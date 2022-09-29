The 19 Best Lounge Chairs to Enhance Your Living Space of 2022

To help you find a chair that suits your needs, we rounded up the best lounge chairs you can buy right now in various styles, materials, and price ranges. No matter what you plan on using your chair for, the size of your home, or your decor taste, there’s a chair on this list that’s perfect for you.

“A lounge chair gives a more comfortable option over a traditional accent chair,” says Ashley Mecham , a designer at Decorist . Unlike full recliners, they have no “moving parts” or static, she adds, but they do still recline back further than a regular chair—giving you that satisfyingly cozy feeling.

Your home should be the ultimate place to sit back and relax after a hard day. And what better way to do that than with an ultra comfortable lounge chair? Whether you're using yours to watch TV, take a nap, or read a book , a lounge chair is an essential part of any living room.

Pottery Barn Carlisle Upholstered Chaise Lounge Potterybarn.com View On Pottery Barn Who it's for: People who want a classic chaise lounge with a variety of fabric options. Who it isn't for: People who want a chair that can fit more than one person. This cozy chaise is a bestseller on Pottery Barn due to its soft plush fabric, appealing curved design, and cushioned foam seating, among other features. You’ll also love that it comes in a huge variety of color and fabric options, including performance materials, and has classic English rolled arms. And while it may not be a reclining chair, this pick is still ideal for lounging around—the seat is cushioned with foam and is wrapped in either polyester or a down blend, depending on how firm you want it to be. Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester, Sunbrella, olefin, cotton, linen

Polyester, Sunbrella, olefin, cotton, linen Size: 68 x 35 x 34 inches Price at time of publish: From $1,499

Baxton Studio Venza Upholstered Lounge Chair Walmart.com View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want a sleek and classic-looking lounge chair. Who it isn't for: People who want a lounge chair they can really get cozy in. This elegant, mid-century modern-inspired lounge chair has soft polyester fabric cushions and a wood base in a classic walnut finish. Its sloping arms and splayed legs differentiate it from more basic lounge chairs, giving it a sleek, minimalist design that will look fantastic in your home. It comes in a lovely light brown color, is durable enough to last for years, and is easy to clean, thanks to the removable cushions. It may not be the largest lounge chair on our list, but for smaller spaces it should absolutely do the trick. Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester

Polyester Size: 27.9 x 33.1 x 29.5 inches Price at time of publish: $221



Frontgate Rockford Lounge Chair Frontgate.com View On Frontgate Who it's for: People who want a cozier version of a classic armchair. Who it isn't for: People who want a less expensive chair. If you like the look of a classic armchair but want something a bit more comfortable for lounging, check out this Frontgate stunner. This lounge chair has thick foam cushions wrapped in feathers and down, and is complete with a cozy pillow for ultimate comfort. It’s available in a range of upholstery options, including leather and velvet, and comes in nearly 100 colors. Product Details:

Upholstery: Performance, velvet, leather, polyester

Performance, velvet, leather, polyester Size: 36.5 x 35 x 34 inches Price at time of publish: From $2,199



Anthropologie Violette Lounge Chair anthropologie.com View On Anthropologie Who it's for: People who want an elegant, sculptural chair. Who it isn't for: People who want a lounge chair for small spaces. If you want a lounge chair with a contemporary, sculptural look, consider the Anthropologie Violette Lounge Chair. This chic option is made to order and comes in a range of elegant colors, including warm ginger, sage, and steel blue. It’s available in both sherpa and velvet upholstery, with plush cushions that will provide comfort and support. With so much to love about this set, you’ll never want to get up—and you won’t have to, thanks to its versatility. Product Details:

Material: Velvet, sherpa

Velvet, sherpa Dimensions: 36 x 31 x 31 inches Price at time of publish: From $848

Steelside Akeem Wide Lounge Chair and Ottoman Wayfair.com View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a reclining lounge chair with a matching ottoman. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want a leather chair. This vintage-inspired lounge chair and ottoman set are made from a smooth, faux leather material. The chair features a padded back, recessed arms, and channel tufting, and both pieces come in three elegant, rustic color options (light brown, dark brown, and black). You can recline up to 180 degrees and take advantage of the convenient side storage compartment to store books or magazines. Whether you primarily use this chair and ottoman for relaxing or reading, you'll stay comfortable thanks to its relaxing design. Product Details:

Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Dimensions: 33.5 x 29.5 x 37 inches (chair); 24 x 16.5 x 14.5 inches (ottoman) Price at time of publish: $355



