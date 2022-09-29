Shopping The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home in 2022 Our recommendations include everything from stain removers to all-purpose concentrates. By L. Daniela Alvarez L. Daniela Alvarez L. Daniela Alvarez has been writing about plant care, home organization, cleaning, lifestyle, and culture since 2018. With more than 70 houseplants, she has become an expert on plant care and home organization and decor. Highlights: * 10 years of experience as a freelance writer and editor * Contributor to national publications, including The Kitchn, INSIDER, and Apartment Therapy * Contributor to "The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person" by Frederick Joseph Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Cleaning with natural products often requires a vast knowledge of “green” ingredients and their functions. If you’re hoping to make the switch to natural cleaning products but don’t know where to start, look no further than this comprehensive list. To find the best natural cleaning products for your home, we spent hours researching various options while considering factors such as type, ingredients, and packaging. All of our picks are either EPA Safer Choice Certified, rated B (low concern) or higher by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), and/or Green Seal Certified. We also tapped two experts: Allen Rathey, Director of Indoor Health Council, and Robert W. Powitz, PhD, MPH, RS, licensed sanitarian and principal of R.W. & Associates, P.C. They gave us insight and tips on how natural cleaning products work, which ingredients are best, and what to look for when buying cleaners for your home. “When it comes to choosing the right natural cleaning products, it’s important to look through reviews, relative safety, and environmental benefits for the best performance,” says Rathey. Here are the best natural cleaning products for every part of your home. Making natural cleaning products at home using ingredients like vinegar and baking soda can be an easy task, but for something a little more powerful and convenient, we recommend the Force of Nature Starter Kit. It’s the ultimate homemade natural cleaner, disinfectant, and deodorizer. Using an electrolyzer appliance and capsules containing salt, vinegar, and water, this kit quickly and efficiently creates a powerful yet gentle cleaner that is fragrance-free, tough on grime and grease, and versatile enough to be used on nearly any surface of your home. The resulting formula doesn’t contain any added preservatives, so each bottle of the natural multipurpose cleaner lasts two weeks. Best of all, this kit is an EPA-registered disinfectant, and it’s recommended as a safer disinfectant for COVID-19 by Green Seal. Product Details: Type: All-purpose spray Amount: Makes five 12-ounce bottlesFragrance: UnscentedCertifications: EPA registered and Green Seal Certified Price at time of publish: $70 Branch Basics The Concentrate 4.8 Branch Basics View On Branchbasics.com Who it's for: People who want a long-lasting bottle of natural cleaning product with a wide range of uses. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to spend time diluting a cleaner. Concentrates can be a great way to control the strength of a cleaner and make it last a little longer than a conventional, pre-measured product. Just add one part of the Branch Basics concentrate and 11 parts water to a reusable spray bottle, and you’ll have a natural all-purpose cleaner that can be used on a variety of surfaces. You can even dilute this concentrate with other measurements to make bathroom cleaners, streak-free glass sprays, and even laundry detergent. With an A rating from the EWG, this cleaning concentrate is plant- and mineral-based and made without preservatives or chemicals, so you can feel confident about its formula. With this concentrate, you might even be able to replace all your cleaning supplies and tackle every part of your home with just one product. Product Details: Type: All-purpose concentrateAmount: 33.8 fluid ouncesFragrance: UnscentedCertifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: $55 Blueland Laundry Starter Set Blueland.com View On The Container Store View On Blueland.com Who it's for: People who want plastic-free laundry detergent that’s available with a subscription. Who it isn't for: People who prefer scented laundry detergent. For a natural and plastic-free laundry detergent, we love Blueland's Laundry Starter Set. Most laundry detergent pods come wrapped in a water-soluble plastic coating, but these powder tablets aren’t wrapped at all and come in a steel tin for easy storage. There’s even a subscription available so you never have to run out of laundry detergent again. The fragrance-free laundry detergent pods have a formula that’s free of dyes, parabens, phthalates, ammonia, and petroleum—instead, you’ll find naturally-derived ingredients such as enzymes, sodium