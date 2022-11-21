The 12 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2022

Keep reading for the best moisturizers for dry skin, and how to shop for them like an expert.

Our recommendation for the best overall moisturizer for dry skin is Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer , a lightweight gel-cream made with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and hydroxyethyl urea. It’s fragrance-free, reducing the potential for irritation, and is also free from alcohol which can contribute to skin dryness. Plus, it contains Clinique’s signature Aloe Bioferment + HA Complex, which is designed to draw moisture into your skin and keep it there.

Moisturizers also contain emollients, which Dr. Griffin says “repair the skin barrier and soften the skin.” Common emollient ingredients include lipids, oils, colloidal oatmeal, and shea butter. “Emollients are good for most skin types,” he says, noting that some people with particularly oily or acne-prone skin can experience clogged pores from heavier emollients.

“Ingredients that are most helpful when you need to moisturize are called humectants,” says Dr. Griffin. Common humectants include hyaluronic acid , lactic acid , and urea, which “work to pull water into the skin and hold it in the skin.” He adds that glycerin and ceramides are other ingredients that lock in moisture. When selecting a moisturizer for dry skin , look for something with one of these proven humectants.

We spent hours researching moisturizers for dry skin, looking for products that contain effective ingredients and evaluating their formulation and size. We also spoke to Thomas Griffin Jr. , MD, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic dermatology, about what works best to tackle dry skin. He and Vanessa Thomas, a cosmetic chemist and founder of Freelance Formulations , weighed in on what ingredients to look for in a moisturizer—and what to avoid.

If you’re constantly battling dry skin , it’s time to upgrade your routine with a super effective moisturizer. The right product will help lock in moisture to prevent flaky, ashy, or dry-looking skin.

Best Overall Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer Ulta View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for a lightweight cream with plenty of moisturizing ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who need a moisturizer that will also tackle specific problems like redness or oily skin. This gel cream from Clinique is lightweight and oil-free to prevent clogged pores. The formula features humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, hydroxyethyl urea, trehalose, sucrose, and saccharide isomerate, which work to add much needed hydration to extra dry skin. Clinique’s Aloe Bioferment + HA Complex harnesses the power of aloe vera to keep your skin moisturized. It’s also worth noting what this moisturizer doesn’t contain. It’s fragrance-free, which matters because synthetic fragrances in beauty products can irritate your skin. This moisturizer is also free from alcohol, a common skincare ingredient that can dry out your skin even more. This moisturizer is available in a range of sizes, although it is a bit pricier than other options. Still, it’s a powerhouse product with seriously impressive hydration benefits. Price at time of publish: From $44 Product Details: Type: Gel cream

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want an affordable gel moisturizer. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a thick cream moisturizer. Using products daily for face and neck care can get expensive over time. That’s why affordable drugstore moisturizer options like this Neutrogena formula are so popular. It has a lightweight gel consistency, but provides intense moisture like a cream. The formula is non-comedogenic and oil-free, making it a good choice for people with acne-prone skin who are worried about clogged pores. Humectants include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and dimethiconol—a type of silicone that provides a super silky feel. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Gel cream

Best Splurge Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Courtesy of Tatcha View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On QVC Who it’s for: People looking to splurge on a rich cream with a light botanical scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cream. This rich, hydrating cream has moisturizing agents like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and Tatcha’s signature anti-aging complex made with green tea, purple rice, and Okinawa algae. It also contains oils and extracts from wild thyme, ginseng, and marjoram, which is designed to help the skin “retain and release moisture as needed,” per the brand. Because the cream is so rich, a little goes a long way—the brand recommends just a pearl-size amount for daily use, which helps make up for the higher cost. The cream even comes with a golden spoon for application, but clean hands will do the trick, too. Price at time of publish: From $69 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Natural Moisturizer for Dry Skin: SeSpring So Rich Moisturizing Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Sespringskin.com Who it’s for: People looking for an EWG-verified moisturizer made with natural ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to avoid plant extracts in their skincare regimen. SeSpring’s So Rich Moisturizing Cream contains moisturizing shea butter, cocoa butter, macadamia oil, and hyaluronic acid. Niacinamide helps keep your skin’s barrier healthy, and extracts of lavender and tea tree oil are natural remedies for soothing acne or irritation. This moisturizer is EWG-verified, vegan, and free from fragrance, dye, and over 1,300 ingredients the brand has identified as “potentially harsh or harmful.” Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin & Acne: Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who need a moisturizer with acne-fighting ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a dewy finish. Battling acne and dry skin is tough since heavy moisturizing ingredients can clog pores and contribute to breakouts. The Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer is a lightweight cream that contains 0.5 percent salicylic acid solution to fight blackheads and whiteheads, and is ideal for people with acne-prone skin. The cream also contains prebiotic ingredients to protect your skin’s barrier, along with kojic acid and licorice root extract (which can potentially help reduce acne-related marks and scarring). This hypoallergenic moisturizer is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Dry & Sensitive Skin: Weleda Sensitive Care Facial Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS View On Macy's Who it’s for: People with sensitive skin who need a soothing, nourishing moisturizer. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight moisturizer. If you have sensitive skin, steer away from products that contain fragrances, chemical exfoliants, and common allergens. A soothing moisturizing cream with a short ingredient list, like the Weleda Sensitive Care Facial Cream, is the way to go. Sweet almond oil is the star ingredient in this moisturizer, which also contains lactic acid to provide gentle exfoliation and promote skin cell turnover. Glycerin and hydrolyzed beeswax help moisturize and protect sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Dry Mature Skin: Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer Ulta View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People looking for a brightening and firming moisturizer. Who it isn’t for: People seeking a more affordable moisturizer for all skin types. This protein-packed moisturizer hydrates skin while reducing the appearance of sun damage, wrinkles, and fine lines. Drunk Elephant’s Signal Peptide Complex contains nine growth factors (made from amino acids) that help “bind moisture to skin,” per the brand. Another key ingredient is soybean folic acid ferment extract, which may contribute to skin elasticity. The formulation is fragrance-free and doesn’t contain essential oils or silicones. While a quality formula, this moisturizer does come out on the pricier side, so people who are not worried about skin elasticity or the effects of sun damage might prefer a different product. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin With SPF: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer With SPF Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want a daytime moisturizer that offers sun protection. Who it isn’t for: People who want a moisturizer they can use day and night. It’s commonly said but worth repeating: The best thing you can do for your skin is protect it from the sun every day. Using a moisturizer that contains SPF makes that super easy. La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is an SPF 30 cream with humectant ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide along with a host of emollients like dimethicone, stearic acid, and palmitic acid. The lightweight cream is fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it’s good for all skin types (including sensitive!). Since it contains SPF though, it’s a daytime-only moisturizer. Users should look for another night cream to provide hydration while sleeping, like La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Ultra Night Cream. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Night Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Botanical Night Cream Bloomingdale View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want a deeply moisturizing night cream that targets fine lines and dullness. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight cream. Night creams are usually heavier than moisturizers designed for daytime use, containing rich ingredients to hydrate your skin while you sleep. This popular option from Kiehl’s contains shea butter and a blend of botanical oils for serious moisturizing power. Also present: omega 3 oil, omega 6 oil, and fatty acids. Skincare acids can get confusing, but the rundown is that fatty acids play an important role in keeping your skin barrier healthy so it can lock in moisture. This cream not only targets dryness, but also fine lines and general skin dullness, resulting in younger looking skin. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Brightening Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Moisturizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautybay.com Who it’s for: People looking to brighten dull skin. Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid scented skincare products. This affordable citrus-scented moisturizer is packed with humectants and emollients, from jojoba oil and argan oil to aloe vera extract and shea butter. The star ingredient is vitamin C, which is a powerhouse ingredient for brightening the skin and diminishing the look of dark spots. This lightweight cream also contains green tea extract, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also help protect against free radicals. Plus, the formula is non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. Just remember to keep it in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight—not doing so will diminish the efficacy of vitamin C. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin & Redness: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People with very dry skin who also have a lot of skin redness, including those with eczema. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer gel creams. People who struggle with skin redness and irritation need a daily moisturizer with soothing, anti-inflammatory ingredients. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration contains colloidal oatmeal, which studies show can help improve skin dryness, roughness, scaling, and itchiness. This moisturizer also contains shea butter and allantoin, another soothing chemical compound. It’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and allergy-tested, so it’s a good pick for people with sensitive skin and redness, including eczema. You can even use it on the rest of your body, making it one of the most versatile options out there. Price at time of publish: From $16 Product Details: Type: Cream