Baysitone Velvet Swivel Accent Chair with Ottoman Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a colorful accent chair that’s also super cozy. Who it isn't for: People who want a lowkey lounge chair that will blend in with its surroundings. This comfy chair is the perfect accent to add to your living room. Available in 17 colors ranging from beige to green to pink, this pretty tufted velvet lounge chair has a 360-degree swivel base for flexibility, as well as thick padding in the armrests, back, and seat cushions. The Baysitone Velvet Swivel Chair is set on a metal base and designed to be durable and long-lasting—no fading, sagging, or wrinkling here. Plus, the non-slip pads on the feet will protect your floors from scratching. Product Details:

Upholstery: Velvet

Velvet Dimensions: 31.7 x 33.5 x 33.7 inches (chair); 19.3 x 15.9 x 16.7 inches (ottoman) Price at time of publish: $310

Industry West Alyson Lounge Chair Industrywest.com View On Industrywest.com Who it's for: People who want a Scandi-inspired chair with a unique shape. Who it isn't for: People who want a more traditional lounge chair with arms. This Scandi-inspired, stylish chair will be the centerpiece of your living room or bedroom, thanks to its armless design and cozy seat. It comes in five color options and is available in leather, bouclé, or velvet upholstery, with a wood base that creates a striking contrast. The armless chair also features an extra plush seat to ensure you feel comfortable as you sit back and relax. Product Details:

Upholstery: Leather, bouclé, velvet

Leather, bouclé, velvet Dimensions: 30.7 x 23.6 x 27.9 inches Price at time of publish: From $895



Wade Logan Verdi Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair.com View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want to use their lounge chair primarily for napping. Who it isn't for: People who want a chair meant for socializing. This is the chair for ultimate lounging. With its seriously arched back and curved seat, this beautiful chaise is practically tailor-made for long, luxurious naps and chill times. The super soft material rests on dark espresso hardwood legs, while the seat features supportive springs and foam filling. Best of all, the chair comes with a matching polyester throw pillow, so you don’t have to spend extra on accessories—just sit back, relax, and enjoy the comfort of this chaise. Get it in one of six colors and choose between a polyester and velvet material for the upholstery. Product Details:

Material: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: 61 x 26.75 x 32.5 inches Price at time of publish: $370



Ink + Ivy Newport Lounge Chair Bedbathandbeyond.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot View On Target Who it's for: People who want a lounge chair with a small footprint. Who it isn't for: People who want a lounge chair that’s a conversation starter. This striking, mid-century modern-inspired lounge chair is all about arm support, thanks to the thick, long arms on either side. It also features plush cushions in microfiber fabric, delicate button tufting details, and tapered wood legs that come in a pecan finish. Compared to other lounge chairs, it's somewhat small and can only hold up to 300 pounds. If you’re in the market for a cozy living room piece that won’t take up too much space, this may be your chair. Pick it up in a variety of colors, including spice, green, and charcoal. Product Details:

Material: Microfiber

Microfiber Dimensions: 37 x 29.5 x 31.5 inches Price at time of publish: $311



Edloe Finch Park Armchair Edloefinch.com View On Edloefinch.com Who it's for: People who want an extra wide armchair. Who it isn't for: People who want a reclining armchair. This wider-than-average armchair is tailor-made for lounging, thanks to its soft velvet fabric, thick seat cushion, included pillows, and substantial size. The Park Armchair is filled with foam and feathers to provide extra support and sturdiness while you rest, and features extra pillows on the armrests to give the chair a stylish, overstuffed look. It also rests on a solid wood frame and metal legs, making it a durable and versatile chair that will last for years with the proper care. Get it in velvet, leather, polyester, or bouclé, and add an ottoman if you want to take lounging to the next level. Product Details:

Upholstery: Velvet, leather, polyester, bouclé

Velvet, leather, polyester, bouclé Dimensions: 45 x 35 x 35 inches Price at time of publish: $895

Apt2B Aubrey Lounge Chair Apt2b.com View On Apt2b.com Who it's for: People who want a deep seat. Who it isn't for: People who want a chair with arms. This striking accent chair will provide a nice upgrade to any living space. Contemporary and versatile, this chair is upholstered in genuine top-grain leather and features a wide, deep seat with barely-there arms. It’s filled with foam for a comfy feel, and is perfect for a reading nook. The leather fabric will develop a soft patina over time and will only get comfier with age, so even though it’s a splurge, you’re guaranteed to have it for a very long time. Product Details:

Upholstery: Top-grain leather

Top-grain leather Dimensions: 30 x 30.25 x 34.5 inches Price at time of publish: $2,028

