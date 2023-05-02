To find the best lawn sprinklers, we researched various options on the market and chose the best ones based on type, coverage area, water pressure, and material. In addition to Leman, we also spoke to Anton Schwarz, CEO at Lawn Liberty, for expert insight on what to look for in a lawn sprinkler.

“Lawn sprinklers are a good idea for lawns and gardens because they save you time and energy,” says Kyle Leman, a home improvement expert and owner of Crossroads Foundation Repair. “By using lawn sprinklers, you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space, rather than manually watering your plants and grass.”

If you dream of a lush yard and a thriving garden, then you need a lawn sprinkler to keep your grass in tip-top shape.

Best Overall Lawn Sprinkler Aqua Joe Indestructible Oscillating Sprinkler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This lawn sprinkler has adjustable nozzles you can tailor to your watering needs. What Could Be Improved: The spray is delicate and may not water as effectively on windy days. The Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler is our top pick to keep your lawn lush and green. Even though the body is made of plastic, it has metal nozzle fittings, plus a sturdy metal base to keep it in place as it sprays. You can adjust the range, angle, and width of the 16 nozzles, giving you more control as you water. To use, connect this sprinkler to any regular garden hose and choose your desired settings to unleash a fan-like stream of water. Whenever you need to adjust the range, push the sliding tabs on the side for a shorter or extended reach. The 16-inch Aqua Joe sprinkler covers about 3,600 square feet with a maximum spray distance of 70 feet, which is more than enough for a medium to large lawn or vegetable garden. (It’s also available in a 20-inch version that covers 4,400 square feet.) At around 2 pounds, you can easily bring this lawn sprinkler to other parts of your yard. Keep in mind that the spray is gentle and might not work as well on windy days. Price at the time of publish: $23 Product Details: Type: Oscillating

Oscillating Maximum Coverage: 3,600 square feet

3,600 square feet Coverage Pattern: Fan

Fan Material: Plastic, metal

Best Lawn Sprinkler for Large Yards Gilmour Pattern Master Circular Sprinkler Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware What Stands Out: This sprinkler has an impressive coverage area ideal for large yards. What Could Be Improved: We wish there were settings to control the water pressure. The Gilmour sprinkler has an adjustable rotating sprayer, making it ideal for circular lawns and yards with objects like fences or trees you want to avoid spraying. You can adjust the lever in the base of the sprinkler to change the amount of rotation, giving you ultimate control over the area and shape you want to water. In addition to the spray area, you can adjust the spray distance with the flexible disc inside the plastic base, so you don’t water your sidewalk or miss the edges of your lawn. At its highest setting, this model can spray up to 43 feet and cover 5,800 square feet. The only downside is that the water jets can be powerful, so it may not be ideal for garden beds or lawns with new grass seeds.

Price at the time of publish: $39 Product Details: Type: Impulse

Impulse Maximum Coverage : 5,800 square feet

: 5,800 square feet Coverage Pattern: Circle

Circle Material: Plastic

Best Lawn Sprinkler for Small Yards Orbit Brass 3-Arm Adjustable Sprinkler With Wheel Base Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This sprinkler has a small coverage area and an adjustable water flow you can tailor to your yard. What Could Be Improved: It could also have an adjustable spray distance for further customization. Unlike other sprinklers on this list that can water more than 5,000 square feet, this one from Orbit covers a mere 450 square feet and sprays 24 feet in diameter, making it ideal for small- to medium-sized lawns. Made out of durable metal, this Orbit sprinkler features brass triple arms and a spinning head that swings water in a circle, so you can get the most coverage for your lawn. You can connect it to any standard garden hose, and it has a wheeled base that allows you to move it around your yard. If you want stronger or gentler coverage, turn the spray nozzles to adjust the water flow. Just keep in mind that if you have a medium-sized lawn, you might need to move it to different spots to water the entire lawn effectively.

Price at the time of publish: $21 Product Details: Type: Rotating

Rotating Maximum Coverage: 450 square feet

450 square feet Coverage Pattern: Circle

Circle Material: Metal

Best Lawn Sprinkler for Garden Beds Eden Flex Design Sprinkler Set Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: This pick has individual sprinkler heads ideal for gardening. What Could Be Improved: This sprinkler could have a larger maximum coverage area for large and medium lawns. While the Eden Sprinkler Set can water your lawn, it’s even better for watering garden beds because of its short spray range. The set includes four sprinkler heads, a three-way hose connector, and a 50-foot hose with a 1/2-inch diameter. To get the coverage you need, hook up the hose to the sprinkler heads. Each head has its own nozzle, which lets you adjust spray direction, water flow, and angle. You can also tailor the spray angle from 5 degrees to 360 degrees, giving you even more control over what area you water. Plus, you can use the included extensions to make the sprinklers taller if you have towering plants or need more reach. If you already have a water timer or purchase one separately, you can use it to schedule the days, times, and duration of watering, which is especially helpful when you're heading out of town or have a hectic schedule. While each individual sprinkler head covers 840 square feet, if you use all the sprinklers, coverage can expand to 1,638 square feet. Price at the time of publish: $54 Product Details: Type: Impulse

