I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Leggings I Can’t Stop Wearing

I practically live in leggings, so I'm always on the hunt to try new pairs. Shopping for leggings is an art form since there are many retailers to choose from. Hundreds of brands make every type of leggings possible, so finding the perfect pair can take hours if you consider the rise, waistband, material, thickness, stitching, breathability, and price.

I've added more leggings to my wardrobe due to the pandemic because I gained a lot of weight. As a guy with a curvy frame, I own a ton of leggings that have become a wardrobe staple. Some pairs are geared toward running, yoga, or circuit workouts, and many feature hidden pockets, compression zones, or zippers, and some are even made for specific temperatures and climates.

Due to my extensive research, I’m able to provide detailed, unflinching reviews of several brands. Certainly, TikTok has its perks when it comes to finding vetted products like viral videos of customer-reviewed butt-lift leggings that could pass for novels. My search for the best leggings required me to comb through an extensive inventory. These 10 pairs are my favorite—I may have purchased a few more pairs after trying each one. From stretchy and supportive options to silky soft picks, these leggings suit every style and will have you feeling like a million bucks.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Leggings

Amazon

I love shopping on Amazon, and these best-selling leggings from The Gym People have over 35,000 positive reviews. They feature a wide elastic waistband, a high-rise fit, and two roomy side pockets. During the winter, these keep me warm. Plus, they come in 23 colors in both full-length and capri styles.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Forme Sculpt+ Legging

For Me

I work out regularly, building muscle in my glutes, and this pair of leggings actually sculpts my waist, activates my glutes, and helps reduce spinal fatigue. They’re comfortable and not tight. While doing my glute workouts, I didn't have to take several breaks to pull them up to my stomach. To this day, this is my favorite pair.

To buy: $138; forme.science.

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

This beloved brand is known for its shapewear, leggings, and other must-have products, like these Booty Boost active leggings. Because this pair actually boosts my butt with loads of compression, I am joining the fan club.

To buy: $98; spanx.com.

Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices

One of my girlfriends recommended that I try Outdoor Voices. Since I’ve added cardio to my workouts, these leggings are my go-to because they’re made from sweat-wicking fabric—great for high-impact activities like running, training, jogging, and more.



To buy: $98; outdoorvoices.com.

Terez TLC Flare Leggings

Terez

Many brands have flare leggings, but the bottoms weren't flared enough to my liking. With its flattering high-rise that hugs my waist, these leggings do the trick. When I walk into the dance studio to stretch before my workout at the gym, heads turn.

To buy: $112; terez.com.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

lululemon

I couldn’t afford Lululemon, but when its annual sale came up, something told me to invest in its high-rise pants. This pair of pants provides support and hold without leaving me feeling stuck (literally). They are very stretchy, so they are easy to put on and take off. When I finished my workout, nothing moved—not the waistband, the legs, or the crotch. Even though I was surprised at how thick the Align leggings seemed, I'm a big fan.

To buy: $128; lululemon.com.

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging

Girlfriend Collective

I saw an advertisement on Instagram about Girlfriend Collective leggings. They’re high-waisted compression leggings that fit snugly and let you move freely. They are great for indoor cycling, especially when I take my monthly Classpass cycling classes. You'll also feel just as good in these because they're made from recycled water bottles.

To buy: $78; girlfriend.com.

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings

Alo

My New Year’s resolution is to stretch more to tone my body (as well as take a pilates class). These airbrush leggings feature a moisture-wicking material and a smoothing panel in the front that feels more compressive in the leg area. And I love the fact that these leggings hit above the ankle, allowing me to show off my sneakers. With a price tag of $98, you really get what you pay for. Along with being sturdy yet soft, the fabric also offers compression without constricting your movement.

To buy: $98; aloyoga.com.

Aurola Scrunch Workout Leggings

Amazon

My backside looks sculpted and lifted beyond what I've accomplished at the gym with these seamless leggings. My love for them has caused me to purchase another pair almost every week since discovering them. In addition to providing a smoothing finish, the spandex-blend fabric does not dig into the skin uncomfortably (as many leggings do). It is a great pair of workout leggings for yoga and flexibility exercises thanks to the gusseted crotch.

To buy: From $36; amazon.com.

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings

Gymshark

These super high-rise leggings stretch out as you wear them and contours your figure. As someone who has been weight-training for a while, these leggings are squat-proof and the material is thin, which flatters my butt nicely. For those who are into getting matching sets, the long sleeve crop top will match up perfectly with the leggings, too.

To buy: $54; gymshark.com.