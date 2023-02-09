The 9 Best Measuring Spoons of 2023

Our top pick is the U-Taste 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set . These measuring spoons are available in sets ranging from six to nine spoons, all of which are permanently etched with both U.S. and metric measurement markings. Plus, they’re made from 18/8 stainless steel that, with the proper care, won’t rust or corrode over time.

Krikorian suggests ensuring that the measurement size on the spoon is clear and easy to read. “Look for measuring sizes that are stamped into the handle of the spoon as opposed to marked on it,” he advises. “Stamped-in size markings will last the life of the spoon because they don't get scratched off or washed off from repeated use.”

“The best type of measuring spoon is one that feels convenient and accessible,” says McCoy. “You'll never want to pull out your measuring tools, or even bake for that matter, if it does not feel easy and achievable.”

To compile this list, we researched the best measuring spoons, evaluating them on material, shape, versatility, and price. We also spoke to Serge Krikorian, chef and co-owner at Vibrant Occasions Catering , and Olivia McCoy, head chef at Daily Chew in Atlanta, to find out what you should be looking for when shopping for the best measuring spoons.

Measuring spoons are essential kitchen tools for anyone who loves to cook and bake, but even those who do the bare minimum in the kitchen will most likely need a measuring spoon at some point. Whether measuring wet or dry ingredients , these affordable instruments will make your life a whole lot easier.

Best Overall Measuring Spoons U-Taste 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a durable set of measuring spoons with permanently etched markings. Who it isn’t for: People who want measuring spoons with extra-large, easy-to-read markings. This dishwasher-safe measuring spoon set is appreciated by home cooks and professionals alike for its durability and heavy-set feel. There are plenty of measurements available that go beyond what you’ll find in a basic set, and each spoon nestles into another to take up minimal space in your kitchen utensil drawer. All the spoons are held together with a detachable ring, which is particularly helpful if you tend to lose your utensils in a busy drawer. The ring also allows you to hang them on utensil hooks for easy access. The set has a stylish and minimal look, and each spoon has the measurement permanently etched onto it so it won’t wear off over time. The markings can be a little hard to read for some people since they’re not in a bright color. Depending on which set you buy (it’s available in six, seven, eight, and nine pieces) a few of the smaller spoons can fit into spice jars, whereas the larger ones and their round shape can’t get into smaller containers. However, this set topped our list of the best measuring spoons as it is versatile, durable, and reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: From $17 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 6, 7, 8, or 9

Best Budget Measuring Spoons Farberware Professional Measuring Spoon Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: Beginner cooks or anyone who wants a basic set of measuring spoons for day-to-day use. Who it isn’t for: People who want stainless steel measuring spoons for increased durability. This is the perfect starter set of measuring spoons for anyone who wants to start being a little more active in the kitchen. The set includes five different measuring spoons that are conveniently linked together with a detachable loop. They’re dishwasher safe, too. Their bright colors mean you’ll find them easily in a drawer, and their plastic construction is impressively strong considering the low price tag. Though the spoons are able to take a few knocks and bumps without shattering, they won’t live through being stepped on, for instance, and will likely wear down with use over time. The spoons are extremely lightweight, and nest into each other so that they won’t take up vital storage space. They also make a more appealing tool for kids when it’s time to bake cookies or cupcakes together. The different colors will eventually help you recognize the sizes without even having to read the markings, although the markings are large and clear; however, they’re not etched on and could wear off after several washes. The set is so affordable, that you might want to purchase it as a back-up for when your regular measuring spoon set is in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 5

Best Measuring Spoons for Spices Sur La Table Spice Measuring Spoons Sur La Table View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People who want rectangular measuring spoons that can fit into spice jars. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer rounded measuring spoons. With their stylish look, durable stainless steel construction, and narrow heads that can comfortably fit into spice jars, this measuring spoon set is a great value. Though it’s made from sturdy stainless steel, the whole set weighs just 0.37 pounds. The six spoons provided come on a clip ring that’s easy to open and close, and each spoon fits into the other for storage, although you can always hang them up on a utensil rack. These heavy-duty spoons are high quality, well-built, and sure to last a lifetime. They can live up to professional use, and you can clean them in the dishwasher; this is particularly handy because their square shape may mean that some food could get stuck in their corners easier than with round-headed measuring spoons. The only thing which is a bit of a shame is that the loop that holds them together isn’t made from a rust-proof material, so you might want to keep that out of the dishwasher and ensure it doesn’t stay wet. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Shape: Rectangle

