Shopping The 11 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022 EltaMD's AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer is our top pick for its non-comedogenic, nourishing formula that packs a punch of hydration. By Kat de Naoum Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How To Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sephora One of the most common misconceptions for people with oily skin is that they should skip using moisturizers to avoid making their skin even greasier—but the key is choosing the right moisturizer for your skin type. The best moisturizers for oily skin create a nourished, hydrated barrier without clogging pores or provoking irritation. To find the best moisturizers for oily skin, we did extensive research while considering factors like ingredients, consistency, and type. We also spoke with Y. Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City, for expert tips. “Skin hydration is different from skin oiliness, with the former indicating the skin’s water content,” Dr. Chang says. “It is all about choosing the right moisturizer for your skin type.” When looking for moisturizers for oily skin, Dr. Chang recommends looking for labels that say “oil-free” and “non-comedogenic.” “Those with oily skin should look for water-based rather than oil-based moisturizers,” she advises. “I recommend moisturizers with humectants (i.e., glycerin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids, peptides, lactic acid, and urea), which act like a sponge to draw water into the skin, rather than occlusives (i.e., mineral oil and petrolatum) which can feel heavy and greasy. Humectants help improve skin dehydration without adding to the oil content of the skin.” Our top pick is EltaMD’s AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer, a lightweight everyday moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores. Here are the best moisturizers for oily skin. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a moisturizer with a thick consistency. The EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that brightens dull skin and improves its overall texture. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without clogging the pores, and it stimulates the skin's natural hydration so that it doesn't overproduce oil—giving you adequate moisture without any greasy or oily ingredients. Though technically a cream, this product has a lightweight, lotion-like consistency. The product also helps the epidermis absorb and retain moisture and has nourishing ingredients, like vitamin B3 (niacinamide), antioxidants, and willow bark extract, to name a few. We love that this lightweight moisturizer goes onto the skin evenly and dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, dimethicone, vitamin CSize: 1.7 ounces Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid for Extra-Dry Skin 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People on a budget who want a non-comedogenic moisturizer. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer lotion formulas. Even though this moisturizer is marketed towards those with extra dry skin, it's surprisingly excellent for those with oily skin, too. “Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel-Cream is an oil-free, non-comedogenic facial moisturizer that provides the hydrating benefits of humectants, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid, without clogging the pores,” says Dr. Chang. Many dermatologists, including Dr. Chang, are avid fans of this drugstore option that is as affordable as it is effective. Though it has a gel-cream consistency, it’s lightweight, non-sticky, and free from irritants like dyes and fragrances, so even those with sensitive skin can use it. It doesn’t leave any oily or greasy residue and absorbs extra quickly into the skin, hydrating it for up to 48 hours, according to the brand. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Gel creamKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acidSize: 1.7 ounces The 10 Best Toners for Acne of 2022 Best Splurge Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer Sephora View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality moisturizer that fights oil and acne. Who it isn’t for: People who are on a tight budget. Tons of celebrities are fans of Tata Harper’s skincare products, and for good reason: Though expensive, this high-end brand makes luxurious products that work well. This delectable clarifying moisturizer has a silky smooth texture that goes on like a dream, and the result is a dewy, grease-free complexion with a slightly matte finish. This product is ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin because it hydrates without congesting the skin. Salicylic acid targets blemish-causing oils, saw palmetto provides a matte finish, and Tasmin pepper berry reduces redness. This lightweight lotion has no artificial ingredients and is also vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Type: Gel lotionKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, saw palmetto, Tasmin pepper berrySize: 1.7 ounces Best Natural Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Knours Your Only Meditation Gel Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Knoursbeauty.com Who it’s for: People who prefer natural skincare products that are vegan and cruelty-free. Who it isn’t for: People who want a targeted moisturizer for specific skincare concerns, like acne or anti-aging. While many skincare products claim all-natural ingredients, the Knours Your Only Meditation Gel Cream is the only one on our list that’s EWG Verified, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group’s strict standards for health and safety. This cream is suitable for all skin types and leaves your face hydrated, moisturized, soothed, and cooled, with no grease in sight. This product is also reasonably priced for a moisturizer that can improve elasticity and keep your skin moisturized all day. Made with peppermint oil, plant-derived squalane, and ceramide lipids, this cream is excellent for those prone to redness—and it leaves the skin even-toned while keeping oil production in check. