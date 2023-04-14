Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating The 8 Best Murphy Beds of 2023 Plus, expert advice from interior designers about what to look for in a Murphy bed. By Lindsey Lanquist Lindsey Lanquist Lindsey Lanquist is an experienced writer and editor specializing in health, wellness, fitness, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content. You can find her work in Real Simple, VeryWell, SELF, StyleCaster, SheKnows, MyDomaine, The Spruce, Byrdie, and more. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / David Hattan Murphy beds make it easy to use a single room in several ways. Murphy beds (also known as wall beds or pull-down beds) fold against the wall when you’re not using them. When you need extra sleeping space, you can pull down the bed, and then tuck it away again after—and use that space as a home office or living room instead. To find the best Murphy beds for any space, we spent hours researching popular options. We assessed Murphy beds based on size, style, and overall value, and we favored beds you could customize. For expert advice on how to find the right Murphy bed for your space, we turned to two interior designers: Amy Peltier of Peltier Interiors and Mandy Gregory of Hunter Carson Design. Our Top Picks Best Overall Murphy Bed: Lori Beds Vertical Murphy Bed at Loribeds.com Jump to Review Best Budget Murphy Bed: Andover Mills Murphy Bed at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Horizontal Murphy Bed: Orren Ellis Murphy Bed at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Freestanding Murphy Bed: AFI Murphy Bed Chest at Amazon Jump to Review Best Modern Murphy Bed: Expand Furniture Compatto Wall Bed at Expandfurniture.com Jump to Review Best Murphy Bed With Desk: Resource Furniture Wall Bed with Desk at Resourcefurniture.com Jump to Review Best Murphy Bed With Couch: Murphy Bed NYC Luxoria Murphy Bed with Shelves and Sofa at Etsy Jump to Review Best Murphy Bed With Storage: BredaBeds Murphy Bed With Hutches at Bredabeds.com Jump to Review Best Overall Murphy Bed Lori Beds Queen Vertical Murphy Bed Lori Beds View On Loribeds.com Who it’s for: People looking for a sleek, user-friendly Murphy bed that comes in several sizes, styles, and colors. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to clear a bookshelf every time they lower their Murphy bed. No Murphy bed is right for every room. But since the Lori Bed comes in two sizes, two styles, and four different colors, it’s easy to find an option that works in your space. The Lori Bed is one of the sleekest Murphy beds we found in our research. It looks like a stylish storage bed when extended—and a sleek bookshelf when folded up. And thanks to its unique design, it’s easy to lift and lower. The bed sits on top of rounded rockers, so it smoothly rolls up and down, and it’s held in place by two easy-to-twist locks. This spring-free design requires less force than a piston-based Murphy bed, so this bed is particularly user-friendly. That said, you’ll still want to enlist a partner to help you lift and lower it—and you’ll also have to clear the built-in bookshelf every time you extend the bed. These features make the Lori Bed a standout find. But we think the bed’s real selling point is how customizable it is. The bed comes in two sizes (twin and queen) and two styles (vertical and horizontal). Plus it’s available in four different finishes, including a paint-ready option that lets you save money and finish the bed yourself. Price at time of publish: From $1,799 for queen Product Details: Materials: Poplar woodMattress Size: Twin, queenMattress Included: NoWarranty: Lifetime warranty on parts and hardware Best Budget Murphy Bed Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want to score a deal on a budget-friendly Murphy bed that comes in several sizes and colors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a Murphy bed that can pass as another piece of furniture. No Murphy bed will be truly inexpensive, but the Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed from Wayfair is comparatively cheaper than most—and it’s also packed with features that make it a great buy. The sleek bed comes in two sizes: full and queen. And though it’s one of the most space-efficient finds on our list, it’s also really sturdy. The bed is 87 inches tall, 66 inches wide, and 82 or 86 inches long when extended. And when it’s folded up, it’s just 16 inches deep. This low profile makes the bed an easy addition to any room—but it’s still strong enough to sleep on, supporting up to 600 pounds at a time. The