carbonate, and citric acid on the list. Best of all, this laundry detergent is EWG Verified, which means it meets very strict standards for health and transparency. Product Details: Type: Laundry detergent tabletsAmount: 60 tabletsFragrance: UnscentedCertifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $25 The 10 Best Laundry Detergents for Every Household's Needs Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Dropps.com Who it's for: People who want unscented dishwasher pods that contain natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don’t have a dishwasher in their home. Looking for a natural and unscented dishwasher detergent? Dropps Dishwasher Detergent pods, which have an A rating from the EWG, are cruelty-free and formulated without fragrance, dyes, phosphates, chlorine, or phthalates. The brand uses oxygen-based bleaching agents through the natural process of oxidation to keep your dishes sparkling without the need for a pre-wash. Each Dropps package is made of compostable cardboard and manufactured in the U.S. The dishwasher pods also have a convenient subscription option that includes carbon-neutral shipping when you order directly through the brand’s website. Product Details: Type: Dishwasher podsAmount: 32, 64, 128, or 192 podsFragrance: Unscented, Lemon, Fresh RainCertifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: $14 AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent Aspenclean.com View On Aspenclean.com Who it's for: People who are looking for a laundry detergent that comes in scented and unscented versions. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry detergent powder or pods. Conventional liquid laundry detergents are notoriously heavily scented and can contain chemicals that linger on fabrics, but natural options like AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent exist. The liquid detergent is available in two gentle scents powered by essential oils as well as an unscented version, and all three are EWG Verified. It’s formulated with plant- and mineral-based ingredients like coconut fatty acid and sodium citrate, and the packaging is made of 100-percent post-consumer resin. Each bottle has enough detergent for 64 regular-sized loads. Product Details: Type: Liquid laundry detergentAmount: 64 fluid ouncesFragrance: Unscented, Eucalyptus and Rosemary, Lavender and LemongrassCertifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $29 Everneat Soft Scrub everneat.co View On Etsy View On Everneat.co Who it's for: People who want a versatile cleaning paste. Who it isn't for: People who want a spray or liquid cleaner, which can be less messy. Everneat specializes in natural and effective cleaners made with plant-based ingredients such as citric acid and sodium citrate. The brand’s most popular products are formulated with a relaxing blend of essential oils that smell just like (if not better than) a spa scrub, but this all-purpose soft scrub is also available in an unscented version. The paste is powerful enough to clean your oven, tile, bathroom surfaces, glass doors, and more all while being gentle enough to not scratch any surfaces. This natural scrub also has an A rating from the EWG, and like all of Everneat's products, it’s made in the U.S and Leaping Bunny-certified (so it’s cruelty-free). Plus, the containers and bottles are reusable and recyclable. Product Details: Type: All-purpose scrubAmount: 16 ouncesFragrance: Unscented, Purify, LiftCertifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: From $18 The 8 Best Stovetop Cleaners for Removing Grease and Burnt-on Food 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who need an effective bleach-free bathroom cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented bathroom cleaner. It’s easy to assume that a clean bathroom might require harsh cleaning products like bleach, but we love 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner because it's Safer Choice-Certified by the EPA and has an A rating from the EWG. This vinegar-powered cleaner can dissolve hard-water stains, grime, and soap scum using only nine ingredients. This cleaner is safe to use on multiple bathroom surfaces including tile, ceramic, and porcelain, but should not be used on porous stones like marble and limestone. It also comes in two invigorating scents (lemon and eucalyptus) that are made with natural essential oils to leave your bathroom feeling and smelling clean. Product Details: Type: Bathroom sprayAmount: 18 ounces per bottleFragrance: Lemon, EucalyptusCertifications: Safer Choice Certified, A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $17 for 3 Everyone Lavender Coconut Hand Soap Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Eoproducts.com View On Target Who it's for: People who want a fragrant natural hand soap. Who it isn't for: People who prefer foaming or unscented hand soap. Washing your hands regularly is one of the most important hygienic practices, which is why a natural hand soap, like this one from Everyone, is