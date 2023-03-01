The 12 Best Leather Sofas of 2023

Our top pick is the Maiden Home The Sullivan Sofa for its elegant design, durable materials, comfortable seat, and range of customization options.

“The natural beauty of quality leather offers a timeless style with a luxurious feel that’s also easy to wipe clean of everyday messes, meaning your sofa will be able to last with you from home to home and through any lifestyle changes you may be experiencing,” Bowen says. “While leather sofas typically tout a higher price tag, they serve as a strong investment piece to elevate your space for years to come.”

To find the best leather sofas, we considered factors like types of leather, frame materials, design, size, and price. We also consulted three experts: Stephen Bowen, senior furniture designer at Burrow , as well as Jade McNeil and Audrey Scheck , interior designers and founders of their eponymous firms specializing in residential design.

Leather sofas are versatile and timeless pieces that can suit most homes. They improve with age, are easy to clean , and enhance any room you place them in.

Best Overall Leather Sofa Maiden Home The Sullivan Leather Sofa Maiden Home View On Maidenhome.com Who it’s for: People who want a durable, high-quality leather sofa. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget-friendly price or a sectional. Maiden Home’s The Sullivan Sofa is our pick for the best overall leather sofa because of its durable frame and comfortable seat. The frame is kiln-dried hardwood, while the seat boasts full-grain leather and a mix of down feathers and fiber filling. This piece has quality construction and materials to give you years and years of comfort. We also like that you can customize your sofa with six textured, pebbled leather colors, four shades of smooth Tuscan leather, or five shades of top-grain Italian nubuck leather. You can also pick from four wood stains for the squared feet. Even with customization, this sofa usually ships within three to five weeks, a fraction of the time of most other made-to-order pieces. Price at time of publish: From $3,850 Product Details: Leather Type: Tuscan leather, pebbled leather, top-grain leather

Tuscan leather, pebbled leather, top-grain leather Frame: Kiln-dried hardwood

Kiln-dried hardwood Seat Fill: Down, feathers, and fiber mix

Down, feathers, and fiber mix Dimensions: 40 x 60 x 34 inches

Best Budget Leather Sofa Steelside Ainsley Vegan Leather Sofa Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want the look of leather for a fraction of the cost. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large, authentic leather sofa. While most leather sofas are a hefty investment, the Steelside Ainsley sofa achieves the same look at a fraction of the cost by using vegan leather. This couch is 74 inches wide, making it ideal for apartments and smaller homes that want to conserve square footage. We love the clean lines, rolled arms, and consistent coloring of the faux leather. The vegan leather upholstery is actually a leather-look suede, so it offers the softness of fabric upholstery with the look of authentic leather. It is equally easy to clean as real leather, but you can worry less about discoloration and scratches with age. Plus, since it’s not a made-to-order piece, this leather sofa can arrive at your door within a week. Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Leather Type: Faux leather

Faux leather Frame: Solid wood

Solid wood Seat Fill: Foam

Foam Dimensions: 32 x 74 x 32 inches

Best Splurge Leather Sofa Crate & Barrel Shinola Runwell Leather 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa Crate&Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality sofa that showcases craftsmanship. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vegan or budget-friendly option. Known for its leather wristwatches and home goods, Shinola’s collaboration with Crate & Barrel showcases the same elaborate craftsmanship. The Runwell sofa, an ‘80s-inspired three-seater, has a unique design that makes a stunning centerpiece in any room. The tongue-in-groove joinery and leather straps that attach the cushions to the frame create a unique, lived-in look. We can’t get enough of the retro feel of this piece and especially love that the frame is made of sustainably-sourced wood. Even though it’s one of the most expensive options on our list, we think it could be worth the splurge for those who want to invest in a high-quality, well-designed leather sofa. Price at time of publish: $7,498 Product Details: Leather Type: Full-aniline, top-grain

