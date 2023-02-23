Our top hardsided luggage pick is the July Carry On & Checked Set for its incredibly durable outer shell, maneuverable wheels, and reinforced bumpers that protect all your belongings. If you prefer softsided luggage, opt for the TravelPro Platinum Elite First Class Luggage Set —it has spinner wheels, a lightweight design, and convenient exterior pockets.

When shopping for luggage, Abbott recommends opting for a high-quality piece, even if it means spending more. “You don’t want to be stuck buying a new suitcase every year,” she says.

To find the best luggage, we researched dozens of popular options while considering criteria like durability, maneuverability, special features, and warranties. We also spoke to Erin Austen Abbott , travel blogger, photographer, and author of Family Field Trip, for her expert advice.

The right luggage can make your travels hassle-free, from the moment you begin packing your belongings to wheeling your suitcase to the final destination. Whether you're in search of a checked suitcase, carry-on, duffel, or tote, there’s a travel bag on this list for you.

The handy pass-through zippered flaps double as a trolley sleeve, so there's no need to lug it on your shoulder through the airport. This bag performs well as a carry-on, with organizational pockets and a padded laptop case to keep your belongings organized. It comes in neutral and subtle colors, like pink, beige, and black, which you can coordinate with your luggage or outfit.

This ingenious tote is sleek, stylish, and super practical. Though it looks like a classic shoulder bag, it has a secret, separate compartment at the bottom where you can stash shoes, hair tools, and other bulky items. While this tote bag might not be large enough for long-term travels, it shines when partnered with your rolling luggage.

Who it’s for: People who want luggage that can double as a weekender and a carry-on.

While most backpacks have just one main compartment that can quickly become chaotic, the Tortuga pack opens up like a clamshell, revealing one larger clothing compartment and four separate zippered components. The backpack has exterior pockets for your wallet, keys, and sunglasses, and a middle zipper that reveals a secure, padded place to store your laptop and electronics. If you plan to use your backpack throughout your travels (like on hikes or while exploring a city) the water bottle holder, water-resistant zippers, and sweat-wicking foam make for comfortable and convenient carrying.

If you want to avoid baggage claims or explore new destinations hands-free, opt for a backpack rather than a carry-on or checked bag. The Tortuga Outbreaker includes a removable hip belt that takes 80 percent of the weight off your shoulders, while wide, thick shoulder straps offer lots of support and offset some of the pack's weight.

Who it isn’t for: People traveling for business who prefer something more formal.

Another small, zippered exterior pocket makes it easy to grab accessories—phone, headphones, eye mask—without exposing the contents of your bag. With grip handles, a removable padded shoulder strap, and a luggage trolley sleeve, this bag can work as a weekender or a carry-on.

You wouldn’t store your cashmere sweaters in the same place as your shoes, so why compromise your standards during travel? The Calpak Stevyn Duffel solves the perennial shoe problem with a designated compartment at the bottom of the bag.

Who it isn’t for: People traveling for more than a few days.

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile duffel bag that can go from weekend trips to carry-on luggage.

Though this suitcase has a high price tag, Briggs & Riley offers one of the best warranties on our list. The unconditional lifetime warranty covers all functional components of your bag, no matter how the damage happened.

And unlike some expandable suitcases, this pick has integrated components that support the added weight. With a lower center of gravity, ball-bearing double spinner wheels with steel components, and a tilt-resistant wheel base that stabilizes, there's no need to worry about a top-heavy suitcase.

If you’re an overpacker or a souvenir shopper, an expandable suitcase will help you wrangle all your belongings without wrestling your bag. The Medium Expandable Spinner from Briggs & Riley increases packing capacity by 17 percent while compressing the contents to fit the original suitcase size—no unwieldy bags that won't fit the overhead bin here.

Who it isn’t for: People who don't want bells and whistles on their luggage.

Who it’s for: People who like to over-pack or buy souvenirs.

It also features TSA-approved locks, compression straps, a water-resistant pocket, and a durable polycarbonate shell that resists dings and scratches. The suitcase is expandable, too, so you can bring home even more souvenirs from your trip. Check with your airline ahead of time to find out how much it charges for oversized luggage.

