There are a variety of options at a wide range of prices, so finding the right massage chair can be daunting. To narrow your search, we researched various options while considering chair type, style, size, and features. We also spoke to Lees for expert tips on what to look for and how often to use a massage chair.

“Stress brings tension to your muscles, can elevate stress hormones, and can lead to many chronic health problems," says Kevin Lees, the director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic. "Taking the time to relax, decompress, and get a massage can help reduce some of that added stress.” In addition, massage chairs “can also help with circulation and increase spinal joint motion,” he says.

At the end of a long day, getting a massage is the best way to relax tired muscles and relieve tension. With the right massage chair, you can have a personal, mechanized masseuse in the comfort of your home.

The Human Touch massage chair looks more like a recliner than a traditional, bulky massage chair, so you can enjoy the relaxation of an at-home massage without compromising your space or style. The base swivels and the retractable ottoman doubles as a foot and leg massager. You can choose between five auto programs, a stationary or glide massage technique, and whether you want warm air technology. While we love the design of this chair, it doesn’t have as many advanced features, and the polyurethane material might not be as long-lasting as authentic leather.

Whatever your body type, this massage chair will automatically detect your height and shoulder width to adjust the massage accordingly. The back massagers have three widths, and the massage hands can knead, tap, knock, or do shiatsu. Airbags extend along the shoulders, arms, waist, calves, and feet for a full-body massage, while the heat in the lower back area further relaxes any tension. If you feel achy after a long day, the chair offers a compressive massage for the legs and a pressure massage for the feet. You can also enjoy three zero-gravity positions and an extendable footrest that accommodates taller people.

It has an automatic body scan and adjustable back rollers to ensure you get pressure in all the right spots.

This massage chair has two zero-gravity positions and a futuristic space capsule cover to let you fully relax with a calming blue light and optional aromatherapy. The 4D massage rollers and body scan technology tailor the massage, while the heat on your lumbar area and calves soothe and relax your muscles. The seat also oscillates for further customization, so you can get in just the right position. An included remote allows you to control everything in one place and charge any devices via a USB port.

The included remote lets you choose from seven auto-programmed sessions, target specific areas, and adjust the intensity and speed of the massage. Depending on your preferences, you can sit upright or try out one of the three zero-gravity positions.

Thanks to the heat therapy with the ergonomic L-track, your aches and pains will melt away with this massage chair. The chair can accommodate people from 5’2” to 6'5”, and you can adjust the width to accommodate your body. Though we love this customization, it does mean that the chair is large and takes up a significant amount of space when fully extended.

If you don’t have room for a full-size massage chair or just prefer something more portable, this Homedics portable back massager is a compact yet impressive option. It fits on most chairs and has shiatsu, relaxing, or spot massage modes. You can use it on your neck, shoulders, and back, and add heat to the massage for more relief. The controller allows you to adjust the width and height, and power the heat on and off. While it won’t target your feet or legs, this massage cushion gives you the relaxation of a traditional massage chair without a large footprint or price tag—plus, you can use it anywhere, from your office chair to your car.

It comes with straps so you can use it on most chairs.

Technology inside the chair scans your body for a more precise massage and adjusts automatically for a tailored and targeted massage, while the rollers on the base of the foot area stimulate pressure points for a relaxing, full-body experience. Plus, there are heating pads in the lower back of the chair to soothe and relax your muscles as you sit. You can control your recline level, massage intensity, speed, and more with the wireless remote.

The Osaki OS-4000T massage chair will give your entire body some TLC, with an array of bonus features and customization available. It has an ergonomic, zero-gravity design that fits a variety of spine shapes and reclines to alleviate pressure off your back.

It has a computer scanner to provide the best massage for your entire body.

This chair looks like a regular recliner, but actually massages for even better at-home relaxation. It doesn't have the same features as other, more expensive massage chairs, but for a basic massage, it'll get the job done. It comes with eight massage modes, although none of the modes provide the deep massage you'd get from other chairs. Instead, the modes offer targeted vibrations to ease sore muscles. You can also recline fully to further alleviate the pressure from your back, and utilize the footrest for total comfort. It's basic, but it won't be an eyesore in your living room—and the price can't be beat.

It doesn't do any kneading or deep massaging, but rather just vibrates.

It looks like a regular recliner, so it blends in well with other furniture.