Full-aniline, top-grain Frame: Solid white oak

Solid white oak Seat Fill: Foam and silicone ball fill

Foam and silicone ball fill Dimensions: 63.5 x 110 x 30 inches

Best Kid & Pet-Friendly Leather Sofa Allform 3-Seat Sofa Allform View On Allform.com Who it’s for: People who want performance-treated leather. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sectional or full-grain leather sofa. As the only performance-treated leather sofa on this list, Allform’s three-seat sofa was a no-brainer as the best option for those with kids and pets. Performance leather—leather sealed with a durable, polyurethane resin coat—wears better against scratches and spills, so you can invest in a quality sofa without worrying about stains and damage. Choose from a rich mahogany brown or deep black upholstery and three colors of solid-wood legs (natural, walnut, or espresso). Unlike traditional 30-day return policies, Allform offers a 100-day trial of your new sofa. If you decide the sofa isn’t for you, you can ship it back for a full refund. This piece is also modular, so you can add and subtract seats as needed. Price at time of publish: $3,556 Product Details: Leather Type: Top-grain protected leather

Top-grain protected leather Frame: Solid pine wood

Solid pine wood Seat Fill: High-grade polyfoam and fiber

High-grade polyfoam and fiber Dimensions: 38 x 90 x 34 inches

Best Modular Leather Sofa Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa 4.5 Amazon View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who want a flexible and versatile sofa. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer full-grain leather. The Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa is our favorite modular leather sofa. The brand knows that one size rarely fits all, so the Block sofa is highly customizable. Choose from three leather colors (slate, camel, or chestnut), metal or wood legs (three colors of each), and block, arched, or sloped arm shapes. This couch ships fast and is incredibly easy to assemble. The top-grain leather retains its color consistency and is stain and scratch resistant. We can’t get enough of the durable frame, and the built-in phone chargers are just another bonus. Price at time of publish: $2,495 Product Details: Leather Type: Top-grain Italian leather

Top-grain Italian leather Frame: Solid birch

Solid birch Seat Fill: Three-layer foam and fiber

Three-layer foam and fiber Dimensions: 35 x 85 x 33 inches

Best Loveseat Leather Sofa Apt2B Jude Leather Loveseat APT2B View On Apt2b.com Who it’s for: People who want a leather sofa but have a small space. Who it isn’t for: People who want a three-seater sofa or larger. The Apt2B Jude Leather Loveseat is our choice for the best leather loveseat thanks to its small size that doesn’t sacrifice quality. High-density foam seats offer a plush yet supportive surface, and while foam cushions tend to start out firm, they soften over time for comfortable lounging. We love the thin, metal legs and rich brown color of the full-grain leather (though it’s also available in black). You can remove the back cushions for deep cleaning and easy access if a remote or phone falls through. The Jude isn’t made to order, so it ships within three to five business days—making this pick great for those who just moved and need furniture fast. Plus, delivery is free. Price at time of publish: $1,948 Product Details: Leather Type: Full-grain leather

Full-grain leather Frame: Solid hardwood

Solid hardwood Seat Fill: High-density foam

High-density foam Dimensions: 35 x 65 x 33 inches

Best Sectional Leather Sofa Article Sven Sectional Sofa Article View On Article.com Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable and durable leather sectional. Who it isn’t for: People who want a small or top-grain leather sofa. The Sven sofa from Article has a mid-century silhouette, elegant tufted details on the seat cushions, and quality full-grain leather. Accompanying bolster pillows offer a comfortable place for elbows to rest, while the low armrests make it easy to set drinks down on a side table. Not only does it arrive within a few days (sometimes less than 48 hours from ordering), but it also takes less than 30 minutes to assemble, according to the brand. The full-grain leather is available in four colors—dark brown, light brown, black, and navy. You can choose from either right- or left-facing chaises, depending on what best fits your space. Overall, this pick is a quality sectional sofa for anyone who wants to be able to stretch out their legs. Price at time of publish: $2,999 Product Details: Leather Type: Full-aniline

