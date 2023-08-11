To find the best latex pillows, we tested 17 popular options, evaluating each one for factors like breathability, comfort, durability, and more. We also consulted Winnel for her expert insight on what to look for when shopping for latex pillows.

“Latex pillows, derived from rubber tree sap, offer responsiveness and hypoallergenic properties that make them stand out from other pillow materials,” says Elina Winnel, a sleep expert and master sleep coach at The Sleep Expert. They also tend to be significantly more supportive than other pillows, making them ideal choices for those with back or neck pain.

The right pillow can make a huge difference in the quality of your sleep, especially if you opt for one as supportive and resilient as a latex pillow.

When we tested the pillow, we liked how it immediately returned to its shape after being flattened, didn’t get too warm, and felt seriously durable. The fact that the pillow only comes in one size isn’t ideal, and the latex smell, while subtle, is noticeable. That said, we like this pillow overall and think it’s worth its slightly higher-than-average price tag.

This pillow has a quilted Coolmax fiber protective cover that’s moisture-wicking and easy to take on and off. But if you don’t like the quilted feel, the pillow also comes with a soft, lightweight polyester knit cover you can use instead.

Contour pillows, with their distinct wave designs, are made to mold to your body and support your spine no matter which position you sleep in. This great option from The Company Store does all that and more, with a textured surface that's comfortable whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach.

It’s good for every sleeping position and molds to your body as you move.

One negative aspect of this pillow is that small pieces of the latex may fall out as you remove the protector, and putting the protector back on can be challenging. Otherwise, we strongly recommend this mid-priced pillow, particularly for back and side sleepers.

This pillow (which comes in standard, queen, and king sizes) also stands out for its ventilation and coolness, as it doesn't retain much body heat. It’s also durable and highly responsive, returning to its original shape after we folded it during testing. The pillow has a thin protective cotton cover made from certified organic fabric, and the latex is also certified organic.

If you prefer the feel of a firm pillow, opt for the Turmerry Molded Solid Latex Pillow. You can choose from three firmness styles: soft, medium, or firm. In the medium style, we found that the pillow is significantly more solid than many other popular latex options but isn’t so firm that it’s uncomfortable; you can still sleep soundly while getting the right amount of back and side support.

Small pieces may fall out when you take the protector on and off.

During testing, we enjoyed its plushness and resilience and noticed that it immediately returned to its shape after being folded. We really liked that you can remove some of the filling to ensure that the pillow forms perfectly around your head and that it’s more malleable than most; you can compress or plump it however you see fit. The pillow also stays cool all night, thanks to its lightweight cotton cover, which doesn’t have a strong latex odor. Just keep in mind that removing the fill can get messy, so you’ll want to keep the trashcan nearby. But those are small quibbles for an overall excellent latex pillow.

If you prefer your pillows to be extra soft and ultra-breathable, opt for ones made with shredded latex, like this option from Plush Beds. The pillow (which comes in standard, queen, and king sizes) has a springy and fluffy feel that's not as firm as standard latex, making it a good choice for people who sleep hot.

It’s worth noting that this pillow’s long, rectangular shape might not fit all decor styles or bedding. And it is on the pricier end as far as latex pillows go. But if you can swing the cost and like the look of a long pillow, you’ll be happy you invested in this pick.

This pillow (available in standard and king sizes) is also breathable and temperature-regulating, keeping you cool throughout the night. When we tested this pillow, it didn’t heat up much during use and kept its cozy feel and solid shape hour after hour. We also liked that its protective, machine-washable Tencel lyocell cover is easy to take on and off and that the pillow is scentless and hypoallergenic.

If you tend to sleep on your side , you want a pillow that offers plenty of support and plushness—and this option from Buffy fits the bill. This pillow has a supportive feel and comfortable make, and while all kinds of sleepers can use it, it’s especially great for side sleepers.

It’s important to note that the pillow’s bounciness might be too much for some users. Also, it has a higher price tag than some of our other selections. But if those aren’t issues, we bet you will love this cooling, comfortable pillow.

This pillow (available in standard and king sizes) also stands out for its plush, cloud-like Talalay latex foam core and Tencel lyocell cover, which is both removable and machine-washable. It offers solid head and neck support as you sleep and is comfortable and soft. It doesn’t easily sag or bunch up, even after a long period of use.

Do you find yourself frequently waking up sweaty and overheated? Then a cooling pillow like this fantastic pick from Sijo is right for you. We were happy to report that we never felt too hot or had to turn the pillow over to cool down; it absorbed and dissipated our body heat quite nicely during testing.

On the downside, this pillow gets a little warm while you sleep; it’s not quite as breathable as other picks. Also, the latex smell is noticeable, although it goes away with time. Still, in terms of comfort and support, you can’t beat this plush pillow.

