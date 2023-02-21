The 12 Best Leave-In Conditioners of 2023

Our top pick is the Ouai Leave-In Conditioner because it nourishes, detangles, and protects hair without weighing it down. Plus, it caters to all hair types and textures and has a pleasant floral scent.

We spent hours researching ingredients, formulation, price, and ease of use to determine the best leave-in conditioners. We also spoke with celebrity hairstylists Glenn Ellis and Madison Clifford for their expert advice. "Not all leave-in conditioners are the same, so you want to look for one that is tailored to your hair type and needs in order to get the most out of it," says Ellis.

The best leave-in conditioners can address several hair concerns without weighing down your tresses. Whether you're seeking added hydration or damage repair, a product for use post-shower is crucial for silky, healthy hair.

Jennifer Aniston is well-known for her enviable mane, so it's no surprise that her new haircare line, LolaVie , makes our list of the top leave-in conditioners. The formula is 99 percent naturally-derived, which means many of the ingredients–like sulfates and parabens–that strip hair of dye are removed, making this the perfect product for anyone with color-treated hair. This lotion hydrates and smooths frizz as it enhances shine and reduces damage caused by your beloved hair dryer. We also love that it helps hold and maintains hair styling, minimizing the number of products you need in your routine.

Briogeo's Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray tames frizz on all hair types, plus increases shine and hydration for the ultimate conditioning treatment. By using a triple-oil blend of argan, coconut, and rosehip, this vegan and gluten-free treatment leaves hair visibly silky and smooth. It comes with an easy-to-use applicator and is available in two sizes (including a travel size), so it's super easy to apply throughout the day as needed. Take note that while it does provide some heat protection, it's not as powerful as other options.

Who it’s for : People looking for a frizz-fighting product that can be used throughout the day.

Unlike other bonding treatments on the market , the Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate Leave-In Conditioner is pH-balancing, which allows the cream to protect against harsh water, aggressive coloring, and high-heat styling for hair that looks and feels resilient and lush. Citric acid serves as the powerhouse in this formula to reinforce weakened bonds within the hair, enhancing shine and moisture levels as well as decreasing frizz and split ends. When used in conjunction with the rest of the Acidic Bonding line, results get pushed into overdrive.

Who it isn’t for : People who don’t use heat to style their hair.

Those with dry hair will love the hydrating ingredients found in Amika's Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner. Hyaluronic acid , bio-fermented coconut water, and squalane work together to plump strands by retaining their moisture content. The product comes in a lightweight spray bottle which can be used on damp and dry hair, so you can easily apply it throughout the day. You will also notice a reduction in frizz and added detangling benefits when incorporating this leave-in conditioner into your pre-blow dry regimen.

Who it’s for : People looking for a detangling product that can be used on both wet and dry hair.

The Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream is a high-gloss leave-in conditioning cream that tames frizz and improves moisture for medium-to-thick hair. The protein-rich formula features the brand's signature complex that protects against environmental aggressors, photoaging, and the loss of natural keratin produced by the hair. Other ingredients include ginger root extract and amber extract, which soften and strengthen hair. This cream also smells amazing thanks to a fragrance profile of bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood.

Who it’s for : People with medium-to-thick hair looking for a cream that can be applied throughout the day.

Tsubaki seed oil takes this treatment to the next level thanks to its ability to moisturize, strengthen, and enhance shine quickly and effortlessly. After each use, you'll notice less dryness, frizz, and breakage on even the most damaged fine hair.

Fine hair is often difficult to shop for, as the wrong product can weigh down your strands or catalyze an oily appearance. Fortunately, Crown Affair’s The Leave-In Conditioner has a formula that offers weightless hydration and nourishment in an aesthetically pleasing bottle.

Coily hair sometimes needs extra love to lock in moisture, and this leave-in conditioner from Mielle Organics is one of the top performers for those with type 4 curls . Infused with vitamin-rich pomegranate extract and nourishing honey, hair feels bouncy and hydrated without being weighed down. Just note that this product is applied in the shower after shampoo and conditioner, so it's not the right fit if you're looking for a product you can take on the go. Still, it's a great option if you're willing to put in the extra work—and with 12 ounces of product, it'll last quite a long time.

Who it isn’t for : People looking for a product that doesn't have to be applied in the shower.

With a curl- and shine-enhancing formula, the Pattern Leave-In Conditioner is the ultimate leave-in conditioner for maintaining curly hair. Jojoba oil, honey, and biotin offer extra hydration and strengthening to hair that feels dry or lacks shine. Because this formula seals in moisture directly after washing (it should be applied to soaking wet hair in the shower), it ensures that each strand is softly defined without feeling weighed down.

Who it’s for : People looking for a leave-in conditioner that will help with curl definition.

Kérastase products are a game-changer for many, and the brand's Thermique Régénérant Blow Dry Primer is no exception. Specifically formulated for dull and brittle hair , this lotion formula keeps hair smooth by reducing frizz in up to 80 percent humidity. The key ingredients found in this lightweight cream are marula oil, camellia oil, and argan oil, which are full of antioxidants and fatty acids to keep hair soft, shiny, and moisturized. Do note that this product does contain dimethicone, which is a type of silicone that is highly effective at moisturizing—but it may weigh down fine hair over time.

