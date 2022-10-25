The 11 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022

Here are the best moisturizers for oily skin.

Our top pick is EltaMD’s AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer , a lightweight everyday moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores.

“Those with oily skin should look for water-based rather than oil-based moisturizers,” she advises. “I recommend moisturizers with humectants (i.e., glycerin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids, peptides, lactic acid, and urea), which act like a sponge to draw water into the skin, rather than occlusives (i.e., mineral oil and petrolatum) which can feel heavy and greasy. Humectants help improve skin dehydration without adding to the oil content of the skin.”

“Skin hydration is different from skin oiliness, with the former indicating the skin’s water content,” Dr. Chang says. “It is all about choosing the right moisturizer for your skin type.” When looking for moisturizers for oily skin, Dr. Chang recommends looking for labels that say “oil-free” and “non-comedogenic.”

To find the best moisturizers for oily skin, we did extensive research while considering factors like ingredients, consistency, and type. We also spoke with Y. Claire Chang, MD , a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City, for expert tips.

One of the most common misconceptions for people with oily skin is that they should skip using moisturizers to avoid making their skin even greasier—but the key is choosing the right moisturizer for your skin type . The best moisturizers for oily skin create a nourished, hydrated barrier without clogging pores or provoking irritation.

Best Overall Moisturizer for Oily Skin: EltaMD AM Therapy Face Moisturizer 4.8 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who want a dermatologist-approved moisturizer for oily skin that's safe for sensitive skin and works to improve skin tone. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a moisturizer with a thick consistency. The EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that brightens dull skin and improves its overall texture. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores, and it stimulates the skin's natural hydration so that it doesn't overproduce oil—giving you adequate moisture without any greasy or oily ingredients. Though technically a cream, this product has a lightweight, lotion-like consistency. The product also helps the epidermis absorb and retain moisture and has nourishing ingredients, like vitamin B3 (niacinamide), antioxidants, and willow bark extract, to name a few. We love that this lightweight moisturizer goes onto the skin evenly and dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid for Extra-Dry Skin 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People on a budget who want a non-comedogenic moisturizer. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer lotion formulas. Even though this moisturizer is marketed towards those with extra dry skin, it's surprisingly excellent for those with oily skin, too. “Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel-Cream is an oil-free, non-comedogenic facial moisturizer that provides the hydrating benefits of humectants, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid, without clogging the pores,” says Dr. Chang. Many dermatologists, including Dr. Chang, are avid fans of this drugstore option that is as affordable as it is effective. Though it has a gel-cream consistency, it’s lightweight, non-sticky, and free from irritants like dyes and fragrances, so even those with sensitive skin can use it. It doesn’t leave any oily or greasy residue and absorbs extra quickly into the skin, hydrating it for up to 48 hours, according to the brand. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Gel cream

Best Splurge Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer Sephora View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality moisturizer that fights oil and acne. Who it isn’t for: People who are on a tight budget. Tons of celebrities are fans of Tata Harper’s skincare products, and for good reason: Though expensive, this high-end brand makes luxurious products that work well. This delectable clarifying moisturizer has a silky smooth texture that goes on like a dream, and the result is a dewy, grease-free complexion with a slightly matte finish. This product is ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin because it hydrates without congesting the skin. Salicylic acid targets blemish-causing oils, saw palmetto provides a matte finish, and Tasmin pepper berry reduces redness. This lightweight lotion has no artificial ingredients and is also vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Type: Gel lotion

Best Natural Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Knours Your Only Meditation Gel Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Knoursbeauty.com Who it’s for: People who prefer natural skincare products that are vegan and cruelty-free. Who it isn’t for: People who want a targeted moisturizer for specific skincare concerns, like acne or anti-aging. While many skincare products claim all-natural ingredients, the Knours Your Only Meditation Gel Cream is the only one on our list that’s EWG Verified, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group’s strict standards for health and safety. This cream is suitable for all skin types and leaves your face hydrated, moisturized, soothed, and cooled, with no grease in sight. This product is also reasonably priced for a moisturizer that can improve elasticity and keep your skin moisturized all day. Made with peppermint oil, plant-derived squalane, and ceramide lipids, this cream is excellent for those prone to redness—and it leaves the skin even-toned while keeping oil production in check. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Type: Gel cream

