Here are the best natural cleaning products for every part of your home.

“When it comes to choosing the right natural cleaning products, it’s important to look through reviews, relative safety, and environmental benefits for the best performance,” says Rathey.

We also tapped two experts: Allen Rathey, Director of Indoor Health Council , and Robert W. Powitz, PhD, MPH, RS, licensed sanitarian and principal of R.W. & Associates, P.C . They gave us insight and tips on how natural cleaning products work, which ingredients are best, and what to look for when buying cleaners for your home.

Cleaning with natural products often requires a vast knowledge of “green” ingredients and their functions. If you’re hoping to make the switch to natural cleaning products but don’t know where to start, look no further than this comprehensive list.

Force of Nature Starter Kit Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Forceofnatureclean.com Who it's for: People who want an easy way to make their own natural disinfectant. Who it isn't for: People who want a more affordable cleaning solution. Making natural cleaning products at home using ingredients like vinegar and baking soda can be an easy task, but for something a little more powerful and convenient, we recommend the Force of Nature Starter Kit. It’s the ultimate homemade natural cleaner, disinfectant, and deodorizer. Using an electrolyzer appliance and capsules containing salt, vinegar, and water, this kit quickly and efficiently creates a powerful yet gentle cleaner that is fragrance-free, tough on grime and grease, and versatile enough to be used on nearly any surface of your home. The resulting formula doesn’t contain any added preservatives, so each bottle of the natural multipurpose cleaner lasts two weeks. Best of all, this kit is an EPA-registered disinfectant, and it’s recommended as a safer disinfectant for COVID-19 by Green Seal.

Product Details: Type: All-purpose spray

All-purpose spray Amount: Makes five 12-ounce bottles

Makes five 12-ounce bottles Fragrance: Unscented

Unscented Certifications: EPA registered and Green Seal Certified Price at time of publish: $70



Branch Basics The Concentrate 4.8 Branch Basics View On Branchbasics.com Who it's for: People who want a long-lasting bottle of natural cleaning product with a wide range of uses. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to spend time diluting a cleaner. Concentrates can be a great way to control the strength of a cleaner and make it last a little longer than a conventional, pre-measured product. Just add one part of the Branch Basics concentrate and 11 parts water to a reusable spray bottle, and you’ll have a natural all-purpose cleaner that can be used on a variety of surfaces. You can even dilute this concentrate with other measurements to make bathroom cleaners, streak-free glass sprays, and even laundry detergent. With an A rating from the EWG, this cleaning concentrate is plant- and mineral-based and made without preservatives or chemicals, so you can feel confident about its formula. With this concentrate, you might even be able to replace all your cleaning supplies and tackle every part of your home with just one product.

Product Details: Type: All-purpose concentrate

All-purpose concentrate Amount: 33.8 fluid ounces

33.8 fluid ounces Fragrance: Unscented

Unscented Certifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: $55



Blueland Laundry Starter Set Blueland.com View On The Container Store View On Blueland.com Who it's for: People who want plastic-free laundry detergent that’s available with a subscription. Who it isn't for: People who prefer scented laundry detergent. For a natural and plastic-free laundry detergent, we love Blueland's Laundry Starter Set. Most laundry detergent pods come wrapped in a water-soluble plastic coating, but these powder tablets aren’t wrapped at all and come in a steel tin for easy storage. There’s even a subscription available so you never have to run out of laundry detergent again. The fragrance-free laundry detergent pods have a formula that’s free of dyes, parabens, phthalates, ammonia, and petroleum—instead, you’ll find naturally-derived ingredients such as enzymes, sodium carbonate, and citric acid on the list. Best of all, this laundry detergent is EWG Verified, which means it meets very strict standards for health and transparency.

Product Details: Type: Laundry detergent tablets

Laundry detergent tablets Amount: 60 tablets

60 tablets Fragrance: Unscented

Unscented Certifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $25

Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Dropps.com Who it's for: People who want unscented dishwasher pods that contain natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don’t have a dishwasher in their home. Looking for a natural and unscented dishwasher detergent? Dropps Dishwasher Detergent pods, which have an A rating from the EWG, are cruelty-free and formulated without fragrance, dyes, phosphates, chlorine, or phthalates. The brand uses oxygen-based bleaching agents through the natural process of oxidation to keep your dishes sparkling without the need for a pre-wash. Each Dropps package is made of compostable cardboard and manufactured in the U.S. The dishwasher pods also have a convenient subscription option that includes carbon-neutral shipping when you order directly through the brand’s website.

Product Details: Type: Dishwasher pods

Dishwasher pods Amount: 32, 64, 128, or 192 pods

32, 64, 128, or 192 pods Fragrance: Unscented, Lemon, Fresh Rain

Unscented, Lemon, Fresh Rain Certifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: $14



AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent Aspenclean.com View On Aspenclean.com Who it's for: People who are looking for a laundry detergent that comes in scented and unscented versions. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry detergent powder or pods. Conventional liquid laundry detergents are notoriously heavily scented and can contain chemicals that linger on fabrics, but natural options like AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent exist. The liquid detergent is available in two gentle scents powered by essential oils as well as an unscented version, and all three are EWG Verified. It’s formulated with plant- and mineral-based ingredients like coconut fatty acid and sodium citrate, and the packaging is made of 100-percent post-consumer resin. Each bottle has enough detergent for 64 regular-sized loads.

