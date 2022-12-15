The Best Loungewear of 2022 for Every Style

To find the best loungewear, we spent hours researching popular brands and pieces, assessing them on comfort, style, versatility, and ease of cleaning. For advice on buying and styling loungewear, we turned to López, who recommended some specific loungewear pieces she loves right now.

Loungewear is exactly what it sounds like: clothing that’s cozy enough to lounge around in. And though it puts comfort first, it tends to be pretty versatile. “Loungewear can transition from home to errands, travel, or going out when paired with the right accessories,” says fashion stylist Audree López . “But let’s not forget that loungewear feels like pajamas and is so comfortable to wear throughout the day.”

When it comes to dressing comfortably, your options aren't limited to pajamas and athleisure . By stocking up on loungewear, you can snag pieces that are comfy enough to nap in—and often, sleek enough to wear outside.

Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper Athleta View On Gap.com Athleta is one of López’s favorite places to buy loungewear. “Athleta has so many options for loungewear, from more sporty joggers and matching sets to rompers and dresses,” she says. And while Athleta has tons of great loungewear on offer, the Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper is one of the brand’s most popular items. The jumpsuit is made of a blend of Tencel modal and spandex jersey—two materials that are incredibly cozy. The Tencel modal makes the jumpsuit feel buttery-soft and breathable, while the spandex jersey makes it stretchy and easy to move around in. This combination makes the jumpsuit ideal for lounging and napping—though it’s sleek enough to wear outside, too. One of our favorite things about this jumpsuit? It comes in five colors and an inclusive size range (XXS–3X), so it’s easy to find an option that works for you. The jumpsuit is also one of the only items on our list that you can machine-wash and machine-dry, so it’s incredibly easy to clean between wears. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Material: Tencel modal, spandex jersey

Tencel modal, spandex jersey Size Range: XXS–3X

XXS–3X Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants Quince View On Onequince.com Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants will instantly upgrade your loungewear wardrobe. While cashmere pieces abound in the loungewear space, many of them are actually made of wool-cashmere blends—and the few that are made entirely of cashmere tend to be pretty expensive. But what makes Quince’s sweatpants special is that they split the difference: The pants are made of 100 percent Mongolian cashmere—but they only cost $100. Sure, $100 may seem like a lot to spend on sweatpants, but it’s a great deal on cashmere. And since the pants are so soft and long-lasting, they’re worth the added cost. Like most wool clothing, the pants are cozy but breathable, keeping you warm without trapping heat. And they’re lined with pockets you can use to stash small essentials. We also love that the pants come in six different colors. Choose your favorite shade—or snag the sweatpants in a few different colors. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Material: Cashmere

Cashmere Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Care: Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry

Richer Poorer Night Knit Tee Richer Poorer View On Richer-poorer.com No loungewear collection is complete without a simple tee—and the Night Knit Tee from Richer Poorer is one of the coziest options around. It’s mostly made of rayon, an ultra-smooth material that feels like silk. But since it also contains spandex, it feels sturdy and stretchy, too. And since the spandex makes the top more durable, you can wear it and wash it without worrying about holes. We also love this shirt’s loose-but-not-too-loose fit. Since the tee is slightly cropped and designed with low shoulder seams, it’s boxier than a standard T-shirt. This silhouette makes the tee easy to move around in—and we like that you don’t have to size up to get a flowy fit. To top things off, the tee comes in six pretty colors—including unusual shades, like jade green and mocha mousse rust. And since it’s machine-washable and -dryable, you can simply toss it in the laundry any time it gets dirty. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Material: 90% rayon, 10% spandex

90% rayon, 10% spandex Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low or hang to dry The 20 Best Pajamas for Women of 2022

