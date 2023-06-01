To find the best makeup primers, we compared dozens of products while considering ingredients, finish, base, and price. We chose a range of primers to suit different skin types and finish preferences, from smoothing silicone formulas to grippy primers for all-day wear. We also spoke with Spickard for his expert insight on finding the best makeup primer for you.

"At its core, a primer should help prep the skin to receive your complexion products and help make your makeup last longer," says Kasey Spickard, a professional makeup artist.

The key to flawless makeup is all in your skin prep—a smooth canvas allows your products to glide on effortlessly and stay all day. Makeup primers are a must-have in your base routine and can make all the difference between a flawless, long-wearing complexion and one that transfers, fades, or separates.

The formula is cruelty-free and does not include parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, though it does include talc. With longevity top of mind, you can't go wrong with this eye primer.

The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer is the perfect eye primer for all skin types and tones. It blends into the skin to leave a semi-matte finish, allowing eyeshadows to blend effortlessly without losing pigment. Plus, the packaging is easy to use, thanks to the doe-foot applicator and sleek tube design.

This eye primer makes your shadow look last and is a universal shade for any skin tone.

Plus, this primer has hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, which offers even more soothing hydration. Since the product is meant for longevity, it has a tacky texture that fixes your makeup to the skin, but that goes away once you finish your regimen.

The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer has earned countless accolades for its ability to extend the wear time of your makeup, making it a hot-weather must-have. The radiant, water-based formula is ideal for combination or dry skin and creates a smooth, hydrated base for your foundation routine.

This primer keeps your makeup flawless all day, even in warm weather.

The Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Primer is one of the few primers with SPF that create a flawless-looking complexion while fighting against sun damage . In addition to its broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, this primer extends the wear of makeup, hydrates for up to 24 hours, and brightens and nourishes the skin over time. The lightweight cream also has a water base, so it's compatible with most foundations, tinted moisturizers, and concealers.

The Step 1 Primer Color Corrector has a green pigment that neutralizes redness when blended into the skin. Since red and green are opposites on the color wheel, the green hue counteracts redness, blemishes, or rosacea for a flawless base. The water-based formula leaves a natural finish, so you can also use it alone when you don't want to wear makeup.

The green pigment may not be effective on all skin tones.

While other pore-filling primers can feel heavy on the skin, this formula is weightless. And, even with the matte finish, vitamin E keeps the skin nourished and hydrated, never dry or tight.

When it comes to minimizing the appearance of pores, the NYX Pore Filler Blurring Primer is an affordable blurring option worth adding to your makeup routine. The dimethicone base creates a diffused and even-textured appearance, with or without foundation.

The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer creates a flawless and poreless appearance, even for those struggling with acne. It has a dimethicone base that diffuses and minimizes the look of pores and fine lines while absorbing excess sebum throughout the day (a trait ideal for acne-prone skin ). And while some makeup products can catalyze or exasperate acne, this formula is free from acne-triggering ingredients, making it ideal for anyone experiencing a breakout.

This product may not be as easy to spread as other primers.

This formula is non-comedogenic and can diffuse the appearance of pores.

The cruelty-free silks include fibroin, sericin, and silk powder, which are ideal for all skin types as they aren't overly drying or hydrating. Overall, the formula creates a lightweight barrier between cosmetics and the skin, which gives an almost airbrushed finish. A small amount of product goes a long way with this formula, making the higher price feel justified.

The Tatcha Featherweight Protective Primer is an outstanding choice for mature skin thanks to its lightweight feel and line-smoothing properties. Its formula is a liquid iteration of the best-selling SilkCanvas Cream, which has a silk blend that diffuses the skin and creates a flawless finish, whether worn alone or under your favorite foundation .

The fragrance may be too strong for those with sensitivities.

Since this product is so hydrating, it might not be ideal for people with oily skin. That said, if you want a nourishing base, this pick is like a drink of water for your skin.

The formula is water-based and leaves a natural finish on the skin, melting effortlessly into your complexion without feeling too heavy. Plus, this product has additional skin-friendly ingredients including a vitamin complex of B, C, and E that nourish and replenish your skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid , squalane, and shea butter also add hydration and plumpness to your skin.

The Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base is a dual product, acting as a primer and moisturizer in one. It comes in three sizes—mini, regular, and value—so you can stock up for the season or take it on your next vacation.

The L'Oreal Paris Prime Lab Pore Minimizer Primer is ideal for oily skin—the water-based cream formula has an acid complex of salicylic acid and lipohydroxy acid (LHA), which regulates shine throughout the day. Plus, salicylic acid can help reduce acne, so you know your primer is doing double duty of providing skincare benefits and improving your finished makeup look. We also love the affordability of this 24-hour-wear primer, making it a no-brainer to add it to your makeup collection.

You may need to work the primer into the skin before it sets.

This pick is non-comedogenic and comes at an affordable price.

The formula includes shea butter for deep moisturization, rice bran for conditioning, and humectant glycerin to keep skin hydrated throughout the day. This water-based primer melts into the skin and feels weightless, whether you layer it under a tinted SPF or a full-coverage foundation .

