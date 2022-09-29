Here are the best living room rugs for every style and space.

Since this is the area of your home with the most foot traffic, Lester suggests prioritizing pile height and material. “Wool is always amazing because it’s natural and can be cleaned via a carpet cleaner just like regular wall-to-wall carpet, but a blend option would be nice as they are much more affordable and are easy to spot clean,” says Lester.

To select the best living room rugs, we considered factors like pile height, material, design, color, size, and budget. For expert tips, we consulted interior designer Kate Lester of Kate Lester Interior , who explained what to look for in an area rug that combines both form and function.

The best living room rugs can instantly transform your space by adding color, texture, or pattern. Whether you prefer a chic, minimal rug to imbue softness or a bright, patterned rug that brings life into the room, we have recommendations for any design style .

The Citizenry Keya Area Rug The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Who it’s for: People who want a durable rug that serves as a centerpiece. Who it isn’t for: People who like neutral, simple colors. If you hope to cultivate a moody aesthetic in your living room, then this rug is the perfect option. It ties in soft blush and peach colors with deep blue, navy, and maroon hues. Because the lining consists of lighter colors, it makes any space feel larger and brighter. This pick is handmade in Bhadohi, India by master artisans—each rug takes about five days to complete. The wool is from New Zealand and is as stunning as it is lush and durable. While this pick is one of the pricier options on our list, the handcrafted look and quality materials make it a worthy investment. Product Details: Material: New Zealand wool

New Zealand wool Sizes: 7 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet

7 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.125 inches Price at time of publish: From $795

Ruggable Damali Black & White Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Who it’s for: People who want a machine-washable rug. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a thick, cushy weave. The best part about Ruggable is that its rugs are machine washable, so you don't need to fret about spilled coffee, pet messes, and tracked-in mud. The rug easily detaches from the rug pad, so you can toss it into the washing machine whenever it gets dirty. While this rug is primarily off-white, its washable and water-resistant design will help you keep it clean—even if you have kids or pets in your home. Product Details: Material: Polyester with a polyurethane

Polyester with a polyurethane Sizes: 11 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet

11 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.125 inches Price at time of publish: From $89



Kelly Clarkson Home Amyrose Oriental Area Rug Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking to enhance their home with a fresh, traditional look. Who it isn’t for: People who want thick, lush carpeting. This rug from Kelly Clarkson’s collection with Wayfair features a traditional design and beautiful fading, with light tones of gray and ivory. The simplistic design of this rug can suit many aesthetics, from country-chic to contemporary. It’s made with synthetic materials, which helps with its durability. It’s also stain-resistant, shed-proof, and low pile, which will keep it from showing too much wear and tear over time. Product Details: Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Sizes: 29 sizes ranging from 2 x 4 feet to 11 x 15 feet

Polypropylene Sizes: 29 sizes ranging from 2 x 4 feet to 11 x 15 feet

29 sizes ranging from 2 x 4 feet to 11 x 15 feet Pile Height: 0.31 inches Price at time of publish: From $32

Revival Dawn Ombre Wool Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Who it’s for: People who want to add color to their space without too much texture or pattern. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer traditional design. Revival’s ombre rug gradually transforms from a light pink hue into a deep, comforting brown. It has a relaxing, dreamy feel that will add a sense of calm to any space. This rug would be ideal for someone who wants something more dynamic than a single-toned rug but something less busy than a patterned rug. The thick wool is hand-loomed in India for a precise, lasting, and durable construction. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 4 x 6 feet to 10 x 14 feet

6 sizes ranging from 4 x 6 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.33 inches Price at time of publish: From $299



Rugs USA Ivory Jute Harlequin Trellis Area Rug Rugs USA View On Rugsusa.com Who it’s for: People who want a neutral rug that still adds design flair. Who it isn’t for: People with pets. This rug’s diamond pattern adds a unique flair to the otherwise traditional jute rug. The bold pattern adds elegance without overwhelming the space, largely thanks to the neutral colors. Jute is durable, but it can be slippery on hardwood or slick flooring, so we recommend adding a rug pad or runner to keep it in place. This material is also more prone to getting picked or pulled by animal paws and claws, so we suggest opting for another rug if you have furry friends. Product Details: Material: Jute and cotton

Jute and cotton Sizes: 11 sizes ranging from 2 feet 3 inches x 4 feet to 10 x 14 feet

11 sizes ranging from 2 feet 3 inches x 4 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches Price at time of publish: From $237

Annie Selke Malta Woven Wool Rug Annie Selke View On Annieselke.com Who it’s for: People who like coastal-inspired decor. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike rustic, weathered designs. Calling all coastal grandma fans: This woven rug from Annie Selke features layers of blue and white wool in a subdued striped pattern for a beachy feel. Even though it has a striped design, the stripes are small enough to comingle with other patterns. With a pile height of just 0.25-inches, this rug is low profile, easy to clean, and durable. This pick is also handmade and lightweight, so you can move it around as needed. Product Details: Material: Wool, cotton, and polyester