Brooklinen Willow Sweatshirt Brooklinen View On Brooklinen If you want a classic sweatshirt, Brooklinen’s Willow Sweatshirt is hard to top. The sweatshirt is thick, cozy, and durable—the perfect essential to wear every day. While most fleeces are made of polyester, this one is made of a cotton-modal blend. Since cotton and modal are super-soft fibers, this sweatshirt is as cozy as any other, but it also has some strengths other sweatshirts don’t. For instance, cotton and modal are breathable, so this sweatshirt doesn’t trap heat the way polyester sweatshirts do. Instead, it warms you up without overheating you, making it a great layering piece to have in your collection. We also love how simple this sweatshirt is. Its crew neck and long sleeves look great on anyone, and it comes in five pretty colors that range from playful to classic. And perhaps most importantly, we like that the sweatshirt is machine washer- and dryer-friendly. After all, if you want a sweatshirt you can wear all the time, it needs to be easy to clean—and this sweatshirt definitely fits that bill. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Material: 47% cotton, 47% modal, 6% spandex

47% cotton, 47% modal, 6% spandex Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Girlfriend Collective ReSet Jogger Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Girlfriend Collective is known for making ridiculously cozy pieces out of recycled plastic bottles (RPET)—and its Reset Joggers do not disappoint. They’re made of RPET jersey, a recycled fabric that’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft to the touch, as well as spandex to give them some stretch. Plus, the fabric blend was even peached for added comfort—meaning it was stretched after it was woven to make the joggers extra-soft. And thanks to their elastic ankle cuffs and drawcord waistband, they offer a fit that’s snug, but not too tight. One of the things we love most about shopping at Girlfriend Collective? The brand offers its basics in a bunch of colors and sizes. These joggers are available in nine striking colors and 11 different sizes (XXS–6XL), so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a version of the pants worth falling in love with. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Material: 91% recycled plastic bottles, 9% spandex

91% recycled plastic bottles, 9% spandex Size Range: XXS–6XL

XXS–6XL Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Free People Intimately C.O.Z.Y Pullover Free People View On Freepeople.com Free People is one of López’s favorite places to score comfy pieces. “Free People has great cozy, oversized items,” she says—and the Intimately C.O.Z.Y. Pullover is one of the softest basics the brand sells. Designed with long sleeves, a longline hem, and a low scooped neckline, the pullover is supposed to feel loose and flowy, so you don’t have to size up to get an oversized fit. Thanks to this loose silhouette, the pullover is also a great layering piece: You can easily toss it over tank tops, collared shirts, and more. One downside of this pullover? It’s hand-wash only. That’s definitely tedious. But if hand-washing is what it takes to score a pullover this soft, we’re happy to do it. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Material: Acrylic, polyester, polyamide, wool, elastane

Acrylic, polyester, polyamide, wool, elastane Size Range: XS/S–M/L

XS/S–M/L Care: Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry

Knix WFH Essentials Kit Knix View On Knix If you want to stock up on loungewear, Knix’s WFH Essentials Kit is the perfect thing to buy. The matching set comes with a tank top and a pair of joggers, both of which are incredibly cozy. The top is made of nylon and spandex, so it feels thick and stretchy, and since it’s lined with removable support cups, you can comfortably wear it without a bra. The pants are made of modal and spandex, and they’re designed with side pockets you can use to store small items. What we really love about this set, though? It’s easy to find it in a size that fits you perfectly. Knix lets you pick one size for the top and another for the pants. And the brand’s sizes get really specific: The top comes in S–XXL and S+–XXL+, which are specifically designed for people with larger cup sizes. And since the top comes with a built-in bra, that specificity makes a big difference. The pants come in an even wider size range: XXS–XXXXL. So consult the size chart for the tank and the size chart for the pants—and enjoy the luxury of owning a loungewear set that fits you like a glove. Price at time of publish: $107 Product Details: Material: Tank: 62% nylon, 38% spandex; Pants: 96% modal, 4% spandex

Tank: 62% nylon, 38% spandex; Pants: 96% modal, 4% spandex Size Range: Tank: S–XXL, S+–XXL+; Pants: XXS–XXXXL

Tank: S–XXL, S+–XXL+; Pants: XXS–XXXXL Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry The 12 Best Wireless Bras for All-Day Support and Comfort

