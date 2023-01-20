50 Impressive Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon—All Under $55

Between Galentine’s Day and Palentine’s Day (yes, it’s a thing!), Valentine’s Day is evolving into one big celebration of love that’s no longer reserved just for couples. And no matter who you’re spending the holiday with, there’s a perfect gift out there for that special someone—yourself included.

To make your gift shopping easy, we rounded up all of the best Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon that won’t cost you more than $50. And the best part? They’re all Prime-eligible, which means even last-minute shoppers can find something at the eleventh hour, so long as they’re a member (FYI, anyone can score two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial).

Whether you’re celebrating with your partner, friends, family, or pet, there’s no doubt a little something they’ll appreciate on this list. And of course, there are plenty of goodies for you, too because everyone should shower themselves with a little love this February.

Ready to pick out the perfect present? Here are the 55 best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on Amazon right now.

Le Creuset Stoneware Mug

Amazon

Given the brand’s reputation for high-quality kitchenware, coffee lovers, hot chocolate fanatics, and tea drinkers will be able to enjoy this beauty for decades to come.

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Kate Spade Celebrate Two-Piece Wine Glass

Amazon

Gift these to a long-distance friend, sibling, or family member to remind them of all the fun they can look forward to when you’re reunited.



To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Mimosa Moments Heart-Shaped Metal Picture Frame

Amazon

This is perfect for keeping on a desk or nightstand, and it can also be hung on a wall, ensuring the recipient can be reminded of your love wherever they want to display this sweet find.



To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Large White Ceramic Vase

Amazon

Pair this neutral vase with a big bouquet of their favorite fresh flowers and you’ve got a winning combination they’ll surely love.



To buy: $33; amazon.com.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

This healing lip balm leaves a subtle rosy glow and works overnight to heal chapped lips, so it’s no wonder that it’s one of Amazon’s most-wished for gifts this year.



To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie Hat

Amazon

This cozy knit hat, which comes in 28 colors, is also one of Amazon’s most popular gifts and perfect for the person who spends a lot of time outside.



To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

The food lovers in your life can use this cast iron cookware to bake loaves of bread, make big batches of soup, and much more.



To buy: $45 (was $50); amazon.com.

Personalized Plate Bar 16 Karat Gold Bracelet

Amazon

You can customize this simplistic bracelet with the recipient’s name or a sweet message and choose from three finishes, including gold, silver, and rose gold.



To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Zen Kitchen Ceramic Fondue Set

Amazon

Chocolate and cheese lovers will be delighted to receive this fondue set.



To buy: $29; amazon.com.

A Gift Inside Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Amazon

Satisfy their sweet tooth with these berry treats that come decked out in festive sprinkles.



To buy: $37; amazon.com.

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Amazon

This best-selling necklace comes in 60 colors, including a variety of birthstones, so you can gift them the gemstone associated with their birthday or their favorite hue.



To buy: $55; amazon.com.

Jack Black Skin Saviors Gift Set

Amazon

Gift him everything he needs to pamper himself at home with this set that’s described as “one of the best product lines” and “high-quality” skincare by guys.



To buy: $35; amazon.com.

DecoBlooms Living White Orchid Plant

Amazon

This lovely, elegant orchid is perfect for the person who prefers items that feel more minimal and understated.



To buy: $46; amazon.com.

Beaulasting Preserved Roses

Amazon

These beautiful blooms are specially preserved to ensure they look freshly picked for over a full year, making this an arrangement they can enjoy for seasons to come.



To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Crossbody Wallet

Amazon

This chic convertible crossbody, which comes in festive hues like red, pink, and mauve, can be used as a wallet, wristlet, or shoulder bag, making it four gifts in one.



To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Yeti Rambler Insulated Travel Mug

Amazon

Whether they’re commuting to the office or spending a lazy Saturday at home, coffee lovers will delight in using this attractive, cup holder-friendly mug daily.



To buy: $38; amazon.com.

Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Amazon

If they love to get glam, they’ll appreciate these pretty and practical eyeshadows made without toxic ingredients (like parabens).



To buy: $42; amazon.com.

Pavoi Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace

Amazon

They’ll cherish this timeless beauty, which can be worn daily with everything from casual jeans to elevated dresses for years to come.



To buy: $14; amazon.com.

Man of Men Valentine’s Day Socks

Amazon

These cheeky socks will serve as a little reminder of your love every time they put them on.



To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Homesick Home State Scented Candle

Amazon

Send a little love to the friend or family member who moved away with these state-inspired candles. (They make city editions and country ones, too).



To buy: From $34; amazon.com.

Kate Spade Love You More Mugs Set

Amazon

Coffee or tea time will feel a little more special and romantic with this sentimental set.



To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Costa Farms Mini Succulent Plant

Amazon

Let someone know exactly how you feel with this adorable live succulent and a planter that says it all.



To buy: $20 (was $21); amazon.com.

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon

This waffle-y cute piece takes up almost no room and makes homemade treats in a flash.



To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Alex and Ani I Love You Necklace

Amazon

You won’t need to buy a card! This sweet necklace says it all.



To buy: $20 (was $69); amazon.com.