The pillow cradles your head and neck to help with spinal alignment, and we found it to be comfortable and supportive no matter which position we slept in. It kept its shape even as we moved around, which we appreciated. It’s fairly lightweight, too, and has a super soft organic cotton stretch-knit fabric. You can get it in either standard or queen size.

If sustainability is your primary focus while shopping, consider an eco-friendly latex pillow such as this one from Naturepedic. This pillow is GOLS-certified organic, plus comes with other certifications like Greenguard Gold and Made Safe.

We wish the pillow’s cover didn’t retain body heat, as it heated up quickly during testing. Still, the pillow provides a breathable and cozy sleeping experience, making it well worth its higher-than-average price point.

The brand claims that all kinds of sleepers can use this pillow, and when we tested it, we found that it lives up to the hype. Whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, this pick is ultra comfortable and can mold to your exact position. We also loved how easy the pillow is to manipulate and fold, so you can move around the springy fill to give you adequate support. Additionally, this pillow stands out for its soft cotton cover and eco-friendly materials; all are sourced ethically and sustainably, including Fair Trade cotton. You can get it in both standard and king sizes.

Willing to spend a bit more on your pillows? Then consider this luxurious pillow from Birch, made with a mix of supportive natural Talalay latex and plush, moisture-wicking birch wool.

It molds into your exact position, making it great for all sleepers.

When we tested the pillow, we were pleased to note that it stayed cool as we slept, so we didn’t wake up sweaty or overheated. And we were also impressed with how quickly it bounces back into its shape after being folded. Another perk of this pillow is that the cotton cover is removable, machine washable, and has a lovely lavender smell. As for negatives, the pillow’s thinness means it isn’t the best for people who sleep on their sides.

If you want to keep your bedding costs low, we recommend this inexpensive yet high-quality latex pillow from Elite Rest. While its price might be much lower than most other options, the pillow doesn’t sacrifice comfort or durability. It's only 2.75 inches thick, making it ideal for people who sleep on their backs and stomachs and need more spinal support.

Although the pillow comes in two loft options, some side sleepers might want more padding than this pillow provides. Still, for its fairly low price and soft, supportive design, this pillow is undoubtedly a smart choice for most people.

This durable pillow has plenty of bounce and resistance, meaning that even if you move around a lot when you sleep, you shouldn't have to worry about the pillow flattening or feeling bumpy. In fact, we found that it returned to its shape almost as soon as it unfolded. This pillow is also very cool and didn’t get too warm during our tests. Plus, the protective cotton cover is easy to remove and put back on, and the pillow comfortably fits inside it.

Talalay latex is known for its breathability and ability to contour to users' bodies, which is why we love this pillow from Brooklyn Bedding. It’s super soft, offers tons of support, and comes in two different loft options to accommodate all kinds of sleepers.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow for its high level of support, fluffy feel, and impressive buoyancy. For a lower-budget alternative, we also recommend the Elite Rest Slim Sleeper, which stays cool as you sleep and provides back and neck support.

Our Testing Process

To find the best latex pillows, we tested 17 popular models, evaluating them on quality, breathability, support, durability, comfort, and value.

For quality, we first noted each pillow’s construction and materials, considering the cover, shape, slope, and how high the loft (height) is. We also measured the loft of each pillow using rulers. Then we unzipped and removed the cover from our pillow, noticing how well the zipper worked and if there was any latex odor. We replaced the pillow and took note if it was challenging to reinsert.

We also manipulated the pillows, folding them "hamburger style" and "hotdog style" to see how easily they bent and how quickly the pillow returned to its original shape.

To determine the level of support, we placed a 6-pound medicine ball on the center of the pillow and studied how far the ball sunk into the pillow and whether the latex conformed to its shape. We let the medicine ball rest on the pillow for 15 minutes and then removed it, timing how long it took to return to its original shape.

Next, we laid on each pillow in different positions (side, back, and stomach). We evaluated our comfort in each position and recorded these results. For the adjustable fill pillows, we tested how much fill we needed to remove or add to achieve a comfortable fit and how difficult (and messy) that process was.

We also considered the breathability of each pillow, noting if it remained cool after laying on it for five minutes or if it retained body heat. We are going to conduct long-term testing on these pillows, and will update this article after one, three, and six months of use.

How to Shop for Latex Pillows Like a Pro

Firmness & Loft

Latex pillows come in multiple firmness levels, typically including soft, medium, and firm.

“Soft latex pillows offer a plush feel and gentle support, ideal for stomach sleepers or those who prefer a softer surface,” says Elina Winnel, a sleep expert and master sleep coach at The Sleep Expert. “Medium firmness provides a balanced level of support and works well for back and combination sleepers. Firm latex pillows offer more substantial support, making them suitable for side sleepers or individuals who need extra neck and head support.”

