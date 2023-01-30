The 10 Best Laundry Pods of 2023

We recommend the Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent for its impressive cleaning power on most stains, affordability, ability to clean in cold water, and pleasant scent.

“With larger laundry loads, or extremely tough messes, some consumers find themselves needing more cleaning power,” says Ahoni. “High-quality liquid laundry pacs deliver better performance with more concentrated cleaning ingredients and 50 percent more cleaning power than liquid detergent.”

To find the best laundry pods, we spent hours researching the formula, scent, and machine compatibility of dozens of products. We also received expert tips on what to look for in laundry pods from Jennifer Ahoni, principal scientist at Procter & Gamble , and Justin Carpenter, CEO and founder of Modern Maids .

Laundry pods are an extremely convenient form of detergent. Unlike messy liquids and powders, there's no need to precisely measure pods. These small yet powerful detergent pods make laundry day less of a pain, so your clothes will look, smell, and feel as clean as possible.

Best Overall Laundry Pods Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want effective laundry pods that smell great. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry pods with natural ingredients. If you want to prioritize effective cleaning power on tough stains, we recommend the Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent. We love that these powerful pods contain the stain-fighting power of Oxi and the freshness of Febreze, which combine to create a clean and invigorating scent. Not only are these laundry pods safe for HE washers, but they are also effective at cleaning in cold water. Gain Flings are also an excellent value for the price. Like most laundry pods, simply add one (two for large or heavily soiled loads) to the top-loading or front-loading washing machine drum before adding clothes. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Quantity: 81

81 Scent: Gain Original

Gain Original Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Budget Laundry Pods Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want powerful laundry pods at a budget-friendly price. Who it isn't for: People who want multiple scent options. Liquid soap is typically considered the most budget-friendly form of laundry detergent since it can be measured and controlled, which helps it last longer (and saves you more money). But some laundry pods, like the Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks, can be affordable, too. Despite their lower price, these pods don’t compromise on cleaning power. Like our best overall pick, these laundry pods use the power of OxiClean to lift stains, neutralize odors, whiten whites, and brighten colors. The laundry pods also utilize the deodorizing power of Arm & Hammer baking soda, leaving clothing looking and smelling fresh. Simply use one pod for regular loads and two for bulky or heavily soiled loads. They are also HE-compatible and can clean in cold water. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Quantity: 42

42 Scent: Fresh

Fresh Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Scented Laundry Pods Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Laundry Detergent Pacs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mrsmeyers.com Who it's for: People who want uniquely scented laundry pods. Who it isn't for: People who want more affordable laundry pods. If you’re looking for effective laundry pods made with essential oils that leave behind a unique and invigorating scent, we recommend these from Mrs. Meyer’s. They’re available in scents like basil, lavender, and honeysuckle, but our favorite just might be the lemon verbena. This garden-fresh scent has light citrus notes that leave your clothes smelling like springtime all year round. We also like that these laundry pods are Leaping Bunny certified, have a B rating from the EWG, and are made with plant-derived ingredients and enzymes to combat stains. Mrs. Meyer’s Laundry Pacs dissolve in all water temperatures and are HE compatible. To get your clothes and linens as clean as possible, add one pod to the washing machine drum for a small or medium load, two for a large load, and three for extra-large loads. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Quantity: 45

45 Scent: Lemon verbena, basil, honeysuckle, lavender

Best Unscented Laundry Pods AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods Amazon View On Amazon View On Aspenclean.com Who it's for: People who want laundry pods free of fragrance and dyes. Who it isn't for: People who aren’t willing to pay more for unscented pods. Many laundry pods contain a concentrated detergent gel that can be heavy on fragrance and dyes. For those who want an unscented, hypoallergenic option, we recommend the AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods. These natural yet effective laundry pods are made with organic and plant-derived ingredients, and they’re also EWG Verified, which means they meet the Environmental Working Group’s strictest standards for health and transparency. We love that these pods have impressive cleaning power while being gentle on sensitive skin. Even though they’re on the pricier side, these laundry detergent pods are formulated without parabens, phosphates, sulfates, carcinogens, and fragrance—which makes them worth the price tag for those who prioritize natural formulas. If you want to try out these laundry pods but still prefer a touch of scent, they also come in lavender and eucalyptus options that are powered by essential oils. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 36

36 Scent: Unscented

Unscented Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Laundry Pods for Sensitive Skin Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dropps.com View On Earthhero.com Who it's for: People with skin sensitivities who want gentle laundry pods. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a laundry pod with a light scent. Whether you want to wash baby clothes without harsh chemicals or simply have sensitive skin yourself, finding a laundry pod that is both effective and gentle could require a lot of trial and error. We love that the Dropps laundry pods are dermatologist-approved and safe for sensitive skin, as they’re made with unscented and non-toxic ingredients. And it gets better: They’re also Safer Choice Certified by the EPA and have an A rating from EWG. The Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent Pods are free of fragrance, dyes, enzymes, phosphates, parabens, phthalates, and optical brighteners. As a bonus, each package is made of compostable cardboard and manufactured in the U.S., and the laundry pods have a convenient subscription option that includes carbon-neutral shipping when you order directly through the brand’s website. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Quantity: 36

36 Scent: Unscented

Unscented Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Laundry Pods for Stains Tide Pods Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent Pacs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want to get rid of tough stains. Who it isn't for: People who want laundry pods designed for sensitive skin. Whether it’s wine, ink, grass, or makeup, some stains seem impossible to remove using just any old laundry detergent. That’s why we recommend the Tide Pods 4-in-1 Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent. They have a built-in stain remover that will tackle tough spots with ease, so you don’t even need to keep a separate stain remover on hand. The detergent pods also have a color protector and pre-treater in the formula, which helps cut down the prep work for even the messiest laundry. Plus, these pods are expert-approved and GreenCircle Certified, which is a third-party organization that independently verifies a company’s sustainability claims. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Quantity: 61

61 Scent: Original

Original Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Laundry Pods for Odors All Stainlifter 4-in-1 Mighty Pacs Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who need laundry pods that can remove new and set-in odors. Who it isn't for: People who want something that comes in multiple scent options. Some materials, such as gym clothes, seem to hold on to strong odors no matter how many times they’ve been washed. Luckily, the All Stainlifter 4-in-1 Mighty Pacs use enzymes to tackle stinky smells caused by sweat, pets, mildew, and more. With these odor-removing laundry pods, your laundry will look, feel, and smell clean. They only come in one scent (fresh), so they may not be the best for those who want multiple fragrances to choose from. Like many other great laundry pods, these are effective at removing stains, whitening whites, and brightening colors, too. The HE-compatible pods are safe for septic systems and will dissolve in all water temperatures. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 60

60 Scent: Fresh

Fresh Safe for HE Washers: Yes

Best Laundry Pods for Cold Water Tide Pods Laundry Detergent Spring Meadow Scent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who only do laundry using cold water. Who it isn't for: People who prefer plastic-free laundry pods. Washing clothes in cold water not only cuts down on energy costs but also keeps your clothes in good condition. (It can help retain their color and make it less likely for them to shrink in the wash.) Not all laundry pods, however, completely dissolve in cold water, which can make for a frustrating laundry day. To get the job done, we recommend Tide Pods Coldwater Clean Laundry Detergent. These pods are specially designed to work powerfully in cold water, but they can also work in other temperatures, too. Each one has three gel chambers: one is a concentrated detergent, one is a stain remover, and one is a color protector. Best of all, they’re compatible with all washing machine types, including HE washers. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 81

81 Scent: Spring meadow

Spring meadow Safe for HE Washers: Yes