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Type: Gel creamKey Ingredients: Ceramide lipids, peppermint oil, squalaneSize: 2.7 ounces The 11 Best Eye Creams of 2022 Best Moisturizer for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizer designed for acne-prone skin. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vegan moisturizer. Those with acne-prone skin know how important it is to find a product that won’t exacerbate pimples and clog pores. La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily Skin is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and paraben-free. The formula contains vitamins C and A to brighten and renew the skin while simultaneously hydrating it. This product features zinc pidolate, a grease-neutralizing ingredient that absorbs excess oil throughout the day. Anyone with enlarged pores, relentless blackheads, or pesky pimples will also appreciate that this cream contains LHA (lipo hydroxy acid), which visibly tightens and reduces the appearance of pores and smoothes skin texture. This cream makes a superb base for your makeup, allowing it to glide on effortlessly thanks to its mattifying effect, and it also helps your makeup last all day. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc pidolateSize: 1.35 ounces 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin Best Moisturizer for Oily, Sensitive Skin: Eau Thermale Avene A-Oxitive Antioxidant Water Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Aveneusa.com View On Walgreens Who it’s for: People who are prone to redness and oiliness. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike a pump bottle. People with oily skin can also suffer from sensitivity, redness, and irritation. While many products designed for oily skin contain irritating ingredients, the Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Water Cream is an exception, with a combination of ingredients suitable for even the most sensitive skin. It even comes recommended by the dermatologist we spoke with: “This product is a lightweight hydrating moisturizer that provides antioxidant benefits for healthier, glowier skin,” says Dr. Chang. Thanks to its time-released vitamins C and E, this moisturizer’s protective and hydrating benefits last all day long. This product also contains mother of pearl, which helps brighten the overall complexion. While this moisturizer targets shine, it still manages to intensely hydrate the skin with hyaluronic acid, leaving it supple and suitably quenched without irritation. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and ESize: 1 ounce Best Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Caudalie Vinopure Moisturizing Mattifying Fluid 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Caudalie.com View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People who prefer a matte, shine-free finish. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a heavy cream for nighttime use. The Vinopure Oil-Control Moisturizer from Caudalie quickly absorbs into the skin, eliminating shine and leaving you with a matte finish that’s ready for makeup (but it can also be worn without makeup for an all-natural look). This vegan and cruelty-free pick minimizes the appearance of pores, but that’s not its only benefit. This moisturizer contains polyphenols and essential oils to diminish blackheads and olive squalane to nourish the skin and keep it hydrated longer. Its java tea extract and silica powder create the mattifying effect, as they target sebum and stop the skin from overproducing oil. The cream also prevents breakouts, feels super light on the skin, and happens to smell wonderful. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Olive squalane, antioxidant polyphenolsSize: 1 ounce The 10 Best Setting Sprays of 2022 Best Gel Cream Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Belifusa.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People with oily skin who prefer the bouncy, lightweight texture of gel creams. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer moisturizers that come in tubes and bottles. Slathering a bit of Belif’s True Cream Aqua Bomb onto your face can refresh and invigorate your skin, as well as relieve dehydration. This cream, according to Dr. Chang, “is a lightweight gel moisturizer formulated with glycerin and ceramides to improve dehydrated, dull-appearing skin.” Its concoction of super ingredients—like lady's mantle and oat husk—is ideal for those with dehydrated skin. It minimizes the appearance of pores, improves skin elasticity, and neutralizes skin-harming free radicals. The bouncy cream also helps restore your skin barrier and even out skin texture. It has a lightweight consistency and can be used morning, night, and in the afternoon for a boost of hydration—it can even work as a makeup primer. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Ceramide 3, glycerin, lady's mantleSizes: 0.85, 1.68, and 3.38 ounces Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector SPF 20 4.3 Byrdie/Laura Mercier View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Lauramercier.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want a tinted moisturizer with a bit of SPF. Who it isn’t for: People who want a nighttime moisturizer. Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizers are super popular, and we think this version is ideal for oily skin. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing, yet it features glycerin, squalene, and jojoba to hydrate the skin. This tinted moisturizer comes in 20 shades with options for warm, pink, neutral, and cool undertones. It also has SPF 20, making it a 3-in-1 moisturizer, lightweight foundation, and sunscreen in one. (FYI: Dermatologists recommend wearing at least an SPF 30, so you should still wear a separate sunscreen when going outside.) Though the coverage is light, the finish is matte and slightly sheer, so it can hide light marks and discoloration. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Type: Liquid creamKey Ingredients: Glycerin, squalene, jojobaSize: 1.7 ounces The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2022 Best Long-Lasting Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who like a streamlined skincare routine. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a tube moisturizer. You can (and should!) use this Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer twice a day, but just one application of this lightweight moisturizer can provide up to 72 hours of hydration. This cream stands out because it intensely hydrates without leaving a greasy or sticky residue, which makes it a great choice for people with oily skin. “This cream is oil-free, feels light on the skin, and is formulated with concentrated 30 percent hyaluronic acid to boost skin hydration,” says Dr. Chang. The formula also includes a potent hydrating ingredient called Pentavitin, which keeps the skin hydrated for hours after application and has silk proteins to smooth any skin texture. A little also goes a long way with this product—making its price even more reasonable. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, PentavitinSize: 1.69 ounces Best Nighttime Moisturizer for Oily Skin: CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM 4 CeraVe View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a hydrating moisturizer to put on before bed. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the consistency of gel-cream moisturizers. A great option from cult favorite brand CeraVe, the PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion has a slightly thicker (yet still lightweight) consistency that works throughout the night to repair your skin barrier. While the finish isn’t matte, you will wake up feeling fresh-faced with soft, hydrated skin. The PM version also has a controlled-release formula that helps deliver the ingredients slowly as you sleep. The formula includes niacinamide to calm skin (especially from aggravated zits and redness), and there are no fragrances or parabens that could cause irritation. The nighttime moisturizer is also non-comedogenic, so you don’t have to worry about clogged pores. Price at time of publish: From $14 Product Details: Type: LotionKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic acidSize: 2 and 3 ounces The 15 Best Affordable Skincare Brands For Every Budget Final Verdict EltaMD’s AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer earned the top spot on our list of the best moisturizers for oily skin. Highly recommended by Dr. Chang, this moisturizer is the perfect daily hydrating product—it’s lightweight, non-comedogenic, and hydrating without clogging pores. How to Shop for Moisturizers for Oily Skin Like a Pro Type Moisturizers come in different formulations, ranging from creams to lotions to gels. For anyone with oily skin, Dr. Chang recommends using lightweight gels and lotions, which have higher water and lower oil content, rather than creams that may contain more oil. As a bonus, some moisturizers for oily skin also double as sunscreens and tinted moisturizers, saving you a few extra steps in your skincare routine. “I love multi-functional moisturizers that can help tackle multiple issues at once,” says Dr. Chang. “Some products can function as an antioxidant, moisturizer, and a sunscreen all-in-one to give you all the benefits from just one product.” Ingredients “Always look at the primary ingredients in your moisturizers,” says Dr. Chang. She recommends that those with oily skin should choose humectant ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and peptides. Humectants act as a sponge, drawing water into the skin and alleviating dehydration without adding oil, as occlusives tend to do. Dr. Chang also says that you should avoid using occlusive ingredients, like mineral oil and petrolatum, on oily skin. Above all else, when choosing a suitable moisturizer for oily skin, look for oil-free and non-comedogenic ingredients. These products won't clog pores or add more oil to the skin. Moisturizers labeled “oil absorbing” can also provide a more matte finish. Skincare Concerns In addition to their oil-busting properties, some moisturizers for oily skin also tackle other skin concerns like aging, dullness, sensitivity, and acne. You can find an all-in-one moisturizer to combat skin concerns and get necessary daily hydration. “You can also look for active ingredients that pertain to your specific skin needs,” says Dr. Chang. “Those with photodamage can look for antioxidants like vitamin C and niacinamide to help repair and brighten the skin. Anyone with dry or aging skin should look for skin-repairing ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and retinol to prevent fine lines and wrinkles.” For acne-prone skin, Dr. Chang recommends looking for acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid, and tea tree oil. Questions You Might Ask Should people with oily skin use moisturizer? The short answer is yes. Whether your skin is hydrated depends on its water content—and all skin types need to be properly hydrated. “Even if you have oily skin, I absolutely still recommend using a good moisturizer for your skin type to keep the skin hydrated,” Dr. Chang says. How often should people with oily skin apply moisturizer? “Those with oily skin should apply moisturizer twice daily, just like anyone,” says Dr. Chang. “The key is choosing the right moisturizer to apply.” When should you apply moisturizer in your beauty routine? Dr. Chang advises applying moisturizer after cleanser, toner, serum, and essence. “It should be applied after any active antioxidants, retinoids, AHAs/BHAs, or acne treatments,” she says. Sunscreen, however, should be applied after your moisturizer. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat researched dozens of moisturizers for oily skin, considering factors such as consistency, ingredients, features, size, and value. She also spoke to Y. 