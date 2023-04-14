To find the best Murphy beds for any space, we spent hours researching popular options. We assessed Murphy beds based on size, style, and overall value, and we favored beds you could customize. For expert advice on how to find the right Murphy bed for your space, we turned to two interior designers: Amy Peltier of Peltier Interiors and Mandy Gregory of Hunter Carson Design.

Murphy beds make it easy to use a single room in several ways. Murphy beds (also known as wall beds or pull-down beds) fold against the wall when you’re not using them. When you need extra sleeping space, you can pull down the bed, and then tuck it away again after—and use that space as a home office or living room instead.

Best Overall Murphy Bed Lori Beds Queen Vertical Murphy Bed Lori Beds View On Loribeds.com Who it’s for: People looking for a sleek, user-friendly Murphy bed that comes in several sizes, styles, and colors. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to clear a bookshelf every time they lower their Murphy bed. No Murphy bed is right for every room. But since the Lori Bed comes in two sizes, two styles, and four different colors, it’s easy to find an option that works in your space. The Lori Bed is one of the sleekest Murphy beds we found in our research. It looks like a stylish storage bed when extended—and a sleek bookshelf when folded up. And thanks to its unique design, it’s easy to lift and lower. The bed sits on top of rounded rockers, so it smoothly rolls up and down, and it’s held in place by two easy-to-twist locks. This spring-free design requires less force than a piston-based Murphy bed, so this bed is particularly user-friendly. That said, you’ll still want to enlist a partner to help you lift and lower it—and you’ll also have to clear the built-in bookshelf every time you extend the bed. These features make the Lori Bed a standout find. But we think the bed’s real selling point is how customizable it is. The bed comes in two sizes (twin and queen) and two styles (vertical and horizontal). Plus it’s available in four different finishes, including a paint-ready option that lets you save money and finish the bed yourself. Price at time of publish: From $1,799 for queen Product Details: Materials: Poplar wood

Poplar wood Mattress Size: Twin, queen

Twin, queen Mattress Included: No

No Warranty: Lifetime warranty on parts and hardware

Best Budget Murphy Bed Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want to score a deal on a budget-friendly Murphy bed that comes in several sizes and colors. Who it isn’t for: People who want a Murphy bed that can pass as another piece of furniture. No Murphy bed will be truly inexpensive, but the Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed from Wayfair is comparatively cheaper than most—and it’s also packed with features that make it a great buy. The sleek bed comes in two sizes: full and queen. And though it’s one of the most space-efficient finds on our list, it’s also really sturdy. The bed is 87 inches tall, 66 inches wide, and 82 or 86 inches long when extended. And when it’s folded up, it’s just 16 inches deep. This low profile makes the bed an easy addition to any room—but it’s still strong enough to sleep on, supporting up to 600 pounds at a time. The bed is made of industrial-grade MDF (medium-density fiberboard), so even though it’s sturdy, it’s not terribly heavy. And like many other Murphy beds, the bed is lined with pistons, so it’s easy to lift and lower—especially if you’ve used a Murphy bed before. We also like that the bed comes in five different finishes, so it’s easy to find a version that looks great in your space. Price at time of publish: $1,170 for queen Product Details: Materials: Medium-density fiberboard, particle board, wood (mattress slats)

Medium-density fiberboard, particle board, wood (mattress slats) Mattress Size: Full, queen

Full, queen Mattress Included: No

No Warranty: 1 year

Best Horizontal Murphy Bed Orren Ellis Dicus Murphy Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a Murphy bed that fits in small rooms and comes in several sizes and finishes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a horizontal Murphy bed that passes as other furniture or comes in a size bigger than full. Horizontal Murphy beds are great for rooms with low ceilings or limited space. While vertical Murphy beds hinge at the head, horizontal Murphy beds hinge along the side, so they’re shorter and wider than traditional options. While a classic Murphy bed might be 80-90 inches tall, 45-65 inches wide, and 80-90 inches long, this Orren Ellis Dicus Bed is just 43-63 inches tall, 87-92 inches wide, and 47-67 inches long. This makes the bed a great pick for small spaces—though it will take up a wide chunk of space on your wall. We love that the bed comes in four different sizes: twin, twin XL, small double, and full. And while the bed doesn’t double as another piece of furniture, Wayfair lets you pick between two different finishes. The bed also comes with a built-in spring mattress, which helps justify its price point. If you ever want to switch this mattress out with one of your own though, you can—just make sure your substitute is no thicker than 10 inches. Price at time of publish: $3,100 for full Product Details: Materials: MDF (medium-density fiberboard)

MDF (medium-density fiberboard) Mattress Size: Twin, twin XL, small double, full

Twin, twin XL, small double, full Mattress Included: Yes (spring)

