The 9 Best Mold Removers of 2022

Our top pick is RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and effective cleaning power on nearly every surface.

“Using a cleaning product to tackle mold typically depends on the type of surface in question, which can be porous, such as fabrics and carpet; non-porous, such as finished wood and sealed countertops; and semi-porous, such as leather furniture and some types of plastic,” says Rubino. Thus, make sure whichever cleaner you choose is compatible with the surfaces you intend to clean.

To find the best mold removers, we spent hours researching products, considering factors like type, ingredients, and compatibility with different surfaces. We also received tips on how to choose and use mold removers from Michael Rubino , founder of HomeCleanse and author of The Mold Medic .

Mold is not only unsightly, but it can pose real risks to both your health and your home. If you’ve spotted mold on any surface, getting rid of it will take a little time, patience, elbow grease, and, most importantly—a powerful and effective cleaner.

Best Overall Mold Remover: RMR-86 Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective mold remover to use on any surface. Who it isn't for: People who want a more affordable mold remover. Mold and mildew can be tough to get rid of on some surfaces like drywall and hardwood, but RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover has the ability to effectively remove all varieties of mold and mildew from virtually any surface. This fast-acting and no-scrub powerful formula also tackles odors and instantly targets tough stains left behind by mold and mildew. We also love that it leaves behind a fresh scent. While it’s one of the more expensive products on our list, its effective cleaning power on nearly every surface—including wood, carpet, and concrete—make it worth the price tag. The brand recommends using a mask, gloves, and protective eyewear when using it in either a ventilated or non-ventilated area. While mild cases of mold and mildew can be removed in a matter of seconds or minutes, more severe cases can take several applications over the course of a few hours. Price at time of publish: From $19 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32, 128, or 320 fluid ounces

32, 128, or 320 fluid ounces Surfaces: Tile, grout, plastic, PVC, fiberglass, wood, lumber, concrete, stucco, walls



Best Eco-Friendly Mold Remover: CLR Mold & Mildew Clear Bleach-Free Stain Remover Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a mold remover that is bleach-free and made with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who want a heavy-duty chemical cleaner to get rid of mold. It may seem like mold and mildew require strong cleaning agents like bleach or ammonia. CLR Mold & Mildew Clear, however, gets the job done without using any harsh ingredients, making it our favorite eco-friendly mold remover. It’s even EPA Safer Choice-certified, meaning it meets strict criteria for ingredients, performance, packaging, and more, so you can feel confident about using a safe cleaning product that’s gentle on humans and the planet. Rubino also recommends choosing EPA Safer Choice products like this one when possible. Because of its natural and foaming spray formulation, this mold remover is safe to use on different surfaces and allows for a more direct and accurate application. For best results, spray the product on the affected area and let the foam work its magic for up to 10 minutes. Wipe off with a dry, clean cloth and repeat the process if necessary. Price at time of publish: $18 for 2-pack Product Details: Type: Foam spray

Foam spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Tile, showers, ceramic, hardwood floors, hard plastics, automobile tires, wood, grout, fiberglass, outdoor furniture, baseboards



Best Preventative Mold Remover: Mold Armor Mold Blocker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want to prevent mold on a variety of surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want to get rid of existing mold. The best way to combat mold and mildew is to take the correct steps in preventing their growth and existence. We love Mold Armor Mold Blocker for its impressive ability to block mold for up to three months. Additionally, it is waterproof, antimicrobial, and works on fabric and all bathroom surfaces where mold and mildew are most prominent. For best results on fabrics and upholstery, hold the spray bottle six to eight inches away and spray until wet without saturating your item, then allow to air dry for at least five minutes. For hard, non-porous surfaces, it’s important to pre-clean before application. Then, spray and let air dry, repeating every seven days for severe mold. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Ceramic, shower doors, porcelain, fiberglass, linens, draperies, fabrics, apparel, carpets, bedding, upholstery, furniture



Best Mold Remover for Wood: Concrobium 25326 Mold Control Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a mold remover that won’t damage wood surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a mold remover with bleach. Treating mold growth on wood can be tricky because of wood’s fragility and how easily it can warp when using certain cleaning agents. We love Concrobium Mold Control Spray for eliminating and preventing mold and mildew on treated wood. This product crushes mold spores as it dries, leaving an invisible barrier that also protects surfaces from future mold and mildew growth and eliminates strong, lingering odors. It does not require scrubbing or rinsing and, as a bonus for those with sensitivities, this product is free of bleach, ammonia, and fragrance. Price at time of publish: From $14 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 or 128 fluid ounces

32 or 128 fluid ounces Surfaces: Wood, composite wood, drywall, plastic, concrete, shakes, metal, brick, stone, tile, grout, fabric, furniture



Best Mold Remover for Walls: Total Solutions Lemocide Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People looking for a hospital-grade mold remover. Who it isn't for: People who want a spray instead of a concentrate. Because mold grows so quickly, you may notice it creeping onto your walls and ceilings, especially in damp or warm areas like the bathroom. We recommend Total Solutions Lemocide for its commercial-grade formulation, fresh yet subtle lemon scent, and ability to eliminate mold on a variety of surfaces, including walls. This product is also great at disinfecting and deodorizing hard, non-porous surfaces. Since this is a concentrate, the label recommends diluting it with water 64 to one. Total Solutions Lemocide is also the best value item on our list. Like many other mold removers, this product does not require scrubbing or rinsing and should be left to dry for best results. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Concentrate

Concentrate Size: 1 gallon

1 gallon Surfaces: Walls, brick, metal, steel, porcelain, wood, plastic, furniture, upholstery, fabric



Best Mold Remover for Laundry: OxiClean Laundry and Home Sanitizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a mold remover for laundry, carpet, and upholstery. Who it isn't for: People who want a mold remover spray. Mold and mildew growth isn’t just reserved for hard surfaces and bathrooms. Laundry, fabrics, and upholstery can easily be breeding grounds for mold, especially when left damp for long periods of time. To get rid of mold on laundry, as well as the stains and odors it leaves behind, we recommend OxiClean Laundry & Home Sanitizer. When used as directed, it can also work as a preventative and kill 99 percent of bacteria and viruses. OxiClean Laundry & Home Sanitizer works to disinfect, prevent mold and mildew, and to spot sanitize soft surfaces and carpet. Each process requires mild to moderate wiping or scrubbing and can be repeated every week to disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces and every month for fabrics, carpets, and other soft surfaces. Price at time of publish: From $9 Product Details: Type: Powder

Powder Size: 2.5 or 4.5 pounds

2.5 or 4.5 pounds Surfaces: Soft surfaces, fabric, carpet, upholstery, non-porous surfaces

Best Mold Stain Remover: Zep Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want to clean stains left behind from mold and mildew. Who it isn't for: People who want to focus on getting rid of mold. Once mold and mildew have been removed from a surface, it’s common for them to leave behind dark, pesky stains. To get rid of these and leave your surface sparkling clean, we recommend Zep Mold and Mildew Stain Remover. Using the power of bleach, this product eliminates dirt, stains, and grime on toilet bowls, sinks, tubs and more and can leave grout and other surfaces like new. For best results, spray this product on the affected area, let it sit for a minute, wipe with a dry cloth or sponge, and rinse thoroughly. Price at time of publish: $19 for 2-pack Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Clean acrylic, ceramic tile, porcelain, fiberglass, laminate, vinyl curtains, Corian surfaces

