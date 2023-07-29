To help you find the best leather cleaner for your needs, we rounded up the best options across categories, from budget-friendly picks to eco-friendly formulas. We also received advice from two experts to help you keep all your leather spic and span.

Choosing the best leather cleaner and conditioner is not a one-size-fits-all affair. It largely depends on the specific task at hand and the kind of leather item you're working with. "Pick a leather cleaner with the job to be done in mind,” says cleaning expert Debbie Sardone. “There are leather cleaners and conditioners in all forms, including sprays, liquids, and balms."

Leather is an elegant and durable material, but one caveat is that keeping it in tip-top shape requires regular cleaning and maintenance. That's where leather cleaners come in. Whether you're dealing with a vintage leather jacket, a comfortable leather couch, or a pair of stylish leather sneakers, having the right leather cleaner on hand is essential for maintaining the integrity of your pieces and extending their lifespan.

The cleaner is highly effective in removing tough stains and dirt from various types of leather surfaces and is also gentle enough for regular maintenance cleaning. The conditioner provides top-notch nourishment and hydration to leather, helping to restore its suppleness and preventing drying and cracking. The non-greasy formula is absorbed quickly into the leather without leaving behind any residue. The price is on the higher side for the size of the products, but if you’re looking for a top-notch cleaner and conditioner duo that absorbs quickly and leaves no residue, Leather Master is a great choice.

The Leather Master Cleaning & Conditioning Kit is a comprehensive leather cleaning and maintenance solution. This kit includes the Leather Master Soft Cleaner, Leather Master Conditioning Cream, a cleaning sponge, and a cleaning cloth. Even though the manufacturer doesn't list the exact ingredients, it does state that the formulas are water-based and chemical-free.

The wipes are suitable for different types of leather, making them versatile for cleaning a variety of leather goods. The wipes promise to conveniently clean and shine leather surfaces. Bruno Magli's wipes stand out for their effectiveness and portability, making them a top choice for those looking for a ready-to-use leather care product.

Bruno Magli Cleaning & Shining Leather Wipes made it into our list as the Best Wipes for their portability and effectiveness in leather care. Each pack contains 10 disposable wipes, which are convenient for on-the-go maintenance of your leather products.

The container is small for the price, but a little goes a long way with this stand-out conditioner with excellent nourishing properties.

Clyde's Leather Conditioner is excellent at rejuvenating leather products that have lost their shine over time. The conditioner's creamy texture allows for easy application, and its non-greasy formula ensures that it doesn't leave any unwanted residue on your leather items. The manufacturer promises that it nourishes, restores, and protects leather, which can extend the life of your goods and keep them looking new.

This kit includes a cleaner and conditioner that work together to revitalize your leather products and protect them from future damage. It is designed to restore the original appearance and feel of the leather without the unpleasant residual stickiness often associated with some products. There is a cure time post-application, during which the surface of the leather will feel sticky, but that will dissipate once the item is completely dry. "Overall, it's an excellent product for anyone who isn't adamant about using natural or nontoxic products," Berry says.

The Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner & Conditioner is Berry’s pick for the best kit and stands out for its ability to effectively clean real and synthetic leather. "It does a great job cleaning real and synthetic leather without leaving a sticky mess,” Berry says. “It is also made in the USA, has a mild scent, and deeply conditions leather."

The fact that it's free from harsh chemicals makes it suitable even for delicate leather types and those with sensitive skin. The container is small for the price, but overall, this product's formula, paired with Leatherology's established reputation in leather goods, makes it a promising choice for natural leather care.

For those who prioritize green and sustainable products, Leatherology's Leather Care Kit is our top pick. This two-part cleaner and conditioner promises to provide gentle yet effective care for your leather goods. Its natural formula (it contains beeswax and seed oil) is designed to clean, condition, and subtly shine your leather items.

Nour Hammour prides itself on its commitment to the environment, and The Leather Balm comes in a sleek, recyclable aluminum tin, mirroring the brand's minimalist aesthetic. However, the product lacks clear instructions on its website, which could be improved to help customers understand how to apply the balm correctly and get the most out of it.

The balm promises to replenish essential oils that can be lost over time, preventing cracking and keeping the material supple. According to the brand, it can bring your leather items back to their original luxurious appearance and feel.

