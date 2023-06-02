According to McHale, two of the most common active ingredients are DEET and picaridin. “All of these ingredients are EPA-registered active ingredients found in insect and tick repellents,” he says.

To come up with this list, we tested 15 mosquito repellents and evaluated them on effectiveness, ease of use, smell, coverage, and value. We also spoke with Jim McHale, president and CEO of JP McHale Pest Management, for expert insight on what to look for in a bug repellent.

If you’re dreading the bug bites that often come with warm weather, then you need an effective mosquito repellent. The best mosquito repellents give you peace of mind so that you can enjoy being outdoors without constantly swatting bugs. Plus, they can protect your skin from more than just mosquitoes—many of these formulas also work against ticks, biting flies, and more.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that this mosquito repellent only has a protection duration of 80 minutes and should be reapplied frequently. We also noticed a strong smell when applying it, but it dissipates within a few minutes. If you’re looking for a dual protection product that is also water- and sweat-resistant, then this repellent is a must-have—especially for pool, lake, and beach days.

Sunny weather and bugs go hand-in-hand, so it makes sense to have a two-in-one product that offers protection from insects and harmful sun rays. The Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus SPF 30 Lotion is an excellent option for those who don’t want to carry a separate sunscreen and mosquito repellent. This SPF 30 product protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays, and it’s also formulated with IR3535 to protect you from mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects. The addition of aloe vera and vitamin E keeps your skin moisturized without feeling greasy. In our testing, the product easily absorbed into our skin and provided good coverage with just a small amount.

The protection is not long-lasting, so the lotion should be reapplied every two hours.

This mosquito repellent offers up to eight hours of protection from mosquitoes and ticks. It is also formulated with IR3535 as the active ingredient, an EPA-registered repellent. While the bottle is slightly larger and bulkier for those who prefer a more travel-friendly repellent, the rust-resistant bottle has a locking switch to keep it from leaking. Still, it’s an effective and easy-to-apply mosquito repellent that will come in handy for any outdoor activity.

When applying mosquito repellent, it’s important to find the most convenient and efficient method to make sure you have even coverage for full protection. We recommend the Coleman SkinSmart Insect Repellent for its easy application and long-lasting protection. In our testing, we were impressed with how well the aerosol nozzle could disperse the product evenly, and how easy it was to rub thoroughly onto the skin. Additionally, it does not leave behind a white cast or sticky residue.

In our testing, we liked that it was lightweight, non-greasy, and practically invisible on our skin. It also stays on as you sweat and won’t damage your clothing or plastics. While this mosquito repellent is more compact than other products, it may not be big enough for multiple people to use, especially if they are reapplying more than twice throughout the day.

When camping or traveling to a tropical, humid area where mosquitoes are most common, it’s imperative to bring along an effective and easy-to-use mosquito repellent. The Off! Family Care Insect Repellent With Picaridin is perfectly sized so you can pack it without it taking up much space in your bag. It has a useful nozzle with a fine mist spray that evenly covers your skin and protects you from pesky mosquitoes.

The small bottle may not be enough for families to reapply multiple times.

It has an easy spritz nozzle and is easy to take on the go.

Formulated with picaridin, this repellent is effective at repelling biting flies, ticks, chiggers, and, of course, mosquitoes as well as other insects. Most mosquito repellent lotions should not be used under certain fabrics and can damage other surfaces, but this particular product is safe to use around most types of clothing, backpacks, watches, sunglasses, fishing lines, and more.

Mosquito repellent lotions are ideal for evenly covering exposed skin, giving you proper visualization of any missing spots. We recommend this lotion from Sawyer for its effectiveness, thorough application, and easily transportable bottle. In our testing, we liked how sweat-resistant this repellent was and how even the coverage was. Although it felt a bit oily with a light citrus scent, both dissipated within a few minutes and fully absorbed into the skin. However, keep in mind that it does leave behind a white cast like sunscreens or other lotions would.

Although the product label says “odorless,” we found this repellent to have a somewhat astringent smell, but it decreased in strength over time and didn’t linger on clothes. Much like other mosquito repellent lotions, this product can feel a bit oily when first applying it to your skin—but this is something we can overlook because of how long-lasting and effective it is against mosquitoes and ticks. Lastly, we also like that it’s sweat-resistant and designed to be compatible with the use of sunscreen for the ultimate all-day outdoor protection.