Best Moisturizer for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizer designed for acne-prone skin. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vegan moisturizer. Those with acne-prone skin know how important it is to find a product that won’t exacerbate pimples and clog pores. La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily Skin is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and paraben-free. The formula contains vitamins C and A to brighten and renew the skin while simultaneously hydrating it. This product features zinc pidolate, a grease-neutralizing ingredient that absorbs excess oil throughout the day. Anyone with enlarged pores, relentless blackheads, or pesky pimples will also appreciate that this cream contains LHA (lipo hydroxy acid), which visibly tightens and reduces the appearance of pores and smoothes skin texture. This cream makes a superb base for your makeup, allowing it to glide on effortlessly thanks to its mattifying effect, and it also helps your makeup last all day. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Oily, Sensitive Skin: Eau Thermale Avene A-Oxitive Antioxidant Water Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Aveneusa.com View On Walgreens Who it’s for: People who are prone to redness and oiliness. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike a pump bottle. People with oily skin can also suffer from sensitivity, redness, and irritation. While many products designed for oily skin contain irritating ingredients, the Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Water Cream is an exception, with a combination of ingredients suitable for even the most sensitive skin. It even comes recommended by the dermatologist we spoke with: “This product is a lightweight hydrating moisturizer that provides antioxidant benefits for healthier, glowier skin,” says Dr. Chang. Thanks to its time-released vitamins C and E, this moisturizer’s protective and hydrating benefits last all day long. This product also contains mother of pearl, which helps brighten the overall complexion. While this moisturizer targets shine, it still manages to intensely hydrate the skin with hyaluronic acid, leaving it supple and suitably quenched without irritation. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Caudalie Vinopure Moisturizing Mattifying Fluid 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Caudalie.com View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who prefer a matte, shine-free finish. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a heavy cream for nighttime use. The Vinopure Oil-Control Moisturizer from Caudalie quickly absorbs into the skin, eliminating shine and leaving you with a matte finish that’s ready for makeup (but it can also be worn without makeup for an all-natural look). This vegan and cruelty-free pick minimizes the appearance of pores, but that’s not its only benefit. This moisturizer contains polyphenols and essential oils to diminish blackheads and olive squalane to nourish the skin and keep it hydrated longer. Its java tea extract and silica powder create the mattifying effect, as they target sebum and stop the skin from overproducing oil. The cream also prevents breakouts, feels super light on the skin, and happens to smell wonderful. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Gel Cream Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Belifusa.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People with oily skin who prefer the bouncy, lightweight texture of gel creams. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer moisturizers that come in tubes and bottles. Slathering a bit of Belif’s True Cream Aqua Bomb onto your face can refresh and invigorate your skin, as well as relieve dehydration. This cream, according to Dr. Chang, “is a lightweight gel moisturizer formulated with glycerin and ceramides to improve dehydrated, dull-appearing skin.” Its concoction of super ingredients—like lady's mantle and oat husk—is ideal for those with dehydrated skin. It minimizes the appearance of pores, improves skin elasticity, and neutralizes skin-harming free radicals. The bouncy cream also helps restore your skin barrier and even out skin texture. It has a lightweight consistency and can be used morning, night, and in the afternoon for a boost of hydration—it can even work as a makeup primer. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector SPF 20 4.3 Byrdie/Laura Mercier View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Lauramercier.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want a tinted moisturizer with a bit of SPF. Who it isn’t for: People who want a nighttime moisturizer. Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizers are super popular, and we think this version is ideal for oily skin. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing, yet it features glycerin, squalene, and jojoba to hydrate the skin. This tinted moisturizer comes in 20 shades with options for warm, pink, neutral, and cool undertones. It also has SPF 20, making it a 3-in-1 moisturizer, lightweight foundation, and sunscreen in one. (FYI: Dermatologists recommend wearing at least an SPF 30, so you should still wear a separate sunscreen when going outside.) Though the coverage is light, the finish is matte and slightly sheer, so it can hide light marks and discoloration. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Type: Liquid cream

Best Long-Lasting Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who like a streamlined skincare routine. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a tube moisturizer. You can (and should!) use this Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer twice a day, but just one application of this lightweight moisturizer can provide up to 72 hours of hydration. This cream stands out because it intensely hydrates without leaving a greasy or sticky residue, which makes it a great choice for people with oily skin. “This cream is oil-free, feels light on the skin, and is formulated with concentrated 30 percent hyaluronic acid to boost skin hydration,” says Dr. Chang. The formula also includes a potent hydrating ingredient called Pentavitin, which keeps the skin hydrated for hours after application and has silk proteins to smooth any skin texture. A little also goes a long way with this product—making its price even more reasonable. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Type: Cream

