The 9 Best Mattress Pads for Every Sleep Need of 2022

A comfortable bed is essential to getting some quality Zzzs. Because a mattress is a major investment, a mattress pad can be used to protect the longevity of your bed, so you'll be cozy for years to come. The best mattress pads protect your bed from everyday wear and create an extra layer of cushioning that’s easily removable and washable when needed. We thoroughly researched mattress pads, considering factors like material, size, pocket depth, care, and return policy. We also talked to mattress experts, including Robert Pagano, Co-founder of Sleepline , and Byron Golub, Director of Product & Merchandising for Saatva . “Mattress pads act as a barrier between your skin and the mattress, which can help protect against dust mites and other allergens that may be present in your environment,” says Pagano. Our top pick is the Saatva Organic Mattress Pad , which, in addition to being made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, is plush, has deep pockets, and comes in various sizes for every mattress you may own. Here, the mattress pads for every sleep need.

Who it isn’t for: People with deep mattresses. The Puffy Mattress Pad has a quilted jacquard knitted design and a bamboo blend fabric that’s cooling and breathable. It has a hypoallergenic filling that provides a sneeze-free cushion for anyone looking for an extra layer of puff on top of their mattress, and stretch pockets that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep. Puffy also offers a generous 101-night trial, and if you decide to keep the mattress pad, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid any animal products. Enjoy the fluffiness of down with this Parachute mattress pad, which has a sateen cotton shell and a fluffy down fill for ultimate comfort while you snooze. Most mattress pads are for protection only, but this one also offers an extra soft layer that’s great if you have a mattress that’s just slightly too firm. It has double-stitched construction so you don’t have to worry about the fill escaping through the seams, and the elastic hem hugs your bed securely, similar to a fitted sheet.

Who it’s for: People who want a mattress pad that provides both protection and comfort.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a more cushioned mattress pad. If you’re looking for a cotton alternative, this mattress pad from Cozy Earth is made from 100 percent viscose from bamboo, which is ultra soft, breathable, and temperature-regulating. It has a thin profile but deep pockets and strong elastic to stay securely in place, so it’s best for people who want a mattress pad they’ll barely notice is there. It’s another expensive one, but the premium materials will keep hot sleepers happy, plus you have 100 nights to sleep on it to decide if you want to keep it.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a thinner mattress pad. Accidents happen, and this waterproof mattress pad can provide extra protection for your mattress. A 400-thread count cotton shell provides comfort, while a synthetic polyfill provides some cushion. The waterproof layer is sandwiched between the cotton layers, so you won’t hear or feel it while sleeping (a common complaint with waterproof mattress pads is that they’re too crinkly). You can choose from an 11-inch or 18-inch pocket depth, and you have 90 days to keep or return it. Product Details:

Who it’s for: People who want an extra layer of protection for spills and accidents.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to feel cords by their feet as they sleep. Whether you like to preheat your bed before you get under the covers or enjoy the feel of a warm bed, the UL-certified Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad delivers the heat. With 12 different settings, you can customize the temperature to your preference all year round. The queen and king sizes have dual controls so each side of the bed can have a different temperature, and the mattress pad has Thermofine technology to provide evenly distributed heat—no cold spots here. It has an auto-shut-off feature that turns the heat off after 12 hours, just in case you forget after you wake up and get out of bed, and it’s also machine-washable.

Who it isn’t for: People who need a waterproof mattress pad. For truly hot sleepers, leave it to NASA engineering to figure out a way to help you finally stay cool at night. This mattress pad from Slumber Cloud has a lightweight Tencel lining with two temperature-regulating technologies that adjust to the sleeper’s ideal body temperature—even if you share a bed with a partner—by absorbing, storing, and releasing excess heat. This mattress pad will practically know you’re overheating before you do. Inside, there is an alternative down fill, and the elastic skirting fits mattress depths up to 20 inches.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget mattress pad and people who want a white mattress pad. Another organic option, Avocado’s Mattress Pad is handmade, certified vegan, and free of formaldehyde, PVCs, chemical finishes, and more. It’s made with GOTS-certified organic cotton (both on the surface and in the fill) and is constructed in Fair Trade Certified factories, so you can sleep well knowing your mattress pad is environmentally-friendly. Additional details like cross-quilting, reinforced edges, a cotton canvas base to prevent slipping, and a gentle-but-snug pocket make this mattress pad a joy to sleep on. It also has options to fit both standard (16-inch) and deep (22-inch) mattresses.