Whether you’re spending the day camping, doing yard work, or hosting a barbecue, a long-lasting and effective mosquito repellent is a must-have for outdoor activities. We chose Sawyer Controlled Release Insect Repellent as the best long-lasting mosquito repellent for its impressive 11-hour protection. Standard mosquito repellents last for as long as it’s on the skin or clothing or until you reapply them. With controlled-release repellents, however, the active ingredient (in this case, DEET) is slowly released over a long period of time to extend the protection. We like that just a pea-sized amount of this lotion was enough to evenly cover both arms in our testing.

Since this is an aerosol repellent, it’s quite easy to apply and provides even coverage. It can be sprayed on both skin and clothes, too. While this product may not damage cotton, wool, or nylon, it should not be used on acetate, leather, plastic, and other types of surfaces. If you have naturally oily skin or will be sweating outdoors more than usual, then this non-greasy mosquito repellent is the one for you.

Much like sunscreen, mosquito repellent has a reputation for being a little greasy. In our testing, this pick from Off! stood out for its dry and long-lasting formula. We found that this product completely absorbed into the skin without leaving any residue or cast and had a powder-like finish. Because of this, we recommend applying a light layer of moisturizer or sunscreen before using this mosquito repellent. Despite this, it’s still an effective product that repels mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects.

It won’t leave your hands greasy or sticky and can be applied to skin and clothes.

This mosquito repellent is made with picaridin, which is an EPA-registered insect repellent that is just as effective as DEET, but not usually as greasy. For those who prioritize products that are odor-free and gentle on sensitive skin, this mosquito repellent is an excellent option.

While the label says water-resistant, it’s not waterproof, so it may not be the best option for those who want a mosquito repellent to use around the pool, beach, or garden hose. It’s also safe to use on children, according to the brand, but we found that applying it on kids requires some extra maneuvering.

For those with a sensitivity to DEET or those who just prefer a DEET-free mosquito repellent, we recommend the EarthKind Stay Away Mosquitoes Insect Repellent. We like that the spray nozzle has a wide yet even range, while the formula is moisturizing without feeling greasy. It’s also one of the longest-lasting on our list, with up to 14-hour protection from mosquitoes and ticks and eight-hour protection from biting flies, gnats, and chiggers.

Additionally, we like that this mosquito repellent is reasonably priced and that a little goes a long way when applying the product. We found that the spray absorbed onto the skin without any sticky residue, which makes it the perfect summertime essential. The main ingredient in this mosquito repellent is DEET, which is deemed safe by both the CDC and EPA .

Whether you’re just hanging out in your backyard or exercising outside, this mosquito repellent spray is sweat-resistant and keeps a variety of bugs away, including biting flies, gnats, ticks, chiggers, fleas, and mosquitos. Protection can last for up to six hours, which isn’t as long as other repellents—but we only had to apply once and didn’t experience any bug bites while outside.

If you’re looking for a reliable and effective mosquito repellent, our top recommendation is Off!'s Active Insect Repellent. We love that it doesn’t have a strong odor and doesn’t feel greasy on the skin—it can even be applied to your clothes, too. In our testing, we found that the aerosol spray allows for easy application and even coverage, and we particularly liked that it didn’t leave a white cast on darker skin tones.

The duration of protection is not as long as other repellents.

It has a light scent and non-greasy formula that can be sprayed on clothes, too.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is Off! Active Insect Repellent, which is effective on both the skin and clothes and has a non-greasy formula. If you’re looking for a DEET-free alternative, we recommend EarthKind Stay Away Mosquitoes Insect Repellent.

Our Testing Process

To find the best mosquito repellents, we tested 15 options and evaluated them based on effectiveness, ease of use, smell, coverage, and value. For each product, we applied a small patch of product on our arm for five minutes to test for any reactions, such as itching or rashes. We took note of how it felt on our skin (like lightweight or greasy), how well it absorbed, and how fast it tried. We also considered the smell of the repellent, as some products can have mild fruity scents while others can be strong and unpleasant.

Then, we applied the mosquito repellent to our entire arm. Once dry, we sprayed our arm with water and checked to see if the repellent ran or if it stayed put. After those initial tests, we applied the mosquito repellent at least five more times when going outside during the testing period. During use, we evaluated how well the product stayed on our skin and how accurate the listed protection time was. We also considered the portability of each mosquito repellent. (Is the bottle easy to throw in a bag? Does it leak?)