ideal to have in your home. The hand soap is EWG Verified, so it meets strict standards and is made with natural ingredients like coco-glucoside, glycerin, and aloe vera. The Everyone Hand Soap comes in six scents, like Lavender Coconut (our favorite) and Apricot + Vanilla—and each is made with botanical extracts and essential oils. Product Details: Type: Liquid hand soapAmount: 12.75 ounces per bottleFragrance: Lavender Coconut, Pacific Eucalyptus, Apricot + Vanilla, Spearmint + Lemongrass, Meyer Lemon + Mandarin, Ruby GrapefruitCertifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $18 for 3 Ecos Dish Soap Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Thrive Market Who it's for: People who want a hypoallergenic natural dish soap. Who it isn't for: People who prefer scented or spray dish soap. When it comes to natural dish soap, Rathey says Ecos is a great choice since it's tough on grease and food residue, yet soft on hands. The dish soap is formulated using very few ingredients, including plant-derived citric acid. Although it comes in an unscented version, those who prefer some fragrance with their dish soap can choose from a handful of other scents made with natural essential oils. This dermatologist-tested dish soap is a Safer Choice-Certified product by the EPA and has an A or B rating from the EWG, depending on which scent you choose. Product Details: Type: Dish soapAmount: 25 ounces per bottleFragrance: Free and Clear, Almond, Lavender, Lemon, Grapefruit, Apricot, PearCertifications: Safer Choice Certified, A or B rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $9 for 2 The 7 Best Dish Soaps for Getting All Your Kitchenware Clean Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Drbronner.com Who it's for: People who want a lightly scented and concentrated all-purpose natural cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who want a natural cleaner for a specific surface or function. Dr. Bronner’s products are beloved for their versatility, making them an excellent addition to any home. The Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner not only has an A rating from the EWG, but it is also an excellent multi-purpose concentrated cleaner that can be used for everything from floors to laundry to dishes. It can even be used on outdoor patio furniture and as a fruit and vegetable wash. Aside from its cleaning power, it’s also worth noting that this natural cleaner stands out for its subtle fragrance of fir and spruce that comes from essential oils. Product Details: Type: All-purpose cleanerAmount: 16 ounces per bottleFragrance: PineCertifications: A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $15 The 11 Best All-Purpose Cleaners for Every Part of Your Home Krud Kutter Original Cleaner and Degreaser 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a naturally powerful degreaser for their kitchen. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner that serves more than one purpose. To easily degrease kitchen surfaces, we recommend Krud Kutter’s Original Cleaner and Degreaser. This pick is a Safer Choice-Certified product by the EPA and while it has a commercial-strength formula, it is made with biodegradable and water-based ingredients. While this cleaner can be used on various surfaces inside the home (and out, like barbecue grills), we think it’s most effective on greasy kitchen surfaces like stovetops, microwaves, and cabinets. Product Details: Type: All-purpose spray and degreaserAmount: 32 ouncesFragrance: UnscentedCertifications: Safer Choice Certified Price at time of publish: $12 Meliora Cleaning Products Soap Stick for Laundry Stain Removal Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Earthhero.com View On Grove.co Who it's for: People who need a laundry stain remover with a natural formula. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry stain remover sprays. Laundry stain removers may be some of the hardest working cleaners, and you might think they’d require harsh chemicals. The Meliora Cleaning Products Soap Stick, however, works just as hard using planet-friendly ingredients like coconut oil and glycerin. With an A rating from the EWG, this laundry stain removal stick can effectively get rid of oil, dirt, grease, and grime by just adding water to the stained area and rubbing the stick over it before washing it. This stick is also great for those with children and skin sensitivities because of its naturally soothing and gentle ingredients. Product Details: Type: Laundry stain removerAmount: 1.7 ouncesFragrance: Citrus ZestCertifications: A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $12 Aunt Fannie's Vinegar Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Who it's for: People who want a concentrated cleaner that works on various types of floor. Who it isn't for: People who prefer an unscented floor cleaner. Choosing the right cleaner for your floor type can take some research and trial and error. For a powerful and effective natural floor cleaner, we suggest Aunt