Don’t Snooze on These 30 Amazing Labor Day Mattress Deals, Up to 69% Off This Weekend

Whether you’re moving into a new home or simply looking for a better slumber, picking a mattress is one of the most crucial decisions you can make. A great sleep can boost your well-being, health, and productivity. There’s a reason The Princess and the Pea is such a classic storybook tale: because desire for the perfect snooze is a universal longing. Let’s start with the literal foundation: your mattress.

Whether you opt for a budget-friendly pick or a luxury selection with an incredible cost-per-use, the right mattress is only a few clicks away. Nowadays, many mattress-in-a-box brands make it easier than ever to ship your new mattress directly to your door, whether you’re looking for a twin for your guest room or a king bed to splay out in.

As a professional shopping writer, I’ve tested dozens of mattresses, mattress pads, pillows, and other sleep goods. I’m a situational insomniac and have realized that the right bedding setup goes a long way in improving my quality of life. With Labor Day as one of the key instances in which sleep brands actually significantly slash prices, I’ve rounded up the top 30 sales across Purple, Casper, Amazon, and other retailers on mattresses and other sleep essentials.

Best High-End Mattress Labor Day Deals

Tempurpedic

A mattress is an ideal place to invest, because the cost-per-use payoff is phenomenal. The right mattress should last you years, moving with you from home to home. You may find yourself needing a new mattress for several reasons: seeking back support you didn’t need a few years ago, needing to downsize based on room size (the situation I most recently found myself in), having a partner with different preferences, or even having some more disposable income and wanting to invest in better quality.

I personally swear by the Purple RestorePlus in a Soft profile, which feels so decadent that I fall asleep more quickly than ever; since I battle situational insomnia, I’m willing to spend more in order to solve my sleep issues. Another Real Simple shopping writer who’s a new mom praises the Purple Restore line too, appreciating that her mattress supports her body no matter what position her pregnancy demands she sleep in on a given night.

Some retailers, like Leesa, are throwing in extra pillows and accessories with purchase. Parachute’s Eco Comfort Mattress is on sale for the first time ever at 15 percent off, and you can score an incredible 30 percent off the eco-friendly Avocado Latex Mattress this weekend only. And the siren call of Tempur-Pedic has always been compelling, a golden standard for sleep luxury. How about $500 off its ultra-conforming foam mattress?

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress , from $2,145 (was $2445); purple.com

, from $2,145 (was $2445); purple.com Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress , from $1,274 (was $1,499); parachute.com

, from $1,274 (was $1,499); parachute.com Saatva Classic Innerspring Mattress , from $895 (was $1,095); saatva.com

, from $895 (was $1,095); saatva.com Avocado Latex Mattress , from $1,679 (was $2,399); avocadogreenmattress.com

, from $1,679 (was $2,399); avocadogreenmattress.com Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress , from $1,436 (was $1,795); casper.com

, from $1,436 (was $1,795); casper.com EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress , $699 (was $1,099); ecoterrabeds.com

, $699 (was $1,099); ecoterrabeds.com Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress , from $1,030 (was $1,373); helixsleep.com

, from $1,030 (was $1,373); helixsleep.com Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid Mattress , from $719 (was $865); leesa.com

, from $719 (was $865); leesa.com Nolah Signature 12-Inch Mattress , from $899 (was $1,299); nolahmattress.com

, from $899 (was $1,299); nolahmattress.com Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress, from $1,189 (was $1,699); tempurpedic.com

Best Budget Mattress Labor Day Deals

Amazon

As much as we may long for the most optimized snooze, there are plenty of entry-level mattress picks that your body, brain, and budget will love just as much. Don’t let a price tag keep you from upgrading your sleep routine.

You don’t have to spend big bucks to enjoy the benefits of a smart mattress, for example; the $100-off SleepNumber C2 allows you to track your sleep, and it can adjust to your perfect firmness and support. For the deepest of discounts, you’ll want to check out Emma, a mattress brand offering 50 percent off its entire line. (My recommendation? The Emma Original.)

Labor Day might also be your time to scoop a best-selling crib mattress for a little one on the way, or even an always-handy, ultra-thick air mattress to keep guests comfortable when they visit your home.

Emma Original Mattress , from $299 (was $599); emma-sleep.com

, from $299 (was $599); emma-sleep.com Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress , $306 (was $340); amazon.com

, $306 (was $340); amazon.com Layla Memory Foam Mattress , from $599 (was $749); laylasleep.com

, from $599 (was $749); laylasleep.com Sleep Number C2 Smart Mattress , from $599 (was $699); sleepnumber.com

, from $599 (was $699); sleepnumber.com Serta Mattress-in-a-Box , from $339 (was $399); serta.com

, from $339 (was $399); serta.com Essential Tuft & Needle Mattress , from $596 (was $745); tuftandneedle.com

, from $596 (was $745); tuftandneedle.com DHP Sleep Essential 6 Inch Thermobonded High Density Polyester Fill Twin Mattress , $55 (was $79); amazon.com

, $55 (was $79); amazon.com Graco Premium Crib and Toddler Mattress , $90 (was $120); amazon.com

, $90 (was $120); amazon.com King Koil Luxury Queen Air Mattress , $150 (was $170); amazon.com

, $150 (was $170); amazon.com Molblly 8 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $110 (was $150); amazon.com

Best Labor Day Deals on Mattress Toppers and Accessories

Amazon

Maybe you’re not in a position where you can swap out your mattress—or the thought of actually hauling your old one out is too overwhelming to contemplate. You can still take advantage of the advanced sleep technologies and benefits of these swanky mattress brands that have engineered restful, supportive, or just plain comfy products.

Layer up your mattress with a pillow-like topper that might make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud—a cloud that’s currently 69 percent off with an on-page coupon. If you’re more of a foam person, this lavender-infused memory foam “egg crate” mattress topper hovers at a similarly low price point (an absolute steal.)