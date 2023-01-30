Shopping The 10 Best Laundry Pods of 2023 We recommend Gain Original Flings because they’re highly effective and have a great scent. By L. Daniela Alvarez Published on January 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / David Hattan Laundry pods are an extremely convenient form of detergent. Unlike messy liquids and powders, there's no need to precisely measure pods. These small yet powerful detergent pods make laundry day less of a pain, so your clothes will look, smell, and feel as clean as possible. To find the best laundry pods, we spent hours researching the formula, scent, and machine compatibility of dozens of products. We also received expert tips on what to look for in laundry pods from Jennifer Ahoni, principal scientist at Procter & Gamble, and Justin Carpenter, CEO and founder of Modern Maids. “With larger laundry loads, or extremely tough messes, some consumers find themselves needing more cleaning power,” says Ahoni. “High-quality liquid laundry pacs deliver better performance with more concentrated cleaning ingredients and 50 percent more cleaning power than liquid detergent.” We recommend the Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent for its impressive cleaning power on most stains, affordability, ability to clean in cold water, and pleasant scent. Who it isn't for: People who prefer laundry pods with natural ingredients. If you want to prioritize effective cleaning power on tough stains, we recommend the Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent. We love that these powerful pods contain the stain-fighting power of Oxi and the freshness of Febreze, which combine to create a clean and invigorating scent. Not only are these laundry pods safe for HE washers, but they are also effective at cleaning in cold water. Gain Flings are also an excellent value for the price. Like most laundry pods, simply add one (two for large or heavily soiled loads) to the top-loading or front-loading washing machine drum before adding clothes. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Quantity: 81Scent: Gain OriginalSafe for HE Washers: Yes Best Budget Laundry Pods Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want powerful laundry pods at a budget-friendly price. Who it isn't for: People who want multiple scent options. Liquid soap is typically considered the most budget-friendly form of laundry detergent since it can be measured and controlled, which helps it last longer (and saves you more money). But some laundry pods, like the Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks, can be affordable, too. Despite their lower price, these pods don’t compromise on cleaning power. Like our best overall pick, these laundry pods use the power of OxiClean to lift stains, neutralize odors, whiten whites, and brighten colors. The laundry pods also utilize the deodorizing power of Arm & Hammer baking soda, leaving clothing looking and smelling fresh. Simply use one pod for regular loads and two for bulky or heavily soiled loads. They are also HE-compatible and can clean in cold water. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Quantity: 42 Scent: FreshSafe for HE Washers: Yes Best Scented Laundry Pods Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Laundry Detergent Pacs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mrsmeyers.com Who it's for: People who want uniquely scented laundry pods. Who it isn't for: People who want more affordable laundry pods. If you’re looking for effective laundry pods made with essential oils that leave behind a unique and invigorating scent, we recommend these from Mrs. Meyer’s. They’re available in scents like basil, lavender, and honeysuckle, but our favorite just might be the lemon verbena. This garden-fresh scent has light citrus notes that leave your clothes smelling like springtime all year round. We also like that these laundry pods are Leaping Bunny certified, have a B rating from the EWG, and are made with plant-derived ingredients and enzymes to combat stains. Mrs. Meyer’s Laundry Pacs dissolve in all water temperatures and are HE compatible. To get your clothes and linens as clean as possible, add one pod to the washing machine drum for a small or medium load, two for a large load, and three for extra-large loads. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Quantity: 45 Scent: Lemon verbena, basil, honeysuckle, lavenderSafe for HE Washers: Yes The 9 Best Laundry Detergents for Every Household's Needs Best Unscented Laundry Pods AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods Amazon View On Amazon View On Aspenclean.com Who it's for: People who want laundry pods free of fragrance and dyes. Who it isn't for: People who aren’t willing to pay more for unscented pods. Many laundry pods contain a concentrated detergent gel that can be heavy on fragrance and dyes. For those who want an unscented, hypoallergenic option, we recommend the AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods. These natural yet effective laundry pods are made with organic and plant-derived ingredients, and they’re also EWG Verified, which means they meet the Environmental Working Group’s strictest standards for health and transparency. We love that these pods have impressive cleaning power while being gentle on sensitive skin. Even though they’re on the pricier side, these laundry detergent pods are formulated without parabens, phosphates, sulfates, carcinogens, and fragrance—which makes them worth the price tag for those who prioritize natural formulas. If you want to try out these laundry pods but still prefer a touch of scent, they also come in lavender and eucalyptus options that are powered by essential oils. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 36 Scent: UnscentedSafe for HE Washers: Yes Best Laundry Pods for Sensitive Skin Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dropps.com View On Earthhero.com Who it's for: People with skin sensitivities who want gentle laundry pods. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a laundry pod with a light scent. Whether you want to wash baby clothes without harsh chemicals or simply have sensitive skin yourself, finding a laundry pod that is both effective and gentle could require a lot of trial and error. We love that the Dropps laundry pods are dermatologist-approved and safe for sensitive skin, as they’re made with unscented and non-toxic ingredients. And it gets better: They’re also Safer Choice Certified by the EPA and have an A rating from EWG. The Dropps Sensitive Skin & Baby Detergent Pods are free of fragrance, dyes, enzymes, phosphates, parabens, phthalates, and optical brighteners. As a bonus, each package is made of compostable cardboard and manufactured in the U.S., and the laundry pods have a convenient subscription option that includes carbon-neutral shipping when you order directly through the brand’s website. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Quantity: 36 Scent: Unscented Safe for HE Washers: Yes Best Laundry Pods for Stains Tide Pods Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent Pacs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who want to get rid of tough stains. Who it isn't for: People who want laundry pods designed for sensitive skin. Whether it’s wine, ink, grass, or makeup, some stains seem impossible to remove using just any old laundry detergent. That’s why we recommend the Tide Pods 4-in-1 Ultra Oxi Laundry Detergent. They have a built-in stain remover that will tackle tough spots with ease, so you don’t even need to keep a separate stain remover on hand. The detergent pods also have a color protector and pre-treater in the formula, which helps cut down the prep work for even the messiest laundry. Plus, these pods are expert-approved and GreenCircle Certified, which is a third-party organization that independently verifies a company’s sustainability claims. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Quantity: 61Scent: OriginalSafe for HE Washers: Yes Best Laundry Pods for Odors All Stainlifter 4-in-1 Mighty Pacs Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who need laundry pods that can remove new and set-in odors. Who it isn't for: People who want something that comes in multiple scent options. Some materials, such as gym clothes, seem to hold on to strong odors no matter how many times they’ve been washed. Luckily, the All Stainlifter 4-in-1 Mighty Pacs use enzymes to tackle stinky smells caused by sweat, pets, mildew, and more. With these odor-removing laundry pods, your laundry will look, feel, and smell clean. They only come in one scent (fresh), so they may not be the best for those who want multiple fragrances to choose from. Like many other great laundry pods, these are effective at removing stains, whitening whites, and brightening colors, too. The HE-compatible pods are safe for septic systems and will dissolve in all water temperatures. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 60 Scent: Fresh Safe for HE Washers: Yes Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Pods Seventh Generation Power+ Laundry Detergent Packs Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Grove.co Who it's for: People who are concerned with their laundry pods’ environmental impact. Who it isn't for: People who dislike citrus-scented detergent. Tackling tough laundry stains and odors shouldn’t mean compromising on eco-friendliness, which is why we recommend Seventh Generation’s Power+ Laundry Detergent Packs. These laundry pods have an A rating from the EWG and are Safer Choice Certified by the EPA, which means they contain ingredients that are safe for humans and the environment. We also love that they are Leaping Bunny Certified—aka they were not tested on animals and do not contain animal ingredients. These eco-friendly laundry pods are also a USDA Certified Biobased Product, which ensures that they’re made with 94 percent plants and other renewable resources. These fast-dissolving laundry pods are HE-compatible and work in all water temperatures, and they even contain 20 percent more cleaning power than the liquid detergent version, according to the brand. Derived from essential oils, the fresh citrus scent leaves behind a clean but not overwhelming smell. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Quantity: 42 Scent: Fresh citrusSafe for HE Washers: Yes The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home in 2023 Best Laundry Pods for Cold Water Tide Pods Laundry Detergent Spring Meadow Scent 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it's for: People who only do laundry using cold water. Who it isn't for: People who prefer plastic-free laundry pods. Washing clothes in cold water not only cuts down on energy costs but also keeps your clothes in good condition. (It can help retain their color and make it less likely for them to shrink in the wash.) Not all laundry pods, however, completely dissolve in cold water, which can make for a frustrating laundry day. To get the job done, we recommend Tide Pods Coldwater Clean Laundry Detergent. These pods are specially designed to work powerfully in cold water, but they can also work in other temperatures, too. Each one has three gel chambers: one is a concentrated detergent, one is a stain remover, and one is a color protector. Best of all, they’re compatible with all washing machine types, including HE washers. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Quantity: 81Scent: Spring meadowSafe for HE Washers: Yes Best Plastic-Free Laundry Pods Blueland Laundry Starter Set 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Blueland.com View On The Container Store Who it's for: People who want unscented, plastic-free laundry pods for mildly soiled loads. Who it isn't for: People who want laundry pods that work wonders on deep stains and odors. Most laundry pods are wrapped in polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH), which is a water-soluble synthetic polymer that can sometimes be defined as a type of plastic. But Blueland's Laundry Starter Set contains powder tablets without any plastic coating—and they come in a steel tin for easy storage. You can even get a subscription for refills so you never have to run out of laundry pods again. While this is the most expensive product on our list, these plastic-free laundry pods are a great option for those who want a completely green clean. Just keep in mind that they won’t be as effective on heavily soiled loads as other options on our list. The powder tablets are free of fragrance, dyes, parabens, phthalates, ammonia, and petroleum—instead, you’ll find naturally-derived ingredients such as enzymes, sodium carbonate, and citric acid in the formula. Best of all, these laundry detergent pods are EWG Verified. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Quantity: 60Scent: UnscentedSafe for HE Washers: Not listed The 9 Best Dryer Balls for All Types of Laundry Final Verdict Our top pick is Gain Original Flings Laundry Detergent for its impressive cleaning power, fresh scent, and ability to get rid of an array of stains and odors. But if you’re looking for effective laundry pods that are more environmentally friendly, we recommend Seventh Generation Power+ Laundry Detergent Packs. Made mostly from plants and other renewable resources, these pods are a USDA Certified Biobased Product and they’re Safer Choice Certified by the EPA. How to Shop for Laundry Pods Like a Pro Formula Laundry pods are typically made with gel, powder, or a combination of both. Regardless of the type, laundry pods can be chemical-based or plant-based for a more environmentally friendly option. To figure out what formulation is best for you, Carpenter says it’s best to first decide what you want to wash. “Before purchasing laundry pods, it’s important to consider the type of fabrics you’ll be washing,” says Carpenter. “Some pods may not be suitable for delicate items such as lingerie or silks and can damage them.” You should also think about your household’s specific needs. Do you have kids who play sports and often come home covered in dirt? Is anyone sensitive to fragrance? “If you are looking to combat frequent odors and stains, I’d recommend choosing laundry pacs that are formulated with extra stain- and odor-fighting ingredients,” Ahoni says. “If you or someone in your household has sensitive skin, use pacs that cater to this.” Quantity A tub of laundry pods can contain anywhere from 30 to 80 pods, so you can choose to stock up. Be sure to consider the number of pods per container when deciding how long your purchase will last. In general, a regular-sized load will only require one pod. Most brands recommend using two pods for medium-sized or moderately soiled loads and three for extra-large or heavily soiled loads. Carpenter says it’s always important to check the label’s instructions and go with its recommendations. Scent Some laundry pods may contain dyes or synthetic fragrances that could cause discoloration to clothes or irritation to sensitive skin, according to Carpenter. If you want to err on the side of caution, it’s best to choose a laundry pod with a natural fragrance (derived from essential oils) or one that is unscented. Machine Type Most laundry pods will work on all washing machine types, including HE, or high-efficiency, machines. HE washers can be front-loading or top-loading, whereas standard washers are only top-loading. HE washers use less water and therefore require less detergent, so if you have these machines, it’s important to make sure your laundry pods are HE-compatible. The 5 Best Washer & Dryer Sets of 2023 Questions You Might Ask Do laundry pods clean better than liquid detergents? Both Carpenter and Ahoni explain that laundry pods have a more concentrated and powerful formula than liquid detergent, meaning you can get more cleaning power out of a smaller amount. “Laundry pods are formulated with powerful detergents that can penetrate deeply into fabrics to remove stains and dirt,” says Carpenter. “They can also contain enzymes to break down tough, set-in stains that may not be completely removed by traditional liquid detergent.” Where should you put laundry pods in the washing machine? Ahoni says the best way to use laundry pods is to add them directly to the washer drum (for all types of washing machines, including traditional top loading and front load HE) before adding any clothes or linens. “Place it at the back or bottom of the machine drum, not in the dispenser drawer, and make sure to check your label for the recommended dosing for your load size. It is important to use the right amount of pacs for the amount of clothes and soil level in your load to get the best results,” she says. “As washing machines become larger, so do load sizes! This means there’s more dirt going into each load, which requires more cleaning power.” Do laundry pods dissolve in cold water? Both Carpenter and Ahoni say that all laundry pods dissolve in cold water. However, not all laundry pods are created the same so it’s important to always check the instructions and understand the benefits of washing with cold or hot water. “Most laundry pods are formulated to dissolve in both hot and cold water, though some may take a bit longer to do so in cold water,” says Carpenter. "For maximum stain removal, use hot water when possible. Additionally, some laundry pods are designed specifically for cold water washes, so be sure to check the manufacturer instructions before using.” Take Our Word for It This article was written by L. This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, she spent hours researching laundry pods. She also received tips on how to shop for laundry pods from Jennifer Ahoni, principal scientist at Procter & Gamble, and Justin Carpenter, CEO and founder of Modern Maids.