Impulse Maximum Coverage: 1,638 square feet

1,638 square feet Coverage Pattern: Circle

Circle Material: Plastic

Best Oscillating Lawn Sprinkler Melnor MiniMax Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: Despite its compact size, this sprinkler covers an impressive area. What Could Be Improved: The water stream could be more powerful. A mini compact head and extra-wide spray coverage make the Melnor lawn sprinkler one of our top recommendations. Even though it's the smallest sprinkler on our list, it’s still pretty powerful and has a maximum coverage area of 4,000 square feet. The sprinkler head can also rotate in a circle so you can hit the lawn from all angles. When it comes to watering, you have the flexibility to alter the width and range of the spray, tailoring it to your unique yard or garden. There are also zoom controls so you can focus on small areas. Ultimately, this allows you to save water as you won't spray or overwater unnecessary areas. Overall, if you want a versatile oscillating sprinkler with adjustable settings, this pick is worth considering. The one downside is that it can leak if you don’t snap the top down fully around the sprinkler. Price at the time of publish: $29 Product Details: Type: Oscillating

Oscillating Maximum Coverage: 4,000 square feet

4,000 square feet Coverage Pattern: Fan

Fan Material: Plastic

Best Pulsating Lawn Sprinkler Melnor Pulsating Sprinkler With Tripod The Home Depot View On Home Depot What Stands Out: This sprinkler has an impressive spray coverage area and a tripod design ideal for watering large areas. What Could Be Improved: The metal design is more prone to rust than plastic options. Pulsating sprinklers (also known as impulse sprinklers) are ideal for watering large lawns, and we especially love this Melnor option because it also has a range of coverage settings. It’s loaded on a large tripod, so you can water as much of your lawn as possible. The Melnor Pulsating Sprinkler waters yards to up to 5,600 square feet and sprays up to 85 feet in diameter. In addition to its oscillating 360-degree spray, you can adjust the arc to 270, 180, 90, and 20 degrees. The tripod gives it an extra 48-inch boost from the ground and creates a rain-like spray ideal for lawns and gardens. Plus, the additional height can extend over small shrubs and trees. This pick is great if you want to water the lawn from all angles without dragging a sprinkler around the yard. When you’re done using the sprinkler, you can fold up the tripod to a compact size for storage. Because the tripod and the sprinkler are metal, ensure the equipment is dry after each use so it doesn’t rust. Price at the time of publish: $50 Product Details: Type: Impulse

Impulse Maximum Coverage: 5,600 square feet

5,600 square feet Coverage Pattern: Spray

Spray Material: Metal

Best Revolving Lawn Sprinkler GrowGreen Rotating Lawn Sprinkler Wayfair View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This sprinkler is simple to set up and can double as a summertime activity for the kids. What Could Be Improved: The spray distance is not very wide, so it might not be ideal for large yards. If you want to irrigate your lawn with a gentle spray, opt for the GrowGreen Rotating Sprinkler. It features a revolving head that sprays water in a circular pattern, so you don’t have to move it around. Plus, the 80 PSI water pressure increases the rotation speed and covers more area. While it can spray water up to 32.8 feet, you can adjust the nozzles to spray a shorter distance if needed. And although it's made of plastic, it has a metal base that keeps it weighed down. Setup is simple and takes a few minutes—just connect the hose to the water connector and your faucet. Besides watering your yard or garden, the gentle jets are also a great way for kids to cool down on a hot day. Overall, this sprinkler gets the job done at a low price. But for larger yards, you may want to look at other sprinklers on the list that have more coverage. Price at the time of publish: $35 Product Details: Type: Rotating

Rotating Maximum Coverage: 3,600 square feet

3,600 square feet Coverage Pattern: Circle

Circle Material: Plastic

Best Stationary Lawn Sprinkler Styddi Turret Pattern Sprinkler Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: This sprinkler can water specific areas that need extra attention. What Could Be Improved: This sprinkler could also have a rotating mechanism. If you want to water hard-to-reach areas or avoid the hassle of watering by hand, a stationary sprinkler like the Styddi Turret Pattern Sprinkler can make lawn and garden upkeep easier. It has eight spray patterns, including a range of low and high sprays in various shapes like hexagons, half-hexagon, narrow rectangles, circles, and upward rain jets. While it may not be ideal for large yards, it can cover smaller areas and garden beds. It connects to most standard garden hoses easily with a built-in metal swivel connection and has an adapter to connect to hoses of different sizes. The base is made from heavy-duty metal, so it won't easily fall over and lasts many seasons, and convenient holes at the bottom allow you to hang it up out of the way when not in use. Just be aware that it's fairly light and can flip over if you tug at the hose too hard. Price at the time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Stationary

Stationary Maximum Coverage: 1,225 square feet

1,225 square feet Coverage Pattern: Hexagon, half-hexagon, rectangle, circle, rain jet

Hexagon, half-hexagon, rectangle, circle, rain jet Material: Plastic, metal

Best Lawn Sprinkler System Rain Bird 32ETI Easy to Install Automatic Sprinkler System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out: This sprinkler system eliminates the hassle of daily watering with a schedule and timer setting. What Could Be Improved: You can’t tailor the individual sprinkler head settings. With the Rain Bird Automatic Sprinkler System, you can save water and time by setting the watering schedule your lawn needs. It has a battery-operated timer to set when and how long it runs, or you can select the auto-function. With all settings, you can cancel your scheduled watering at any time. The six rotary sprinkler heads have a water pressure of 45 to 75 PSI (the average for residential homes), but it’s recommended to have a minimum water flow of 6 gallons per minute. The spray has a reach of 15 feet and can cover medium to large yards of around 1,000 to 3,000 square feet. Even though installation is simple, it’s advised to check for electric or gas lines in the area before you dig to place the sprinkler line. The sprinklers retract into the lawn when they aren't in use and pop up when you turn the water on, so you don’t need to worry about tripping hazards. Although it can work year-round, the system may get damaged in freezing weather.

Price at the time of publish: $145 Product Details: Type: In-ground

In-ground Maximum Coverage: 3,000 square feet

3,000 square feet Coverage Pattern: Circle

Circle Material: Plastic