Nour Hammour's The Leather Balm is specifically made for leather garments, making it our best pick for clothing. This Parisian fashion brand offers a unique formula for its own leather garments (as well as those of other designers) that aims to restore, soften, and give a new lease on life to your leather jackets , pants, and other garments.

Despite these merits, the Leather Cream's small container size relative to its price might give pause to some consumers. Nevertheless, if you're after a top-notch product that offers value through its performance, then this is an investment worth making.

The Leather Cream's main advantage is its blend of natural ingredients. Enriched with fatty acid amide, a derivative in aqueous emulsion, and eucalyptus oil, it nourishes the leather deeply, preserving its natural qualities and extending its lifespan. The cream's consistency is neither too thick nor too thin, which allows for easy application and ensures even coverage. It also has a pleasant, light scent which further enhances the shoe care experience.

If you want your leather sneakers and shoes to maintain their shine and suppleness, AttireCare's Leather Cream is the ideal choice. This conditioning cream doesn't just clean and protect, it also adds a rich luster to your leather footwear. Plus, the cream works on all kinds of leather, from patent to nubuck, making it a versatile addition to your shoe care regimen.

The formula also restores the color and suppleness of leather car interiors, although it may take some time or elbow grease to remove difficult or older stains.

The Weiman Leather Cleaner & Conditioner is an American-made product known for its efficacy in rejuvenating leather car interiors. It not only cleans and restores the leather but also provides UVX-15 sunscreen protection. This is an impressive feature as it shields your car's leather from the sun's harmful rays, thereby prolonging its life and vibrancy.

Bick 4 rejuvenates leather furniture without leaving a greasy residue. It improves the appearance and softness of leather furniture after application. Each bottle contains 16 ounces, which should last a significant amount of time even with regular use. For the best results, the company recommends using it every six months or more frequently if the furniture is heavily used or exposed to dry, arid climates. The only drawback is the cap, which makes it challenging to control the amount of product that is dispensed.

The Bickmore Bick 4 Leather Conditioner is engineered to preserve, clean, and protect high-quality leather furniture. A standout feature is its non-darkening formula. Unlike many leather conditioners that can darken your leather over time, Bick 4 is specially formulated to maintain and restore the leather's natural look.

However, Berry points out a few areas where this product could be improved. "Lexol says the oil-based conditioner's protection lasts six months, but I found it's closer to three months,” she said. “This used to be made in the United States but is now manufactured overseas. Since it contains emulsified tanning oils, it is also not vegan, which may be important to some." There is also an aroma with this product that some users might find unpleasant.

For those seeking a budget-friendly option, Berry recommends Lexol’s Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner Kit. “The kit does a good job at both cleaning and conditioning,” she says. This kit provides comprehensive care for your leather items at a more accessible price point. It's designed to clean, condition, and protect leather while helping to restore its soft, supple texture. And the products are easy to apply thanks to the convenient spray bottles.

“This is a natural product, made in the USA, which deeply conditions leather to keep it supple,” says Berry. “I'm impressed by how many stains I've been able to get out with it, like lipstick, pet stains, and mud. It doesn't stink, and it doesn't leave leather sticky. Despite the name, it does not contain wax or animal products. I use it twice a year on my leather car seats and shoes.”

Leather Honey is a trusted brand for its safe formula and how it breathes life back into various leather goods, from furniture to car interiors to jackets. Cleaning expert Katie Berry likes Leather Honey’s Complete Leather Care Kit, which comes with a 4-ounce bottle of leather cleaner and an 8-ounce bottle of leather conditioner. Neither product actually contains honey, but keep in mind that the brand doesn't disclose the ingredients that actually are in its formulas.

Final Verdict

Our top overall pick is the Leather Honey Complete Leather Care Kit, which is beloved by industry experts for its ability to efficiently clean a wide variety of leather goods without any negative side effects.

How to Shop for Leather Cleaners Like a Pro

Type

Leather cleaners come in several forms, including creams, lotions, sprays, and wipes. Creams and lotions typically provide a deep conditioning clean, making them ideal for older or more worn leathers. They're massaged into the leather and often contain conditioners to keep the leather soft and supple. Sprays are generally easier to apply and can be a great choice for larger items like furniture or car interiors. They're often less intense than creams and lotions, making them a good fit for regular cleaning. Wipes provide convenience and portability, perfect for quick clean-ups or on-the-go use. However, they may not provide as thorough a clean or as much conditioning as other forms.