Etta Avenue Margaretta Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair.com View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a larger-than-average chaise lounge. Who it isn't for: People who want a small, delicate lounge chair. Made with soft, elegant linen fabric and available in eight pretty colors, this chaise lounge will make a lovely addition to your living space. The Etta Avenue Margaretta Chaise Lounge is a large, curvy, armless chair with a highly padded cushion and hand-tufted diamond buttons, and rests on a beautiful walnut wood frame. In addition to having a wider seat than many similar chaise lounges (and holding more weight than most others, too), this chair reclines just the right amount and includes a bolster pillow to give your back some necessary support when you’re using it to take a nap or lie down. Product Details:

Upholstery: Linen

Linen Dimensions: 65 x 30 x 35 inches Price at time of publish: $506



Burrow Vesper Fabric Lounge Chair and Ottoman Burrow.com View On Burrow Who it's for: People who want a modern-looking chair and ottoman set. Who it isn't for: People who prefer traditional or rustic designs. If you love mid-century modern design, check out this stylish lounge chair and ottoman set. The chair features a curved frame and splayed metal legs, creating a unique and attractive look. The chair and ottoman come in five colors and are made with durable polypropylene upholstery, and can be purchased either separately (if you don’t want the ottoman) or together. Product Details:

Upholstery: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Dimensions: 29.5 x 29.5 x 30 inches (chair); 14.5 x 21 x 16 inches (ottoman) Price at time of publish: $1,040

Nosga Tufted Velvet Chaise Lounge Amazon.com View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a wider than average chair and ottoman set. Who it isn't for: People who don’t like velvet. If you want a chaise lounge that allows you to spread out comfortably, then the Nosga Tufted Velvet Chaise Lounge is for you. This elegant and attractive velvet chair is large enough to hold up to 700 pounds of weight and provides tons of support to its users, thanks to its internal elastic foam and adjustable, reclining backrest. You can change the height however you like and even recline the chair into a sleeper bed as needed. Pick from one of four bright colors, all of which will go well with the plywood base and durable iron legs. Product Details:

Upholstery: Velvet

Velvet Dimensions: 62.2 x 40.9 x 31.1 inches Price at time of publish: $310



Three Posts Lugent Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair.com View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want a neutral chaise with long arms and a long seat. Who it isn't for: People who want a lounge chair that doesn’t take up much space. For a classic lounge chair that you’ll use time and time again, look no further than the Three Posts Lugent Chaise Lounge. This chaise has an attractive mid-century design, comfy polyester and foam-filled upholstery, and long, sloping arms and seat. The wide seat is made with springs to provide ample support, and rests on plastic legs and a wood frame. One of the perks of this chair is how easy it is to clean—just remove the seat and cushion, and you’ll be good to go. Pick it up in one of five elegant colors. Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: 60 x 39 x 37 inches Price at time of publish: $930



Castlery Cammy Armchair Castlery.com View On Castlery.com Who it's for: People who want a small lounge chair with a high backrest. Who it isn't for: People who want a lounge chair that comes with an ottoman. This pretty and compact lounge chair comes in an eye-catching pale pink color, making it a great accent piece for your living room. It’s made from soft velvet fabric and features a high backrest that slightly reclines for an elegant yet inviting look. The cozy chair has a foam seat and rests on angled metal legs that beautifully contrast with the velvet upholstery. It may not be the largest chair on our list, but if you need to decorate an empty corner, this pick is a great piece ideal for reading, watching TV, or hanging out with friends. Product Details:

Upholstery: Velvet

Velvet Dimensions: 29.7 x D8.5 x 34.6 inches Price at time of publish: $599

Everly Quinn Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair.com View On Wayfair Who it's for: People who want an accent lounge chair. Who it isn't for: People who want a small lounge chair that’s just for sitting. Available in six beautiful colors and featuring a long, super soft seat, this chair will become your new favorite living room piece. It also has elegant scrolled arms, a recessed backrest, tapered wooden legs in a dark brown finish, and a comfy foam filling that will make you never want to leave. You can fit more than one person on this chair thanks to its size and weight limit, making it even more of an attractive buy. It may not be the cheapest chaise on the market, but it offers a good deal of style and comfort. Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester blend

Polyester blend Dimensions: 29 x 69 x 30 inches Price at time of publish: $750



Anbazar Velvet Sofa Chair with Ottoman Homedepot.com View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a chair that can also be used as a sleeper. Who it isn't for: People who want a more streamlined look. This unique accent chair with a matching ottoman will catch everyone’s attention. The gorgeous splayed gold legs combined with the wood base give the entire piece a retro yet modern feel. The chair is upholstered with super soft velvet fabric and filled with high-density foam, and you can adjust the backrest in three supportive positions depending on your needs. The Anbazar Sofa Chair even includes an extra long pillow for even more comfort. Product Details:

Upholstery: Velvet

Velvet Dimensions: 33 x 40. 5 x 32 inches (chair); 32.5 x 23 x 17 inches (ottoman) Price at time of publish: $498