How to Shop for Mosquito Repellents Like a Pro

Type

Mosquito repellents can come in many forms or types, such as lotion, sprays, wipes, and oils. In our testing, we evaluated a variety of lotions, aerosols, trigger sprays, and spritz sprays. Choosing the best type for you is based on certain lifestyle factors. For example, applying mosquito repellent on children may be easier with lotion than with a spray. However, sprays are useful because they can often be applied to both skin and clothing (like our top pick, the Off! Active Insect Repellent).

Ingredients

The most common mosquito repellent ingredient is DEET, though IR3535, picaridin, and lemon eucalyptus can also be effective. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, products containing 20 to 30 percent DEET are effective and will protect anywhere between two and 10 hours. However, it’s important to note that products containing more than 50 percent DEET will not work any better for protection.

“DEET was created by the military and has been on the market longer than any other repellent and has an excellent safety record with the exception of occasional and minor skin rashes,” says Jim McHale, president and CEO of JP McHale Pest Management. “By most accounts, it is the best repellent when it comes to fending off ticks, but can leave behind an odor, greasy residue, and may damage some synthetics.”

Picaridin is another ingredient often found in mosquito repellents. “Picaridin is odorless and synthetically formulated from the same plant that we make table pepper from, and is very effective against weak flying, biting insects. However, it does not have the historical safety data that DEET harbors,” McHale says.

Application and Use

Depending on the type and formulation, some mosquito repellents recommend frequent reapplication or may not work as well with sweat and water. Understanding these variables and establishing your preferences can help you decide which repellent is best for you. For example, the Sawyer Controlled Release Insect Repellent provides 11 hours of steady protection and is sweat-resistant.

“It’s important to research a formulation that fits your planned activity for optimal results,” McHale says. “Both the percentage of the active ingredient and your ability to reapply the product during your outing may factor in your decision.” The Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus SPF 30 Lotion stands out because it doubles as a sunscreen, but it has to be reapplied much more often than the other repellents we tested—every 80 minutes.

More Mosquito Repellents to Consider

Natrapel Tick & Insect Repellent: This picaridin-based mosquito repellent offers up to 12 hours of protection from mosquitoes and ticks. The fine mist aerosol gives a wide-range coverage with no rubbing required. However, we found this repellent’s fragrance to be a little too strong, and we experienced too much liquid releasing after spraying.

Off! Sportsmen Deep Woods Insect Repellent 3: We didn’t enjoy the strong DEET-scent of this repellent, but it provides up to eight hours of protection against mosquitoes and biting flies, including gnats, sand flies, no-see-ums, stable flies, and black files. It also repels ticks, chiggers, and fleas. We found that the spray is released in a thin and somewhat forceful stream, so spreading it thoroughly across your skin is a must for adequate coverage.

Questions You Might Ask

What is the most effective mosquito repellent?

With dozens of options and a handful of effective ingredients, it may take some trial and error to find out which mosquito repellent is most effective for you. McHale recommends a product with DEET or picaridin for optimal repellency.

What scent will keep mosquitoes away?

According to the EPA, certain scents, especially in the form of a topical repellent, can help repel mosquitoes and other insects. These include catnip oil, citronella oil, and lemon eucalyptus oil. “Lemon eucalyptus in particular has shown to repel weak flying, biting insects that seek carbon dioxide and lactic acid,” says McHale. “Most repellents interfere with the insects’ olfactory receptors.”

If you want to take additional preventive measures to avoid mosquitoes, especially around your home, he emphasizes harborage elimination as a safe and effective method. (You can also use a mosquito repellent designed for your yard.)

“Agitators placed in decorative ponds, elimination of standing water, and diverting precipitation away from living areas are essential,” McHale says. “This includes having citronella or lemon eucalyptus candles outdoors; adding mosquito-eating fish to decorative ponds to interrupt breeding cycles; extending bird netting over ponds to capture leaves that elevate mosquitoes' love of nitrogen; and oscillating fans strategically placed near party areas to deter weak flying biting insects.”

How long do mosquito repellents last on your skin?

The protection duration, or longevity, of a mosquito repellent will vary depending on a few factors. McHale recommends always checking the percentage of the active ingredient and the application instructions since reapplication usually extends your protection.

“Efficacy is directly correlated to the percentage of the active ingredient,” he says. “Ten percent DEET or seven percent picaridin, applied according to label specifications, can result in two hours of repellency, while 20 percent elevates protection to four hours. According to several studies, however, repellency rates do not elevate significantly above 20 percent.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, we tested 15 mosquito repellents and evaluated them based on effectiveness, ease of use, smell, coverage, and value. For expert advice, Daniela also consulted Jim McHale, president and CEO of JP McHale Pest Management.