“The best choice depends on where and how you want to use the cleaner,” says cleaning expert Debbie Sardone. “Sprays are easy to apply and can quickly cover a large area, but be careful of over-spraying and spraying unwanted areas. Many highly recommended leather cleaners are liquid, so they are easy to spread, but they can be messy to apply and will take a bit of time to work in. Balms will allow you to be very precise, but for a larger area, you’ll need to spend time working the balm into the leather to get the benefits and not end up with tacky leather or a whitish film. Leather cleaning wipes are convenient and easy to use—great for a quick refresh—but they can be expensive for a larger area and create quite a bit of waste.”

Application

Understanding the application process is essential when shopping for leather cleaners, as one size does not fit all. Make sure you read the application instructions on the bottle thoroughly and, don’t be afraid to contact the manufacturer or consult YouTube if you have any questions. Some products are simple one-step cleaners that can be applied and wiped off immediately.

Others—known as “leave-on” cleaners—may require time to soak into the leather for a deeper clean. These cleaners are typically more thorough and may also condition the leather but require more time and effort. Liquid cleaners, in particular, can require precise application. “We recommend putting the liquid cleaner on a microfiber or similar cleaning cloth to better control the application,” Sardone says. “And be careful not to saturate the item you are cleaning.”

Usage

When shopping for a leather cleaner, it's important to know what kind of leather items it can clean. Most cleaners can be used on a variety of items, including furniture, car interiors, jackets, and handbags. However, not all cleaners are suitable for all types of leather. For example, some cleaners might be too harsh for delicate leathers like suede or nubuck, while others might not be effective on heavily soiled work boots or outdoor gear. Always check the product's description to ensure it's suitable for your needs.

Protection

Leather cleaners can offer different types of protection to your leather items. Some cleaners just remove dirt and grime, while others also condition the leather, keeping it soft and preventing it from drying out or cracking. Some products even provide a protective barrier against UV rays, spills, or stains. Consider your specific needs—if your leather items are frequently exposed to sunlight, for example, a cleaner with UV protection would be a wise choice. If you're dealing with high-traffic items like a leather couch or car seats, a cleaner offering stain protection might be best.

Questions You Might Ask

How often should you use leather cleaner?

The frequency of using leather cleaner can depend on various factors, including the type of leather and how frequently it is used or exposed to dirt. Sardone suggests the following leather cleaning maintenance routine: “Dust off leather with a dry cloth or soft-brush attachment to a vacuum cleaner weekly,” she says. “Monthly, clean leather with a good leather cleaner. And then condition quarterly.”

Where your leather items are geographically or within the home is also important. “Dry heat will dry out leather if you don’t treat it,” Sardone adds. “So if there’s a fireplace or lots of direct sunlight in the home, it’s especially important to do the four times a year conditioning routine. If that’s too much, you can at least apply a cream conditioner on your leather twice a year.”

Is there anything you should not clean with a leather cleaner?

Leather cleaners are formulated for use on most types of leather, but there are certain materials that they may not be suitable for. For instance, suede or nubuck leathers require specific cleaning products, and using standard leather cleaners on them could cause damage. Similarly, some types of faux leather may react negatively to leather cleaners. If you're unsure about a certain material, it's always a good idea to do a spot test on a small, hidden area first.

Can leather cleaner be used on very old leather?

“Yes, with care,” Sardone says. “Use a lint-free soft cloth/microfiber to remove loose dirt. It’s best to dampen the cloth slightly so that it’s easier to apply/spread the product. Apply the product to the cloth, never to the leather product directly. Gently rub, getting into the lie of the leather, but be careful not to saturate the item. Allow to dry fully before reapplying. And conditioning is important to keep leather supple, so you will want to condition old leather.”

Ultimately, if you’re unsure about how to tackle cleaning very old leather or if the piece holds significant or sentimental value, consider seeking help from a professional leather cleaning service.

Take Our Word for It

Elizabeth Loomis is a seasoned writer and editor with experience covering interiors and design for publications like The Zoe Report, Well + Good, and InStyle, among others. To find the best leather cleaners, Elizabeth researched and compared popular formulas while considering factors like size, price, and materials. She also spoke to Katie Berry, cleaning expert and author of "30 Days to a Clean and Organized House,” and Debbie Sardone, a cleaning business consultant, for expert insight into finding the best leather cleaner.