The 9 Best Massage Guns of 2022

Keep reading to find the best massage guns, what to consider when shopping for one, and how and where to use one.

Our top pick is the Therabody Theragun Prime Massage Gun , which can appeal to everyday users and athletes. It features fully customizable speeds, Bluetooth connectivity, and five attachments to target every muscle group.

To find the best massage guns, we researched a range of options while considering intensity, weight, attachments, and battery life. We also spoke to Kelsey Decker, an NSCA Certified Personal Trainer and Education Coordinator for StretchLab .

“Most healthy adults may benefit from using a massage gun,” says Anthony Maritato , a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist. “The best places on your body to use a massage gun include all muscle or fatty tissue areas,” he adds.

Whether your aching muscles come from a hard workout, long days in front of a computer , or waking up on the wrong side of the bed, muscle soreness can hamper your day. Rather than scheduling expensive massage appointments, opt for a massage gun you can use from home. These handy devices can help relieve muscle tension wherever and whenever you have time, even if it’s just a few minutes in between meetings.

For anyone who uses or wants to use a massage gun regularly, this Ekrin Athletics massage gun has an impressive battery life of up to eight hours. You won’t have to worry about charging it every single day (or even every few days), so it’s great for impromptu massage sessions. In addition, it has five speeds and a slightly angled handle that allows for three grip positions to optimize the pressure across your body.

You can cycle through six intensity levels via a touch screen LCD screen, whether you’re targeting your back, shoulders, neck, legs, or more. The six attachments let you vary your massage from a low-intensity ball massage to a high-intensity trigger point one.

Combine massage therapy with heat or soothing, cooling functionality, and you have this Homedics massager. In addition to four massager heads, you also get a freezer-safe cold gel therapy attachment to help reduce swelling, as well as a thermal heat therapy attachment to aid with circulation.

Who it’s for: People who want heat or cooling therapy in their massage gun.

One of the best features for athletes is the Hyperice app, where you can find guided routines from top athletes and automatic speed adjustments to maximize your warmup or recovery routines. It also has a nice 3-hour battery life and comes with a bag for on-the-go massaging. It’s definitely expensive though, so it’s best for serious athletes who need a top of the line model with plenty of features.

Help relieve stiff, sore, or tense muscles with the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, which has five different speeds you can control with a digital dial as well as five interchangeable heads. It’s a bit heavier than other massage guns, but it’s powerful and is capable of offering serious relief. Plus, it has Bluetooth connectivity for customized speed control.

It’s not only suited for the back though—the arm is adjustable, so it can easily be configured to massage other parts of the body as well. It’s powerful too, capable of reaching 3200 percussions per minute for a strong, deep tissue massage.

The Renpho R4 has an adjustable arm with five different angles to help you get the hard-to-reach spots on your upper, mid, or lower back without twisting your arms into weird positions. There are four adjustable speeds and six massager heads to target various muscles and areas of the body, and it has a quiet motor to keep things at a relaxing volume.

Who it’s for: People who want to target hard-to-reach spots on their back.

When you really need to loosen up some tight muscles, a deep tissue massage can help. The Achedaway Pro Massage Gun has an amplitude of 16mm, which reaches deeper than most massagers, and a stall force of 80 pounds, meaning you can apply some serious pressure against the massage head. It’s quiet, and has five different speed settings and four attachments, including a specialized soft ball that reaches deep into the muscles but in a less painful way than a harder ball head.

Who it’s for: People looking for an extra powerful deep tissue massager, particularly athletes, bodybuilders, and runners.

Other standout features include automatic shut-off after 10 minutes of continuous use, as well as a 6-hour battery life. This massage gun is also incredibly quiet and lightweight—the noise level is just 40-50 dB, which is much lower than other massage guns on the market, and it weighs under two pounds for easy portability.

If you want a massage gun that gives you plenty of bang for your buck, this Toloco option delivers. It has an LED touch screen and seven adjustable speeds, ranging up to 3200 percussions per minute. It also includes 15 attachments, giving you ample opportunity to target all the muscles from your neck to the soles of your feet and everything in between. Plus, the lower intensity settings are more soothing than intense, making this a great pick for people looking for a gentler machine.

Who it’s for: People who want lots of options for speed and attachments.

It only comes with three attachments, but you can switch it out for any of the Theragun 4th-generation attachments. And like the other Theragun models, this massage gun comes with a customizable speed range that can be controlled in the brand’s app.

Soothe your muscles on the go with the Theragun Mini, which comes in a travel-friendly, compact size and weighs under 1.5 pounds. Despite the small size, the massage gun has an ergonomic grip you can hold with one hand, three speeds, and 20 pounds of pressure. It’s surprisingly powerful for such a small machine, so it’s perfect to take to the gym or on vacation for those who need serious muscle relief.