Product Details: Type: Liquid laundry detergent

Liquid laundry detergent Amount: 64 fluid ounces

64 fluid ounces Fragrance: Unscented, Eucalyptus and Rosemary, Lavender and Lemongrass

Unscented, Eucalyptus and Rosemary, Lavender and Lemongrass Certifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $29



Everneat Soft Scrub everneat.co View On Etsy View On Everneat.co Who it's for: People who want a versatile cleaning paste. Who it isn't for: People who want a spray or liquid cleaner, which can be less messy. Everneat specializes in natural and effective cleaners made with plant-based ingredients such as citric acid and sodium citrate. The brand’s most popular products are formulated with a relaxing blend of essential oils that smell just like (if not better than) a spa scrub, but this all-purpose soft scrub is also available in an unscented version. The paste is powerful enough to clean your oven, tile, bathroom surfaces, glass doors, and more all while being gentle enough to not scratch any surfaces. This natural scrub also has an A rating from the EWG, and like all of Everneat's products, it’s made in the U.S and Leaping Bunny-certified (so it’s cruelty-free). Plus, the containers and bottles are reusable and recyclable.

Product Details: Type: All-purpose scrub

All-purpose scrub Amount: 16 ounces

16 ounces Fragrance: Unscented, Purify, Lift

Unscented, Purify, Lift Certifications: A rating from the EWG Price at time of publish: From $18

9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who need an effective bleach-free bathroom cleaner. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented bathroom cleaner. It’s easy to assume that a clean bathroom might require harsh cleaning products like bleach, but we love 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner because it's Safer Choice-Certified by the EPA and has an A rating from the EWG. This vinegar-powered cleaner can dissolve hard-water stains, grime, and soap scum using only nine ingredients. This cleaner is safe to use on multiple bathroom surfaces including tile, ceramic, and porcelain, but should not be used on porous stones like marble and limestone. It also comes in two invigorating scents (lemon and eucalyptus) that are made with natural essential oils to leave your bathroom feeling and smelling clean.

Product Details: Type: Bathroom spray

Bathroom spray Amount: 18 ounces per bottle

18 ounces per bottle Fragrance: Lemon, Eucalyptus

Lemon, Eucalyptus Certifications: Safer Choice Certified, A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $17 for 3



Everyone Lavender Coconut Hand Soap Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Eoproducts.com View On Target Who it's for: People who want a fragrant natural hand soap. Who it isn't for: People who prefer foaming or unscented hand soap. Washing your hands regularly is one of the most important hygienic practices, which is why a natural hand soap, like this one from Everyone, is ideal to have in your home. The hand soap is EWG Verified, so it meets strict standards and is made with natural ingredients like coco-glucoside, glycerin, and aloe vera. The Everyone Hand Soap comes in six scents, like Lavender Coconut (our favorite) and Apricot + Vanilla—and each is made with botanical extracts and essential oils.

Product Details: Type: Liquid hand soap

Liquid hand soap Amount: 12.75 ounces per bottle

12.75 ounces per bottle Fragrance: Lavender Coconut, Pacific Eucalyptus, Apricot + Vanilla, Spearmint + Lemongrass, Meyer Lemon + Mandarin, Ruby Grapefruit

Lavender Coconut, Pacific Eucalyptus, Apricot + Vanilla, Spearmint + Lemongrass, Meyer Lemon + Mandarin, Ruby Grapefruit Certifications: EWG Verified Price at time of publish: $18 for 3



Krud Kutter Original Cleaner and Degreaser 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a naturally powerful degreaser for their kitchen. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner that serves more than one purpose. To easily degrease kitchen surfaces, we recommend Krud Kutter’s Original Cleaner and Degreaser. This pick is a Safer Choice-Certified product by the EPA and while it has a commercial-strength formula, it is made with biodegradable and water-based ingredients. While this cleaner can be used on various surfaces inside the home (and out, like barbecue grills), we think it’s most effective on greasy kitchen surfaces like stovetops, microwaves, and cabinets.

Product Details: Type: All-purpose spray and degreaser

All-purpose spray and degreaser Amount: 32 ounces

32 ounces Fragrance: Unscented

Unscented Certifications: Safer Choice Certified Price at time of publish: $12



Meliora Cleaning Products Soap Stick for Laundry Stain Removal Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Earthhero.com View On Grove.co Who it's for: People who need a laundry stain remover with a natural formula. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry stain remover sprays. Laundry stain removers may be some of the hardest working cleaners, and you might think they’d require harsh chemicals. The Meliora Cleaning Products Soap Stick, however, works just as hard using planet-friendly ingredients like coconut oil and glycerin. With an A rating from the EWG, this laundry stain removal stick can effectively get rid of oil, dirt, grease, and grime by just adding water to the stained area and rubbing the stick over it before washing it. This stick is also great for those with children and skin sensitivities because of its naturally soothing and gentle ingredients.

Product Details: Type: Laundry stain remover

Laundry stain remover Amount: 1.7 ounces

1.7 ounces Fragrance: Citrus Zest

Citrus Zest Certifications: A rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $12



Go by GreenShield Organic Pet Stain and Odor Remover Amazon.com View On Amazon Who it's for: People with pets who frequently have to clean up messes. Who it isn't for: People who prefer unscented products. Getting rid of pet stains and odors on carpets and rugs can sometimes require plenty of patience, elbow grease, and a harsh cleaner. Go by GreenShield’s Organic Pet Stain and Odor Remover can help tackle pet messes from carpet, upholstery, and sealed hard surfaces. It has a B rating from the EWG, is USDA-certified organic, and is formulated with natural ingredients such as citric acid and sodium bicarbonate. This pet stain remover has a refreshing orange scent from essential oils, and its recyclable bottle is made from sugar cane resin. While several applications may be required for tougher odors and stains on carpet, upholstery, and laundry, this cleaner is definitely worth the value considering its natural ingredients.

Product Details: Type: Pet stain and odor remover

Pet stain and odor remover Amount: 26 fluid ounces

26 fluid ounces Fragrance: Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom Certifications: B rating from EWG Price at time of publish: $15