Wool, cotton, and polyester Sizes: 8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 10 x 14 feet

8 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches Price at time of publish: From $74

Unique Loom Isabella Collection Distressed Botanical Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, stylish option. Who it isn’t for: People who like minimal patterns and design. This traditional rug from Unique Loom features an ombre fading and an array of colors, including ivory, beige, brown, green, orange, and red. It is machine-woven with synthetic polyester for a tight weave that is durable, super low profile, and easy to spot clean. Since it has a low pile, you’ll want to add a rug pad underneath for extra height. Product Details: Material: Polypropylene, polyester, jute

Polypropylene, polyester, jute Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 3.25 x 5.25 feet to 9 x 12 feet

4 sizes ranging from 3.25 x 5.25 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.5 inches Price at time of publish: From $66



Pottery Barn Remington Eco-Friendly Easy Care Rug Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a rug made with recycled materials. Who it isn’t for: People prone to spills or who frequently use harsh chemicals. This rug is 75 percent recycled cotton and 25 percent recycled polyester—the latter is sourced from single-use plastic bottles. According to the manufacturer, each rug uses 832 bottles. The recycled plastic is woven into polyester, while the recycled latex backing keeps it flexible and durable. The backing eliminates any risk of odor with time and keeps the rug from aging. The rug is primarily beige, with a faint blue hue interwoven in the middle. The design is very traditional, but it would easily suit different decor styles. Product Details: Material: Recycled polyester and recycled cotton

Recycled polyester and recycled cotton Sizes: 7 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 10 x 14 feet

7 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 10 x 14 feet

7 sizes ranging from 3 x 5 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.5 inches Price at time of publish: From $299

Cold Picnic Coast to Coast Rug Cold Picnic View On Coldpicnic.com Who it’s for: People who love modern design. Who it isn’t for: People who want an easy-to-clean rug. This area rug is made with Tex wool, the longest and finest fiber available of New Zealand wool, which makes for brighter colors and prevents shedding. The fine fibers also make it more durable and capable of standing up to the wear and tear of high-traffic living areas. The brand describes the design as a “cross between a flower and a series of islands.” While the pattern is somewhat simplistic, this rug may not suit traditional or ultra-minimalistic interiors. It features light pink, seafoam green, soft orange, and jet black details over a sky-blue background. Product Details: Material: New Zealand wool and cotton

New Zealand wool and cotton Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet

4 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet Pile Height: From 0.5 to 0.75 inches Price at time of publish: From $210



West Elm Allover Heirloom Rug West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People looking for a unique design and color palette. Who it isn’t for: People who want a stain-resistant option. The West Elm Allover Heirloom Rug is hand-woven in India and made of jute, polyester, and cotton. It has a unique blend of colors (including faint blue, pink, and red) that maintain a muted look. The subtle designs cover the entire rug, so you don’t have to worry about how you position it under furniture. While you may initially see some loose fibers, the brand recommends running the vacuum across the rug at different angles to eliminate stray threads. After three to six months, most of the loose fibers will completely disappear. Product Details: Material: Jute, polyester, and cotton

Jute, polyester, and cotton Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet

4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.5 inches Price at time of publish: From $349

Lulu and Georgia Iliana Indoor/Outdoor Rug Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com Who it’s for: People looking for a durable, neutral rug. Who it isn’t for: People who want a high-pile rug. Indoor-outdoor rugs are ideal for areas in your home with a lot of foot traffic. While water-resistant, they look just as stunning as most traditional indoor rugs. This hand-loomed rug from Lulu and Georgia features gorgeous neutral tones, a subtle geometric pattern, and three inches of fringe for a boho-inspired design. It’s also completely reversible, so you can switch up the look of your living room by simply flipping around your rug. The synthetic materials and low pile make it durable, but you may want to add a rug pad so that it feels more cushioned. Product Details: Material: Polyethylene terephthalate

Polyethylene terephthalate Sizes: 3 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet

3 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 0.5 inches Price at time of publish: From $398

Anthropologie Tufted Caro Rug Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want to add pops of color to their neutral living room. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike shedding. With interwoven colors of navy, pink, yellow, and cream, this rug can coordinate with various living room decor styles. The light pink makes any space feel soft, warm, and welcoming, and it’s the perfect option for those looking to add a little color without overwhelming the room. This rug from Anthropologie is made of thick tufted wool, which makes it great for high-traffic areas that experience more wear and tear. It comes in six sizes, so you can choose what works best for your space. Since the rug is wool, you can expect initial shedding, which should stop after a few vacuums. Product Details: Material: Tufted wool

Tufted wool Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet

6 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches Price at time of publish: From $68