For beginners, the LifePro Sonic will have you enjoying massage therapy in no time. It comes with a simple on/off switch that’s displayed on the front LED panel, and offers adjustable speeds that you can control with an easy-to-reach button. It has a surprisingly long battery life at 3-6 hours, and comes in a variety of colors that aren’t typically seen with massage guns. As far as details go, this massage gun has five vibration levels, eight attachments, and comes at a great value.

The attachments are a non-porous foam that is gentle on the body and easy to clean, plus it includes a carrying case to protect and store the massage gun when not in use. It’s not as high-tech as other Theragun models, but it still offers more than most massage guns at a price that isn’t prohibitive.

The super popular Theragun Prime has a quiet motor, an ergonomic handle, and provides a therapeutic massage from home. You can choose from the five speeds or connect to the Bluetooth app to customize the speed (between 1750–2400 percussions per minute) depending on your preference or body part. It comes with an LED indicator that displays the speed level, but you can also connect to the app to see the specific speed and force.

Final Verdict

For an all-around, versatile pick, the Therabody Theragun Prime Massage Gun checks all the boxes for adjustable speeds, various attachments, battery life, and smart app compatibility, all in a relatively lightweight device. Whether you’re looking for something easy or want to customize your massage, you can use Theragun Prime pre-set speeds or customize them to the exact percussions per minute you’re looking for.

How to Shop for a Massage Gun Like a Pro

Intensity

Massage guns measure intensity by percussions per minute (the vibration) and amplitude (how far the arm moves up and down to reach the body). The higher the number for both, the more intense the massage may feel. Because desired intensity will vary by person and depend on which part of the body you’re using the massage gun, Decker says that a massage gun with varying intensities is ideal so you can adjust as necessary. Most massage guns can range anywhere from 1400–3200 percussions per minute. Amplitudes usually range from 10mm to 16mm, with 16mm giving you the deepest massage.

Weight

Many massage guns are within the 1-3 pound range, and while a light massager might seem optimal, you first need to decide what your goals are. “A heavier massage gun requires less pressure from the user to penetrate deeper into large muscle groups like the quadriceps, gluteals, and hamstrings,” says Maritato. A lighter massage gun may need more force but could be easier to maneuver and a better choice for smaller muscle groups like the biceps, triceps, and pectorals.

Attachments

Massage gun attachments allow you to switch out the massager head for more comfortable use. For example, the standard ball attachment is a general-use attachment; a bullet head can target large, tight muscles; and a flat attachment is best for small muscle groups.

Battery

Battery life is important because you don’t want your massage gun to die after one or two uses. While you might not use your massage gun for hours at a time, consider battery life and how long it takes to recharge the massage gun if you plan on using your massage gun on a regular basis.



Questions You Might Ask

How do massage guns work?

Massage guns produce a percussion speed (percussions per minute, or RPM) which means they vibrate on your muscles and can help relax them. “The percussion action of the massage gun creates mechanical stimuli that may help to desensitize sensitive tissue, facilitate the fluid exchange to promote healing, and create a therapeutic healing response locally in the soft tissue of the body,” says Maritato.

Who should use a massage gun?

Anyone can use a massage gun, says Decker, but if someone has vertigo or a pacemaker, the vibration could affect them negatively and they should check with a doctor before using one. In addition, if you have excessive pain, an acute injury, or inflammation, you should avoid using a massage gun.

How and where should you use a massage gun?

Focus on muscle and fascia when using a massage gun, says Decker. You can use it to work on tight spots or problem areas, both before workouts or as recovery. Before working out, the massage gun can loosen tight areas and activate your muscles, and post-exercise it can help release tension from the muscle groups you just used. “Stretching is a great muscle tension release method to complement a massage gun,” she adds.

For muscle recovery and general well-being, Maritato says the massage gun should lightly float over the skin and large muscle groups. “The massage gun does not need much pressure to penetrate deep into the soft tissue.”

While using your massage gun, avoid bony areas like the wrist, elbows, knees, and ankles, as well as tendons, ligaments, and joint capsules. You should also not use a massage gun on the face or at the base of the skull.

If you’re new to using a massage gun, start on a lower level and gradually increase the intensity as desired. You can also increase the intensity by applying more pressure, says Decker, who recommends spending about 30 seconds to two minutes per muscle group area.



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with six years of experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she thoroughly researched massage guns and rounded up the best options based on intensity, weight, attachments, and battery life. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Anthony Maritato, a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist, and Kelsey Decker, an NSCA Certified Personal Trainer and Education Coordinator for StretchLab.