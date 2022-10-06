The 8 Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2022

Here are the eight best cleaners for laminate floors, along with tips on selecting a cleaner so your laminate floors stay clean, shiny, and spotless.

Our top pick is the Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner for its impressive cleaning power, versatility, and safe formula.

To find the best cleaners for laminate floors, we spent hours researching various options and top-rated products while considering factors such as type, use, and formula. We also consulted expert Sarah Jameson, Marketing Director of Green Building Elements , for tips on what to look for when buying laminate floor cleaners and how to use them properly.

Despite its reputation as the lesser alternative to hardwood, laminate flooring is the more durable and affordable option. Like hardwood floors, laminate floors require their own care and maintenance , so we sought out an array of cleaning products that make and keep your floors immaculate.

Best Overall Laminate Floor Cleaner: Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want an effective and eco-friendly spray cleaner for a variety of hard floor types. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner that can also be used on hardwood. Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner is our top choice as the best overall cleaner for laminate floors for their newly improved formula, affordability, quick-drying time, and versatility. We also love that this cleaner is EPA Safer Choice-certified and comes in two scent options: lemon mint and unscented. Because this water-based formula is residue-free, streak-free, and pH neutral, it thoroughly yet gently cleans laminate floors by removing dust, dirt, and grime while protecting your floor’s finish and preventing discoloration. This customer favorite and expert-approved cleaner is free of parabens, ammonia, phosphates, and phthalates and is best suited for several types of flooring including laminate, stone, tile, vinyl, and linoleum. For those looking for a quick way to clean, this cleaner is ready to use (just spray and mop) and does not require a bucket or additional rinsing. Product Details:

Best Eco-Friendly Laminate Floor Cleaner: AspenClean Natural Floor Cleaner Aspenclean. View On Aspenclean.com Who it's for: People who want an effective laminate floor cleaner with plant-based ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a chemical cleaner. AspenClean Natural Floor Cleaner is a fragrance-free and EWG verified cleaner with plant-based ingredients, which earned it its spot as the best eco-friendly cleaner. This natural floor cleaner removes dirt, grease, and scuff marks on laminate, hardwood, and ceramic floors. It’s made with natural and environmentally-safe ingredients, including sustainably-derived coco glucoside, decyl glucoside, and citric acid. Spray it on a four-by-four area, wipe with a microfiber mop, and your laminate floors are as good as new. Aside from the spray format, this cleaner also comes as a concentrate that can make up to 18 bottles. For those who want a well-rounded cleaning arsenal, the floor cleaning kit includes both products plus a microfiber mop pad. Product Details:

Best Laminate and Wood Floor Cleaner: Zep Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a versatile cleaner for laminate and hardwood floors. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner with a fragrance-free or plant-based formula. While certain types of delicate flooring require specific formulations, Zep’s Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner is the best choice for laminate and hardwood floors (and several other surfaces like acrylic and varnish). This powerful, ready-to-use spray removes scuff marks, stains, dirt, grime, and dust. It also has a quick drying time, restores shine, does not require rinsing, and leaves a fresh yet subtle scent. For those who need to clean their laminate and hardwood floors on a regular basis, this cleaner comes in a refillable gallon that you can dilute yourself and use without a spray bottle. While the label recommends using a dry cloth or towel with this cleaner, you can also use a microfiber cloth or disposable dry-sweeping cloth. Product Details:

Best Laminate Floor Cleaner Concentrate: Branch Basics The Concentrate 4.8 Branch Basics View On Branchbasics.com With concentrates, you can tailor the strength of your laminate floor cleaner while reducing product waste. For those who prefer concentrated cleaners, we recommend the Branch Basics Concentrate for its natural and fragrance-free formula. We love that it has an A rating from the EWG and is Leaping Bunny Certified. To use, add water along with the concentrate to a spray bottle. You can use this spray on various surfaces throughout your home, including laminate floors. With this concentrate, you might be able to clean every part of your home with just one product. Follow their helpful user guide for tips on proper dilution for different surfaces. Product Details:

Best Laminate Floor Cleaner for Shine: Rejuvenate All Floors Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want to restore the shine on their laminate floors. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a matte finish on their laminate floors. Dull laminate floors can make a room, even an entire house, feel and look dingy and drab. To restore or add shine to your laminate floors, opt for the Rejuvenate All Floors Cleaner. This streak-free and residue-free cleaner is safe for all floors and has a pH-balanced formula to cut through dirt and grime and maintain your laminate floor’s natural finish with extra shine and luster. Spray this cleaner thoroughly and wipe with a dry microfiber cloth, or pair it with a spray mop. This highly reviewed cleaner is also the most budget-friendly on our list, making it ideal for those looking for an effective laminate floor cleaner at a reasonable price. Product Details:

Best Laminate Floor Cleaner for Deep Cleaning: Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware View On Chewy Who it's for: People with pets and those who want to get rid of tough stains on laminate floors. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a plant-based cleaner. Pet stains are notoriously challenging to clean from nearly all surfaces, which is why we recommend Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner for deep cleaning laminate floors. This cleaner removes deep-set stains and odors caused by urine, fecal matter, grease, oil, fats, and other organic substrates. Its bio-enzymatic formula thoroughly cleans while protecting several types of floors including laminate, sealed wood, linoleum, vinyl, concrete, and ceramic tile. This cleaner has a dual-action formula, working as an Oxy cleaner to clean and deodorize while disinfecting surfaces by killing viruses and bacteria. For best results, clean or wipe the stain or residue on your laminate floors, spray thoroughly, wipe with a dry cloth, and repeat if necessary. Product Details:

Best Scented Laminate Floor Cleaner: Grove Co. Floor Cleaner Concentrate GROVE CO. View On Grove.co View On Target Who it's for: People who want a scented floor cleaner concentrate. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a ready-to-use spray cleaner. With natural scents like orange and rosemary, lavender blossom and thyme, and lemon and eucalyptus, Grove Co. Floor Cleaner Concentrate is the best scented cleaner for laminate floors. Aside from their invigorating scent options, this concentrate is able to remove dirt and everyday stains like coffee and crayon, leaving your floors residue and streak-free. These small but mighty concentrates come in a pack of two that can make two 16-ounce bottles for months of usage. In addition to being a USDA-certified Biobased Product, this cleaner is also cruelty-free and packaged in recyclable glass and 100 percent recycled paper, or you can use it in a reusable glass bottle. This concentrate is safe to use on laminate, tile, and finished hardwood floors—just spray and mop with a microfiber cloth. For those with fragrance sensitivities, this floor cleaner also comes in a free and clear scent-free formula. Product Details:

