The 7 Best Nespresso Machines of 2023

Our best overall pick is the Nespresso Vertuo , a fully automated machine that can make both coffee and espresso drinks in two different sizes. It looks great on a countertop, but is also small enough to easily store in a cabinet or pantry cupboard.

“When looking for a single-serve coffee maker you will want a machine that can deliver a result that is as similar as possible to an authentic, well-extracted espresso shot from the coffee bar with a delicious thick top crema layer,” says De Luca. She prefers machines that use coffee pods made of paper or aluminum—like Nespresso, which sells aluminum coffee capsules. “This is what can provide you the truest form of a traditional Italian espresso while still offering you the quick, easy, and mess-free option,” she says.

To determine the best Nespresso machines, we researched all the machines Nespresso offers to figure out which model is right for various coffee drinkers. We also spoke to two experts: Brian Mulay , a Nespresso Machine Specialist, and Sara De Luca , a barista and the founder of Invita Cafe.

An espresso machine is a great way to make cafe-quality drinks at home without paying cafe prices. While some people enjoy the process of grinding and tamping their own beans for espresso, others prefer the simplicity of single-serve machines that utilize coffee capsules, like the machines offered by the cult favorite Nespresso brand .

This machine brews single and double espresso shots, as well as coffee in 5-, 8-, and 18-ounce servings. It’s a good pick for people who want a versatile machine that makes espresso and coffee, but who don’t need any extras like steamed milk. The Vertuo Next is easy to use, with no complicated instructions necessary. Simply press the button for what size of beverage you want, and you’re all set.

Who it’s not for: People who only want to make espresso.

Who it’s for: People looking for a more affordable Nespresso machine that can make coffee and espresso drinks.

Also consider the De’Longhi version , but keep in mind that it comes in fewer finishes.

It’s also incredibly simple to use: Simply put in your capsule, ensure the water tank is filled, and press the button. It also comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, so you can make milk-based espresso drinks like lattes without investing in a large (and expensive) machine. The VertuoPlus also comes in a non-deluxe version , which lacks the chrome finish and has a smaller tank capacity.

This versatile Nespresso machine makes both espresso and coffee, and it brews four different sized drinks: a single or double espresso, a small coffee (5 ounces), or large coffee (8 ounces). It’s very fast with a brew time of 20 seconds, and has an impressive 60-ounce water tank capacity. Speaking of, the water tank is adjustable, and can be moved from the side to the back of the machine depending on your preference.

Who it’s not for: People who want a more compact machine.

Who it’s for: People who want an automated coffee machine that’s easy to use and comes in a variety of finishes.

The removable milk container is dishwasher-safe, making it easy to keep your machine clean between uses. The machine is a larger model that weighs over 14 pounds, but the stainless steel design with black details makes a good kitchen counter conversation piece.

This fully automated machine brews espresso and heats and froths your milk of choice, creating cafe-worthy drinks with the press of a button. The touchscreen menu is pre-programmed with a variety of drink options: Ristretto, espresso, lungo, hot water, cappuccino, latte macchiato, and warm milk. You can also make custom drinks, and save those options to your menu.

Who it’s not for: People who mostly want espresso drinks without milk or foam.

Who it’s for: People who want a machine with a built-in milk frother for making lattes.

You can also purchase the version made by Breville , which can be bundled with a milk frother for an extra barista touch.

This single-serve machine is a nice pick for people who live alone, or who typically only want one serving of espresso at a time. It’s not an ideal selection for people who want to make coffee for a crowd, or who want to make a wider selection of coffee drinks using their Nespresso machine. Also, it’s not available in any colors.

The Nespresso Pixie has a small footprint, making it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens or office use. It makes two different sizes of espresso drinks: espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (3.7 ounces). It’s also fast, serving up drinks in just 25 seconds.

This is definitely a larger Nespresso machine, weighing in at 14.7 pounds. It has an integrated milk frother, and comes with a stainless steel barista jug. Just note that this machine does require some maintenance, and the steam wand should be cleaned daily—instructions are available from the machine’s touchscreen menu.

The Creatista Pro, which was designed with Breville, is designed to make barista-quality coffee drinks using Nespresso pods. It has an LCD touchscreen with 8 preset drink options: a ristretto (a “short shot” of more concentrated espresso), espresso, lungo, flat white, cappuccino, café latte, and latte macchiato. You can also make custom drinks, adjusting coffee volume, milk froth volume, and milk temperature. Custom settings can be saved as new drinks on the drinks menu.

Who it’s not for: People looking for a more straightforward Nespresso machine without any bells and whistles.

Who it’s for: People who want to splurge on a high-quality espresso machine.

You can also purchase the version made by De’Longhi , which will appeal to design-forward folks with a modern aesthetic.

The Essenza Mini has a removable 20.3-ounce water tank and an energy saving mode, including an automatic shut-off after 9 minutes of inactivity. The small size makes it a good option for people who want a low-profile machine that won’t take up too much counter space, but those with larger households might find that it’s not big enough to suit multiple people.