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Skims View On Nordstrom View On Selfridges.com View On Skims.com This Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress is one of López’s favorites—and it’s not hard to see why. “I like the Skims lounge slip dress, because it looks so chic and elevated but feels like pajamas,” she says. And López is right. Made of a blend of modal and spandex, the dress is cozy enough to spend all day in. Buttery-soft and stretchy, the dress hugs your body without feeling as tight as standard shapewear. And since it’s machine-washable, it’s the kind of thing you can wear all the time. But the best thing about this dress is its stylish silhouette, which is sleek enough to wear to restaurants, stores, and more. And since the dress comes in 19 colors, it’s easy to find a version of it you love. We also appreciate that the dress comes in a wide range of sizes (XXS–4X), and is designed with adjustable straps. This detail makes it easy to customize your fit—even after you’ve scored the dress in the perfect size. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Material: 91% modal, 9% spandex

91% modal, 9% spandex Size Range: XXS–4X

XXS–4X Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry

Lunya Washable Silk Wide-Leg Pant Lunya View On Lunya.co It’s hard to imagine something more luxurious than flowy silk pants. The only problem? Silk can be high-maintenance—and that’s not really what you want from your everyday loungewear. But since Lunya’s Washable Silk Wide-Leg Pants are made entirely of silk and conveniently machine-washable, they’re a no-brainer addition to your loungewear collection. The wide-leg pants are exactly as cozy as they sound. Made of mulberry silk, the pants are irresistibly smooth, and the elastic waistband hugs your skin without digging in. Since the wide-leg pants are so flowy, they’re easy to move around in. You can also complete the look with one of Lunya’s many silk tops—there’s the collarless shirt, the cropped tee, and the buttoned vest. But the best thing about these pants isn’t how cozy they are—it’s that you can toss them in the wash for easy cleaning. That said, Lunya does recommend washing the pants in a mesh laundry bag in cold water to keep them in tip-top shape over time. Price at time of publish: $228 Product Details: Material: Mulberry silk

Mulberry silk Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Care: Machine wash or hand wash cold The 6 Best Silk Pillowcases, According to Our Testing

Madewell MWL Betterterry Crop Polo Sweatshirt Madewell View On Madewell.com Madewell’s Betterterry Crop Polo Sweatshirt from their athleisure-focused MWL line is one of the cutest sweatshirts we’ve ever seen. While lots of sweatshirts are simply designed with crew necklines and plain sleeves, this one boasts a polo collar and large buttons—two details that make it feel like a stylish top. The sweatshirt is made of organic cotton and recycled polyester—two classic loungewear materials. The cotton makes the sweatshirt feel cozy and breathable, while the polyester makes it sturdy enough for everyday wear. But it’s the sweatshirt’s silhouette that really sets it apart. The sweatshirt is designed with a slightly cropped fit, making it look a bit more polished than standard oversized sweatshirts. These details make the sweatshirt work both inside and outside the house. And we especially love that you can buy it with matching sweatpants that are just as cozy as the top. Price at time of publish: $78

Product Details: Material: 85% organic cotton, 15% recycled polyester

85% organic cotton, 15% recycled polyester Size Range: XXS–XL

XXS–XL Care: Machine wash

Parachute Women's Linen Top Parachute View On Parachute Parachute’s Linen Top is the secret to looking presentable while lounging around at home. Made entirely of European flax linen, the top is comfortable enough to sleep in—it’s lightweight, breathable, and garment-washed for added softness. And it’s designed to feel a little heavier than Parachute’s linen bedding, so it hangs right every time you wear it. The top is also packed with cozy details, like a relaxed collar, dropped shoulder seams, and side hem slits. But what makes this top special is that you could wear it anywhere. It’s a classic collared button-up complete with a front pocket, and it comes in four colors that are cozy enough for bedtime but sleek enough for a Zoom call. This combination of comfort and chic style makes this top a great addition to any collection. And the fact that it’s also machine-washable? Well, that just sweetens the deal. You can complete the set with Parachute’s matching linen shorts or linen pants. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Material: Flax linen

Flax linen Size Range: XS–3X

XS–3X Care: Machine wash cold We Spent 3 Months Testing Linen Sheets—Here Are the 10 Best Sets We Found

