meet the 6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Says Are Worth Your Money Glowing skin, healthier hair, and fresh makeup—here are your must-haves. By Heather Muir Maffei Heather Muir Maffei Heather Muir Maffei brings more than 15 years of beauty know-how to readers at Real Simple and Health magazines as beauty director. She has worked at Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Allure, Fitness Magazine, and more. Highlights: * Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown * Beauty writer and editor for more than 15 years * Appearances made as a beauty expert for television segments, including the Today Show and New York Live * Live New York Fashion Week coverage on behalf of Allure Magazine Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 05:30PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: RMS Beauty These new products will simplify your routine and have you look—and feel—amazing. Skincare in stick form, a cure for those red bumps on your arms, a weightless foundation, non-sticky lip gloss, a dry shampoo that won't clog your scalp, and a green juice for your face—here are six spring beauty picks that are really worth it. The 8 Best Foundations for Every Skin Type, According to Our Testing Joy Sticks Shampoo, cleanser, face mask, moisturizer, and shave gel—in stick form! You know, for a streamlined, mess-free routine. I love that I don’t have to dip my fingers into any goo. To buy: WYOS Sticks, from $16; wearewyos.com. Bump Eraser My husband may be stubborn, but the red bumps on my upper arms are next-level. This light, unscented lotion contains alpha hydroxy acids, which have noticeably smoothed the dots. And the bottle is kinda cute! To buy: Welly Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion, $16; target.com. Ace of Base This is a foundation that doesn’t act like one. Available in 36 hues, it looks like your skin, only better, and feels like nothing at all. To buy: Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation, $40; saiehello.com. Lip Service Recyclable aluminum tubes deliver colorful, shiny gloss that’s not at all gluey (even on a windy day, my hair doesn’t get stuck in it). Jojoba oil makes lips buttery soft. To buy: RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss, $28 each; rmsbeauty.com. Oily-Hair Help The world doesn’t need just another dry shampoo; it needs a better one. This is that. It absorbs oil without clogging your scalp or leaving a white residue. To buy: Olaplex No 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $30; sephora.com. Super Serum This nourishing formula hydrates, clears pores, and protects against pollution. Apply it to your face after moisturizing for a spa-like glow. To buy: Superflower Detox Serum, $88; saintjanebeauty.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Storage Cubes Helped Me Reorganize My Closet in Minutes Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now This Deep Conditioning Hair Mask With 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Saved My Dry, Dull Hair Before My Wedding