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer deserves the hype—this radiant formula offers ample hydration and a healthy glow that’s beautiful under makeup. Unlike some other radiant or glowy primers, this pick doesn't emphasize texture or look glittery on the skin.

While the formula applies beautifully with just your fingertips, it may not be the most sanitary method for repeated application, as your fingers can harbor bacteria. We recommend washing your hands before application or using a makeup spatula to take the product from the container.

No need to go over budget when shopping for a quality makeup primer—e.l.f. boasts drugstore prices with the performance of luxury cosmetics. The Poreless Putty Face Primer is an affordable water-based pick that creates a smooth, even-textured complexion under your go-to base routine. Though the base is water, the formula also includes silicone to smooth and blur your skin. And while it won’t get rid of your pores , it will minimize their appearance. Formulated with vegan squalane, this drugstore primer helps you achieve a natural, poreless finish without becoming overly matte.

This product does not come with an applicator or pump, so it may not be as sanitary.

And this primer does more than lock in makeup; it also minimizes the appearance of fine lines and decreases oil production throughout the day, according to the brand. Because this primer uses a silicone base, we recommend combining it with silicone-based cosmetics.

The Rare Beauty Pore Diffusing Primer is a versatile pick that extends your makeup wear time for long-lasting glam. The silicone base reduces the appearance of pores , so makeup lays flawlessly on your skin. Other standout ingredients include hyaluronic acid to hydrate and condition, plus green tea extract and vitamin E soothe and protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution.

The amount of product in the full-size bottle is small, so you may need to repurchase frequently.

Final Verdict

The Rare Beauty Pore Diffusing Primer is our top pick for its pore-erasing and skin-hydrating properties—plus it extends the longevity of your makeup. For those who want a comparable formula at a modest price, the e.l.f. Pore Putty Primer is a drugstore option worth considering.

How to Shop for Makeup Primers Like a Pro

Skin Type and Concerns



"Finding the right primer is about matching your skin type with your desired final look," says Kasey Spickard, a professional makeup artist. Those with oily skin may want to minimize shine with the help of a mattifying primer like the L'Oreal Paris Prime Lab Pore Minimizer Primer. Alternatively, someone with dry skin will likely want a radiant or glowy finish, which is why a hydrating, luminous primer like the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer is preferable.

Still, this doesn't mean someone with oily skin can't use a luminous primer or individuals with dryness can't opt for a mattifying product. You should choose a primer based on how you want your skin to look at the end of your makeup routine; a primer is just the starting point.

Finish

When shopping for a primer, look for descriptive language like luminous, glowing, mattifying, and pore-diffusing, which usually describe the finish. While primer doesn’t guarantee that your makeup will have that finish, it does make it easier to achieve your desired look.

"If you want a blurred, mattified look, you're going to want to find a primer that helps absorb oil and fill pores," says Spickard. "If you want a radiant look, you'll want to find a primer that has ingredients that help boost glow."

Silicone vs. Water Base

If longevity is your primary concern, Spickard recommends a silicone primer over a water-based product. "After talking to dermatologists, it's generally accepted that silicone-based products are both hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic and not known to sensitize the skin," he says.

However, if you want more hydration or skincare ingredients, we recommend a water-based primer like the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base. These formulas are ideal for dry or dehydrated skin and can include nourishing ingredients like humectants and occlusives to keep your skin moisturized underneath other beauty products.

Also, consider the base of your go-to foundation or tinted moisturizer in comparison to your primer. If the two base ingredients are different, you might experience product pilling. A silicone-based primer will often repel against a water-based foundation and vice versa.

Other Ingredients

The main thing to consider when shopping for a primer is if it is a silicone or water-based product. Outside of that, additional ingredients can enhance the overall experience and completed look.

Someone with acne-prone skin and texture may want a primer with added skincare ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide. The same is true for someone with dry skin, who can benefit from a primer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane—while these ingredients won't make or break a formula, they are nice to have.

Questions You Might Ask

What does makeup primer do?

Primers extend the wear time of your makeup, particularly foundation, concealer, and face powders. They can create a barrier between your skin and makeup and act like glue for a long-lasting finish. Primers come in several formula types, including gels, creams, and lotions, and have different finishes like matte, luminous, radiant, and natural.

How do you apply makeup primer?

Primer application is straightforward, according to Spickard. "Take a pea-sized amount of your primer onto the back of your hand and, using your fingertip, apply it on the forehead, cheeks, nose, upper lip, and chin,” he says. “Work the primer into the skin using a buffing motion. You can feel free to add a bit more primer in any problem areas you may have."

Can you wear primer without makeup?

“There are some really beautiful radiant primers that look stunning on the skin without makeup," says Spickard. "Additionally, if you find that your skin tends to get oily, you can use a primer to help keep your skin looking velvety smooth and not shiny."

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran, and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless products to find the top-performing makeup primers while considering finish, formula, and price. Samantha also spoke with makeup artist Kasey Spickard for his expert input on finding and using the right makeup primer for your beauty routine.