Full-aniline Frame: Solid and composite wood

Solid and composite wood Seat Fill: Foam-padded and fiber/feather filled

Foam-padded and fiber/feather filled Dimensions: 67 x 100 x 24 inches

Best Sleeper Leather Sofa Poly & Bark Napa Leather Pull-Out Convertible Sleeper Sofa Poly & Bark View On Polyandbark.com Who it’s for: People who want a stylish sofa without sacrificing comfort. Who it isn’t for: People who want a top-grain leather or vegan leather sofa. Sleek and unassuming, the Poly & Bark Napa Sofa actually unfurls to reveal a queen-sized mattress. This design is ideal for people who want to avoid blowing up an air mattress or who dislike the look of old-school futons. While the couch is only available in one shade, the soft, caramel-brown leather ages beautifully over time. The kiln-dried wooden frame ensures ultimate structural integrity, and a combination of high-density foam and duck feathers offers maximum comfort when you stow the bed away. The spring mattress is also comfortable and a breeze to set up. Price at time of publish: $2,989 Product Details: Leather Type: Full-grain pure-aniline Italian tanned leather

Full-grain pure-aniline Italian tanned leather Frame: Kiln-dried, solid wood

Kiln-dried, solid wood Seat Fill: High-density foam and duck feathers

High-density foam and duck feathers Dimensions: 39.25 x 82 x 32.5 inches

Best Chesterfield Leather Sofa Pottery Barn Chesterfield Leather Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who prefer traditional silhouettes and high-quality materials. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a more modern design. The Pottery Barn Chesterfield Leather Sofa is what most people picture when they think of traditional leather couches. The intricately tufted back and high, rolled arms stay true to a Chesterfield's signature elements, while rounded legs and channel tufting along the back add a contemporary touch. You can choose from 31 leather colors for this piece, and swatches are available so you can compare the leather to your existing furniture. This couch is available in four widths and three depths, allowing you to get the perfect fit for your space. We especially love the no-sag steel infrastructure beneath the seat cushions to ensure you're comfortable but not sunken in. Price at time of publish: $2,999 Product Details: Leather Type: Full or top-grain

Full or top-grain Frame: Solid hardwood

Solid hardwood Seat Fill: Polyester-wrapped foam cushions

Polyester-wrapped foam cushions Dimensions: 38.5 x 65 x 31 inches

Best Low-Profile Leather Sofa Arhaus Marina Leather Sofa Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Who it’s for: People who want a sleek leather sofa with high-quality materials. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer full-grain leather. The Arhaus Marina Leather Sofa is not your typical boxy shape—its sleek, angular lines make it great for anyone who is looking for a low-profile leather sofa. The backrest slants slightly for maximum comfort, while the bench seat has smooth, clean lines. This pick is also available in three shades of soft, top-grain leather. The good news is that this is a pre-made sofa, so you can schedule delivery within 14 days of purchase. Arhaus recommends spot-cleaning with a dry cloth and occasionally wiping the entire sofa down with distilled water to ensure the Marina lasts as long as possible. Price at time of publish: $5,199 Product Details: Leather Type: Soft top-grain

Soft top-grain Frame: Cross-directional hardwood laminate

Cross-directional hardwood laminate Seat Fill: Plant-based foam and a mix of down and feathers

Plant-based foam and a mix of down and feathers Dimensions: 36 x 84 x 31 inches

Best Reclining Leather Sofa Pottery Barn Ultra Lounge Roll Arm Leather Modular Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want flexibility and accessibility without sacrificing style. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a reclining sofa. A far cry from traditional recliners, the Pottery Barn Ultra-Lounge Roll Arm Sofa is a chic version for the new age. Though pricey, you pay for automated reclining, state-of-the-art technology, and a long-lasting frame and upholstery. Available in 31 leather options from signature browns to a stunning navy blue, this reclining couch is made to order and ships in about 12 weeks. Remote buttons are inside the arms, and each seat can move independently. Not only that, but each element of the seat—headrest, footrest, and arms—can move to ensure you recline with utmost comfort. Price at time of publish: $7,897 Product Details: Leather Type: Top-grain, aniline-dyed leather

Top-grain, aniline-dyed leather Frame: Solid kiln-dried pine and engineered wood frame

Solid kiln-dried pine and engineered wood frame Seat Fill: Polyester-wrapped cushions with no-sag sinuous seat springs

Polyester-wrapped cushions with no-sag sinuous seat springs Dimensions: 43 x 109.5 x 31 inches