This chair also offers six preset massage modes and heating pads on the back area, so you can tailor your massage to your preferences. The attached LCD screen is a convenient remote control you can use to customize your massage, and you can even play music via the Bluetooth speaker. Even with all these added features, this chair is on the lower end of the price range, making it a great deal.

Instead of fixed rollers, this Real Relax massage chair has “S track robot hands” along the neck, back, and waist, which knead to provide a more effective massage. There are airbags on the shoulders, arms, hips, and feet, and rollers for the bottom of the feet, too. You can adjust to zero-gravity mode with a push of a button, which extends the chair to a comfortable, reclined position. For those who are over 6 feet tall, you may find that the robot hands don’t target the correct areas, so we recommend looking at other options from our list.

It has robot hands and airbags along the length of the chair to target muscles from head to toe.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Real Relax Favor-03 ADV Chair, which offers a full-body massage that's entirely customizable. If you want something more portable and affordable, the Homedics Shiatsu Elite II gives a quality back massage and can fit on almost any chair.

How to Shop for Massage Chairs Like a Pro

Type

Depending on the type of massage you want, you can choose from an array of chairs that tout different benefits and designs. Common massage chair types are 3D or 4D massage chairs, zero-gravity chairs (which recline you into a position that relieves pressure on your back), and multi-function massage chairs that offer a range of massage modes.

Regardless of the type of massage chair, Kevin Lees, the director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic, says durability is the most important factor. “Make sure the chairs come with a warranty. For most of us, knowing what high-quality parts are versus cheap parts may not be an option,” he says. Three chairs on our list have 3-year warranties, while the Human Touch WholeBody 7.1 offers an extended 5-year warranty if you pay an extra fee.

Size

Take measurements of your space before deciding what size of massage chair can fit, and keep in mind that chairs with additional features are usually bulkier. For example, massage chairs with expandable sections to accommodate people of different heights or chairs that recline into zero gravity positions will need more horizontal room. Also, consider the reclined dimensions when deciding how much space you need. If you don’t plan on using your massage chair regularly or want to move it as needed, a smaller, portable massager cushion can go over most chairs and is easily stored away when it’s not in use.

Style

Most massage chairs are relatively bulky, so finding one that matches your decor is important, especially if you look at it every day. If aesthetics are important to you, opt for a massage chair that resembles a recliner.

The material is also a key decision—our list has faux leather, genuine leather, upholstery, and polyurethane options. Consider your existing decor and what material best matches your style, but also keep in mind that the material “should not only be made to last but be comfortable,” says Lees. “Plastics and rubber material may last longer but can also lead to sweating if using a heat mode.”

Features

Bonus features make all the difference between a good massage chair and a great massage chair. Air massage technology provides compressive massage, while rollers can knead, knock, and target pressure points. If you want to personalize your massage, look for a chair where you can adjust the height, depth, width, speed, and intensity. A reclining chair with heat therapy can also enhance your overall experience.

While features such as built-in speakers, remotes with LCD screens, charging ports, and pre-programmed modes aren’t must-haves for a quality massage chair, they can make your experience even more enjoyable.

Questions You Might Ask

What is the difference between 3D and 4D massage chairs?

“3D [massage chairs] use rollers that move in two different directions as well as increasing or decreasing the depth of the massage. 4D adds one more component of speed,” says Lees. Although the difference between these two massage chair types isn’t drastic, 4D chairs offer more control over the speed and rhythm of your massage.

How many times a week can you use a massage chair?

“Having access to a massage chair allows you to choose your schedule; however, it’s still important to allow your body to recover and respond to the massage, just as it would if it was done by a professional,” says Lees. “Depending on your goals and tolerance, you should probably limit yourself to no more than once every other day.”

How much should you expect to spend on a massage chair?

Massage chairs aren’t cheap—consider them a long-term investment that will serve you for years to come. Prices can range from $500 to over $1,000, with some high-end chairs costing closer to $10,000. The good news is that you can still get a high-quality, long-lasting massage chair while shopping on the lower end of the price spectrum—know your budget so you can shop for the essential features you need without unnecessary add-ons.

How long do massage chairs last?

“The life of a massage chair will vary depending on the amount of use it gets, and the materials it is made with. Your massage chair should last at least five years with good care,” says Lee. “Those that are more expensive should last longer, from 10 to 20 years. Make sure you talk to the company sales representative about repair, and what the most common cost and repair needed might be.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she thoroughly researched massage chairs and rounded up the best options based on type, size, style, and features. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Kevin Lees, the director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic.