bed is made of industrial-grade MDF (medium-density fiberboard), so even though it’s sturdy, it’s not terribly heavy. And like many other Murphy beds, the bed is lined with pistons, so it’s easy to lift and lower—especially if you’ve used a Murphy bed before. We also like that the bed comes in five different finishes, so it’s easy to find a version that looks great in your space. Price at time of publish: $1,170 for queen Product Details: Materials: Medium-density fiberboard, particle board, wood (mattress slats)Mattress Size: Full, queenMattress Included: NoWarranty: 1 year Best Horizontal Murphy Bed Orren Ellis Dicus Murphy Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a Murphy bed that fits in small rooms and comes in several sizes and finishes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a horizontal Murphy bed that passes as other furniture or comes in a size bigger than full. Horizontal Murphy beds are great for rooms with low ceilings or limited space. While vertical Murphy beds hinge at the head, horizontal Murphy beds hinge along the side, so they’re shorter and wider than traditional options. While a classic Murphy bed might be 80-90 inches tall, 45-65 inches wide, and 80-90 inches long, this Orren Ellis Dicus Bed is just 43-63 inches tall, 87-92 inches wide, and 47-67 inches long. This makes the bed a great pick for small spaces—though it will take up a wide chunk of space on your wall. We love that the bed comes in four different sizes: twin, twin XL, small double, and full. And while the bed doesn’t double as another piece of furniture, Wayfair lets you pick between two different finishes. The bed also comes with a built-in spring mattress, which helps justify its price point. If you ever want to switch this mattress out with one of your own though, you can—just make sure your substitute is no thicker than 10 inches. Price at time of publish: $3,100 for full Product Details: Materials: MDF (medium-density fiberboard)Mattress Size: Twin, twin XL, small double, fullMattress Included: Yes (spring)Warranty: 1 year Best Freestanding Murphy Bed AFI Nantucket Murphy Bed Chest Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to save money, space, and time on a Murphy bed that doesn’t need to be wall-mounted. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more classic Murphy bed that doesn’t need a foldable mattress. Want a Murphy bed you don’t have to mount to your wall? AFI’s Nantucket Murphy Bed is freestanding—and it looks like a cute chest when you’re not using it as a bed. Whereas most Murphy beds fold against the wall, this one folds inside a storage chest, so it hinges in multiple places and requires a foldable mattress. This design is great for saving space: The chest is just 40-41 inches tall, 43-64 inches wide, and 25 inches deep. And since the bed comes in two sizes—twin and queen—you can score an option that seamlessly fits inside your guest room. The bed comes equipped with a memory foam mattress, so you don’t have to worry about sourcing a foldable mattress. And though the bed is made of solid wood, it comes in four different finishes. When the bed is tucked away, the outside of the chest is lined with handles, which further disguise the chest and make the bed easier to set up. And we also love that the bed boasts a built-in charging station—a thoughtful finishing touch that makes it truly perfect for guests. Price at time of publish: $1,815 for queen Product Details: Materials: WoodMattress Size: Twin, queenMattress Included: Yes (memory foam)Warranty: 1 year Best Modern Murphy Bed Expand Furniture Compatto Wall Bed Revolving Shelf Expand Furniture View On Expandfurniture.com Who it’s for: People willing to spend more on a custom-made Murphy bed that doubles as a revolving bookshelf. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to splurge on a Murphy bed. There are tons of great modern Murphy beds, but the Compatto Revolving Shelf Wall Bed is our favorite, because it doubles as a stylish bookshelf when you’re not using it as a bed. It’s only available in a queen size, and it doesn’t take up more space than it needs to. The bed is 87 inches tall, 72 inches wide, and 97 inches long when extended, and it comes equipped with a memory foam mattress that helps justify the splurge-worthy price point. When you’re not using the bed, it becomes a sleek bookshelf that looks great in any modern space. The piece is lined with spacious shelves you can top with books and decorative items. It also comes in 10 finishes, which you can mix and match (picking one finish for your shelves and another for the backing behind them). The best thing about this bookshelf? It revolves inside