The extra-large size of the Samsonite Voltage Spinner is ideal for long-term travelers who need more than a week's worth of clothing and necessities. While hefty, this bag has 360-degree rolling wheels for easy maneuvering. It’s also worth noting that despite its size, this spacious suitcase weighs just under 10.5 pounds.

Who it isn’t for: People who want compact luggage that works as a carry-on.

Who it’s for: People who go on long trips or tend to over-pack.

Seal all your items away with the heavy-duty zipper, granting you an extra 1.75 inches for all the souvenirs you acquire along the way. And since it weighs less than 11 pounds, you’ll have no trouble wheeling this lightweight luggage when it’s full. The lining is also removable and washable, which makes for effortless maintenance. While this bag is more of a splurge, the free trial period allows customers to test it out to ensure it’s a perfect fit before committing for the long haul.

The durable design, sleek colors, and cool features (including built-in TSA-friendly locks) give this Away suitcase a modern touch. But Away suitcases aren’t just pretty—they’re also practical. The expandable zipper allows you to pack more without adding extra bulk, while interior compression minimizes the space taken by your belongings.

Who it isn’t for: People who want exterior compartments on their luggage.

Who it’s for: People who want to pack a lot without the extra weight of a heavy suitcase.

In addition to the compression cubes for your clothing, the Solgaard suitcase has plenty of small zip pockets to corral and organize your belongings. And for frequent fliers who want all the luxe upgrades on their luggage, the Carry-On Closet also has an integrated TSA lock, an accessible USB charging port, and a lightweight and durable polycarbonate shell with reinforced corners. Plus, the contemporary ribbed design comes in six striking colors that stand out at baggage claim.

If you want to open your luggage and access what you need without flinging your clothes across the bed, try the Solgaard Carry-On Closet. The patented unfolding shelving system has a handle atop six stacked compression cubes, which you can attach to the extended handle for an upright closet in a matter of seconds. Don’t worry about a top-heavy collapse: The extendable closet is weighted to maintain balance no matter how poor your packing skills are.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to pack all their belongings in one large section.

Who it’s for: People who want a suitcase that makes it easy to stay organized.

Both pieces have an exterior pocket that provides easy access to travel essentials—like your phone, keys, headphones, and lip balm. Plus, the straps and handles make for a comfortable commute: The weekender tote has an adjustable strap and the suitcase has a telescoping handle. The carry-on has four spinner wheels, which gives this timeless-looking suitcase more maneuverability.

This Mark & Graham set comes with two classic yet versatile pieces you need in your luggage lineup. Whether you’re dressed up for a business convention or down for a casual weekend getaway, this luggage set complements any upcoming travels. The weekender tote and carry-on luggage feature white vegan leather, caramel leather accents, and gold-toned hardware. For a stylish finishing touch, you can add gold foil debossed monogramming.

Who it isn’t for: People who are traveling for more than five days.

Who it’s for: People who travel for business or want a unique finish on their luggage.

The linings are made of 100 percent post-consumer upcycled plastics, which have the added benefit of a water-resistant finish. The interior also boasts plenty of zip pockets and compression pads—both total lifesavers when digging for a misplaced belonging. Plus, the Paravel set is easy to maneuver around any airport or travel destination, with a telescoping handle and four 360-degree wheels.

Paravel is a Climate Neutral-certified luggage brand dedicated to sustainability. This luggage set is crafted from recycled and upcycled materials without sacrificing style or durability. With vegan leather touches, a tough-to-scratch durable hardshell, and reinforced metal bumpers, the Aviator Set has luxe finishing touches that make it splurge-worthy.

Who it’s for: People who want to prioritize sustainability and style.

While it can still get you from point A to B with your belongings intact, the cheaper price point does mean sacrificing some comforts like whisper-quiet wheels and reinforced corners. That said, this set still has a five-year warranty, so you can avoid yearly repurchasing.

For those who travel sporadically or want to avoid the often hefty price tag associated with luggage shopping, opt for this Rockland Melbourne spinner luggage. This two-piece set is roomy, lightweight, and expandable with a two-stop telescoping handle and multi-directional wheels.