Coyuchi Solstice Organic Romper Coyuchi View On Coyuchi.com Coyuchi’s Solstice collection is packed with top-notch loungewear. And though every piece in the collection is great, the Solstice Organic Romper stands out as a fan favorite. Like the rest of the Solstice collection, the jumpsuit is made of organic cotton, so it’s incredibly cozy and breathable. And since the fabric has been peached (meaning it was stretched after it was woven), it’s particularly soft to the touch. Plus, it’s really easy to clean—just toss it in the washing machine and dryer. We especially love how loose and flowy this jumpsuit is. The cropped wide legs are perfect for lounging, giving you room to move around without weighing you down with excess fabric, and the adjustable straps make it easy to customize your fit. It comes in three pretty colors that would look lovely in any loungewear collection. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Size Range: XS–L

XS–L Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry or line dry



Sijo SoftStretch Classic Pants Sijo View On Sijo View On Verishop.com Sijo makes all its loungewear out of Tencel lyocell, a super-soft material spun from eucalyptus fibers. And while that fabric is cozy in any iteration, it makes for a particularly great pair of lounge pants. Sijo’s SoftStretch Classic Pants stand out because they’re both cozy and cooling. Tencel lyocell is known and loved for being breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying—a perfect combination for anyone who runs hot. As you warm up, these pants will pull sweat away from your body, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable as you lounge around. The pants also contain a little bit of elastane, so they’re stretchy and easy to move around in. And since they’re machine washer- and dryer-friendly, they’re really easy to clean. We especially love that the pants come in six different colors—and that they pair with a matching top. So if you want to turn your lounge pants into a lounge set, you easily can. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Material: 95% Tencel lyocell, 5% elastane

95% Tencel lyocell, 5% elastane Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low The 23 Best Cooling Pajamas of 2022 to Keep You Comfortable All Night

Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Tank Eberjey View On Nordstrom View On Eberjey.com View On Revolve Eberjey has so much cute loungewear that it’s hard to pick favorites. We especially love the brand’s Elon Relaxed Rib Tank though, because it's one of the most versatile lounge tanks you can buy. The tank top is made of Eberjey’s Relaxed Rib fabric—a biodegradable rayon made of beech trees, pine trees, and bamboo. Like other rayons, this fabric is incredibly soft and lightweight, plus it contains just enough spandex to feel stretchy, too. This cozy fabric blend is as lounge-worthy as you’d expect, but what we love most about this tank top is its flowy silhouette. Designed with low-cut armholes and a loose-fitting hem, the tank feels breezy and breathable—and it’s perfect for layering. You can comfortably toss the top over leggings or sweatpants, and you can just as easily throw it over jeans when it’s time to leave the house. This versatility makes the tank top a standout find—but you can also pair it with the brand’s matching shorts or pants in the same material. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Material: 96% rayon, 4% spandex

96% rayon, 4% spandex Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Care: Hand wash cold

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Short Everlane View On Everlane.com López relies on Everlane for top-notch loungewear staples. “Everlane has great quality basics, and they also have cute loungewear,” she says—and Everlane’s Cozy-Stretch Shorts might be the coziest essential you can find at the store. The shorts are woven from several different materials. Wool makes the shorts feel warm and cozy; yak hair makes them extra-thick and soft; and recycled nylon makes them sturdy enough for everyday wear. The shorts also contain a dash of elastane, a stretchy fiber that helps them hug your body and maintain their snug fit over time. Thanks to this fabric blend, the shorts feel as soft as your favorite sweater and as comfy as your go-to bike shorts. They come in two easy-to-wear colors (camel and heathered charcoal) and can be paired with a matching tank. Unfortunately, the shorts are not machine-washable. But since top-notch knit shorts are tough to find, we’re happy to expend the extra effort. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Wool, recycled nylon, yak hair, elastane

Wool, recycled nylon, yak hair, elastane Size Range: XXS–XL

XXS–XL Care: Dry clean or hand wash cold, lay flat to dry The 12 Best Black Leggings of 2022