Who it isn’t for: Hot sleepers who need a more breathable mattress pad. Looking for a basic, no-fuss mattress pad? This quilted mattress pad has you covered. It’s made of durable brushed microfiber and has a fiberfill to provide some loft. The elastic skirt can fit over mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and it comes in any size you need, even uncommon sizes like short queen and full XL. This option also comes in five colorways; gray, beige, navy, quatrefoil, and white—and at this affordable price point, you can pick up one for every bed in your house and then some. Just keep in mind that microfiber isn’t very breathable, so hot sleepers will probably feel overheated with this mattress pad.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on a mattress pad. Saatva’s Organic Mattress Pad protects your mattress and gives you an extra-plush layer of comfort. You’ll sleep cool and comfortably on the quilted, GOTS-certified, 300-thread count organic cotton surface, which is breathable and soft. The pad fits mattress depths up to 16 inches, and the extra-wide elastic bands on the sides ensure it stays in place no matter how much you toss and turn at night. Come laundry day, just toss it into the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water, tumble dry, and it’ll be good as new. The only downside is that it’s more expensive than other mattress pads. However, we think it’s worth it for the quality durable materials. Polyester mattress pads, while less expensive, are typically less breathable, so it’s worth it to spend more and get a better night’s sleep.

Final Verdict

The Saatva Organic Mattress Pad is our top pick for its comfortable feel, quality materials, ease of care, and range of sizes. If you’re a particularly hot sleeper, we recommend the Slumber Cloud Performance Mattress Pad, which has proactive technology built into the fabric to help adjust your body temperature so you sleep cool and comfortably through the night.

How to Shop for a Mattress Pad Like a Pro

Materials



Mattress pads typically come in materials like cotton, bamboo, polyester, and microfiber. The material that’s best for you depends on your preferences and how hot or cool of a sleeper you are. For example, cotton is breathable but less moisture-wicking than bamboo or Tencel. Polyester is much less expensive, but retains a lot of heat so isn’t a great choice for hot sleepers. Plus, different types of fill provide different levels of cushioning. Down or down alternative mattress pads will feel plusher than thin mattress pads, but they may not be as breathable.

Water Resistance



Not all mattress pads are waterproof, while many are at least water-resistant. A waterproof mattress pad will give your bed extra protection from spills and other accidents, but note that fabrics with a waterproof coating may be more crinkly and feel less soft than other fabrics. Waterproof or not, having any mattress pad gives your bed some added protection.

Pocket Depth



Pocket depth is key to ensuring your mattress pad fits your mattress and stays in place while you sleep, night after night. The last thing you want is a mattress pad that shifts around if you move in your sleep or one that constantly slides off your mattress. If you have a taller mattress, then look for mattress pads with deep pockets. Your best bet is to measure the height of your mattress and make sure a mattress pad has pockets at least as tall. Your mattress pad should be able to fit around the mattress, corners and all, without you having to wrestle it into place.

Care



You don't need to wash your mattress pad as often as your sheets since they sit under a fitted sheet, but you should clean them every so often. Make cleaning easier by looking for a machine-washable pad so you can wash it at home. Bonus points if you can toss it in the dryer too!

Questions You Might Ask

What’s the difference between a mattress pad, mattress topper, and mattress protector?



Mattress pads, mattress toppers, and mattress protectors all go over your mattress, but they serve slightly different purposes.



A mattress pad is a thin layer that’s placed on top of a mattress to protect its surface against contamination from dust, stains, pet urine, and more. It might offer slightly more cushioning, but not nearly as much as a mattress topper.



A mattress topper is a 1-inch to 3-inch layer you can place on top of a mattress to change the feel of its surface. Toppers may provide additional protection for the mattress, but their primary purpose is to add a boost of cushioning.



Finally, a mattress protector is almost like a fitted sheet, and it protects a mattress against most accidental spills, bacteria, and allergens. It’s the least expensive of the bunch, and doesn’t provide any cushioning.

Who should buy a mattress pad?

Generally, people should buy a mattress pad if they want to increase the lifespan of their mattress, if they have allergies, or if they want some extra comfort, says Pagano.



Golub adds that mattress pads protect the mattress against wear and tear, spills, and stains, but they can also have the additional benefit of keeping you cool or warm, depending on the material.

How do you clean a mattress pad?



Most mattress pads are machine washable, typically on a gentle cycle, but like with any product, read the care instructions ahead of time. Cleaning methods may also depend on the mattress pad material. In general, cotton mattress pads should be cleaned every 2-3 months with a mild detergent.



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with six years of experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she thoroughly researched mattress pads and rounded up the best options based on material, size, pocket depth, and care. For expert advice on mattress pads, Lesley spoke to Robert Pagano, Co-founder of Sleepline, and Byron Golub, Director of Product & Merchandising for Saatva.