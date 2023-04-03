To round up the best leggings, we spent hours researching the most popular choices on the market. We considered factors like price, materials, and size range to narrow down our list. For expert advice on choosing the best pair of leggings for your needs, we spoke to McKechnie as well as Holly Roser, a personal trainer and owner of Holly Roser Fitness.

"Leggings allow for comfort in addition to unlimited style and performance," says Kelly Ann McKechnie, CPT, pro triathlete and owner of Tri Kam Training. "In terms of versatility, they can be worn for running and lifting or dressed up with a classy top or sweater."

Leggings are a versatile wardrobe essential, no matter your lifestyle. Since they come in many different materials and styles, there's an ideal pair of leggings for everyone, from loungewear-loving homebodies to avid gym-goers.

Best Overall Leggings Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Who it’s for: People looking for a versatile pair of leggings that can take you from lounging to working out in a breeze. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a pair of highly compressive leggings. The Lululemon Align leggings are arguably the brand's most well-known and most-adored product, and this pair earned our coveted best overall slot for good reason. Crafted from nylon and Lycra elastane, these high-rise leggings are soft, lightweight, and weightless, making them ideal for low-impact exercises like yoga and pilates. Since they're not highly compressive, they can also double as loungewear and an everyday essential. (If you prefer a tighter fit, opt for the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight—more on this pair below.) These leggings don't have traditional side pockets—instead, they have a discreet waistband pocket that fits small essentials, like a license, credit card, or keys. And unlike the other brands on our list, Lululemon uses traditional pant sizes ranging from 0 to 20 and offers multiple inseam lengths so you can achieve the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: From $98 Product Details: Materials: 81% nylon, 19% Lycra elastane

Best Budget Leggings CRZ Yoga Women's Naked Feeling Leggings 25" Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want affordable yet high-quality leggings. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings for high-intensity workouts. You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get your hands on a high-quality pair of leggings. Case in point: The CRZ Yoga Women's Naked Feeling Leggings look and feel like more expensive styles but at a fraction of the price. These leggings are designed for yoga and training, featuring silky, cool-to-the-touch fabric that feels like a second skin. The CRZ leggings come in over 30 different colors and are entirely squat-proof, so you don't need to worry about anyone seeing through them while you lift. They also have a hidden waistband pocket for storage, though they don't have exterior pockets. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Materials: 71% polyamide, 29% spandex

Best Plus-Size Leggings Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Who it’s for: People searching for sustainable leggings with an extensive size range. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings that don’t show sweat stains. If you haven’t heard of Girlfriend Collective, you're in for a treat: Its top priorities are sustainability, inclusion, and producing chic, high-quality activewear. The Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Leggings are made from recycled water bottles and available in 11 sizes (XXS–6XL). They are ideal for high-impact workouts, with high compression and double side pockets that can fit most smartphones and other on-person necessities. If you're not an exterior pocket person, you might prefer the brand’s Compressive High-Rise Leggings, which have a hidden back pocket instead. Girlfriend Collective is also known for perfecting the art of the matching set. You can mix and match these leggings with the brand’s equally covetable workout tops, such as the Paloma Racerback Bra for medium-impact workouts and the Simone Bra for high-impact workouts. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Materials: 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 21% spandex

Best High-Waisted Leggings Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging 4.6 Beyond Yoga View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Who it’s for: People who want super soft, stretchy leggings with a high rise. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings with pockets. The Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High-Waisted Leggings are arguably the comfiest on our list, with over three million pairs sold, according to the brand. These buttery soft, thin, and stretchy leggings have minimal compression, making them ideal for low-impact exercise, while the high-waisted design stays secure as you move. The ankle-length silhouette is free of outside seams and features subtly heathered fabric. These leggings come in a handful of core colors, including black charcoal and silver mist (heathered gray), but they also debut in limited-edition hues on a seasonal basis. Price at time of publish: $97 Product Details: Materials: 87% polyester, 13% elastane

Best Workout Leggings Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings 28" Lululemon View On Lululemon Who it’s for: People who want sweat-wicking leggings for high-intensity workouts. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a tightly cinched waistband. Leave it to Lululemon to earn multiple spots on our list of the best leggings. These Wunder Train High-Rise Tights are significantly different from the Align leggings that we chose as our best overall pick, yet they are still very popular. While Aligns are best for low-impact exercise and comfort, Wunder Trains are equipped for all types of training, from long runs to sweaty HIIT classes. This pair is crafted from Everlux, the brand’s proprietary fast-drying, sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, the drawcord waistband keeps these leggings in place and ensures they don't slide down during your fast-paced workout. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Materials: 77% nylon, 23% Lycra elastane