Cozy Earth Bamboo Ultra-Soft Midi Skirt Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Ultra-Soft Midi Skirt stands out for one simple reason: It’s a skirt. But it’s just as cozy as the joggers, sweaters, and tank tops in your loungewear drawer. Like many other Cozy Earth pieces, this skirt is mostly made of bamboo viscose—a material that’s soft, lightweight, and cool to the touch. But since it also contains acrylic fibers and spandex, it feels sturdy and stretchy, too. This fabric blend is incredibly cozy and also great for everyday wear. The skirt is thick, comfortable, and easy to move around in, plus it’s durable enough to toss in your washer and dryer any time you need to clean it. It’s lined with side slits that keep it from feeling tight or restrictive, while the adjustable drawstring waistband helps you find your perfect fit. We also love that the skirt is equipped with pockets—a detail that makes it an even more convenient everyday piece. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Material: 70% bamboo viscose, 26% acrylic, 4% spandex

70% bamboo viscose, 26% acrylic, 4% spandex Size Range: XS–XXXL

XS–XXXL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry

Anthropologie Daily Practice Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie Anthropologie View On Anthropologie A hoodie is a great layering piece to have in your loungewear collection, and Anthropologie’s Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie is one of the softest hoodies you can buy. Most hoodies are made of cotton or polyester and feel like normal sweatshirts, but this hoodie is made of a fuzzy fabric blend instead. That fluffy and shaggy feel makes the hoodie feel like a fuzzy blanket. This fabric makes the hoodie incredibly soft—but it also makes it more delicate. To maintain its cozy feel, you’ll have to hand wash it. That’s a little tedious, but since the hoodie is unusually soft, it’s a tradeoff we’re willing to make. We also love that the hoodie hangs loose, so it’s easy to layer over other pieces. And since it’s designed with a zipper and a hood, you can bundle up any time you want to. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Material: Nylon, recycled polyester, polyester, viscose

Nylon, recycled polyester, polyester, viscose Size Range: XS/S–M/L

XS/S–M/L Care: Hand wash

Ettitude Sateen Shortie Ettitude View On Ettitude Like all of Ettitude’s loungewear, the Sateen Shorties are made of bamboo lyocell—a type of rayon made of bamboo fibers. This material is known for its soft, cool-to-the-touch feel, so it’s perfect for loungewear. But the thing that makes it truly special is its sateen weave. When bamboo lyocell is woven the same way satin is, it starts to feel luxuriously smooth. This process takes the fabric from soft to silky—and it’s the reason these shorts are so lustrous and cozy. This luxurious feel makes the shorts worth wearing, but it’s their price point and convenient care routine that makes the shorts worth buying. At $56, the shorts cost a fraction of what you’d spend on top-quality silk shorts. And since they’re sturdy enough to toss in your washer and dryer, you never have to worry about taking them to the dry cleaner. Pair them with the matching Sateen Short Sleeve Shirt or complete the look with the Sateen Robe. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low or lay flat to dry The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets to Keep You Cool All Night, According to Our Testing

Kassatex Quilted Flannel Housecoat Kassatex View On Kassatex.com If you’ve ever wished you could wear your favorite blanket as a jacket, Kassatex has you covered. The brand’s Quilted Flannel Housecoat is the perfect loungewear layering piece, and it’s versatile enough to wear anywhere. The coat is made of bamboo rayon and cotton, two materials that are known for being soft and breathable. It’s quilted to feel incredibly fluffy, which makes it a cross between a cardigan and a puffer coat. It’s warmer and cozier than your lightest layering piece, but not as hot or as bulky as your heaviest one. The coat is also designed with a waist tie you can use to cinch it in place. But our favorite thing about this housecoat is how versatile it is. The coat is cozy enough to wear indoors all day long, but you can also get away with wearing it outside. And since it’s machine-washable, you don’t have to worry about getting it dirty. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Material: 60% bamboo rayon, 40% cotton

60% bamboo rayon, 40% cotton Size Range: S/M–L/XL

S/M–L/XL Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low