Yes (spring) Warranty: 1 year

Best Freestanding Murphy Bed AFI Nantucket Murphy Bed Chest Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to save money, space, and time on a Murphy bed that doesn’t need to be wall-mounted. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more classic Murphy bed that doesn’t need a foldable mattress. Want a Murphy bed you don’t have to mount to your wall? AFI’s Nantucket Murphy Bed is freestanding—and it looks like a cute chest when you’re not using it as a bed. Whereas most Murphy beds fold against the wall, this one folds inside a storage chest, so it hinges in multiple places and requires a foldable mattress. This design is great for saving space: The chest is just 40-41 inches tall, 43-64 inches wide, and 25 inches deep. And since the bed comes in two sizes—twin and queen—you can score an option that seamlessly fits inside your guest room. The bed comes equipped with a memory foam mattress, so you don’t have to worry about sourcing a foldable mattress. And though the bed is made of solid wood, it comes in four different finishes. When the bed is tucked away, the outside of the chest is lined with handles, which further disguise the chest and make the bed easier to set up. And we also love that the bed boasts a built-in charging station—a thoughtful finishing touch that makes it truly perfect for guests. Price at time of publish: $1,815 for queen Product Details: Materials: Wood

Wood Mattress Size: Twin, queen

Twin, queen Mattress Included: Yes (memory foam)

Yes (memory foam) Warranty: 1 year

Best Modern Murphy Bed Expand Furniture Compatto Wall Bed Revolving Shelf Expand Furniture View On Expandfurniture.com Who it’s for: People willing to spend more on a custom-made Murphy bed that doubles as a revolving bookshelf. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to splurge on a Murphy bed. There are tons of great modern Murphy beds, but the Compatto Revolving Shelf Wall Bed is our favorite, because it doubles as a stylish bookshelf when you’re not using it as a bed. It’s only available in a queen size, and it doesn’t take up more space than it needs to. The bed is 87 inches tall, 72 inches wide, and 97 inches long when extended, and it comes equipped with a memory foam mattress that helps justify the splurge-worthy price point. When you’re not using the bed, it becomes a sleek bookshelf that looks great in any modern space. The piece is lined with spacious shelves you can top with books and decorative items. It also comes in 10 finishes, which you can mix and match (picking one finish for your shelves and another for the backing behind them). The best thing about this bookshelf? It revolves inside the bed frame, so you don’t have to clear your shelves every time you lower the bed. This unique feature makes this Murphy bed one of the smartest options we’ve seen—and it lets you preserve your perfectly styled shelves every time you host overnight guests. Price at time of publish: From $5,995 for queen Product Details: Materials: Not listed

Not listed Mattress Size: Queen

Queen Mattress Included: Yes (memory foam)

Yes (memory foam) Warranty: 5 years on hardware & mechanics

Best Murphy Bed With Desk Resource Furniture Altea Board Wall Bed with Desk Resource Furniture View On Resourcefurniture.com Who it’s for: People looking for a Murphy bed with a spacious built-in desk that will blend in with its surrounding. Who it isn’t for: Budget-conscious shoppers, and people who don’t want to pay extra for a Murphy bed with a built-in mattress. The Altea Board is a sleek desk by day and a cozy bed by night. The bed comes in two sizes: single and intermediate. (These loosely equate to twin XL and full.) When the bed is extended, the large white frame acts like a cozy alcove. You can even outfit it with optional accessories—like a padded headboard, built-in bookshelves, and recessed LED lighting—that make the bed feel more like home. But what makes the bed so special is that it boasts a built-in desk—and you can use that desk any time the bed is folded up. At nearly 20 inches deep and 40 or 52 inches wide, the desk is genuinely spacious. Also nice? When you pull down the bed, everything on the desk stays put, so you don’t have to restock your workspace every time you use the bed. This two-in-one approach makes the bed ideal for guest bedrooms that double as home offices. And we love that Resource Furniture lets you customize the bed, with three mattress options and a range of pretty finishes. Price at time of publish: From $5,165 Product Details: Materials: Not listed

Not listed Mattress Size: Twin XL, full

Twin XL, full Mattress Included: Yes (three options)

Yes (three options) Warranty: Lifetime warranty on all hardware and mechanisms

Best Murphy Bed With Couch Murphy Bed NYC Luxoria Murphy Bed with Shelves and Sofa Murphy Bed NYC View On Etsy View On Murphybednyc.com Who it’s for: People who want a Murphy bed that doubles as a couch (with customizable upholstery) and triples as a shelving unit (with a customizable finish). Who it isn’t for: People who want a more spacious couch, who don’t need extra shelving, or who’d rather save money on a less customizable Murphy bed. The Luxuria Murphy Bed is a bed, couch, and shelving unit in one, and we love that it comes in a range of colors and finishes. When the bed is folded up, it passes as classic living room furniture. At the front of it, you’ll find a couch that’s lined with foam cushions, upholstered with polyester, and large enough to seat two people. And at the back, you’ll find a large cabinet that’s flanked by open shelves. Tucked inside that cabinet, you’ll find a cozy bed that expands without disrupting the furniture around it. When the bed is extended, the back of the couch acts like a padded headboard and the shelves (and their contents) stay in place. This setup gives you lots of options. But what really sold us on this bed is how customizable it is. You get to choose the size of your bed (twin, full, or queen), the color of your upholstery, and the finish on your storage cabinet (light wood, dark wood, or white paint). And when you’re stocking a living space, that kind of control is important. After all, you don’t just want a Murphy bed that passes as furniture—you want a Murphy bed that passes as furniture you like. Price at time of publish: From $4,500 for queen Product Details: Materials: Particle board, foam, polyester

Particle board, foam, polyester Mattress Size: Twin, full, queen

Twin, full, queen Mattress Included: Optional (spring, memory foam)

Optional (spring, memory foam) Warranty: Lifetime warranty on hydraulic mechanism