AllModern Yountville Handmade Wool Cream/Light Gray/Brown Rug AllModern View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a cushioned feel underfoot. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike geometric designs. Handmade with thick wool, this wool rug is a bold, statement choice that stands the test of time. It features a beautiful geometric pattern, adding interest and dynamic lines to your interior space. Even though the design is bold, the colors make it easy to integrate into most decor styles. Two corners feature black and white lines, while others feature alternating light pink and orange. There are also pops of cream and light blue to make it feel calming rather than chaotic. This rug is also super thick and will feel cozy under your feet. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet

4 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet Pile Height: 0.35 inches Price at time of publish: From $67



CB2 Eros Hand-Knotted Red and Blue Area Rug CB2 View On CB2 Who it’s for: People who want a luxe, handcrafted rug. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer pale neutrals. CB2 describes the weave on this rug as “some of the densest hand-knotting we’ve ever done,” with an impressive 40 knots per square inch. This makes the material durable enough for areas that receive a lot of foot traffic. Since the traditional design uses deep navy blue and darker red colors, any wear or tear is less visible than it would be with a white or neutral-toned rug. To care for it, blot out any spills immediately and clip snags or pulled fibers. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 2.5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet

6 sizes ranging from 2.5 x 8 feet to 10 x 14 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches Price at time of publish: From $449

Justina Blakeney x Loloi Leela Terracotta Rug Jungalow View On Jungalow.com Who it’s for: People who love contemporary yet neutral designs. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike texture on their rugs. This hand-tufted rug is made of 100 percent wool with a cotton canvas backing. Interior designer Justina Blakeney created the abstract, geometric freehand design, which adds an artistic flair to any interior space. The colors are reminiscent of terracotta or clay, while the faint shapes and squiggles have an element of whimsy and play. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 3.75 feet to 8.5 x 13 feet

6 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 3.75 feet to 8.5 x 13 feet Pile Height: 0.25 inches Price at time of publish: From $119

Rifle Paper Co. Eden Mughal Rose Printed Rug Rifle Paper Co. View On Riflepaperco.com Who it’s for: People who often lean toward floral, garden-like designs. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a round or oval rug. Add a floral element to your living space with Rifle Paper Co.’s rug that has a delicate pattern of roses. The dreamy yellow, pink, and green shades create a calming design reminiscent of a lush garden scene. The polyester and polypropylene woven construction is stain-resistant and holds up over time, even in high-profile areas like the living room. Product Details: Material: Polyester and polypropylene

Polyester and polypropylene Sizes: 9 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 3.75 feet to 8.5 x 11.5 feet

9 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 3.75 feet to 8.5 x 11.5 feet

9 sizes ranging from 2.25 x 3.75 feet to 8.5 x 11.5 feet Pile Height: 0.38 inches Price at time of publish: From $70

Crate & Barrel Touffe Area Rugs Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who love fun updates on traditional designs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-profile rug. Upgrade traditional taste with this Crate & Barrel rug that combines heirloom patterns with bright colors. The wool was dyed by artisans to create vibrant shades, giving each rug a unique, handcrafted look. At 1-inch tall, this rug has a higher pile than some of the other options on this list. That said, the finely-woven wool is durable enough for high-traffic areas, while the busy pattern minimizes the appearance of any wear or tear. The fabric has a slight sheen to keep it looking fresh. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet

4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 1 inch Price at time of publish: From $799

Rugs.com Hand Woven Braided Jute Rug Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Who it’s for: People who want an indoor-outdoor option. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a low-profile rug. If you want a traditional-style jute rug, this budget-friendly pick from Rugs.com will fit the bill. It features a gorgeous-but-understated braided diamond pattern with fringe for a pop of texture. The finely braided jute keeps the rug from fraying or shedding, making it ideal for covered patios and high-traffic areas as it is incredibly durable and long-lasting. The natural jute is interwoven with natural cotton fibers, lending the rug a modern touch. Product Details: Material: Jute and cotton

Jute and cotton Sizes: 17 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 12 x 16 feet

17 sizes ranging from 2 x 3 feet to 12 x 16 feet Pile Height: 0.375 inches Price at time of publish: From $78

One Kings Lane Lomond Hand-Knotted Rug One Kings Lane View On Onekingslane.com Who it’s for: People who like vibrant pops of color alongside neutrals. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike high pile rugs. This rug is truly the best of both worlds: It has an overall neutral tone with bright pops of color. Dashes of blue, orange, and purple converge on a light beige background to create a unique yet understated pattern. The One Kings Lane Rug features a hand-knotted wool construction, cotton backing, and a 1-inch pile that will feel incredibly luxurious under your feet. While plush, the wool is still durable and long-lasting. Product Details: Material: Wool

Wool Sizes: 4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet

4 sizes ranging from 5 x 8 feet to 9 x 12 feet Pile Height: 1 inch Price at time of publish: From $630