This TikTok-viral brand recently released a leave-in treatment that has the same gourmand scent of their iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream . This product packs a punch, targeting frizz, tangles, and split ends, as well as protecting against heat damage. Plus, ingredients like babaçu oil and cupuaçu butter quickly lock in moisture and block out humidity, which is often the catalyst of frizzy tresses. Heat-proof and third-party tested to treat split ends, this leave-in conditioner is set to be as well-loved as Sol de Janeiro's fan-favorite moisturizer.

The cult-loved It's A 10 Conditioning Treatment is the perfect leave-in conditioner to add to your cart the next time you're shopping for drugstore hair care . This sunflower seed and green tea leaf extract-infused lotion protects strands against discoloration and environmental stressors known to damage hair. Added silk amino acids bring back the shine to lackluster hair by restoring hydration levels quickly without weighing the hair down. What’s more, this product provides both natural UV and thermal protection, and it’s safe for use on color-treated hair.

Who it’s for : People who want an affordable and lightweight leave-in conditioner that is widely available.

This treatment caters to all hair types and textures, which is why it is universally loved by many, including those with curly hair. Not to mention, the product features the brand's signature floral scent in user-friendly packaging, making it the perfect leave-in conditioner to add to your hair care routine.

The Ouai Leave-In Conditioner packs a punch thanks to its lightweight feel, frizz-defying benefits, and additional detangling properties. Ingredients like tamarind seed extract bump up the hair's hydration levels while panthenol and vitamin E condition strands, leaving them feeling silky and smooth. It also includes proteins to help fortify hair from damage caused by heat styling, and protects hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Final Verdict

When it comes to leave-in conditioners, we recommend the Ouai Leave-In Conditioner for its versatility, frizz-reducing formula, and heat-protective benefits. Added ingredients like natural oils enhance shine, while the brand's signature North Bondi scent will leave your hair smelling amazing.

How to Shop for Leave-In Conditioner Like a Pro

Type

There are two main types of leave-in conditioners: lotions, typically found in spray bottles or pumps, and creams, usually stored in tubes. The difference between the two formula types comes down to who they benefit.

Individuals with fine to medium hair density can see long-standing results with a lotion, given that these tend to be lightweight without sacrificing hydration. Creams, on the other hand, tend to be full of ingredients that might be too heavy for these hair types, making them the perfect choice for individuals with thicker hair.

This same theme applies to those with more oily hair versus very dry hair. Creams are better suited for those with parched tresses, and run the risk of being too rich for someone prone to oiliness. Clifford suggests lotions for finer or oily hair types, particularly if they plan to use a leave-in conditioner daily. "Fine, oily hair types should avoid the overuse of leave-in conditioners, but can still use lighter formulas on the ends of the hair as needed," she says.

Ingredients

If there is one thing you should focus on when purchasing any beauty product, it is the ingredients. "Specific ingredients really come down to what the hair needs," says Ellis. He recommends looking for ingredients like "natural oils, vitamins, and heat protectant." Leave-in conditioners are typically used for moisture-retention, so be sure to look for hydrating ingredients like oils, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid.

Silicones are commonly found in hair care products, especially heat protectants, as they shield the hair from damage and prevent moisture from escaping. While long-term silicone use can lead to build-up and heaviness, especially if you have fine hair, silicones are perfectly safe to use in hair care, and don't have to be avoided.

Hair Type

Individuals who lean towards straight and wavy textures should opt for lightweight and hydrating lotions. Those with curly and coily hair will benefit from rich and defining creams. This distinction is important because, while you can use whatever formula suits your preference, you might notice the opposite effects the product claims to have on your hair.

For example, if an individual with type 4 curls opts for a lightweight lotion in a spray form, the product might not offer the level of moisture and definition their strands need to flourish. On the other hand, someone with straighter hair could notice their hair falls limp when using a cream leave-in conditioner, given these are usually full of heavy ingredients like shea butter.

Questions You Might Ask

What does a leave-in conditioner do?

Most people wouldn't consider a leave-in conditioner an essential part of a hair care routine; however, Ellis explains it can mean the difference between dry, lackluster hair and nourished and smoothed tresses. "It helps add and lock in extra moisture and nutrients in the hair," he says. Clifford takes it a step further to provide an analogy using skincare. "Similar to moisturizer you'd use on your face, leave-in conditioner nourishes, locks in moisture and nutrients, leaving your hair manageable, silky, and shiny." In essence, leave-ins serve as a protective and restorative barrier for the hair.

How do you use a leave-in conditioner?

Application is pretty straightforward when it comes to a leave-in conditioner. Ellis and Clifford agree that any product should be used on freshly cleansed and towel-dried hair. Sopping wet strands might cause the product to drip out as excess water escapes the hair shaft.

From there, Ellis encourages taking "about a dime to quarter size amount" of product and distributing it throughout the hair. Clifford emphasizes that a leave-in conditioner should only be gently brushed through "mid-lengths and tips of the hair" using a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush. This technique prevents the product from sitting on the scalp, which will made the hair oily. From there, you can style your tresses as usual.

Is it okay to use a leave-in conditioner every day?

Yes, Ellis and Clifford agree that daily use of a leave-in conditioner is okay, but with precautions. "Using too much of it or too frequently on healthy hair may lead to product build-up and can make the hair feel weighed down," says Ellis. But specifically, Clifford warns that certain ingredients are the catalyst for heavy hair with daily leave-in usage. "As long as the leave-in formula doesn't have protein, you can and should moisturize as often as possible."

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless sites and brands to find the best leave-in conditioners available. Working alongside celebrity hairstylists Glenn Ellis and Madison Clifford, she selected formulas that are efficacious, easy to use, and useful for a variety of hair types and textures.