Then there’s the loft, which refers to the pillow's height at its fullest. Latex pillows usually have low, medium, and high loft options. “Low loft pillows are thinner, providing a flatter sleeping surface, and are recommended for stomach sleepers," says Winnel. "Medium loft is a moderate thickness suitable for back sleepers, while high loft pillows are thicker and better suited for side sleepers as they help fill the space between the shoulder and neck.”

“Selecting the right firmness and loft depends on your sleep position and comfort preferences for proper spinal alignment and a restful night's sleep,” says Winnel.

Materials

There are two main material types for latex pillows: natural and synthetic latex.

“Natural latex is derived from the sap of rubber trees and processed using the Dunlop or Talalay method to create a latex foam used for pillows,” says Winnel. “It is considered eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and provides a supportive yet responsive feel.”

Synthetic latex, meanwhile (sometimes referred to as man-made or blended latex), “is made from petroleum-based materials and replicates the properties of natural latex. It is generally more affordable but may lack some of the eco-friendly and hypoallergenic properties of natural latex," says Winnel.

Some latex pillows may feature a blend of both types of latex “in an attempt to achieve a balance of properties and cost,” according to Winnel. Most latex pillows also have protective covers, usually made of soft, machine-washable cotton.

Care

The longevity of your latex pillow largely depends on your care and maintenance. Winnel recommends specific steps to extend the lifespan of your pillow, outlined below:

“First, use a pillow protector or a pillowcase to keep it clean and protect it from stains and dust," says Winnel. "Regularly wash the pillowcases to maintain a hygienic sleep environment. Avoid exposing the latex pillow to direct moisture and keep it dry to prevent mold growth. Fluff and rotate the pillow regularly to maintain its shape and even out wear.”

If your pillow gets dirty, “spot clean the affected area with a mild detergent and a damp cloth,” says Winnel, adding that you should avoid machine washing and drying, “as excessive moisture can damage the latex foam.”

She also recommends occasionally airing out the pillow “in a well-ventilated area to refresh it,” and if possible, using “a pillowcase with a zipper closure to keep the pillow securely covered.”

Certifications

Some latex pillows have a Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certification, which means that the pillow contains at least 95 percent certified organic raw material. Another common certification for latex pillows is the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which certifies that the latex has no harmful chemicals. If sustainability is your focus, check for these certifications while shopping.

Return Policy

Latex pillows can be an investment, so it’s important to consider the brand’s return policy beforehand. Buffy, for instance, allows returns with full refunds within 50 days of purchase, while Birch lets users do a 100-night sleep trial, during which time you can return the pillow free of charge.

More Latex Pillows to Consider

Eco Terra Natural Latex Pillow: This pillow is comfortable, cooling, and fairly inexpensive. Unfortunately, you can’t adjust its filling without the pieces getting everywhere, and the pillow has a noticeable latex smell.

Organic Textiles Natural Latex Pillow: This pillow comes in four different firmness levels, making it a good option if you're picky about your pillow height. We found it to be a bit too springy though, although that might not bother some people.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of a latex pillow?

There are several benefits to latex pillows, according to Winnel. First and foremost, “their natural responsiveness and supportive properties can provide proper alignment for the head and neck, reducing neck pain and promoting better sleep posture,” she says.

Additionally, “being hypoallergenic, latex pillows are resistant to dust mites and mold, making them a helpful option for allergy sufferers,” Winnel says. “Their durability ensures long-lasting support, and the open-cell structure allows for breathability, keeping the pillow cool and comfortable throughout the night.”

And that’s not all; natural latex pillows are “eco-friendly, as they come from renewable resources, making them a sustainable choice for environmentally-conscious consumers,” says Winnel.

Do latex pillows feel similar to memory foam pillows?

“Latex pillows and memory foam pillows have some similarities, but they offer distinct differences in feel and support,” says Winnel. “Latex pillows have a responsive and supportive feel, conforming to the shape of the head and neck. They provide a balanced level of support and have a quicker bounce-back. On the other hand, memory foam pillows offer a contouring sensation, molding to the head and neck's shape and providing a cradling feel. They have a slower response time and may feel more conforming compared to latex pillows.”

Not sure which pillow type is better for you? Consider how much support, responsiveness, and contouring you want from your pillow and decide from there.

How often should you replace a latex pillow?

“The lifespan of a latex pillow can vary, but on average, they should be replaced every five to 10 years,” says Winnel. “High-quality latex pillows can maintain their shape and support for an extended period, but over time, they may lose their resilience and effectiveness in providing proper neck and head support.”

To determine when it’s time to replace your pillow, Winnel suggests looking for visible wear and tear, changes in shape and support, and odor. “Regularly caring for and rotating the pillow can help prolong its life, but eventually, replacing it ensures continued sleep quality and proper spinal alignment,” she adds.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, and many other publications. We tested 17 latex pillows in our Lab and evaluated them on breathability, comfort, value, and more. For expert insight, we spoke to Elina Winnel, a sleep expert and master sleep coach at The Sleep Expert.