the bed frame, so you don’t have to clear your shelves every time you lower the bed. This unique feature makes this Murphy bed one of the smartest options we’ve seen—and it lets you preserve your perfectly styled shelves every time you host overnight guests. Price at time of publish: From $5,995 for queen Product Details: Materials: Not listedMattress Size: QueenMattress Included: Yes (memory foam)Warranty: 5 years on hardware & mechanics Best Murphy Bed With Desk Resource Furniture Altea Board Wall Bed with Desk Resource Furniture View On Resourcefurniture.com Who it’s for: People looking for a Murphy bed with a spacious built-in desk that will blend in with its surrounding. Who it isn’t for: Budget-conscious shoppers, and people who don’t want to pay extra for a Murphy bed with a built-in mattress. The Altea Board is a sleek desk by day and a cozy bed by night. The bed comes in two sizes: single and intermediate. (These loosely equate to twin XL and full.) When the bed is extended, the large white frame acts like a cozy alcove. You can even outfit it with optional accessories—like a padded headboard, built-in bookshelves, and recessed LED lighting—that make the bed feel more like home. But what makes the bed so special is that it boasts a built-in desk—and you can use that desk any time the bed is folded up. At nearly 20 inches deep and 40 or 52 inches wide, the desk is genuinely spacious. Also nice? When you pull down the bed, everything on the desk stays put, so you don’t have to restock your workspace every time you use the bed. This two-in-one approach makes the bed ideal for guest bedrooms that double as home offices. And we love that Resource Furniture lets you customize the bed, with three mattress options and a range of pretty finishes. Price at time of publish: From $5,165 Product Details: Materials: Not listedMattress Size: Twin XL, fullMattress Included: Yes (three options)Warranty: Lifetime warranty on all hardware and mechanisms Best Murphy Bed With Couch Murphy Bed NYC Luxoria Murphy Bed with Shelves and Sofa Murphy Bed NYC View On Etsy View On Murphybednyc.com Who it’s for: People who want a Murphy bed that doubles as a couch (with customizable upholstery) and triples as a shelving unit (with a customizable finish). Who it isn’t for: People who want a more spacious couch, who don’t need extra shelving, or who’d rather save money on a less customizable Murphy bed. The Luxuria Murphy Bed is a bed, couch, and shelving unit in one, and we love that it comes in a range of colors and finishes. When the bed is folded up, it passes as classic living room furniture. At the front of it, you’ll find a couch that’s lined with foam cushions, upholstered with polyester, and large enough to seat two people. And at the back, you’ll find a large cabinet that’s flanked by open shelves. Tucked inside that cabinet, you’ll find a cozy bed that expands without disrupting the furniture around it. When the bed is extended, the back of the couch acts like a padded headboard and the shelves (and their contents) stay in place. This setup gives you lots of options. But what really sold us on this bed is how customizable it is. You get to choose the size of your bed (twin, full, or queen), the color of your upholstery, and the finish on your storage cabinet (light wood, dark wood, or white paint). And when you’re stocking a living space, that kind of control is important. After all, you don’t just want a Murphy bed that passes as furniture—you want a Murphy bed that passes as furniture you like. Price at time of publish: From $4,500 for queen Product Details: Materials: Particle board, foam, polyesterMattress Size: Twin, full, queenMattress Included: Optional (spring, memory foam)Warranty: Lifetime warranty on hydraulic mechanism Best Murphy Bed With Storage BredaBeds Penthouse Murphy Bed With Hutches BredaBeds View On Bredabeds.com Who it’s for: People who want to customize the size, layout, and finish of a storage-packed Murphy bed. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to fuss with lots of customization options. Lots of Murphy beds come with built-in storage, but BredaBeds’ Penthouse Murphy Bed is our favorite, because it lets you customize how its storage hutches are laid out. The bed comes in five sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king. It sits inside a wooden frame that’s flanked by two large storage hutches, each of which is 18 inches wide and between 83 and 88 inches tall. Even better: BredaBeds lets you customize how each one is laid out. You can pick between a full-height cabinet and a more compartmentalized setup, with three drawers, a cabinet, and a pull-out nightstand shelf. (Worth noting: That second option costs extra.) You can choose the same option for both hutches, or you can mix and match. When the bed is folded up, it blends right in with the hutches. It’s lined with fake drawers and cabinets, so the entire piece looks like one big wardrobe. BredaBeds lets you pick between 10 different finishes and three kinds of hardware, and you can even customize the design of your baseboards. Price at time of publish: From $3,194 for queen Product Details: Materials: Particle boardMattress Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, kingMattress Included: NoWarranty: 10 year limited warranty on all mechanical parts and 1 year limited warranty on all wood parts Final Verdict Our best overall pick is the Lori Bed. This sleek Murphy bed is designed without pistons, so it’s easy to lift and lower. And since it comes in two sizes, two styles, and four finishes, it’s easy to find a version that suits your space. If you’re shopping on a budget, we recommend the Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed, which is still as sturdy and space-efficient as our other favorites. How to Shop for Murphy Beds Like a Pro Size Before buying a Murphy bed, be sure to measure your space. Use the dimensions of the room to determine how big your Murphy bed should be—and what kind of Murphy bed you should buy. (Is the room big enough to house a queen bed? Are your ceilings tall enough for a vertical Murphy bed?) Then, check to make sure there won’t be furniture blocking the bed. “For practical purposes, it is most convenient to not have to move a lot of furniture every time you pull down the bed,” says interior designer Mandy Gregory. Style & Storage There are many different kinds of Murphy beds. Aside from the standard horizontal and vertical Murphy beds, there are Murphy beds that can also be used as couches, desks, or bookshelves. “Be creative,” says Gregory. “[Your] Murphy bed can be a statement piece [so] the average person would never know a bed is tucked [into the wall].” Save space with a Murphy bed that doubles as other furniture, add storage with a bed with built-in cabinetry, or keep it simple with a Murphy bed that hides in plain sight. Installation Most Murphy beds ship unassembled, and even after you’ve put them together, most need to be mounted to the wall. If you don’t want to put holes in your wall, look for a freestanding Murphy bed, like the AFI Nantucket Murphy Bed Chest. Otherwise, get ready for an involved installation process. (Most brands recommend hiring professionals to handle the installation for the sake of safety and convenience.) Safety Features Look for a Murphy bed you’ll feel comfortable using. “Having a very easy-to-use pull-down mechanism will make all the difference,” says interior designer Amy Peltier. Make sure to buy a bed that’s easy to lift and lower, and double-check the size and weight of a bed before buying. “Consider who will primarily be [setting up] the bed,” Gregory says. “The weight of a king-size Murphy bed is not for everyone. We generally recommend no bigger than a queen-size bed for that reason.” Questions You Might Ask How do Murphy beds work? Murphy beds are lined with hinges on one side, so you can lift them up and fold them against the wall. “Murphy beds should have handles that allow you to easily pull down the bed [and] push it back up,” Peltier says. And most fold inside a frame, cabinet, or chest, so they can hide in plain sight when you’re not using them. Are Murphy beds comfortable? Murphy beds can be as comfortable as ordinary beds. “It all comes down to the mattress,” Peltier says. “The mattress you end up choosing for your Murphy bed [will] make or break the comfort level.” So pair your Murphy bed with a comfortable mattress. And if your Murphy bed comes with a built-in mattress, try cushioning it with a mattress topper. How thick should a Murphy bed mattress be? “A Murphy bed mattress generally should be about 9-12 inches thick,” Peltier says. But it really depends on the Murphy bed. Some Murphy beds can handle thicker mattresses than others, so check the specifications on your Murphy bed before buying a mattress for it. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Lindsey Lanquist, a contributing writer for Real Simple with seven years of experience in the lifestyle space. To find the best Murphy beds, Lindsey turned to two design experts: Amy Peltier, founder and Creative Director of Peltier Interiors, and Mandy Gregory, co-founder and principal designer of Hunter Carson Design. She also spent hours researching popular Murphy beds, favoring beds that were space-efficient, stylish, customizable, and reasonably priced.