Tame the Wild Beard Care Gift Set

amazon.com

Inspire your bearded partner to indulge in some self-care with this kit that makes it easy to get a fresh-from-the-barber look right at home.



To buy: $41 (was $44); amazon.com.

Truff Hot Sauce

Amazon

Get your hot stuff something sizzling (just like them!) with this giftable, reviewer-loved sauce set.



To buy: $34; amazon.com.

AirPods Case Cover and Keychain

Amazon

Whether you go for festive red or pink or grab it in their favorite shade, this colorful case will be appreciated by all AirPods users. And the brand makes the same case for AirPods Pro, too.



To buy: $11; amazon.com.

Vlando Travel Jewelry Case

Amazon

Whether they’re celebrating with a fun trip or staying close to home, they’ll appreciate this organizer, which can be displayed on the dresser when they’re not traveling.



To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Charcuterie Cheese Platter Set

amazon.com

Enjoy date night at home (or a family night in) with this wooden board that beautifully displays cheeses, crackers, meats, and other nibbles.



To buy: $29 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

Bombombs Hot Chocolate Bombs Gift Set

Amazon

These delicious treats are perfect to ship out to friends and family this Valentine's Day (or any day, really!).



To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Tutorutor Heart Oversized Cardigan

Amazon

Everyone from teens to grandmas will love wearing this cozy cardigan on Valentine's Day and beyond.



To buy: $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Benchmark Bouquets Fresh Roses and Lilies with Vase

Amazon

You can never go wrong with classic roses, but this mix, which features fresh lilies, will be even more fragrant and impressive.



To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Kayla’s Cake in a Jar Set

Amazon

Gifting a dessert that tastes homemade is as easy as cake with this set, which features mini carrot, red velvet, chocolate, and birthday cakes.



To buy: $41; amazon.com.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Take your gift to the next level by making a romantic or fun playlist to enjoy with these wireless Bluetooth headphones, which come in red, black, white, blue, and gray.



To buy: $38 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com.

Bindle Hidden Storage Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Amazon

Designed to keep drinks cool for up to 24 hours (and hot ones warm for up to 12), this insulated bottle is perfect for taking coffee, tea, water, and other beverages to go. Plus, it comes with a discrete compartment for storing car keys, cards, chapstick, and other essentials.



To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Herbivore Botanical Bath Ritual Gift Set

Amazon

Show yourself some love—or encourage someone else to—with this glow-giving kit complete with rose- and coconut-scented body polish and bath salts.



To buy: $42; amazon.com.

Jerky Heart Gift Set

Amazon

Ask someone to beef your Valentine with this savory snack box that’s filled with interesting combinations like root beer habanero and honey bourbon.



To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker (Fifth Generation)

amazon.com

This simple smart speaker makes it easy to connect with Alexa anywhere in your home. Recipients can use it to stream music, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.



To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

Baked by Melissa Cupcakes 25-Pack

Amazon

Sweet tooths will love this set, which offers a sampling of 12 bite-sized treats, including classics like red velvet, seasonal flavors, and the mini of the month.



To buy: $52; amazon.com.

Kedok Three-Speed Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player

Amazon

Pair this with a romantic record and you’ve got the makings of a fun date night right at home.



To buy: $46 (was $80); amazon.com.

Vahdam Blush Tea Gift Set

Amazon

Gift three Oprah-approved teas (green tea, chai, and earl grey) with this chic set.



To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Pettsie Matching Dog Collar Bandana Friendship Bracelet

Amazon

Include your furry friend in this year’s festivities with this matching set. The brand makes collars for cats, too.



To buy: $26; amazon.com.

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Camera

Amazon

Capture memories with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day—and beyond—with this punchy piece.



To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

Borgasets Leather Wallet

Amazon

With a rainbow array of colors to choose from (20, to be exact!), this stylish unisex wallet is the perfect little piece for everyone.



To buy: $23 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Madelaine Chocolate One Dozen Roses

Amazon

Unlike typical flowers, these milk chocolate beauties won’t wilt after a few days.



To buy: $30; amazon.com.

If You Can Read This Novelty Socks

Amazon

They’ll love these hilarious socks, which come in a slew of designs (think ice cream, pizza, tacos, whiskey, beer, and wine) almost as much as their favorite food.



To buy: $14; amazon.com.

Nordic Ware Tiered Heart Bakeware

Amazon

Bake up their favorite dessert in this heart-shaped pan for a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is delicious.



To buy: $35; amazon.com.

Voluspa Sparkling Rose Glass Candle

Amazon

Recipients will love this candle’s pretty, reusable pink vessel almost as much as its decadent rose scent.



To buy: $40; amazon.com.

What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

Amazon

With prompts throughout, this little book makes it easy to let anyone—family, friends, or lovers—know just how much you care.



To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.

Cubcoats Flynn the Fox Transforming Hoodie and Plushie

amazon.com

This two-in-one hoodie and stuffed animal is perfect for toddlers and kids up to 7 years old. Plus, there are many more cute creatures to choose from, including unicorns and dinosaurs.



To buy: from $30; amazon.com.