Fannie’s Vinegar Floor Cleaner. It can be diluted and used on various types of sealed floors including hardwood, tile, concrete, linoleum, sealed stone, and more. This cleaner has an A rating from the EWG and is formulated with natural ingredients like vinegar and essential oils. It’s available in three different scents, but it doesn’t come in an unscented version. Product Details: Type: Floor cleaner concentrateAmount: 32 fluid ouncesFragrance: Bright Lemon, Eucalyptus, LavenderCertifications: A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $11 The Best Mops for Your Home, According to Hours of Real-Life Testing Go by GreenShield Organic Pet Stain and Odor Remover Amazon.com View On Amazon Who it's for: People with pets who frequently have to clean up messes. Who it isn't for: People who prefer unscented products. Getting rid of pet stains and odors on carpets and rugs can sometimes require plenty of patience, elbow grease, and a harsh cleaner. Go by GreenShield’s Organic Pet Stain and Odor Remover can help tackle pet messes from carpet, upholstery, and sealed hard surfaces. It has a B rating from the EWG, is USDA-certified organic, and is formulated with natural ingredients such as citric acid and sodium bicarbonate. This pet stain remover has a refreshing orange scent from essential oils, and its recyclable bottle is made from sugar cane resin. While several applications may be required for tougher odors and stains on carpet, upholstery, and laundry, this cleaner is definitely worth the value considering its natural ingredients. Product Details: Type: Pet stain and odor removerAmount: 26 fluid ouncesFragrance: Orange BlossomCertifications: B rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $15 Seventh Generation Toilet Bowl Cleaner Target.com View On Target Who it's for: People who want a dedicated toilet bowl cleaner with a unique scent. Who it isn't for: People who prefer cleaning products with multiple uses. Seventh Generation has long been a trusted brand (best known for its free and clear formulations), so it's not surprising that one of its many popular products made our list. This toilet bowl cleaner, which comes recommended by Rathey, is made from 100 percent essential oils and botanical extracts. It’s a Safer Choice-Certified product by the EPA and has an A rating from the EWG. This product is also septic-safe and USDA Certified Biobased thanks to its 97-percent plant-based ingredients. Aside from its natural formula, this toilet cleaner is tough on stains, quick to work, and has an efficient flip cap for maximum effectiveness. Another bonus? Its unique scent: Emerald Cypress and Fir. Product Details: Type: Toilet bowl cleanerAmount: 32 fluid ouncesFragrance: Emerald Cypress and FirCertifications: Safer Choice Certified, A rating from EWG, USDA Certified Biobased Price at time of publish: $4 How to Shop for Natural Cleaning Products Like a Pro Type Like all cleaning products, natural cleaning products can come in several forms: liquid, spray, powder, pods, gel, paste, and more. They can also be designed for nearly any function and surface, so they can be used all around your home. But according to Rathey and Powitz, it’s important to note that “natural” and “green” may not necessarily mean a product is automatically safe and free of any harmful ingredients. “Some natural products may be healthier to use and safer for the environment, depending on who or what is being exposed, and what they are exposed to per the formula,” says Rathey. Ingredients Natural cleaning products can contain ingredients that you’d find around the house. “Baking soda, borax, washing soda, cornstarch, lemon, white vinegar, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and essential oils for scent are unofficially defined as natural cleaning products,” says Powitz. While choosing a cleaner that can be ordered online or picked up at the store is much more convenient, DIY cleaning solutions with those household ingredients can be safe and effective, too. For store-bought products, Powitz recommends looking for the EPA seal on packaging in addition to these natural ingredients. “While there are several ‘certifiers’ of natural products, I only recommend those that are EPA Safer Choice-Certified to reduce risk to people and the environment by preventing pollution,” says Powitz. Packaging The best natural cleaning products also use sustainable packaging and shipping processes. This can include packaging that is recyclable, reusable, plastic-free, and refillable. Carbon-neutral shipping and manufacturing in zero-waste facilities will also contribute to a product’s sustainability factor. “Packaging rarely relates to ‘natural’ rather having more to do with landfill impacts, recycling, and aspects of sustainability,” says Rathey. Take Our Word for It This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, a contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing lifestyle content and product reviews. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit