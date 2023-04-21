To come up with this list, we spent hours researching the best modular sofas, considering factors such as style, upholstery, frame and fill materials, and price. We also received expert tips from Percy on what to keep in mind when purchasing a modular couch.

“The biggest pro of a modular sofa is the gift of flexibility,” says Caroline Percy, a New York City-based interior designer. “Especially in a city setting, people tend to take on short leases and frequently move, so you never want to purchase a big-ticket item like a sofa to have it only fit in one space. A modular sofa can move with you and adapt to different-sized rooms and unexpected funky bump-outs without making you sell and buy a new one with each move.”

If you’re looking for a couch that can stick around even as your needs change, then you should consider a modular sofa. These versatile couches consist of multiple pieces that can be reconfigured in countless ways, making them a smart choice for people who move often or who love rearranging their living room.

The sofa is available in two materials: textured corduroy and a fabric blend of polyester, viscose, and linen. Both options are only available in a few colors, so if you’re not a fan of what’s available, you may have to look elsewhere. Altogether, this bed-like sofa only takes about 15 minutes for two people to assemble, making it an easy choice for those who need an extra-long option.

If you’ve got room to spare and want a modular sofa that you can sprawl out on, this one from Article is an excellent choice. At 137.5 inches long, this couch is also great for families who congregate in the family room and need loads of seating space. The seats are quite deep, too, so you can really kick back and relax on this sofa.

Who it isn’t for: People who want more colors and fabrics to choose from.

This is one sofa you’ll want to sink into—it has high-density polyurethane foam core cushions that are overstuffed for a cozy seating experience. If you need more space, you can also opt for one of the various sectionals or loveseat sizes.

Sometimes it’s difficult to say “yes” to a sofa if it only comes in one or two colors. Luckily, this modular sofa from Joybird comes in 19 velvet options (including neutrals and jewel tones) and even more colors in other fabrics. If you’re unsure what color to select, the brand offers a free swatch kit so you can see the fabrics up close and compare colors to your existing decor. We especially like that the velvet upholstery is pet-friendly.

Keep in mind that Castlery only offers a 14-day return window. However, you can purchase an extended warranty plan that covers stains, rips, liquid damage, and more—this will especially come in handy if you’re worried about keeping the leather sofa in good condition.

Not only do leather sofas look and feel extremely luxurious in the home, but they’re also easy to clean and pretty timeless in terms of style. This particular couch from Castlery is made of top-grain leather, which is more durable and less expensive than full-grain leather. It’s available in two different colors—caramel and warm taupe—and multiple configurations. You can also get it with an optional leather ottoman.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a couch that can withstand wear and tear from pets.

The sofa has alligator-style clips under each piece for easy connection, and if you change your mind about the layout after putting the sofa together, simply lift the side of one module and disengage the clips to separate. With fabric options that are stain- and odor-resistant, this modular sofa from Floyd can withstand wear and tear from pets, too—just make sure you choose a performance or bouclé fabric .

Even though the Floyd Three-Piece Form Sectional has deep seats, it’s a very low-profile option that looks like it’s sitting directly on the ground. We think this is a great modular sofa for those who plan to place their couch against a wall with a window. And due to its customizable design and ease of setup (no tools required!), this modular sofa is ideal for anyone ready to invest in a piece that will support them from one home to the next.

Allform’s cushions use high-grade foam and fiber for seating that’s designed to mold to the shape of your body for a one-of-a-kind sofa experience. If you decide you need something bigger than a loveseat down the line, you can purchase additional pieces directly from the brand to expand your sofa.

If you’re tight on space or live in an apartment, chances are a couch that takes up a lot of floor space isn’t going to fit the bill. That’s where a modular loveseat comes in. This small yet mighty sofa from Allform comes in various performance fabrics and durable leather options that are all heavy-duty and scratch-, pill-, and stain-resistant. If you live alone, this couch is also simple to assemble and requires zero tools.

Who it isn’t for: People who need seating for more than three people.

If you opt for the StealthTech add-on, your modular sofa will have built-in Harman Kardon speakers and wireless charging capabilities—how’s that for a smart couch? You can also purchase sleek drink holders and lap tables if you plan to sit on the couch for meals. Overall, we think the Lovesac Sactional is a modular sofa that has all the bells and whistles.

A sectional sofa is a lot like a regular sofa, except it has a chaise (or two) that allows you to stretch out your legs. With Lovesac’s Sactional, you’ll be able to offer more space for people to lounge. It comes in multiple configurations, and there are three cushion fill options. You can even have in-couch storage by opting for the storage seat. It comes in a variety of upholstery options, and the covers are interchangeable so you can switch up the look whenever you want.

The modular pieces have hidden steel connectors to keep them securely held together, and the frame is crafted from birch wood that’s strong and durable. There’s also an option to add on a USB port and outlet for charging tech devices directly from the couch. Plus, Pottery Barn offers white glove service so your couch can be delivered and fully assembled without you having to lift a finger.

A kid- and pet-friendly sofa may seem too good to be true, but this Pottery Barn pick is here to show you otherwise. The Modular Square Arm Upholstered Sofa is fully customizable. There are numerous sizes, ranging from a 74-inch loveseat to a 160-inch grand sofa, and two options for cushion fill: a down blend that’s cozy and soft or a polyester blend that’s firmer and more supportive. It’s available in a slew of made-to-order fabrics, including many performance fabrics that can handle spills and stains. The only downside is that a custom-made piece can take 12+ weeks to arrive, so it won’t work for those who need a modular sofa ASAP.

This plush couch is made from a faux mohair fabric that looks and feels luxurious. It’s available in a pretty pecan color, but it can be made to order in black and green, too. If you have pets or little kids, this one probably isn’t for you since it isn’t stain- and scratch-resistant. For stubborn stains, Crate & Barrel recommends getting the upholstery professionally cleaned.

This Crate & Barrel modular sofa was designed in collaboration with best-selling author and interior designer Athena Calderone. The sofa features three modules: one armless chair and two corner pieces that can be pushed together for a spacious sofa or used separately for individual seating options. (Keep in mind that there aren’t any brackets or latches to connect the pieces, which means you may have to push them back together every so often.)

Who it isn’t for: People who want sofa pieces that connect together with brackets or latches.

The upholstery is made of a textured cotton and polyester blend, and the best part is that the cover is removable and machine-washable. This version has an armrest on one side and is open-ended on the other, but you can also purchase a more traditional sofa silhouette (or expand on this one with a chaise lounge or additional corner seat ). It’s only available in a handful of neutral colors, so those who prefer bright colors should look elsewhere.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly couch , Ikea is one of the best places to look at. This minimalist modular sofa is nearly half the price of our top pick, so we think it’d be a great choice for people looking to furnish an apartment without breaking the bank. The Söderhamn Sofa has deep seats, fluffy pillow-like back cushions, and thin metal legs that give it an airy appearance.

Burrow offers free shipping and accepts returns within 30 days (with a fee). And if you’d rather feel the fabric before purchasing, you can order free swatches. The Nomad sofa style is available in three different leather colors and five velvet options , too.

In terms of comfort, the cushions are made with a three-layer foam and fiber blend that feels plush from the very first sit. One of our favorite features of this sofa is the olefin fabric. Anyone with children or pets will appreciate that it stands up to scratches and stains, and it can even be spot-treated with a water and bleach solution when messes inevitably occur. As a bonus, this modular sofa has a built-in USB port for charging tech devices from the comfort of your couch.

Burrow’s modular sofa is our top pick because it’s easy to assemble and has a customizable layout that you can rearrange whenever you want. Each piece has built-in brackets and clips that make it easy to attach, remove, and add pieces over time. With add-ons like a moveable chaise, ottoman, lumbar pillows, and sleep kit, there are many ways to make this couch your own. You can also select from five fabric colors, metal or wooden legs, and three different arm options. The back cushions are even reversible so you can switch between sleek and tufted styles.

Final Verdict

If you’re searching for the best modular sofa that can grow with you through all of life’s moves and changes, then we recommend the Burrow Block Nomad Sofa. Not only does it feature a useful USB charging port for charging your devices, but it’s also made from stain- and scratch-resistant fabric that can withstand wear and tear from pets and kids (a major plus for anyone looking for a sofa with longevity). It’s also customizable from the shape of the arms to the fabric color to the leg finish.

How to Shop for Modular Sofas Like a Pro

Upholstery

When shopping for a new couch, you’ll want to ensure you’re picking an upholstery material that makes sense for your household. Before investing in a modular sofa, consider these questions to ensure that the fabric will suit your living style: Do you have kids or pets? How often do you use your couch, and for what? Will you have guests sleeping on it? Certain fabrics (like microfiber, polyester, and Crypton) are smart choices for people who prioritize durability because they’re known for being scratch- and stain-resistant.

“My best piece of advice is to get samples of the fabrics you're considering if you can,” says interior designer Caroline Percy. “Colors and textures can appear very different on screen than they do in person.” (Many brands offer free or low-cost fabric swatches so you can see and feel the upholstery before buying.)

Frame and Fill Materials

Frames

The most common frame materials are wood and metal, and both are extremely durable. Some modular sofas also have hardware latches on the bottom and sides of the modules that allow you to securely connect the couch so the pieces don’t slide apart. Both wood and metal frames will be able to withstand heavy use over the years. Plus, you can often choose the leg material and finish for customizable couches. Your choice for the legs ultimately comes down to aesthetic and personal style preferences, but the frame itself is typically set in stone (and you probably won’t see it anyway.)

Fill

In terms of fill, the materials you’ll find most often are foam, fiber, feather, polyester, and batting. Foam is the most commonly used material because it comes in various densities (which dictates the firmness of the cushions). It is also great at retaining its shape over time. This may be one of the most important things to consider when choosing a couch since it all comes down to comfort and whether you prefer a firmer or softer feel.

Size

Size has a lot to do with the type of couch you’re considering (like a loveseat or sectional). But still, you should always measure your space before purchasing a sofa to guarantee it will fit comfortably in your home. The biggest benefit of modular sofas is that they’re rearrangeable, so if it doesn’t fit perfectly, you may be able to configure the pieces into a new layout that works better for your space. Many retailers also sell individual pieces, so if you want to make your modular sofa bigger in the future, you absolutely can.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of a modular sofa?



Modular sofas are a sleek, aesthetically pleasing seating option that can grow and move with you. We love that you can rearrange the pieces in many different ways to suit your space (kind of like building blocks), making them a wonderful option for renters or people who move often. You can also add more pieces (if the retailer sells them individually) to expand the size of your couch down the line.

“The cons are that if you go for a really inexpensive version, you may have issues with the connection hardware, making it more likely for pieces to come unattached and slide around,” says Percy. “If you're going for a more expensive brand, you may have to pay much more than [its] other sofas to customize the modularity.”

Are modular sofas easy to put together?

This all depends on the sofa you opt for. Some require more extensive building, while others are as simple as connecting the modules with the already attached hardware. Unless your modular sofa arrives fully pre-assembled, you will typically have to attach the legs yourself. The individual sections usually have brackets or latches that connect so the pieces don’t slide apart. We recommend reviewing the manufacturer’s instructions for a better idea of what assembly is like for the couch you’re interested in.

How much should you expect to spend on a modular sofa?

With so many options out there, you can likely find a modular sofa that fits within your budget. The price will ultimately come down to a few key factors: size, material, and brand. You may be able to find a more cost-effective option under $1,000, but many modular sofas can cost upwards of $5,000, depending on size and materials.

It isn’t true for everything, but the age-old phrase “you get what you pay for” can ring true for important purchases like a couch. A modular sofa is an investment, and if you want something that will last you many years and through multiple moves, you may have to shell out a bit more for something that will be comfortable and durable.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best modular sofas and spoke with Caroline Percy, a New York City-based interior designer for tips.