Who it’s for: People who don’t travel a lot or are on a budget.

One potential drawback of the carry-on bag is that it technically measures one inch taller than most domestic airlines’ carry-on size limits. However, the bag does fit into most standard-size baggage caddies and, thus, will not likely get flagged. That said, if you're an international jet setter, you may want to consider purchasing the smaller 20-Inch Platinum Elite, which has been sizer-bin tested to meet most major U.S. airline guidelines.

The TravelPro Platinum Elite set is surprisingly light for softsided luggage, with the carry-on coming in at just under eight pounds and the checked bag weighing under 10. The 360-degree spinner wheels have PrecisionGlide technology for maneuverability. This pick has all the benefits of a traditional soft-shell design, including zippered exterior pockets for easy access to your essentials while on the go.

A TravelPro bag can last through any adventure—from weekend trips to global adventuring. The sturdy, soft-shell nylon exterior and solid case construction of this bag stand up to all the usual wear and are backed with a lifetime warranty for even more peace of mind.

Who it’s for: People who want expandable, softsided luggage that will last.

In addition to its exceptional durability, this luggage set is highly maneuverable. The hardshell luggage has four 360-degree wheels and SilentMove technology for a whisper-quiet glide. While most luggage has a three-stop telescoping handle, this pick has a multi-stop handle so you find the perfect length for your height and stride. The sleek, eye-catching suitcases come in 15 colors with additional embossed personalization options available so you never miss your luggage at baggage claim.

If you’re looking for a high-quality set of hardsided suitcases, we recommend the July Carry On & Checked Set. July suitcases have a scratch-proof, textured polycarbonate shell that saves your suitcase from inevitable scuffs and is built to last. The reinforced aluminum bumpers protect the case and corners, which are often the most vulnerable to bumps and nicks.

Who it’s for: People who want a durable and maneuverable set of hardsided luggage.

Final Verdict

Our favorite hardsided luggage set is the July Carry On & Checked Set for its scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell, maneuverable spinner wheels, and reinforced aluminum bumpers for added durability. For those who prefer softsided luggage, opt for the TravelPro Platinum Elite First Class Luggage Set—it has smart features like a fold-out suiter for organization and a convenient USB charging port.

How to Shop for Luggage Like a Pro

Type

The type of luggage you shop for depends on your personal preferences—do you love the look of a high-tech, hard-shell suitcase, or do you prefer a classic leather duffel? Let your preferences guide you, but be wary of making your final selection based on aesthetics alone. The best luggage for you also depends on your unique packing style, frequency of travel, and preferred transportation method.

Hardsided: Hard-shell luggage protects fragile contents better than soft-shell luggage, often weighs less, and is easier to clean. Many hardsided suitcases have a polycarbonate exterior—it's lighter than cheap plastics and boasts impressive impact resistance. The main downside is that you can't compress hardsided suitcases, making it more challenging to stuff every last souvenir into the confines of your bag.

Softsided: “Soft-shell luggage functions best as a carry-on, while hard-shell works best for checked luggage,” says Abbott. Soft-shell luggage has more give, making it easier to squeeze into a tight spot in the overhead bins. When choosing a material for your luggage, assess the fabric for its water, stain, and scratch resistance to ensure you’re investing in a quality piece that will last.

Also, consider how much you prioritize easy laptop access. Soft-shell luggage is more likely to have a front pocket for easy access to your computer, though some manufacturers of hard-shell luggage are adopting this feature, too.

Backpacks: For those who prefer to be hands-free, opt for a backpack with hip belts and sternum straps to displace the bag's weight. While backpacks are less popular than traditional luggage, they can be advantageous when embarking on adventures.

Abbott says there are many benefits to carrying a backpack, specifically recalling a trip to India: “I packed everything in a mid-sized backpack, while my friends lugged big suitcases. We were moving from bus to train to plane throughout the trip, and I could hop on and off the respective modes of transportation without problems while they had to maneuver through large crowds with suitcases.”

Wheels

If you have strong preferences about how your suitcase rolls—whether beside you or behind you—account for the wheel style of your luggage. Two-wheeled luggage requires you to lug your bag behind you, which can be better for speed and stability. Conversely, with four-wheeled luggage, your bag can roll beside or in front of you, which is better for maneuverability.