Best Ceramic Measuring Spoons Crate & Barrel Maeve Dipped Ceramic Measuring Spoons Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel View On Zola Who it’s for: People who want an attractive set of measuring spoons with a pop of color. Who it isn’t for: People who want a larger, more versatile set of measuring spoons. If you’re after a fancy set of measuring spoons that will look good if left out on display, try Crate & Barrel's Maeve Dipped Ceramic set. Modern with a rustic feel, these spoons are sure to bring out the Julia Childs in you. Four different-sized spoons come in the set, and each spoon’s handle is dip-dyed in a refreshing color (navy blue, mustard yellow, aqua, and coral). The spoons have holes in their handles so you can attach a loop or lanyard, and can easily be washed in the dishwasher. The measurement markings are large and in black on the spoons’ white background, so they are clearly visible even if you are short-sighted. You might have to sacrifice some practicality for style with this glazed stoneware set, however; being ceramic, they’re not likely to survive being knocked off a counter. Though they’re better suited to careful chefs and bakers rather than children, let’s say, the set’s design and simplicity makes it absolutely delightful, and it would also make a wonderful gift, too. The affordable price also makes it a great extra measuring spoon set for when you want to post your cooking process on Instagram to inspire the masses. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Glazed stoneware

Glazed stoneware Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 4

Best Plastic Measuring Spoons KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On The Container Store Who it’s for: People who want less clanging about when rummaging through their utensil drawer. Who it isn’t for: People who need measurements to be more clearly or brightly marked. There’s much to love about the KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons. For starters, they are lightweight and easy to clean in the top rack of the dishwasher. Next off, they won’t make so much of a racket when you’re rummaging around your utensil drawer like stainless steel ones tend to do. This highly affordable set is made from BPA-free plastic, and includes five pieces with grippy handles so that the spoons won’t slip out of your hand mid-measure. The spoons come on a plastic loop which keeps them all together neatly and always ready for action, and they fit into one another snugly to become a compact little unit. The measurement markings are embossed on each spoon in both standard and metric markings, which helps if you’re going off of international recipes. The markings aren’t as easy to read as some other brightly colored markings available, but most people don’t seem to have a problem with them. The set is available in aqua, dark red, white, black, and pistachio green. What’s more, the manufacturer also offers a one-year hassle-free replacement warranty and a lifetime limited warranty. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Material: Plastic

Plastic Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 5

Best Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Le Creuset Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Lecreuset.com Who it’s for: People who want a measuring spoon set that will last a lifetime and won’t tip over when placed on the counter. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t avid cooks and want to get away with spending less. For a high-end set of measuring spoons that are incredibly durable and sure to last a lifetime, go for this heavy-gauge stainless steel set from Le Creuset. Sure, it’s on the pricier end of the scale, but it’s quite likely the last set of measuring spoons you’ll ever need to buy. There are five pieces in the set, and the smaller two can even fit into small spice jars. They’re made from 18/10 stainless steel, provide accurate measurements, and won’t rust. The set comes on an easily detachable stainless steel hinged round ring, too. These dishwasher-safe measuring spoons feature flat bottoms so they won’t tip over when you rest them on the counter. The measurement markings are etched deeply on each spoon making them easier to read than other similarly etched spoons, and the Le Creuset logo is printed in black on the underside. The handles are not welded on but, rather, the whole spoon is made from one solid piece of metal, further improving their durability. This set will soon become your go-to, and its stylish and timeless design will make cooking and baking even more enjoyable. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Shape: Round

Best Magnetic Measuring Spoons OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons 5 Crate & Barrel View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a set of spoons that can be stored neatly together or separate. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large and versatile set of measuring spoons. Each spoon in this set features magnetic snaps which not only enables the spoons to stick together, but allows you to stick them individually on magnetic utensil rails or even the refrigerator. The set features the four most commonly used measurements, which are permanently etched on each spoon, and each spoon has a rubber, non-slip handle. They have very flat rims, too, which makes leveling ingredients for accurate measuring a breeze. The spoons are safe for use in the dishwasher, and can fit into each other for compact storing. The magnets are generally strong enough to hold all the spoons together securely, however they do come apart easily when you need them to, and they could separate when you’re vigorously rummaging through the drawer. Granted, they’re not the most attractive set of measuring spoons on our list, but they’re practical, made from durable stainless steel, and are long-lasting. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 4

Best Double-Sided Measuring Spoons Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need an array of different measurement sizes. Who it isn’t for: People with limited drawer space. The only reason this set wasn’t our top pick for the best measuring spoons set is because, when the eight items in the set are stuck together, they take up slightly more storage space than some of the other nestling options on our list. Other than that, there’s a lot to rave about them. They have a premium construction of solid and heavy-duty stainless steel that won’t rust or bend. They have both U.S. and metric measurement markings in an easy-to-read and fade-proof white font on a black background. Each item features two spoons on either end; one round spoon which is ideal for liquids, and a narrower version for fitting into smaller containers, like spice jars. Their flat rim makes leveling for accurate measurements effortless, and they have flat bottoms to rest them on counters without spilling the contents. The set also includes its own matching leveler. You can store them together in a drawer, or stick them on the fridge or a magnetic utensil rail. They’re dishwasher safe, and the manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Shape: Round

Round Number of Pieces: 8