This small Nespresso machine is super compact, weighing in at just over 5 pounds. There are two programmable cup sizes: The smaller espresso (1.35 ounce) and the larger lungo (3.7 ounce). Because of the machine’s compact size, it’s not compatible with large mugs or travel cups unless you remove the drip tray.

You can also purchase the version made by De’Longhi , which has a more streamlined, modern appearance.

The Vertuo can brew one or two cups of coffee (7.7 oz each) or espresso (1.35 oz each) at a time, so it’s a nice option for couples or people who live alone. The adjustable tray means you can brew your drink directly into a cup or travel mug, and the machine will turn off after 9 minutes of inactivity to help save energy.

This Nespresso machine, the original of the brand’s Vertuo line, brews both coffee and espresso, making it a great pick for people who enjoy both types of drinks. It’s completely automated—the machine scans the barcode on whichever Nespresso pod you put in, and brews your drink accordingly.

Who it’s not for: People who want a machine with a larger water tank capacity.

Who it’s for: People who want an easy-to-use, compact machine that can brew both espresso and coffee.

Final Verdict

Our pick for the best overall Nespresso machine is the Nespresso Vertuo, which makes both coffee and espresso and comes in a compact size. It’s incredibly simple to use, brewing one or two cups of coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The water tank holds 40 ounces, so you don’t need to refill it every time you make a drink.

How to Shop for Nespresso Machines Like a Pro

Type (Vertuo vs. Original Line)

There are two types of Nespresso machines: The original Nespresso line makes espresso drinks, while the Vertuo line makes espresso drinks and standard coffee drinks (what you’d think of as an American coffee). If a Nespresso machine is the only coffee maker in your home, you might benefit from a Vertuo model so you have the option of coffee or espresso. If you have another coffee maker for your standard coffee needs and just want something to make espresso drinks, you can opt for an original line Nespresso machine.

Capsule Compatibility

Nespresso has original pods which work with their original line, and Vertuo pods for machines in the Vertuo collection. If you already own some Nespresso pods, you may want to select a machine that is compatible with that shape. There are also third-party capsules available—just make sure they’re compatible with your machine before buying.

Size

When you’re shopping for a Nespresso machine, consider what size machine you’ll need. If you have a smaller kitchen or want something that can be stored out of sight, one of the more compact models (either the Essenza Mini or the Pixie) will make the most sense for you. If you use an espresso machine frequently or want a larger machine that’s a conversation piece, one of the bigger machines could be a good pick.

Included Accessories

Some Nespresso machines come bundled with other accessories, like a built-in or separate milk frother. Plus, all the machines come with a selection of Nespresso capsules for you to test out and decide what you like, which is great if you’re new to the Nespresso brand.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of Nespresso machines?

Single-serve coffee machines like the ones made by Nespresso are very popular. Some of the benefits are:

Single-serve coffee machines are often easy to use . Rather than measuring out coffee grounds and water, the machine does all the work for you.

. Rather than measuring out coffee grounds and water, the machine does all the work for you. With a single-serving machine, you’re less likely to waste coffee.

coffee. Coffee capsules help keep coffee fresh.

help keep coffee fresh. Nespresso capsules can be recycled after use. You can take used capsules to a local collection point, or request a recycling bag that will be mailed to you with a prepaid label.

There are also downsides to Nespresso machines.

These are not the right machines for people who prefer to make large batches of coffee. Some Vertuo models make up to 18 ounces of American coffee at a time, but you’ll need to use the machine multiple times to make more than that.

Even though Nespresso coffee capsules can be recycled, there are still environmental concerns about single-use coffee pods.

The machines are expensive. The most affordable Nespresso machine costs around $150, so people looking to spend less money may want to look at different brands.

What’s the difference between Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso machines?

Nespresso partners with Breville and De’Longhi to create their coffee machines. You can purchase Nespresso machines on Nespresso’s site, or shop on a third party site to buy the Breville or De’Longhi models. According to Nespresso Machine Specialist Brian Mulay, “the difference between the Breville and De’Longhi machines is the design of the machine and some select color options,” so the different models should have the exact same functionality.

Do other pods work with Nespresso machines?

Nespresso has two types of coffee pods: Pods designed to work with their original line, and pods designed to work with their Vertuo line. These pods are all made from aluminum and can be recycled, but the Vertuo pods and original pods are different shapes and are not interchangeable. However, there are a number of third-party coffee and espresso capsules available that work with Nespresso machines, including reusable pods.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nina Bahadur, a writer with over a decade of experience covering topics including home, beauty, food, and health. For this piece, she spent hours researching different Nespresso machines and evaluating their size, weight, drink options, and ease of use. She also spoke to Nespresso Machine Specialist Brian Mulay for information about the brand’s offerings, and barista and Invita Cafe founder Sara De Luca about what to look for in a single-serve coffee machine.