Best Everyday Leggings Outdoor Voices FreeForm 7/8 Legging Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Who it’s for: People who want leggings with an understated design. Who it isn’t for: People looking for leggings with many color options. The Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 Leggings are designed for low- to medium-impact studio activities like yoga, pilates, and dance. They have a double-folded waistband that won’t dig into your skin as you transition from pose to pose. That said, they’re stylish and comfortable enough for everyday wear. Currently, these leggings come in only two colors: a timeless, classic black style and “Heatwave,” a limited-edition heathered pattern made with various-colored yarn that’s undeniably stylish. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Materials: 85% polyester, 15% spandex

Best Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who it’s for: People who want fashionable leggings with a shaping waistband. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings for the gym. While Spanx is best known for its popular shapewear, these Faux Leather Leggings have a sleek, smoothing fabric that imbues the same flattering qualities of shapewear in a versatile pair of leggings. The material's easily mistaken for genuine leather and, thus, highly versatile—great for teaming with a sweatshirt to run errands or a dressy top and heels for date night. Before clicking add to cart, carefully consider the size you select because these faux leather leggings run small. We recommend sizing up to find your ideal fit, especially if you're between sizes. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Materials: 87% nylon, 13% elastane

Best Leggings With Pockets Along Fit High-Waisted Workout Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want leggings with deep pockets for all your essentials. Who it isn’t for: People who want seamless leggings. If you want the comfort of leggings with the convenience of pockets, the Along Fit High-Waisted Leggings might be your perfect match. They have two deep side pockets that carry your phone and other small belongings during your workout and a hidden interior pocket for smaller items like a key or ID. They are also thicker than your average leggings and, thus, squat-proof. One potential point of contention is the ergonomic seams—some people might love how they contribute to the overall design, while others might prefer seamless leggings. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Materials: 77% polyester, 23% spandex

Best Flared Leggings Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging Aerie View On Ae.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile pair of leggings that flare out at the bottom. Who it isn’t for: People who want compression leggings built for high-intensity workouts. These flared leggings from Aerie are much better than the yoga pants of your past. They are equal parts casual and stylish, with a unique, instantly flattering crossover waistband. With light support, nearly weightless fabric, and a flare leg, the lightweight design is undeniably great for everyday wear. You can wear them with a T-shirt or hoodie to run errands or lounge around. These flared leggings come in three colors (black, navy blue, and light blue) and sizes XS to XXL. They’re also available in short, regular, and long versions—a major convenience given that shorter folks sometimes have difficulty finding the perfect size in flared styles. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Materials: 88% nylon, 12% elastane

Best Maternity Leggings Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want high-quality maternity leggings at a fair price point. Who it isn’t for: People who want thick maternity leggings. The Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Leggings have stretchy jersey-knit fabric and a seamless maternity panel that expands as your belly grows. You can pull it over your baby bump to layer a shirt on top or fold the panel under your belly. As for colors and lengths, you’ve got options. These leggings come in three colors (black, charcoal, and navy blue) and two lengths (full and cropped). Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Materials: 87% cotton, 13% spandex

Best Petite Leggings Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Who it’s for: People who want breathable, sweat-wicking leggings that won't be too long on shorter legs. Who it isn’t for: People shopping for leggings on a budget. The Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings feature the brand's proprietary AirLift fabric, made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. And for petite people who typically swim in extra fabric, the 7/8 length is a perfect fit. They also come in a full-length version for taller folks, but you can't go wrong with either. One of the star features of these leggings is the extra-wide waistband, which is both supportive and smoothing. As noted by the brand, that extra thickness also ensures they're opaque, so you can squat and stretch without worry. The leggings come in two core colors—black and dark gray—and a bevy of limited-edition hues like violet and lime. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Materials: 77% polyester, 23% elastane

Best Seamless Leggings Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Who it’s for: People who want seamless, stylish workout leggings. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer workout clothes without logos and branding. Gymshark activewear is both trendy and functional. Just look at the Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings, featuring little details that make them stand out, such as contouring shading and breathable mesh dots to help you stay cool and dry on your sweatiest, most high-impact days. We love these leggings because they eliminate irritation and constant adjustments because of seams—especially when paired with seamless underwear during workouts. You can also easily make it a set by teaming your leggings with the brand’s matching Vital Seamless 2.0 Crop Top. These leggings come in 15 colors, including neutrals and bold hues. We love that the brand utilizes dope dyeing, which requires less water, energy, and chemicals than traditional dying. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Materials: 93% nylon 7% elastane

Best Fleece-Lined Leggings Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want warm leggings for outdoor winter workouts. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings with a stretchy waistband. If you like to exercise outdoors, even at the height of winter, having a good pair of fleece-lined leggings is non-negotiable. Enter these affordable, cozy leggings, featuring a brushed-fleece interior to trap heat and keep you warm. Bonus: They’re made with water-resistant fabric for brave souls who head outside in light rain and snow. These leggings also have an internal drawcord to tighten before you head out the door, so you don’t have to readjust mid-workout. They come in numerous styles, too, including some with pockets for those who like to exercise with easy access to their phone. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Materials: 87% polyester, 13% spandex