Features

Apart from the basics, consider what added features might make for smoother, stress-free travels. Workaholics might benefit from bags with charging capabilities (e.g. USB ports) and an accessible laptop compartment, while relentless overpackers will love a suitcase with expandable features.

You’ll also want to look for features that make your commute as comfortable as possible, like telescoping handles that accommodate your height and stride. If you want a carry-on, luggage sleeves can lighten the load you lug through the airport. “The luggage trolley sleeve is the unsung hero of travel,” says Abbott. “When I’m choosing a carry-on, it’s got to have straps that fit comfortably over my shoulder and a sleeve that slides onto my suitcase handle.”

The list of potential features is endless, so you’re bound to find the bells and whistles that suit your precise needs. That said, don't overlook the more backbone aspects like compression pads, straps, and high-quality zippers. These things keep your belongings safe and extend the life of your bag.

Warranty

An unlimited lifetime warranty is the best assurance you can find when shopping for luggage—after all, nobody wants to repurchase a suitcase due to a faulty zipper, broken handle, or sticky wheels. When researching your luggage, look over the warranty in detail: Some lifetime warranties cover the “life” of the product (a number arbitrarily assigned by the company), which is not a guarantee that you never have to replace the bag.

Questions You Might Ask

What are standard suitcase sizes?

Luggage tends to fall into one of three categories, while a set will generally have all three pieces. These categories include:

Carry-On Suitcase: Most domestic airlines have a carry-on luggage limit of around 22 x 14 x 9 inches; however, international airlines have limits smaller (e.g., China Eastern: 21.6 x 15.8 x 7.9 inches) and larger (e.g. Norwegian: 22 x 16 x 9 inches). You’ll want to scour the sites of each airline before your trip.

Most domestic airlines have a carry-on luggage limit of around 22 x 14 x 9 inches; however, international airlines have limits smaller (e.g., China Eastern: 21.6 x 15.8 x 7.9 inches) and larger (e.g. Norwegian: 22 x 16 x 9 inches). You’ll want to scour the sites of each airline before your trip. Medium Checked Suitcase: Medium checked luggage is the most popular, generally measuring around 27 x 19 x 12 inches. It’s ideal for trips between five and 10 days.

Medium checked luggage is the most popular, generally measuring around 27 x 19 x 12 inches. It’s ideal for trips between five and 10 days. Large Checked Suitcase: Typically measuring 28–30 x 21 x 15 inches, large checked luggage is better suited for longer trips and travels. If you opt for an extra-large bag, it will probably measure around 21–32 inches in height.

One last thing—always double-check your measurements. Luggage manufacturers don’t always include the wheels and handle in the specs, but you can bet the airlines will.

What are the airline weight limits for suitcases?

The standard weight for checked bags is 50 pounds per bag. Most major airlines, including American, Delta, and United, don’t impose weight rules on carry-ons, though it’s never a bad idea to check with your airline before flying.

What’s the best way to pack a suitcase?

You might be tempted to pack your suitcase the night before you leave for vacation, but the truth is that you’re better off packing in advance. "Pack a few days ahead of time and edit down your clothes selection as your travel date gets closer," Abbott says. "When you pack at the last minute, you tend to over-pack. When you give yourself time to step back and compare your choices to your planned activities, you can begin to narrow things down.”

As far as what to pack? “Pack clothes with similar colorways,” Abbott says. “This way you can mix and match outfits and reduce the number of clothing items required.” If possible, opt for knits, wools, and cotton (which better resist unsightly creases), and roll your soft garments. If you’re traveling with a chunky wool sweater or an oversized coat, consider wearing them on the flight so they take up less room in your bag.

Finally, double-check TSA carry-on rules and regulations to know what you can and can’t bring aboard.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Leslie Joblin, a writer for Real Simple, The Spruce, MyDomaine, and other publications. For two years she has covered the home and decor space. For this roundup, she spoke with travel blogger Erin Austen Abbott for expert tips. She also spent hours researching the best luggage on the market and narrowed down the options by considering factors like durability, maneuverability, special features, style, and warranty.

